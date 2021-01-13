Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton: Post-Match Analysis

Wolverhampton Wanderers fell to a run of five league fixtures without victory as Everton’s newfound winning mentality aided their first win at the Molineux since 2011.

The goals of Alex Iwobi and Michael Keane proved decisive as the match culminated, with the Wolves defenders failing to effectively close their attackers down.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti will undoubtedly be rejoicing as his side maintain their commendable challenge for a long-awaited return to the Champions League.

Jimenez watches on as Wolves struggle

With Raul Jimenez still side-lined from the distressing skull fracture suffered against Arsenal in late November, 18-year-old starlet Fabio Silva proved largely ineffective as he made his fifth start in seven league matches.

Silva, signed from FC Porto for a club-record fee, has managed a solitary goal since his arrival in England, scoring from the penalty spot in last month’s 2-1 away defeat to Burnley.

Defensively, Nuno Espirito Santo will bemoan his team for lapses in concentration which proved fatal as Wolves now find themselves 11 matches without a clean sheet in the Premier League, the longest run in the division.

Wolves’ enigmatic winger Adama Traore begrudgingly missed the match after sustaining a slight knock against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, where he broke his seasonal duck after curling a dazzling left-footed strike into the corner of the net.

The athleticism and physicality possessed by the Spaniard was sorely missed and might have been pivotal to combat Everton’s game plan and sway a game of fine margins in their favour.

Toffees continue to stake their claim

Everton have now won five of their last six matches in the Premier League, maintaining their solid away form; Ancelotti’s side are far more resolute as a unit and have proved they can compete without the presence of talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin presently finds himself out of action with a hamstring injury, but with 11 goals in the Premier League, and 14 across all competitions, the England international does strengthen his side considerably.

The improvements of Iwobi, and the influential additions of the likes of James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan all serve as evidence for a continuation of the form the Merseyside outfit are currently riding.

Ruben Neves central in hopes for improvement

Ruben Neves starred on a disappointing night for Wolves, scoring his second goal in as many games after enduring a lengthy goal drought of 42 matches in the Premier League, providing hope for a turnaround of Wolves' meagre form.

The dynamic deep-lying midfielder produced an assured display, excelling as he calmly fired home following elegant play from Rayan Ait-Nouri, who beat his man before blasting the ball across the box for Neves to sink into the back of the net.

Neves’ performance was not restricted to offensive efforts, however the 23-year-old did see an audacious volley narrowly cannon past the target, with Toffees forward Gylfri Sigurdsson being continually subdued as Neves repeatedly chased the Iceland international down.

Santo will be urging his side to be zealous in their pursuits of continental football next season, and with the Molineux welcoming struggling rivals West Brom on Saturday, a return to winning ways will be of paramount importance.