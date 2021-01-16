Arsenal v Newcastle United preview: Team news, ones to watch, predicted line ups, and how to watch.

Only nine days on from their previous FA Cup meeting, the Gunners will face the Magpies in a must win Premier League clash, with an opportunity for both sides to bounce back from previous results.

For Arsenal, it was a disappointing return to the Premier League, as Mikel Arteta's side failed to secure three points against a stubborn Crystal Palace.

As well as Arsenal, Newcastle United are hoping for a better result after their previous league loss to relegation contenders, Sheffield United.

Arteta's men have a chance to move into the top half of the table with a win, whereas Steve Bruce is hoping for his black and white army to climb further away from the drop.

Team News

Impressive Spaniard, Pablo Mari, will miss Monday's fixture due to a calf injury, and won't be expected to be back until the end of January.

The centre back played a crucial role against Newcastle in the FA Cup, but he will sadly miss out again.

However, it is not all bad news for Arsenal. Thursday night saw the return of Thomas Partey after his injury against Tottenham Hotspur back in December.

The Ghanaian only managed 20 minutes against Palace, but the midfielder is hoping for further involvement on Monday.

Arteta's man of the season Gabriel Magalhaes could be pushing for involvement against Newcastle, after his eventual return from injury.

The three time Arsenal Player of the Month may also be joined by his Brazilian partner, Gabriel Martinelli, who also returns from an ankle injury.

Fan favourite, Kieran Tierney, missed out against Crystal Palace due to muscle tightness, but will return to the first team against the Magpies.

His determination, confidence and grit was surely missed against Palace, but there is a high possibility that the Scotsman will return to the starting 11 on Monday night.

Newcastle United will be without Ryan Fraser on their trip to the Emirates due to suspension. Fraser was sent off for a second bookable offence during Newcastle's 1-0 loss to struggling Sheffield United.

COVID-19 has been a huge issue for Newcastle and the fitness of their players. Allan Saint-Maximin has only just returned to training after seven weeks of suffering from the after-affects of the virus.

As well as the Frenchman, Jamaal Lascelles will be assessed ahead of Monday night after suffering from COVID-19. The likely-hood of these two being a part of the travelling squad is low.

Ones to watch

Arsenal: Bernd Leno

The Arsenal goalkeeper has been outstanding in recent performances.

A flying save against Christian Benteke's targeted header, was tipped round the post to keep Crystal Palace at bay.

The Gunners also have Leno to thank for keeping them in the FA Cup. A dying embers chance from Andy Carroll was saved by the German, allowing Arsenal to proceed into extra time.

Leno has also kept the third best amount of clean sheets in the Premier League (six).

Newcastle United: Callum Wilson

The Englishman will for sure test the in form Leno. Wilson has scored eight times this season for Newcastle in 15 games, against the likes of Spurs, West Ham United and Everton.

His pace and attacking purpose will challenge Arsenal's defence, looking to comeback from an awful result against Sheffield United.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno, Tierney, Luiz, Gabriel, Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Smith-Rowe, Saka, Lacazette (4-2-3-1).

Newcastle: Darlow, Clark, Dummet, Schar, Fernandez, Yedlin, Hayden, Hendrick, Almiron, Longstaff, Wilson (5-4-1).

Head to Head

Arsenal have kept 25 Premier League clean sheets against Newcastle.

The Gunners have won 14 out of their last 15 Premier League matches against Newcastle, with their loss being a 2-1 defeat in 2018.

The Magpies have lost their last eight Premier League away games against the North London side. Their last victory against Arsenal was in 2010 with a 1-0 win.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored against Newcastle in his last three appearances. The striker has either scored or assisted against the Magpies in his last five games against them.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has also never won an away game against Arsenal, drawing three and losing eight. His sides have also only scored three goals in 11 trips to North London.

Where to watch the match

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League, Kick Off time at 8:00pm.