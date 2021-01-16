Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Team News, Predicted Line-ups and How to Watch

Following a great start of the season which had them sit at the top of the table for three weeks straight, Tottenham Hotspur have dropped the intensity.

The Spurs will try to get back to winning ways as they visit the worst team in the Premier League this season, Sheffield United.

Jose Mourinho's team has only picked up one win in their last seven league games, as they have lacked determination to win games after being up in the game.

Tottenham Hotspur

The North London side is currently sixth in the table with 30 points, but a win at Bramall Lane could get them back in the title race.

The Portuguese manager stated that he will have almost the entire squad available to compete in the fixture against Sheffield United.

Giovani LoCelso, who has not played a game since Tottenham's 0-2 loss to Leicester City back in December 12, 2020 with a hamstring injury, is the only player who is out.

Sheffield United

Despite being the last place in the Premier League table with only five points and 18 game, Sheffield United has showed grit in its last couple of games.

Sheffield is coming fresh off getting their first win of the season against Newcastle United, and will try to keep the good momentum going as they received the North London side.

O’Connell, Berge, McBurnie and Robinson are the Sheffield players who won't be available for the game.

Ones To Watch

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min stand out for Jose Mourinho's team, scoring 34 goals between them this season and laying on 22 assists.

The duo has become one of the most lethal not only in Europe but in the world, as they both have proven to be the reason why Tottenham still has a chance on winning the Premier League campaign.

Sheffield United

The Blades have scored only nine goals this season, and four of them have been by David McGoldrick.

The 33 year-old veteran has shown some sparks of great football since last season, and is the main player Spurs should focus on when defending.

Predicted Line Ups

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Reguilon, Dier, Alderweireld, Aurier, Winks, Hojberg, Ndombele, Son, Lucas and Kane.

Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Bogie, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Osborne, Burke and McGoldrick.

How To Watch

The Premier League fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports. The match will kick off at 2pm GMT at Bramall Lane.