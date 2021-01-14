As it happened: Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace 
22:513 months ago

Full time: Arsenal 0-0 Palace

A resilient effort from Roy Hodgson's side, who arguably could feel aggrieved not to have come away with all three points. 

Mikel Arteta's side failed to break the resolute Palace defence, but will learn and take positives from the clean sheet. 

22:473 months ago

90' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

There will be four minutes of added time!
22:433 months ago

84' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Zaha goes to ground under pressure from Holding inside the area. But VAR says no penalty. 

Around five minutes of normal time left. 

22:383 months ago

79' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

So cool from Saka to clear the danger from his own penalty area. 

Can either side find the winner?

22:313 months ago

72' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

An Arsenal corner is met by Holding, but he got underneath the ball and heads wide. 
22:273 months ago

68' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Zaha's cross is turned away with an excellent tackel from Xhaka. 
22:243 months ago

66' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Luiz booked for a foul on Zaha. 
22:223 months ago

62' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Off comes Maitland-Niles, on comes Pepe.
22:213 months ago

62' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Maitland-Niles danced through the Palace defence but could only fire a shot straight at  Guaita.
22:133 months ago

53' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Free flowing move from Arsenal. But Lacazette failed to find the finishing touch. 
22:093 months ago

51' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Zaha skipped past Ceballos, but couldn't quite find Benteke, who was bearing down on goal. 
22:083 months ago

49' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

The Gunners have come out all guns blazing in the opening few minuets of the second half. 

But Palace will fancy their chances on the counter. 
22:043 months ago

45' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Bellerin strikes one from distance, but drifts wide of Guaita's goal. 
22:023 months ago

45' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Arsenal get us underway in the second half!
21:483 months ago

Half time: Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Two warnings prior to half time from Palace, with Benteke & Tomkins going close. 

Big 45 coming up for both sides!

21:453 months ago

41: Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Cleared by a combination of Benteke and Townsend.
21:443 months ago

41: Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Arsenal corner...
21:433 months ago

41: Arsenal 0-0 Palace

What a move by Crystal Palace! 

Mitchell, Eze, Zaha and Benteke link up well, but the strikers header is thwarted by Leno with a flying save!

21:403 months ago

38: Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Tomkins hits the bar! 

Eze floated a dead-ball into the box, the centre back leaped above a flurry of players to plant a header against the post! 

So close!

21:363 months ago

33: Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Smith-Rowe with an excellent cross into the box, with Lacazette waiting to pounce, Bellerin snatched the opportunity away from him!
21:333 months ago

30: Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Luiz heads the resulting corner into Guaita's gloves. 
21:323 months ago

30: Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Corner for Arsenal. 
21:303 months ago

28: Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Benteke shoots high and wide after Zaha pulled the ball back to him. 
21:293 months ago

27' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Bellerin sends a cross deep to the back post. Aubameyang heads back across for Lacazette, but Tomkins clears. 
21:243 months ago

22' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Wonderful block from Xhaka to deny Zaha a sure goal!

The Ivorian drifted into the box and took aim from 11 yards out. Xhaka threw a leg towards the ball and kept the scoreline level. 

Good intensity to the game so far. 

21:213 months ago

19' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Aubameyang cuts inside the penalty area and cracks a shot at Guaita - who gathers at the second attempt. 
21:203 months ago

18' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Saka's cross is cleared by Tomkins. 
21:203 months ago

18' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Corner for Arsenal...
21:163 months ago

15' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Eze shoots from a freekick just out side the area, but his shot goes straight over the bar!
21:143 months ago

13' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Hodgson has set his team up with two deep banks of four. Patience could be the key for The Gunners this evening. 
21:103 months ago

8' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

First real chance falls to Palace. Andros Townsend shoots from distance, but his effort sails over the bar. 
21:073 months ago

3' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Smith-Rowe sent Maitland-Niles on a mauradering run down the left-hand side, but the makeshift right-back failed to find a red shirt with his cross. 
21:043 months ago

2' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Opening first few minutes. Zaha eager to showcase his wirth against The Gunners this evening. 
21:003 months ago

1' Arsenal 0-0 Palace

Kick off! Palace get us underway!
20:573 months ago

Here come the sides!

Palace make their way out onto The Emirates pitch, quickly followed by Arsenal. 

Kick-off moments away!

20:303 months ago

20:073 months ago

20:063 months ago

19:333 months ago

10:183 months ago

Last meeting

10:183 months ago

Vavel's prediction

Courtesy of VAVEL UK's Jonny Bentley: 

Arsenal had a tough night against Newcastle United in the FA Cup. Mikel Arteta rotated his attacking options and the replacements lacked penetration with their actions. 

Crystal Palace are out of the cup but that won’t bother Roy Hodgson too much. The former England manager decided to rest many of his starting players, including star-man Wilfried Zaha, in order to keep on top of this hectic schedule. Hodgson can now solely focus his efforts on reviving Palace’s form in the Premier League. 

The Eagles have had a small resurgence but Arsenal are in higher spirits. Arteta will be banking on his young attackers to provide the energy that had been severely lacking in a number of his more experienced players.

Prediction: 2-0 

00:583 months ago

Live updates here!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries on VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace!

00:573 months ago

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Live TV & Stream

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League. 

 

 

If you wish to follow the game online, then VAVEL UK is your best option!

00:573 months ago

Pre-match comments: Mikel Arteta

On the next two games:

"I think the next two games are crucial to see the direction that we are taking and to reinforce all the things that we have improved on and the results that we are having recently. We will know much more I think after the next two games."
 
"We want to keep that consistency and having the belief that we can go into every game with the feeling that we are going to win it. The more games we are able to win the better that feeling is going to be."

On Palace: 

"They have players with a big individual talent that just need moments to win games, to create actions that can unbalance the game so we have to be very careful with that. Then, we have to play to be dominant again in the game."
 
"We go from the first minute to try to win the game, to attack them and be cautious as well of the strengths that they have and try to control them as much as possible."

00:543 months ago

Pre-match comments: Roy Hodgson

On Arsenal: 

"They’re playing very well with a lot of players who are very dangerous in the attacking stage of play and defending as well."

"We’re meeting them with [them having] very high confidence levels. We can take some heart and solace from the last games not having gone badly but for me they are still one of the top teams in the country. I expect a lot from them."

On Eze:

"It was very disappointing of course. I think it’s a lot of naivety on his part to think it was okay to do those things – it obviously isn’t. We’re very upset about it and a bit disappointed too that he wasn’t actually stopped from going."

00:523 months ago

Predicted line-up: Arsenal

Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Ceballos, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang; Lacazette.
00:473 months ago

Predicted line-up: Palace

Guaita; Clyne, Kouyate, Tomkins, Mitchell; Townsend, Milivojevic, McArthur, Eze; Zaha, Benteke
00:423 months ago

Team news: Arsenal

Thomas Partey is available again after a month out with a thigh problem. Summer signing, Gabriel, could also be back for the Gunners after a period of self-isolation with COVID-19 symptoms.

Gabriel Martinelli, who injured his ankle in the warm-up ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie with Newcastle, is back fit and in contention to be available for the matchday squad. 

00:373 months ago

Team news: Palace

Mamadou Sakho pulled his calf against Wolves and will be sidelined for some time. However, Gary Cahill is back in training and in contention to start this match. 

Long-term absentees, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Nathan Ferguson and Wayne Hennessey, all remain sidelined.  

00:323 months ago

Palace look to test themselves

It has been a mixed season for Crystal Palace under Roy Hodgson, whilst the Eagles' Premier League status is in no doubt, the brand of football and lack of ambition is becoming the hot topic amongst the fanbase

Palace did end a run of five Premier League games without a win, last time out against Sheffield United, but fans will be hoping for a performance to cure the frustration. 

00:273 months ago

Arsenal looking to continue fine form

The Gunners Boxing Day win over Chelsea has given a new lease of life into their season. 

With calls for Mikel Arteta to be sacked not long ago, a youthful foundation has rejuvenated the side, with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, and Bukayo Saka to catalysts for the fantastic run of form. 

All three points against Palace would move the North Londoners out of the bottom half and in contention of a European push.  

00:223 months ago

Kick-off time

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace will be played at Emirates Stadium, London. 

The kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT. 

00:173 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace!

My name is Edmund Brack and I'll be your host for this game.  

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.

