The Warmdown: Same old Spurs held 1-1 by a determined Fulham

In fairly predictable fashion - testament to their Premier League campaign so far - Tottenham Hotspur failed to take all three points at home to Fulham.

Despite taking the league in the first-half, Spurs failed to build on the slender lead and where made to pay when Ivan Cavaleiro headed home the equaliser in the 74th minute.

Similar to the display away to Crystal Palace, Tottenham were the better side going into the break, however, the second-half saw Spurs lack any real intensity or desire to double their advantage.

Credit has to be given to Scott Parker's side as they had moments throughout the game, playing well as a team they took it up a notch in the second-half to take something from the game.

Spurs rue missed chances... Again

A familiar theme is emerging through Tottenham's season, their inability to kill of games, they are guilty of missing chances in key periods of the match.

Last night, before Harry Kane's well-taken goal, they could have already been 2-0 up, Alphonse Areola making two brilliant saves to deny Heung-Min Son.

Embed from Getty Images

As Spurs dropped off in the second-half, there was less cutting edge and so they failed to create as many chances.

The story remained similar in-front of goal, Son was guilty of missing yet another opportunity to seal the deal, hitting the inside of the post when clean through.

It took conceding to get Tottenham going forward again, with time running out they piled on the pressure and did have the ball in the back of the net but, the goal was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

Mourinho critical of defence

Manger Jose Mourinho was far from happy at full time, with the recurring storyline causing him cause for concern as Spurs have now dropped 10 points from winning positions this term.

He appreciated the performance was not good but stressed it was "good enough to win" a key message showing the issue is not the system he implements but the lack of clinical finishing.

Tottenham fans are growing frustrated with the predicable events and there are calls for Mourinho to adapt his style with this Spurs' side who are unable to grind out wins.

Embed from Getty Images

The likelihood of Mourinho adapting a different approach is slim but there most definitely has to be minor adjustments if he is to build a run of consistent results.

When asked about the manner in which Spurs conceded post-game, Mourinho responded: "There are some things they have to do with organisation of the team, but other things they have to do with individual skills, individual ability, and its as simple as that."

Being in the January Window, Tottenham have been linked to centre-backs and it remains to be seen whether one comes in, however going off those comments, it looks as if the next arrival at N17 will surely be in a defensive capacity.

Cottagers impress despite quick turn-a-round

Parker was incensed at the decision to re-arrange the fixture for Wednesday night, being told only at 09:30 on Monday morning that they would be filling in for the Covid hit Aston Villa.

In the build-up to the game he called the organisation scandalous, with the Premier League's short notice attempt at reducing fixture congestion left him little time to prepare.

On the balance of play, it didn't show, as his side held their own and produced some positive moments throughout the game.

Embed from Getty Images

Ruben Loftus-Cheek proved to be a handful, he looked the most dangerous in the first-half, he sent a half-chance just wide and was playing on the front foot.

Although Mourinho correctly pointed out that Hugo Lloris had very little to do, the Cottagers were more organised in the second period and deservedly equalised.

The substitutions showed Parker's intent, with the introduction of Ademola Lookman and Aboubakar Kamara having a positive impact on Fulham.

In his post-game interview, he was very proud of his players and commended their performance under the testing conditions against a top side.

Whats next?

Tottenham look to put this poor result behind them as they travel to bottom of the league Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

Fulham have another difficult task, as they host the West London derby, inviting Chelsea for Saturday's evening kick-off.