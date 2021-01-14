As it happened: Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace 

ADVERTISEMENT
Full time: Arsenal 0-0 Palace
Around five minutes of normal time left.
Can either side find the winner?
But Palace will fancy their chances on the counter.
Half time: Arsenal 0-0 Palace
Big 45 coming up for both sides!
Mitchell, Eze, Zaha and Benteke link up well, but the strikers header is thwarted by Leno with a flying save!
Eze floated a dead-ball into the box, the centre back leaped above a flurry of players to plant a header against the post!
So close!
The Ivorian drifted into the box and took aim from 11 yards out. Xhaka threw a leg towards the ball and kept the scoreline level.
Good intensity to the game so far.
Here come the sides!
Kick-off moments away!
The difference makers?
Palace starting Xi
Arsenal starting Xi
The stage is set...
Last meeting
Vavel's prediction
Arsenal had a tough night against Newcastle United in the FA Cup. Mikel Arteta rotated his attacking options and the replacements lacked penetration with their actions.
Crystal Palace are out of the cup but that won’t bother Roy Hodgson too much. The former England manager decided to rest many of his starting players, including star-man Wilfried Zaha, in order to keep on top of this hectic schedule. Hodgson can now solely focus his efforts on reviving Palace’s form in the Premier League.
The Eagles have had a small resurgence but Arsenal are in higher spirits. Arteta will be banking on his young attackers to provide the energy that had been severely lacking in a number of his more experienced players.
Prediction: 2-0
Live updates here!
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace!
How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Live TV & Stream
If you wish to follow the game online, then VAVEL UK is your best option!
Pre-match comments: Mikel Arteta
"I think the next two games are crucial to see the direction that we are taking and to reinforce all the things that we have improved on and the results that we are having recently. We will know much more I think after the next two games."
"We want to keep that consistency and having the belief that we can go into every game with the feeling that we are going to win it. The more games we are able to win the better that feeling is going to be."
On Palace:
"They have players with a big individual talent that just need moments to win games, to create actions that can unbalance the game so we have to be very careful with that. Then, we have to play to be dominant again in the game."
"We go from the first minute to try to win the game, to attack them and be cautious as well of the strengths that they have and try to control them as much as possible."
Pre-match comments: Roy Hodgson
"They’re playing very well with a lot of players who are very dangerous in the attacking stage of play and defending as well."
"We’re meeting them with [them having] very high confidence levels. We can take some heart and solace from the last games not having gone badly but for me they are still one of the top teams in the country. I expect a lot from them."
On Eze:
"It was very disappointing of course. I think it’s a lot of naivety on his part to think it was okay to do those things – it obviously isn’t. We’re very upset about it and a bit disappointed too that he wasn’t actually stopped from going."
Predicted line-up: Arsenal
Predicted line-up: Palace
Team news: Arsenal
Gabriel Martinelli, who injured his ankle in the warm-up ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie with Newcastle, is back fit and in contention to be available for the matchday squad.
Team news: Palace
Long-term absentees, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Nathan Ferguson and Wayne Hennessey, all remain sidelined.
Palace look to test themselves
Palace did end a run of five Premier League games without a win, last time out against Sheffield United, but fans will be hoping for a performance to cure the frustration.
Arsenal looking to continue fine form
With calls for Mikel Arteta to be sacked not long ago, a youthful foundation has rejuvenated the side, with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, and Bukayo Saka to catalysts for the fantastic run of form.
All three points against Palace would move the North Londoners out of the bottom half and in contention of a European push.
Kick-off time
The kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT.
Welcome!
My name is Edmund Brack and I'll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.
Mikel Arteta's side failed to break the resolute Palace defence, but will learn and take positives from the clean sheet.