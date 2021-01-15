Leicester City vs Southampton: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2021

22:573 months ago

Full time! Leicester 2-0 Southampton

The full time whistle has blown as Leicester secure the win in the final seconds through Harvey Barnes.

It was a hard-fought win for Rodgers' side as two of the England hopefuls score in front of the onlooking England manager.

22:543 months ago

Leicester 2-0 Southampton

95' It's all over now!

Tielemans plays Barnes through and the winger opened up his body with all the time in the world and slotted it past McCarthy to secure the win.

22:523 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

93' Southampton are pushing for an equaliser in the final minutes but Armstrong's shot sails harmlessly over the bar.
22:503 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

90' There is five added minutes.
22:493 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

89' Perez was saved by the offside flag there as he chose to shoot instead of squaring it to Vardy for a tap in.

Vardy, who doesn't look comfortable, has now come off in place of Iheanacho.

22:473 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

88' Another chance falls Leicester's way but ends with Ndidi lashing the ball over.
22:453 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

86' Diallo is replaced by Diallo with Southampton's last change of the night.
22:433 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

84' A Leicester counter-attack ended up with a Vardy chance but McCarthy was equal to it.

It should have really been 2-0 and game over.

22:423 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

82' Brilliant wing play by Perez granted the Spaniard time to cross.

Vardy does well to control the ball and shoot but was closed down quickly.

22:373 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

77' Ward-Prowse's shot fires wide from a promising position as Justin does well enough to put the Saints skipper off.
22:343 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

76' Maddison makes way for Ayoze Perez in Leicester's second change.
22:343 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

74' How was that not 2-0 to Leicester?!

The ball falls perfectly to Barnes but the ball was headed clear by Bednarek who did remarkably well to cover for his keeper.

22:323 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

72' Armstrong strikes the ball from far out and the ball crashes on the crossbar.

Shane Long, who has just entered the fray in place of Adams, was brought down by Evans as he tried to collect the rebound but was called offside.

22:303 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

70' Vardy is played through but Bednarek did brilliantly to guide the striker away from goal.

The 34-year-old tryed a cheeku backheel to play in his collegues but McCarthy reads it well.

22:263 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

66' A volleyed through-ball by Tielemans finds Vardy but the angle and the bounce of the ball didn't favour the striker who lobbed the ball over.

Soon after, the striker sees another shot fly over the bar as he could not connect his header to the ball in the way that he wanted.

22:223 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

62' Vardy is played in by Maddison but Vardy was crowded out and his shot eventually blocked.

Had Maddison released his collegue sooner it might have been a different story...

22:213 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

61' Despite a number of passes that were slightly off the mark, Leicester fashion a chance through the head of Vardy but the striker was always strectching for the cross.
22:193 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

59' Smallbone's day is done as he is forced off through the injury sustained earlier and is replaced by Dan N'Lundulu.
22:173 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

58' Bertrand is booked for preventing an Albrighton throw-in, meaning that he will be suspended for the Saints' next match.
22:143 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

55' Smallbone recieves treatment after damaging himself in a challenge against Castagne. He looks ok to continue but it is certainly something to keep an eye on.
22:103 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

52' Leicester make the first change of the night as Fofana is replaced by Soyuncu.
22:093 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

50' A great diagonal pass finds Bertrand and a volleyed cross/shot threatened to loop over Schmeichel but the Dane was equal to it and comfortably gathers the ball.
22:053 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

46' Southampton have a great chance early on which is saved by Schmeichel but it comes to Walcott too quickly for the forward to sort his feet out as he shoots wide.
22:033 months ago

Second half!

We are back underway!
21:593 months ago

Socially distant celebrations

James Maddison celebrates the opening goal while abiding by new rules surrounding celebrations:

21:523 months ago

Half time! Leicester 1-0 Southampton

An entertaining first period comes to an end as chances for both sides led to multiple good McCarthy and Schmeichel saves.

However, it is Leicester who go into the break ahead of Southampton thanks to Maddison's second goal in as many games after lashing the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

21:483 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

45+1' Good combination play by Leicester on the wing releases Barnes but his cutback is agonisingly behind Vardy.
21:463 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

44' Shortly after getting fouled, Albrighton himself sees a yellow card after a strong challenge on Bertrand.
21:453 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

43' Diallo becomes the first Southampton player to see a yellow card after a foul on Albrighton.
21:443 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

42' Barnes breaks forward and decides to ignore the run of Vardy ahead of him.

The winger then fires wide as the chance goes a miss.

21:423 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

40' A wonderful save from Schmeichel denies a powerful Bertrand shot that was destined for the back of the net.

Great goalkeeping!

21:393 months ago

Leicester 1-0 Southampton

37' GOAL! Leicester take the lead through Maddison!

The midfielder smashes the ball into the roof of the net, beating McCarthy at the near post by the sheer power of the shot.

21:303 months ago

Leicester 0-0 Southampton

28' The ball finds its way to Maddison on the edge of the box but the midfielder fires over the bar.
21:253 months ago

Leicester 0-0 Southampton

22' The Saints forwards link up well and Che Adams finds himself in a shooting position but Schmeichel parries it away at his near post.
21:233 months ago

Leicester 0-0 Southampton

22' The game is starting to stretch as is becomes an end-to-end affair but neither side has managed to find the break through so far.
21:213 months ago

Leicester 0-0 Southampton

19' A good chance for Leicester!

Albrighton gets the ball in the box and rolls it to Vardy. The striker dummies it between his legs for the onrushing Barnes to strike towards goal, only to be denied by a smart McCarthy stop.

21:183 months ago

Leicester 0-0 Southampton

16' Che Adams breaks for the opponents but Evans does well to shephard him out and conceed a corner rather than a goal.

The corner comes to nothing as Tielemans smashes the ball clear.

21:163 months ago

Leicester 0-0 Southampton

14' Wesley Fofana enters the referee's book after a challenge on Theo Walcott.
21:113 months ago

Leicester 0-0 Southampton

9' A one-two between Castagne and Fofana leads to the latter winning a freekick in a promising position but an emphatic Superman-like punch by McCarthy in goal clears the danger.
21:063 months ago

Leicester 0-0 Southampton

5' Southampton have controlled the early possession and look the most threatening so far but Leicester look organised in their defence.
21:013 months ago

Kick off!

We are underway!
20:573 months ago

The players emerge

The teams walk out onto the pitch with kick off fastly approaching.
20:483 months ago

Local lad on the opposition side

Tonight marks Che Adams' return to his hometown, but will it be a happy one?

20:463 months ago

Leicester legend

A 400th Leicester appearance for this man tonight and what a ride it's been!

20:133 months ago

Thoughts for the match

Leicester will be mindful of their last encounter in the lead up to this match.

The East Midlands side dominated the ball, but struggled to fashion chances against a fast-paced counter attacking Southampton side.

The Saints found the perfect balance of when to press and when to drop off in order to nullify the threat of Jamie Vardy, and will likely use that as a blue print tonight.

It is a story of returning strikers as Jamie Vardy and Che Adams take their places up top for their respective sides and it will be up to those around them to supply the ball into them to fashion chances.

While the first goal is always important in a match, the attacking talent that both sides posses suggest that there will be more than one goal in the contest, meaning that which ever team who gets the first goal will have to search for even more if they are to take control of the game.

20:033 months ago

Southampton starting XI

Here is how the Saints will shape up:
20:023 months ago

Leicester starting XI

Here is how the Foxes will be lining up tonight:
20:583 months ago

Follow us!

Team news will be announced an hour before kick-off at 19:00 and all updates of the match can be found right here!

While you wait for the match, why not follow our Twitter pages @LeicesterVAVEL and @VAVEL to join the conversation.

20:533 months ago

Ralph Hassenhutl on Leicester

The Saints manager gave his thoughts on the match ahead, stating that he hopes his side will prove to be a tough opponent for the Foxes.

"We have an opponent that is definitely shown some big strength in their game. We know about their offensive qualities, but also defensively they are always organised.

"You don’t have a lot of time for creating chances or using chances. It’s a Premier League game on the highest level I expect and hopefully, we can be a competitive opponent."

20:483 months ago

Brendan Rodgers on his opponents

The Leicester boss was full of praise for the opposition side, highlighting key threats that his side will have to face.

“They’re very well organised. They want to play on the front foot and defend forward. It doesn’t surprise me. I’ve said before about the quality of the players they have. Alex McCarthy I know well, Ryan Bertrand is a Champions League winner, Walker-Peters has settled in very quickly, Stephens has come through and has acquitted himself well, he’s good on the ball, Ward-Prowse has great quality, Armstrong is a winner, Ings I know very well, his movement his terrific and he can finish. It’s not rocket science. They’re organised and with the quality, that makes them a very good team."

20:433 months ago

Southampton team news

Southampton will be without star striker Danny Ings after the forward returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Jannik Vestergaard, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo and Mohammed Salisu could all miss out, but Che Adams and Alex McCarthy could return.

20:383 months ago

Leicester team news

Leicester have been dealt a blow with the news that Dennis Praet could be out for up to three months after a hamstring injury sustained in their comfortable win over Stoke City in the FA Cup.

With that blow, however, comes a lot of promising news for the Foxes, with Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Cengiz Under and most notably Ricardo Pereira all in contention for the match after respective injuries.

20:333 months ago

Last meeting between the sides

While Leicester's 9-0 victory over Southampton will be on the lips of many coming into the game, it was in fact Southampton who won the last meeting.

Dennis Praet opened the scoring for the homeside but the lead only lasted five minutes as Stuart Armstrong struck to put the Saints back on level terms.

Danny Ings had the final say in the match, scoring in the 81st minute to give his side the victory and revenge over the humiliating scoreline that proceeded the game.

20:283 months ago

Two teams looking to displace the 'natural order'

Both Leicester and Southampton have been flying this season, finding themselves on 32 and 29 points respectively.

While it is a largely similar position for the Foxes as their one last season, a complete change in fortune has fallen upon their South Coast counterparts, who at this stage last season were looking over their shoulders as opposed to what could be ahead of them.

Many say that the 9-0 mauling that Leicester dealt at St Mary's Stadium was the turning point of Southampton's season, who have seemingly carried on that form into this one.

With that in mind, as well as Leicester's latest push to unsettle the league's 'bix six', both sides will fancy their chances in staking their claim for a place in European competitions next season.

20:233 months ago

Welcome!

Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Leicester City's Premier League match against Southampton.

The Foxes had very differing amounts of success in the games they played against the Saints last season, but how will this one pan out?

I'm Cristian Bratu and I'll be taking you through the game, with kickoff due at 20:00 in Leicester.

