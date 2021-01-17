As it happened: Manchester City 4-0 Crystal Palace
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

22:033 months ago

Full time: City 4-0 Palace

It was always going to be a difficult task for Palace to come away with anything tonight. But City have been rampant, clinical and fully cemented themselves as Premier League title challengers. 

Palace continue their woeful form without Zaha. 

21:563 months ago

City's third

 

21:553 months ago

82' City 3-0 Palace

Really not a lot going on. Cancelo, who is playing in midfield, is dictating the play. 

 

21:503 months ago

78' Palace change

Off comes Townsend. On comes Batshuayi. 
21:473 months ago

75' City 3-0 Palace

The third has really taken the sting out of the game. City toying with Palace at the moment. 
21:423 months ago

Double change for City

Off comes De Bruyne & Gündogan. On comes Cancelo & Torres.
21:393 months ago

66' City 3-0 Palace - Stones

A double for Stones! 

Dias' header is pushed back into a crowd of player. Stones takes one touch and smashes a left-footed shot past Guaita. 

21:363 months ago

64' City 2-0 Palace

Benteke & Batshuayi warming up. Palace could do with an added threat up front. 
21:313 months ago

Gündogan's exquisite goal!

 

21:303 months ago

58' City 2-0 Palace

Palace corner. 

Phil Foden set to come on also... 

21:293 months ago

55' City 2-0 Palace - Gündogan

That is an unbelievable goal from Gündogan!

The German steals the ball of Townsend on the edge of the box, takes one touch and curls the ball exquisitely into the top corner! 

That was magnificent!

21:243 months ago

52' City 1-0 Palace

Sterling flashes a ball across the face of goal. No City player gambled. 
21:233 months ago

49' City 1-0 Palace

Clears everyone and is hammered away by McCarthy. 

 

21:223 months ago

49' City 1-0 Palace

Corner for City, won by Sterling. 
21:163 months ago

Second half!

Palace get us underway for the second half!
21:013 months ago

Half time: City 1-0 Palace

John Stones' first Premier League goal for City the difference at the break!
21:003 months ago

Added time

There will be one minute of added time!
21:003 months ago

44' City 1-0 Palace

Sterling drives at the heart of the Palace defence but fails to manipulate the ball past the wall of bodies. 
20:583 months ago

42' City 1-0 Palace

Palace win a free kick on the halfway line, but fail to make anything from it. 
20:503 months ago

34' City 1-0 Palace

 Gündogan's free kick sails over the bar. 
20:493 months ago

33' City 1-0 Palace

De Bruyne fouled on the edge of the Palace area. 
20:463 months ago

29' City 1-0 Palace

Ayew had a glorious opportunity to level the game! 

Milivojevic pulls the ball back on the edge of the box, but Ayew chooses to pass instead of taking it on himslef!

20:433 months ago

26' City 1-0 Palace - Stones!

De Bruyne sends a delightful ball back into the box. Stones towers over Cahill and plants a header into the back of the net!
20:393 months ago

22' City 0-0 Palace

De Bruyne's shot deflected off Mitchell for a City corner. Palace eventually clear after some heroic defending. 
20:333 months ago

Possession in the last five minutes

City - 87% 

Palace - 13%

20:313 months ago

15' City 0-0 Palace

City corner punched away by Guaita.
20:293 months ago

13' City 0-0 Palace

No real clear cut chance of note as of yet. Palace defending in a deep bank of nine at times!
20:253 months ago

9' City 0-0 Palace

Palace set up in a 4-5-1, with McArthur pushing forward as a No.10 at times. 
20:223 months ago

5' City 0-0 Palace

Corner for City.  

De Bruyne takes but it sails over everyone and is deflected for another corner. 

His following effort if cleared by Palace. 

20:193 months ago

3' City 0-0 Palace

Townsend sends a ball into the City area, but Ayew failed to connect with his header. 
20:153 months ago

1' Kick-off!

City get us underway at the Etihad
20:123 months ago

Here come the teams!

Palace, followed by City, make their way out onto the Etihad pitch!
20:093 months ago

The stage is set...

 

19:473 months ago

Palace's injury woes

Zaha picked up a knock against Arsenal on Thursday, whilst Kouyate is absent due to a family issue. 
19:183 months ago

Man City Starting Xi

 

19:183 months ago

Palace Starting Xi

 

17:263 months ago

Pep Guardiola fully focused on Palace

 

17:073 months ago

Kick-off time around the World

 

17:063 months ago

Last meeting

17:063 months ago

It's matchday!

 

00:153 months ago

00:153 months ago

00:143 months ago

Vavel's prediction

Courtesy of VAVEL UK's Jonny Bentley:

Manchester City had the opportunities to blow Brighton away but they just couldn’t quite click into their scintillating best. That has been a common theme across the season, particularly against the smaller teams. The final touch has been lacking in many instances.  

Crystal Palace fought hard against Arsenal and they were rewarded with a point. Roy Hodgson’s decision to use Tyrick Mitchell over Patrick van Aanholt has worked wonders in recent weeks. While poor form was generally down to the collective, Palace have conceded just one goal in their past three league matches with Mitchell at left-back. It was ten in two beforehand! Mitchell isn’t as flashy as van Aanholt but he is far better defensively. 

This could be an awkward game for City but they should pull through. Hodgson’s rigid 4-4-2 has started to return some points in recent weeks, but taking anything at the Etihad might be a step too far. 

Prediction: 2-0 

00:133 months ago

Predicted line-up: City

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Jesus, Sterling.
00:133 months ago

Predicted line-up: Palace

Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Kouyate, Mitchell; Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze; Zaha, Benteke.
00:123 months ago

Team news: City

Sergio Aguero remains unavailable after coming into contact with COVID-19. 

While City will once again be without the services of Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake through injury. 

Barcelona bound, Eric Garcia, is available once again and Cole Palmer and Scott Carson have been cleared to return from positive COVID tests. 

00:103 months ago

Team news: Palace

Max Meyer mutually terminated his contract on Friday night. 

Mamadou Sakho has potentially played his last game in a Crystal Palce shirt following an injruy he picked up against Wolves in The FA Cup. 

Long-term absentees, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Nathan Ferguson and Wayne Hennessey, all remain sidelined.  

00:073 months ago

Palace look to continue run of form

A win against a helpless Sheffield United side, and a resolute draw against Arsenal has seen a slight respite for Roy Hodgson. 

Palace could move into the top-10 should they pick up all three points. 

00:043 months ago

City looking close the gap

Pep Guardiola's side have been in imperious form of late, with a 14 game unbeaten run seeing The Citizens within touching distance of top spot of The Premier League table.

With a string of injuries and lack of a cutting edge up front, they have found a rhythm which has allowed City to orchestrate their full potential. 

23:513 months ago

Kick-off time

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. 

The kick-off is scheduled for 19:15 GMT. 

23:493 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace!

My name is Edmund Brack and I'll be your host for this game.  

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.

