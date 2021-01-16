As it happened: Leeds United 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

ADVERTISEMENT
Long awaited win for the Seagulls
With one win in their last 16, and none in their last nine, Graham Potter will now be looking to turn this into an unbeaten run.
They can double down when they are paid a visit by Fulham in 11 days time.
Hammer-blow for Leeds
It just never looked likely.
Their next game will now take place on the 26th against Newcastle at St James' Park following the postponement of their match up with Southampton next weekend.
90+'3
A well welcomed three points for Brighton
90+3' 0-1
The same can be said for the previous 90 minutes.
90+1' 0-1
Shots are firing in from all angles, but they are also been blocked away in as many.
90' 0-1
90' 0-1
Ayling was caught flat footed and allowed the pass to go harmlessly into the possession of the Brighton defenders.
89' 0-1
It was carnage but there didn't seem to be any wrong doing from either side.
Leeds will have to start again.
87' 0-1
There was nothing in it, but I'm sure a few Brighton fans will have had their hearts in their mouths.
Good to see Harrison not appealing and getting on with it.
85' 0-1
They will battle to the bitter end.
81' 0-1
Both managers have laid their cards on the table, it's up to the players to deliver now.
80' 0-1
Good for the stats, but proving worthless in reality for Leeds United.
79' 0-1
The hosts are forcing the issue but Brighton's defensive resilience is proving too much.
75' 0-1
The Brazilian had looked lively so far, but it is now up to Poveda to be the difference.
73' 0-1
South African youngster, Percy Tau, who made an impressive start at the Etihad just three days ago, enters the fray in the place of Trossard.
71- 0-1
No complaints from him, on we go.
69' 0-1
Brighton are dealing with them well, piling men into the penalty area to block any attempts on goal.
67' 0-1
Alioski trudges off to the bench.
66' 0-1
Harrison there looked to round off a lovely move by cutting it back, but no one was arriving around the penalty spot.
64' 0-1
It won't be long before we see another change.
63' 0-1
Tyler Roberts makes his way onto the field in the place of Rodrigo.
MacAllister is also making way to allow Yves Bissouma to enter the game.
58' 0-1
The makeshift centre half danced past three or four opposition players until he could pick out Klich in a more advanced position.
Raphinha's cross from the wing evaded all the white shirts that were arriving.
Positive play though.
56' 0-1
This is more what we're accustomed to seeing from a Bielsa side.
53' 0-1
This game could come down to who deals with the pitch the better in the latter stages of the match up.
50' 0-1
Raphinha came inside with the ball on the edge of the box, but he was on his weaker right foot. He laid the ball to Bamford who couldn't get the ball out of his feet.
The chance eventually fell to Harrison on the far side who couldn't quite get the purchase he desired. The ball curved just past the left hand upright.
49' 0-1
Eventually, Maupay stabs an effort towards goal but it trickles harmlessly away past and away for a goal kick.
47' 0-1
Leeds are looking desperate to control the game, but the visitors aren't allowing it.
46' 0-1
No changes for either side.
45+2' 0-1
45' 0-1
42' 0-1
Despite there being little to no contact, he remains grounded.Luke Ayling looks bemused.
40' 0-1
Pretty sure those passing on the M621 can hear Victor Orta's screams.
32' 0-1
Brighton aren't allowing space though and crosses are going begging.
28' 0-1
White then made a marauding run forward as if it was a training game. He skipped past a couple of Leeds players to then slam his effort directly at Ayling just inside the area.
26' 0-1
Pascal Struijk has given a dangerous free kick away on the left flank - much to the dismay of Luke Ayling.
24' 0-1
More fantastic first touch football from Brighton leads to Maupay having an opportunity to pick out a man at the far post. Ayling gets a toe on the ball that ricochets the ball onto the crossbar.
Casilla was left stranded.
23' 0-1
There are glimpses of what they can do in their build up, but nothing has been outstanding so far.
17' GOAL 0-1
Alexis MacAllister made his way into the area, and following wonderful interplay with Leandro Trossard, he made his way to the byline.
All he had to do was slip the ball across goal for Maupay to knock into an open net.
15' 0-0
His half volley sails way over the bar.
13' 0-0
The Spaniard passed, despite the challenge of the bullish forward.
12' 0-0
10' 0-0
He is being tailed by Luke Ayling who doesn't appear to make contact, but the forward makes his way to the ground anyway.
6' 0-0
Raphinha plays Alioski down the left handside. The stand-in left back fires a cross across the face of goal, brushing the studss of Rodrigo who was arriving at the near post.
4' 0-0
They have had a busy schedule of late.
Kick Off!
Here we go!
Line Up Reactions
Now we know he won't be playing today and Kiko Casilla will be taking his place, a player who had a rocky performance against Crawley Town last week.
BHA: Once again, no Bissouma for Brighton. Another noticeable absentee is youngster Percy Tau who gave a wonderful account of himself against Manchester City just three days ago.
Brighton and Hove Albion Line Up
Your Albion side for #LEEBHA!
Leeds United Line Up
The Key Battle
Whoever it is - likely to be Pascal Struijk - will have the uphill task of keeping Alexis MacAllister quiet.
The young Argentinian was no doubt one of their biggest threats against Manchester City two days ago, and he will be doing his utmost to repeat that performance.
Head to Head
The most recent of which resulted in a 2-0 home win at Elland Road, thanks to a Chris Wood brace.
Previous to that, Brighton have got the better of their counterparts in the last six match ups - including a 4-0 thrashing at the AMEX.
Can the Seagulls change their trajectory?
Hovering only two points clear of Fulham, one win in their last 16 league games could spell relegation for Graham Potter's side - unless of course he can work his magic once again.
Comfortably Mid Table
11 points from the dreaded drop zone, and just nine points from a Champions League place.
Not bad for a team that just got schooled by League Two's Crawley Town.
