As it happened: West Ham United 1-0 Burnley FC

ADVERTISEMENT
Final-Time: West Ham 1-0 Burnley
88' Instant impact!
Yarmolenko has been involved straight away.
First, his shot was blocked by Mee and seconds later he's had an effort cleared off the line by Josh Brownhill.
Unlucky.
Yarmolenko has been involved straight away.
First, his shot was blocked by Mee and seconds later he's had an effort cleared off the line by Josh Brownhill.
Unlucky.
83' Close again!
First, Bowen takes one touch too many and after a corner which followed, Dawson headed it to Rice who only managed to hit it straight at Pope.
Andriy Yarmolenko has replaced Jarrod Bowen for the Hammers.
First, Bowen takes one touch too many and after a corner which followed, Dawson headed it to Rice who only managed to hit it straight at Pope.
Andriy Yarmolenko has replaced Jarrod Bowen for the Hammers.
80' A very good cross from McNeil nearly looped over Fabiański and into the back of the net but stopped on the crossbar.
Burnley coming closer and closer with each attack.
Burnley coming closer and closer with each attack.
78' Burnley are now out in full force to try and nick a point there.
Good cross from Brady but again cleared by Dawson.
Good cross from Brady but again cleared by Dawson.
72' Another substitution, Chris Wood has been replaced by Jay Rodriguez.
68' Great chance for West Ham wasted yet again!
Bowen has done brilliantly to find himself in space but only managed to put it into the side-netting.
Benrahma, after a very positive performance, is off for Manuel Lanzini.
Bowen has done brilliantly to find himself in space but only managed to put it into the side-netting.
Benrahma, after a very positive performance, is off for Manuel Lanzini.
62' Two good consecutive chances for the Hammers again.
Firstly, Bowen took a bit too long to feed-in Benrahma and a minute later the Englishman's cross found Antonio, who shot it out for a throw-in.
Meanwhile, Matej Vydra is on for Ashley Barnes.
Firstly, Bowen took a bit too long to feed-in Benrahma and a minute later the Englishman's cross found Antonio, who shot it out for a throw-in.
Meanwhile, Matej Vydra is on for Ashley Barnes.
59' Declan Rice stepped up to take a free-kick after some good work from Michail Antonio, but it went just over the bar.
A very good strike nonetheless.
A very good strike nonetheless.
55' Well worked counter-attack from the Hammers ended with a corner, but it was well-cleared.
51' Chance!
After a great cross from Vladimir Coufal, Antonio had his chance to double West Ham's lead but Mee cleared his header off the line.
Pope was left with no chance.
After a great cross from Vladimir Coufal, Antonio had his chance to double West Ham's lead but Mee cleared his header off the line.
Pope was left with no chance.
50' After an early penalty shout for Burnley, the Hammers are already back on the front foot.
46' We're back underway.
Hopefully, the game will keep going the way it's currently been.
Just one change at half-time, Dwight McNeil is on for Johann Gudmundson.
Hopefully, the game will keep going the way it's currently been.
Just one change at half-time, Dwight McNeil is on for Johann Gudmundson.
Half-Time: West Ham 1-0 Burnley
Chris Kavanagh blew the half-time whistle as the hosts are currently coming out winners.
Well-worked goal and a nice finish from Antonio after some shaky defending from Ben Mee and James Tarkowski the only thing separating the two sides so far.
Although Burnley could've had an equaliser, Chris Wood was offside in the build-up to Aaron Cresswell's own-goal.
Well-worked goal and a nice finish from Antonio after some shaky defending from Ben Mee and James Tarkowski the only thing separating the two sides so far.
Although Burnley could've had an equaliser, Chris Wood was offside in the build-up to Aaron Cresswell's own-goal.
45' Late pressure from West Ham ended with a good effort from Said Benrahma, but Nick Pope caught it well.
41' Gudmundsson tried his luck from range again and Fabiański safely caught the effort.
36' Oh what a chance!
A corner from West Ham, flicked on by Declan Rice at the near post and Angelo Ogbonna's header hit the post!
That could've been the game potentially wrapped up.
A corner from West Ham, flicked on by Declan Rice at the near post and Angelo Ogbonna's header hit the post!
That could've been the game potentially wrapped up.
NO GOAL: West Ham 1-0 Burnley
The visitors thought they've had equalised through an own-goal from Aaron Cresswell, but Chris Wood was offside in the build-up.
Huge let-off.
Huge let-off.
29' Following the corner, Burnley have been very much on the front foot.
First, Ashley Barnes tried an overhead kick but didn't connect well with the ball. Seconds later Ashley Westwood sent a great pass towards Robbie Brady on the wing, West Ham couldn't clear and finally, Aaron Cresswell gave away a free-kick in a very dangerous position.
Brady couldn't get it over the wall, though.
First, Ashley Barnes tried an overhead kick but didn't connect well with the ball. Seconds later Ashley Westwood sent a great pass towards Robbie Brady on the wing, West Ham couldn't clear and finally, Aaron Cresswell gave away a free-kick in a very dangerous position.
Brady couldn't get it over the wall, though.
25' Corner for Burnley, but Fornals clears well.
20' Nearly a good chance for the Hammers as they're piling on the pressure.
Antonio tried finding Jarrod Bowen but his pass wasn't accurate enough at ultimately intercepted.
Antonio tried finding Jarrod Bowen but his pass wasn't accurate enough at ultimately intercepted.
GOAL: West Ham 1-0 Burnley
It's here and it's perfect!
Michail Antonio, the player to watch, with a good finish after a cross from Pablo Fornals.
James Tarkowski has to be blamed for it though as he let the cross go past him despite it not being too high for him to clear it.
Michail Antonio, the player to watch, with a good finish after a cross from Pablo Fornals.
James Tarkowski has to be blamed for it though as he let the cross go past him despite it not being too high for him to clear it.
7' And we have a shot on target!
Gudmundsson with a strike, Fabiański with the save.
Gudmundsson with a strike, Fabiański with the save.
Kick-off: West Ham United 0-0 Burnley
And we're underway!
Hopefully, this game is going to be as good as my lasagna. Two strong sides are out, so hopefully, we'll see a good matchup.
Hopefully, this game is going to be as good as my lasagna. Two strong sides are out, so hopefully, we'll see a good matchup.
Closing in on kick-off
The first whistle is nearly there with both teams readying themselves to come out onto the pitch.
Friday afternoon, sunny weather. All you need from a Premier League matchday is there!
Friday afternoon, sunny weather. All you need from a Premier League matchday is there!
Starting XI: Burnley FC
Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee (C), Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, Brady; Wood, Barnes.
LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against West ham this afternoon. ⬇️#WHUBUR | #UTC | @eToro pic.twitter.com/v0LUbhyeMD— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 16, 2021
Starting XI: West Ham United
Fabiański, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice (C); Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.
Here's how we line up today at London Stadium...#WHUBUR— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 16, 2021
Where to watch
If you want to watch the game on TV, it's unfortunately not available.
The game will be available on Amazon Prime instead.
If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Team News
For additional team news, check back before the kick-off or check the West Ham United v Burnley FC preview.
Burnley FC predicted lineup
Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Brady, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.
West Ham predicted lineup
Fabiański, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.
Player to watch
Having come back from his third consecutive hamstring injury of the season, Michail Antonio looks to be back in fitness as he managed 87 minutes in the Hammers' mid-week FA Cup 1-0 win against Stockport County.
And as David Moyes is looking into the transfer market to replace Sebastien Haller, sold to AFC Ajax, Antonio will certainly look to give his manager a solid argument that he's still the man to lead the team from the striker position.
And as David Moyes is looking into the transfer market to replace Sebastien Haller, sold to AFC Ajax, Antonio will certainly look to give his manager a solid argument that he's still the man to lead the team from the striker position.
Previous encounters
Head-to-head record looks very positive for the visitors who have won four out of the previous five encounters.
The Hammers managed three points in November 2018 and haven't lost between October 2017 and March 2012.
The Hammers managed three points in November 2018 and haven't lost between October 2017 and March 2012.
Current form
The hosts are coming into the game off two consecutive 1-0 wins - against Everton FC in the Premier League and Stockport County in the FA Cup.
The visitors, who sit just four points above the unbeaten-in-five Fulham FC and subsequently the relegation zone, have lost their latest game 0-1, against Manchester United.
Kick-off time
West Ham United v Burnley FC will be played at the London Stadium, London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 GMT.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match West Ham United v Burnley FC!
My name is Alan Rzepa and I'll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.
My name is Alan Rzepa and I'll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.
Michail Antonio's 10th-minute goal is the only one we've seen today despite many great chances being wasted from both sides.
And in final words, my prediction has come right. This game was as good as my lasagna.