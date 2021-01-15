Is Matej Vydra's time up at Burnley?

Matej Vydra has been subject to some keen interest this transfer window and could leave Burnley after two and a half years at the club.

The Burnley Express has reported that Union Berlin have made an approach for the Czech Republic international. It is believed the club want to loan the player from Turf Moor, whilst the Clarets would rather a permanent move be done.

Joining the Clarets

Vydra was signed by Sean Dyche from Derby County on the 7th August 2018 and the deal grabbed a positive reaction from most fans. This is largely due to his style of play. Burnley had become synonymous with route one football and two big strikers up top, which works to an extent.

However, Vydra signing for the Clarets gave the club a new dimension in attack. His pace and creative style of play was something different from what the everpresent Ashley Barnes, Sam Vokes and Chris Wood offered.

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, it hasn't quite worked out at Burnley and the return of hometown hero Jay Rodriguez a year later pushed Vyrda further down the pecking order.

His time at Burnley

Of course, nothing official has been confirmed but if Vydra was to leave, Burnley would be losing a player that can turn up at important moments, including last weeks FA Cup tie against Milton Keynes Dons where he scored the equaliser after coming off the bench.

In all, Vydra has made 52 appearances for the Clarets, scoring seven and assisting four. Vydra has had limited opportunities and in 52 games has only played 1,947 minutes. To put that into context, earlier on in his career at Reading Vydra made 36 appearances but spent 2,433 minutes on the pitch.

Of those 52 appearances, 41 were made in the league, most of them off the bench, five in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and one in the club's short stint in the Europa League qualifying stages.

It's safe to say Vydra didn't have the impact the roughly £10m price tag promised and although he has impressed when playing, he could be out the door soon.