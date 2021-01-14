Memorable Match: Leicester City 1-0 Southampton: Morgan header secures slender victory

Leicester City host Southampton on Saturday afternoon, in a Premier League clash that will see the two teams battle it out, to remain in the race for a top four finish.

The Foxes are currently four points behind leaders Manchester United in fourth, whilst the Saints are three points behind Leicester and could leapfrog the Foxes with a win on Saturday.

There have been some memorable fixtures between the two sides in the past and today we go back to the 2015-16 season when Leicester historically won the Premier League title.

Southampton visited the King Power Stadium in early April with the Foxes at the time five points clear of nearest rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who had dropped points the night before.

A win for the Foxes would have taken them seven points clear with only six games left of the season, which would end up going down as one of the most unpredictable and shocking seasons in history.

Captain Morgan leads by example

Embed from Getty Images

It was a typical Leicester performance that fans had gotten used to seeing that year; sit back deep and hit teams on the counterattack. Against a team that contained the likes of future Liverpool players, Virgil Van-Dijk and Sadio Mane, this would be no easy task.

Mane had an excellent chance to put the Saints 1-0 31 minutes in, when he was fed through beautifully from Graziano Pelle to put the Senegalese international one on one with Kasper Schmiechel. Mane did brilliantly to take it round the Leicester goalkeeper and had an open goal to shoot at, but the brilliant tracking back from Simpson blocked Mane’s shot on the line.

Leicester got the goal they deserved seven minutes later when a lovely cross from Fuchs was met by Captain Morgan who got in front of Jordy Clasie to head home his first goal of the season.

There was absolute jubilation as the King Power erupted; the fans were going crazy, the bench was going crazy and so were all the players as they all ran towards their captain to celebrate.

It proved to be a crucial goal as the Foxes held out late Southampton pressure to win 1-0, which turned out to be a vital win as they sealed the title only four games later.

After the game Wes Morgan said to media: "We saw the Tottenham game yesterday was a draw and wanted to make the most of our opportunity. We really wanted it today. I've been getting a lot of stick because I haven't scored all season so it's great to shut them up."

The best defensive back line in Premier League history?

Whilst all the plaudits throughout the season were going to the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez for their goal contributions, many people had forgotten about the incredible defensive back line that had been formed of Christian Fuchs, Wes Morgan, Robert Huth and Danny Simpson.

On paper this was not a Premier League winning defence. When you look at past Premier League winning sides which include defensive partnerships such as Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United and John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho at Chelsea, these all stand out as top Premier League winning players.

Morgan and Huth were both in their 30’s whilst Fuchs and Simpson were both in their late 20’s. While they didn’t have the typical skill and pace a lot of Premier League defenders have, they had desire and an understanding of each other, which allowed them to succeed as a team.

The late Southampton pressure showed how well the four defenders had bonded with each other. All four players were putting their life on the line for the club. Blocks and clearances from Huth and Morgan, plus the goal line clearance from Simpson showed how impenetrable the back four had become.

By the end of the previous season Leicester had conceded a total of 55 goals. Compare that to a year later they had only conceded 36 which was the second best in the whole league.

1-0 Specialists

Embed from Getty Images

The 1-0 win over Southampton had seen the Foxes win a game 1-0 for a fifth time in six matches. Before that they had only won 1-0 twice in their previous 26 league games.

But at a crucial point in the season, grinding out results 1-0 was just as good as beating teams 2-0 or 3-0, especially when you consider at the start of the season Leicester couldn’t stop conceding goals, failing to get a clean sheet until their 10th game of the season, which ultimately ended 1-0 against Crystal Palace.

