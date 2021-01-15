Leicester City vs Southampton: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Full time! Leicester 2-0 Southampton
Leicester 2-0 Southampton
Tielemans plays Barnes through and the winger opened up his body with all the time in the world and slotted it past McCarthy to secure the win.
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Vardy, who doesn't look comfortable, has now come off in place of Iheanacho.
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
It should have really been 2-0 and game over.
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Vardy does well to control the ball and shoot but was closed down quickly.
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
The ball falls perfectly to Barnes but the ball was headed clear by Bednarek who did remarkably well to cover for his keeper.
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Shane Long, who has just entered the fray in place of Adams, was brought down by Evans as he tried to collect the rebound but was called offside.
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
The 34-year-old tryed a cheeku backheel to play in his collegues but McCarthy reads it well.
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Soon after, the striker sees another shot fly over the bar as he could not connect his header to the ball in the way that he wanted.
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Had Maddison released his collegue sooner it might have been a different story...
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Second half!
Socially distant celebrations
Half time! Leicester 1-0 Southampton
However, it is Leicester who go into the break ahead of Southampton thanks to Maddison's second goal in as many games after lashing the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle.
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
The winger then fires wide as the chance goes a miss.
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Great goalkeeping!
Leicester 1-0 Southampton
The midfielder smashes the ball into the roof of the net, beating McCarthy at the near post by the sheer power of the shot.
Leicester 0-0 Southampton
Leicester 0-0 Southampton
Leicester 0-0 Southampton
Leicester 0-0 Southampton
Albrighton gets the ball in the box and rolls it to Vardy. The striker dummies it between his legs for the onrushing Barnes to strike towards goal, only to be denied by a smart McCarthy stop.
Leicester 0-0 Southampton
The corner comes to nothing as Tielemans smashes the ball clear.
Leicester 0-0 Southampton
Leicester 0-0 Southampton
Leicester 0-0 Southampton
Kick off!
The players emerge
Local lad on the opposition side
Leicester legend
Thoughts for the match
The East Midlands side dominated the ball, but struggled to fashion chances against a fast-paced counter attacking Southampton side.
The Saints found the perfect balance of when to press and when to drop off in order to nullify the threat of Jamie Vardy, and will likely use that as a blue print tonight.
It is a story of returning strikers as Jamie Vardy and Che Adams take their places up top for their respective sides and it will be up to those around them to supply the ball into them to fashion chances.
While the first goal is always important in a match, the attacking talent that both sides posses suggest that there will be more than one goal in the contest, meaning that which ever team who gets the first goal will have to search for even more if they are to take control of the game.
Southampton starting XI
👐 @Alex_Macca23 in goal— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 16, 2021
🇮🇪 @WSmallbone starts
🔙 @CheAdams_ returns
How #SaintsFC will line-up against #LCFC tonight: pic.twitter.com/POaIVpwLXh
Leicester starting XI
Our starting XI for #LeiSou 💪— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 16, 2021
Brought to you by @eToro 🦊🔵 pic.twitter.com/CylSKkYbWp
Follow us!
While you wait for the match, why not follow our Twitter pages @LeicesterVAVEL and @VAVEL to join the conversation.
Ralph Hassenhutl on Leicester
"We have an opponent that is definitely shown some big strength in their game. We know about their offensive qualities, but also defensively they are always organised.
"You don’t have a lot of time for creating chances or using chances. It’s a Premier League game on the highest level I expect and hopefully, we can be a competitive opponent."
Brendan Rodgers on his opponents
“They’re very well organised. They want to play on the front foot and defend forward. It doesn’t surprise me. I’ve said before about the quality of the players they have. Alex McCarthy I know well, Ryan Bertrand is a Champions League winner, Walker-Peters has settled in very quickly, Stephens has come through and has acquitted himself well, he’s good on the ball, Ward-Prowse has great quality, Armstrong is a winner, Ings I know very well, his movement his terrific and he can finish. It’s not rocket science. They’re organised and with the quality, that makes them a very good team."
Southampton team news
Jannik Vestergaard, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo and Mohammed Salisu could all miss out, but Che Adams and Alex McCarthy could return.
Leicester team news
With that blow, however, comes a lot of promising news for the Foxes, with Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Cengiz Under and most notably Ricardo Pereira all in contention for the match after respective injuries.
Last meeting between the sides
Dennis Praet opened the scoring for the homeside but the lead only lasted five minutes as Stuart Armstrong struck to put the Saints back on level terms.
Danny Ings had the final say in the match, scoring in the 81st minute to give his side the victory and revenge over the humiliating scoreline that proceeded the game.
Two teams looking to displace the 'natural order'
While it is a largely similar position for the Foxes as their one last season, a complete change in fortune has fallen upon their South Coast counterparts, who at this stage last season were looking over their shoulders as opposed to what could be ahead of them.
Many say that the 9-0 mauling that Leicester dealt at St Mary's Stadium was the turning point of Southampton's season, who have seemingly carried on that form into this one.
With that in mind, as well as Leicester's latest push to unsettle the league's 'bix six', both sides will fancy their chances in staking their claim for a place in European competitions next season.
Welcome!
The Foxes had very differing amounts of success in the games they played against the Saints last season, but how will this one pan out?
I'm Cristian Bratu and I'll be taking you through the game, with kickoff due at 20:00 in Leicester.
It was a hard-fought win for Rodgers' side as two of the England hopefuls score in front of the onlooking England manager.