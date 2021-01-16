As it happened: Leeds United 0-1 Brighton and Hove Albion
(Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

18:003 months ago

17:573 months ago

Long awaited win for the Seagulls

Despite their torrid form coming into this game, Brighton looked as good as any team visiting Elland Road this season.

With one win in their last 16, and none in their last nine, Graham Potter will now be looking to turn this into an unbeaten run.

They can double down when they are paid a visit by Fulham in 11 days time.

17:553 months ago

Hammer-blow for Leeds

After their 3-0 collapse away to Crawley Town in the FA Cup, Leeds will have been looking to bounce back with a win.

It just never looked likely.

Their next game will now take place on the 26th against Newcastle at St James' Park following the postponement of their match up with Southampton next weekend.

17:523 months ago

90+'3

Friend blows the final whistle, causing the Brighton bench to erupt.

A well welcomed three points for Brighton

17:513 months ago

90+3' 0-1

Last chance saloon for the hosts. Everyone is flooding forward, but the quality just isn't there.

The same can be said for the previous 90 minutes.

17:503 months ago

90+1' 0-1

This is definition of kitchen sink football from Leeds now.

Shots are firing in from all angles, but they are also been blocked away in as many.

17:493 months ago

90' 0-1

There will be three minutes of added time.
17:483 months ago

90' 0-1

Hernandez aimed to give Ayling a chance at the end of a fast paced move.

Ayling was caught flat footed and allowed the pass to go harmlessly into the possession of the Brighton defenders.

17:473 months ago

89' 0-1

Kevin Friend pulls play up after an array of half chances in the Brighton area.

It was carnage but there didn't seem to be any wrong doing from either side.

Leeds will have to start again.

17:443 months ago

87' 0-1

Harrison is brought down upon entering the penalty area.

There was nothing in it, but I'm sure a few Brighton fans will have had their hearts in their mouths.

Good to see Harrison not appealing and getting on with it.

17:423 months ago

85' 0-1

The focus is on Leeds getting an equaliser, but you can see how much this three points would mean to Brighton.

They will battle to the bitter end.

17:393 months ago

81' 0-1

Davy Propper on for Neal Maupay. It's defensively minded, but don't think anyone will be arguing with Potter about it.

Both managers have laid their cards on the table, it's up to the players to deliver now.

17:373 months ago

80' 0-1

Corner after corner. 

Good for the stats, but proving worthless in reality for Leeds United.

17:363 months ago

79' 0-1

Almost down to the final ten minutes now.

The hosts are forcing the issue but Brighton's defensive resilience is proving too much.

17:343 months ago

75' 0-1

Bielsa makes his final change. Ian Carlo Poveda comes on for Raphinha.

The Brazilian had looked lively so far, but it is now up to Poveda to be the difference.

17:313 months ago

73' 0-1

Another change, this time from Graham Potter's side.

South African youngster, Percy Tau, who made an impressive start at the Etihad just three days ago, enters the fray in the place of Trossard.


17:293 months ago

71- 0-1

Webster is the next man in Kevin Friend's book as he brings down Roberts.

No complaints from him, on we go.

17:283 months ago

69' 0-1

Leeds' interplay now looking very fluid with the additions of Roberts and Hernandez.

Brighton are dealing with them well, piling men into the penalty area to block any attempts on goal.

17:253 months ago

67' 0-1

As expected, the number 19 goes up on the fourth official's board. Alongside the number ten.

Alioski trudges off to the bench.

17:243 months ago

66' 0-1

Many of Leeds' moves forward are looking promising but are missing the final pass.

Harrison there looked to round off a lovely move by cutting it back, but no one was arriving around the penalty spot.

17:223 months ago

64' 0-1

Pablo Hernandez looks to be preparing himself.

It won't be long before we see another change.

17:203 months ago

63' 0-1

Changes for both sides.

Tyler Roberts makes his way onto the field in the place of Rodrigo.

MacAllister is also making way to allow Yves Bissouma to enter the game.

17:173 months ago

58' 0-1

Brighton had a period of possession until Ayling managed to pick their pocket.

The makeshift centre half danced past three or four opposition players until he could pick out Klich in a more advanced position.

Raphinha's cross from the wing evaded all the white shirts that were arriving.

Positive play though.

17:143 months ago

56' 0-1

More measured, patient play from the hosts as they look for an opening.

This is more what we're accustomed to seeing from a Bielsa side.

17:113 months ago

53' 0-1

We are only moments into the second half, yet the pitch is looking noticeably in worse condition.

This game could come down to who deals with the pitch the better in the latter stages of the match up.

17:093 months ago

50' 0-1

Finally an opening for Leeds.

Raphinha came inside with the ball on the edge of the box, but he was on his weaker right foot. He laid the ball to Bamford who couldn't get the ball out of his feet.

The chance eventually fell to Harrison on the far side who couldn't quite get the purchase he desired. The ball curved just past the left hand upright.

17:073 months ago

49' 0-1

For a moment, the Brighton players were lining up on the edge of the area to have a pop at goal.

Eventually, Maupay stabs an effort towards goal but it trickles harmlessly away past and away for a goal kick.

17:063 months ago

47' 0-1

A slack challenge from Dallas on MacAllister leads to a Brighton free kick.

Leeds are looking desperate to control the game, but the visitors aren't allowing it.

17:033 months ago

46' 0-1

We're back underway for the second half.

No changes for either side.

16:483 months ago

45+2' 0-1

That's that for the first half, Leeds will need to go in, regroup, and come out with more than they gave in the first 45.
16:463 months ago

45' 0-1

There will be two minutes of added time.
16:443 months ago

42' 0-1

Kevin Friend pulls out the yellow card for a late challenge on Trossard.

Despite there being little to no contact, he remains grounded.

Luke Ayling looks bemused.
16:423 months ago

40' 0-1

As the half is coming to a close, Leeds are getting livelier. As is Leeds' bench.

Pretty sure those passing on the M621 can hear Victor Orta's screams.

16:333 months ago

32' 0-1

The pendulum is swinging again, Leeds now the ones taking initiative.

Brighton aren't allowing space though and crosses are going begging.

16:293 months ago

28' 0-1

Raphinha lost possession to Ben White on the halfway line.

White then made a marauding run forward as if it was a training game. He skipped past a couple of Leeds players to then slam his effort directly at Ayling just inside the area.

16:273 months ago

26' 0-1

Brighton are taking control of this game now.

Pascal Struijk has given a dangerous free kick away on the left flank - much to the dismay of Luke Ayling.

16:253 months ago

24' 0-1

That would have been a freak goal had it dropped half a foot lower.

More fantastic first touch football from Brighton leads to Maupay having an opportunity to pick out a man at the far post. Ayling gets a toe on the ball that ricochets the ball onto the crossbar.

Casilla was left stranded.

16:233 months ago

23' 0-1

The goal hasn't affected Leeds. They have returned from kick off playing their same style.

There are glimpses of what they can do in their build up, but nothing has been outstanding so far.

16:193 months ago

17' GOAL 0-1

What a well worked goal that was.

Alexis MacAllister made his way into the area, and following wonderful interplay with Leandro Trossard, he made his way to the byline.

All he had to do was slip the ball across goal for Maupay to knock into an open net.

16:173 months ago

15' 0-0

Klich finds the ball at his feet around 30-yards from the net. And for the first time, and most likely not the last, he fires an effort at the Brighton goal.

His half volley sails way over the bar.

16:143 months ago

13' 0-0

Kiko Casilla's first test, albeit a simple one, was to deal with a cross aimed at Maupay.

The Spaniard passed, despite the challenge of the bullish forward.

16:133 months ago

12' 0-0

Neither team have been able to get hold of the ball so far. Both sides have been sending searching diagonal balls forward in the hope a knock down will ignite an attack.
16:113 months ago

10' 0-0

A penalty claim there from Neal Maupay as he arrives into the area.

He is being tailed by Luke Ayling who doesn't appear to make contact, but the forward makes his way to the ground anyway.

16:083 months ago

6' 0-0

Now that was a chance!

Raphinha plays Alioski down the left handside. The stand-in left back fires a cross across the face of goal, brushing the studss of Rodrigo who was arriving at the near post.

16:053 months ago

4' 0-0

The pitch looks heavy going here at Elland Road, we'll see how that plays out on some potentially weary Brighton legs.

They have had a busy schedule of late.

16:013 months ago

Kick Off!

1' Brighton get us underway, off we go!
15:563 months ago

Here we go!

The teams are out on the pitch, we are just moments from kick off.
15:243 months ago

Line Up Reactions

Leeds: For much of the week, there has been speculation about the whereabouts of young goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Now we know he won't be playing today and Kiko Casilla will be taking his place, a player who had a rocky performance against Crawley Town last week.

BHA: Once again, no Bissouma for Brighton. Another noticeable absentee is youngster Percy Tau who gave a wonderful account of himself against Manchester City just three days ago.

15:053 months ago

Brighton and Hove Albion Line Up

Neal Maupay returns to the side with Alexis MacAllister backing him up from the number ten position. Ben White is also making his return to Elland Road.

 

15:023 months ago

Leeds United Line Up

As many Leeds fans feared pre kick-off, there is no sign of Illan Meslier. Kiko Casilla returns to the line up and Struijk will fill Kalvin Phillips' role in midfield.

21:433 months ago

Join us tomorrow!

Join us here on VAVEL around an hour before kick off for all the match build up and the latest line ups from both sides.
21:413 months ago

The Key Battle

Due to a suspension, England international, Kalvin Phillips, is having to take a forced leave from the Leeds line up tomorrow. Meaning someone will be handed the tough task of filling his boots in the holding midfield role.

Whoever it is - likely to be Pascal Struijk - will have the uphill task of keeping Alexis MacAllister quiet.

The young Argentinian was no doubt one of their biggest threats against Manchester City two days ago, and he will be doing his utmost to repeat that performance.

21:323 months ago

Head to Head

These two sides are no strangers. Spending many of their last few seasons as fellow competitors in the EFL Championship, they have encountered each other year upon year.

The most recent of which resulted in a 2-0 home win at Elland Road, thanks to a Chris Wood brace.

Previous to that, Brighton have got the better of their counterparts in the last six match ups - including a 4-0 thrashing at the AMEX.

21:283 months ago

Can the Seagulls change their trajectory?

For the visitors, escaping the drop is proving a much harder task.

Hovering only two points clear of Fulham, one win in their last 16 league games could spell relegation for Graham Potter's side - unless of course he can work his magic once again.

21:233 months ago

Comfortably Mid Table

As we are approach the next round of fixtures in the Premier League, the hosts, Leeds United sit 12th in the table.

11 points from the dreaded drop zone, and just nine points from a Champions League place.

Not bad for a team that just got schooled by League Two's Crawley Town.

21:193 months ago
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Leeds United vs Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League. I'm Will Laing and I'll be taking you through tomorrow afternoon's game which is set to kick off at 15:00 GMT. 
