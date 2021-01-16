As it happened: Wolves 2-3 West Brom in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Romaine Sawyers on the change of form:
FULL TIME WOL 2-3 WBA
Shocking and embarrassing from Wolves to concede three goals yet again. Nuno's men have picked up only five points out of a possible 27 and are only three points ahead of Newcastle (two games in hand) and six ahead of Burnley (three games in hand). He needs to turn things around. Fast. Otherwise, Wolves could very easily be dragged back down into the Championship.
94' WOL 2-3 WBA
93' WOL 2-3 WBA
92' WOL 2-3 WBA
91' WOL 2-3 WBA
90' WOL 2-3 WBA
90' WOL 2-3 WBA
89' WOL 2-3 WBA
88' WOL 2-3 WBA
88' WOL 2-3 WBA
87' WOL 2-3 WBA
86' WOL 2-3 WBA
86' WOL 2-3 WBA
86' WOL 2-3 WBA
85' WOL 2-3 WBA
84' WOL 2-3 WBA
83' WOL 2-3 WBA
82' WOL 2-3 WBA
81' WOL 2-3 WBA
80' WOL 2-3 WBA
79' WOL 2-3 WBA
78' WOL 2-3 WBA
Moutinho coming off for Cutrone. Nuno's really going for it now.
77' WOL 2-3 WBA
76' WOL 2-3 WBA
76' WOL 2-3 WBA
75' WOL 2-3 WBA
74' WOL 2-3 WBA
73' WOL 2-3 WBA
72' WOL 2-3 WBA
71' WOL 2-3 WBA
71' WOL 2-3 WBA
70' WOL 2-3 WBA
69' WOL 2-3 WBA
Grosicki is subbed off for Hal Robson-Kanu, making his first appearance after his return from injury. Grosicki has contributed well in attack and can feel proud of his output today.
68' WOL 2-3 WBA
68' WOL 2-3 WBA
67' WOL 2-3 WBA
66' WOL 2-3 WBA
65' WOL 2-3 WBA
64' WOL 2-3 WBA
64' WOL 2-3 WBA
63' WOL 2-3 WBA
62' WOL 2-3 WBA
61' WOL 2-3 WBA
60' WOL 2-3 WBA
58' WOL 2-3 WBA
57' WOL 2-3 WBA
56' WOL 2-3 WBA GOAL ALBION - PEREIRA
55' WOL 2-2 WBA
54' WOL 2-2 WBA
52' WOL 2-2 WBA GOAL ALBION - AJAYI
51' WOL 2-1 WBA
49' WOL 2-1 WBA
48' WOL 2-1 WBA
47' WOL 2-1 WBA
46' WOL 2-1 WBA
46' WOL 2-1 WBA
HALF TIME WOL 2-1 WBA
Albion have looked very dangerous going forwards especially out wide - wing overloads and through balls have been a major problem for the Wolves defence and it seems like only a matter of time before Allardyce's men score again.
What Wolves cannot do now is sit back and defend the lead; they need to keep pushing for more goals. Silva has impressed up front - his aerial ability might not compare with that of Jimenez, but his intelligent runs and passes have opened up acres of space for his teammates.
Both wingers and both fullbacks have been threatening going forwards for Wolves, and Dendoncker has had a number of half-chances - it wouldn't be a surprise to see him burying one of them at some point. Albion need to start dealing with set piece scenarios, soon.
Both of Wolves' goals have come from moments of confusion at the back for Albion - the clearances need to be faster and more decisive if Albion are going to stay in the game. Patricio has done well - aside from the penalty, for which he cannot be blamed, he's not put a foot wrong.
Boly had a shaky start to the game, lunging in clumsily to give away the penalty in the first ten minutes, but he assisted the equaliser and scored the goal to put Wolves ahead at the end of the half.
A massive second half is needed from both sides now.
45' WOL 2-1 WBA
45' WOL 2-1 WBA
43' WOL 2-1 WBA GOAL WOLVES - BOLY
42' WOL 1-1 WBA
42' WOL 1-1 WBA
41' WOL 1-1 WBA
41' WOL 1-1 WBA
38' WOL 1-1 WBA GOAL WOLVES - SILVA
37' WOL 0-1 WBA
36' WOL 0-1 WBA
35' WOL 0-1 WBA
33' WOL 0-1 WBA
32' WOL 0-1 WBA
31' WOL 0-1 WBA
31' WOL 0-1 WBA
30' WOL 0-1 WBA
29' WOL 0-1 WBA
28' WOL 0-1 WBA
27' WOL 0-1 WBA
26' WOL 0-1 WBA
26' WOL 0-1 WBA
25' WOL 0-1 WBA
23' WOL 0-1 WBA
22' WOL 0-1 WBA
20' WOL 0-1 WBA
20' WOL 0-1 WBA
19' WOL 0-1 WBA
18' WOL 0-1 WBA
17' WOL 0-1 WBA
17' WOL 0-1 WBA
16' WOL 0-1 WBA
15' WOL 0-1 WBA
15' WOL 0-1 WBA
14' WOL 0-1 WBA
13' WOL 0-1 WBA
12' WOL 0-1 WBA
11' WOL 0-1 WBA
10' WOL 0-1 WBA
10' WOL 0-1 WBA
8' WOL 0-1 WBA GOAL ALBION
8' WOL 0-0 WBA
8' WOL 0-0 WBA
6' WOL 0-0 WBA
5' WOL 0-0 WBA
4' WOL 0-0 WBA
4' WOL 0-0 WBA
3' WOL 0-0 WBA
2' WOL 0-0 WBA
1' WOL 0-0 WBA
Kickoff
After everyone takes the knee, West Brom take the kickoff and we're underway.
Teams coming out
Get well soon!
Wolves: Team news
Pedro Neto, listed as a wingback on Wolves' official lineup tweet, should play as a left winger. He and Adama Traore have both recovered from minor injuries (Neto - knock picked up against Everton; Traore - hamstring issue picked up against Crystal Palace).
Fabio Silva starts instead of Patrick Cutrone up front; the Italian will almost certainly feature off the bench as he has done in his last two appearances.
With three in midfield, Wolves will match West Brom man for man. Ruben Neves will likely be tasked with keeping Pereira quiet, while Dendoncker will likely cover the space in behind Semedo when he drives forward, preventing Snodgrass from being as effective as he could be.
Wolves will likely set up in a 4-3-3, shifting to a 3-4-3 in possession.
West Brom: Team news
David Button replaces Sam Johnstone in goal for his first start in two years.
Sam Allardyce's first signing Robert Snodgrass makes his debut for the Baggies, and should play to the left of Matheus Pereira.
Semi Ajayi partners Kyle Bartley at centre-back; Branislav Ivanovic is on the bench.
Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field, both of whom have struggled with injury, are on the bench and could make cameo appearances later on.
Former Wolves goalkeeper Andy Lonergan also finds himself among the substitutes for West Brom.
Allardyce's men should set up in a 4-2-3-1 based on personnel selection.
West Brom: Confirmed Lineup
Wolves: Confirmed Lineup
That's all for now
Allardyce echoes Nuno's sentiment
Nuno missing Wolves fans
West Brom: Predicted Lineup
Wolves: Predicted Lineup
West Brom: Team News
New arrival Robert Snodgrass could feature in midfield to add some attacking experience to this depleted West Brom side, while Sam Johnstone, Matt Phillips and Callum Robinson are all expected to return from their injuries.
With Robson-Kanu and Grant both out, Robinson is likely to start up front even if he is not back to 100% fitness.
Wolves: Team News
After a couple of promising appearances off the bench, Patrick Cutrone will likely start at centre-forward for Wolves, giving young Fabio Silva an opportunity for a much-needed break.
If as expected Traore is not fit to start, Morgan Gibbs-White will likely start on the right of Wolves' attack.
First win for Allardyce?
Currently sat in 19th place and some way off safety, West Brom need to start getting results sooner rather than later. A win over local rivals Wolves would be hugely symbolic, and would put the Baggies just a win behind 17th-place Brighton.
Nuno in need of a turning point
Without a preseason to properly train and integrate new players, after selling two of his key attacking forces and facing the first real injury crisis of his time at Molineux, Nuno has struggled for results this season, with points routinely fought for and games not won by big margins. Occasionally passive defending and a severely injury-weakened attack have limited his side in recent weeks, with only five points picked up out of a possible 24.
Now facing two games of huge historic significance to the Wolves fanbase - West Brom at home and Chorley away in the space of a week, he will be hoping to win both to restore fans' trust in him and boost the morale of his players.