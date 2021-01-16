West Ham United 1-0 Burnley: Early Michail Antonio strike makes the difference

An early goal from Michail Antonio was enough for West Ham United to overturn a resilient Burnley team.

The Hammers took an early lead when the Burnley defence took social distancing a little too seriously.

Ben Mee inadvertently flicked Pablo Fornals' cross towards Antonio and the striker had the simple task of prodding home. A nice present for a player who has been out for over a month because of injury.

At the other end, Chris Wood spun away from Craig Dawson and his low cross was inexplicably flicked into his own net from Aaron Cresswell. Not for the first time, however, Wood was offside when he initially moved in behind.

It would have been Burnley's first goal on the road since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put through his own net in their match against Arsenal. Such a statistic paints 1000 words with regards to Burnley's attacking problems.

Shortly after, Jarrod Bowen's inswinging corner was flicked across the box and Angelo Ogbonna rattled the post from point-blank range. Replays showed that Mee may have deflected the ball onto the post with a small touch on his outstretched foot.

Burnley were retaining the ball well but that possession wasn't conducive to any clear openings. Wood fired a snapshot wide and Johann Berg Gudmundsson trickled a long-range shot into the arms of Lukasz Fabianski but, all in all, there was little to write home about.

Changes

Dyche rarely makes half-time substitutions so his decision to throw Dwight McNeil on at the start of the second-half spoke volumes. Gudmundsson had been poor.

The 21-year-old winger immediately made his presence felt, firing an early cross into a dangerous area and West Ham's defence struggled to scramble the ball to safety.

However, the hosts were still threatening in the air and Antonio almost grabbed his second. He nodded Vladimir Coufal's enticing cross back across goal but Mee was able to clear the ball off the line.

Antonio was playing like a man that was eager to make up for lost time on his return to the team. He was inches away from winning a penalty as Tarkowski clipped him on the edge of the box. From the free-kick, Declan Rice looked to catch Nick Pope out from a narrow angle and his effort only just dipped over the bar.

West Ham enjoy sitting deep and playing on the counter while that's Burnley's worst nightmare.

Bowen burst into space vacated on the left but his final pass was poor and Matt Lowton did well to clear.

On the other side, Benrahma shifted into the box and Pope could only flap at his cross. The ball dropped to Fornals but Lowton made an excellent block to keep Burnley in the match.

Again Dyche wielded an early change, bringing Matej Vydra on for Barnes, but the tide wasn't turning.

Rice spotted the inside run of Bowen and the winger's first touch was outstanding, taking the lofted pass in his stride and putting himself in on goal. But he lacked the composure to beat Pope, firing his shot into the side-netting.

McNeil was Burnley's best source of inspiration and his fizzing delivery caught Fabianski out and rattled the bar. Lady luck was not with Burnley.

Jay Rodriguez came on for Wood but couldn't make a clean contact with Lowton's enticing delivery. But it was a West Ham substitute that should have killed the game off.

Pieters was in no-mans land and Andrei Yarmolenko was sent through on goal. He had Antonio square of him but the Ukrainian took far too long and his shot was blocked by a recovering Mee.

The result leaves Burnley languishing in 17th but they do still have a game in-hand at home to Fulham. It's a far cry from West Ham's comfortable position in the top ten.

Player Ratings

Burnley: Pope 6, Lowton 7, Tarkowski 7, Mee 7, Pieters 7; Gudmundsson 4, Brownhill 6, Westwood 6, Brady 5; Barnes 6, Wood 5.

Substitutions: McNeil 7, Vydra 5, Rodriguez 5.

West Ham United: Fabianski 6; Coufal 7, Dawson 7, Ogbonna 7, Cresswell 7; Rice 7, Soucek 6; Bowen 6, Fornals 7, Benrahma 7; Antonio 8.

Substitutions: Lanzini 6, Yarmolenko n/a.

Star Men

Michail Antonio: He scored the winner and made a nuisance of himself throughout the match. Antonio is one of those players who can play in about six different positions; he isn't an out-and-out striker but he will be a handful for any opposition defence.

Dwight McNeil: He made an instant impact off the bench. A player with a little bit of pace but, more importantly, someone with a desire to carry the ball forward and create things.