As it happened: Manchester City 4-0 Crystal Palace

Full time: City 4-0 Palace
City's third
82' City 3-0 Palace
78' Palace change
75' City 3-0 Palace
Double change for City
66' City 3-0 Palace - Stones
Dias' header is pushed back into a crowd of player. Stones takes one touch and smashes a left-footed shot past Guaita.
64' City 2-0 Palace
Gündogan's exquisite goal!
58' City 2-0 Palace
Phil Foden set to come on also...
55' City 2-0 Palace - Gündogan
The German steals the ball of Townsend on the edge of the box, takes one touch and curls the ball exquisitely into the top corner!
That was magnificent!
52' City 1-0 Palace
49' City 1-0 Palace
49' City 1-0 Palace
Second half!
Half time: City 1-0 Palace
Added time
44' City 1-0 Palace
42' City 1-0 Palace
34' City 1-0 Palace
33' City 1-0 Palace
29' City 1-0 Palace
Milivojevic pulls the ball back on the edge of the box, but Ayew chooses to pass instead of taking it on himslef!
26' City 1-0 Palace - Stones!
22' City 0-0 Palace
Possession in the last five minutes
Palace - 13%
15' City 0-0 Palace
13' City 0-0 Palace
9' City 0-0 Palace
5' City 0-0 Palace
De Bruyne takes but it sails over everyone and is deflected for another corner.
His following effort if cleared by Palace.
3' City 0-0 Palace
1' Kick-off!
Here come the teams!
The stage is set...
Palace's injury woes
Man City Starting Xi
Palace Starting Xi
Pep Guardiola fully focused on Palace
Kick-off time around the World
Last meeting
It's matchday!
Live updates here!
Vavel's prediction
Manchester City had the opportunities to blow Brighton away but they just couldn’t quite click into their scintillating best. That has been a common theme across the season, particularly against the smaller teams. The final touch has been lacking in many instances.
Crystal Palace fought hard against Arsenal and they were rewarded with a point. Roy Hodgson’s decision to use Tyrick Mitchell over Patrick van Aanholt has worked wonders in recent weeks. While poor form was generally down to the collective, Palace have conceded just one goal in their past three league matches with Mitchell at left-back. It was ten in two beforehand! Mitchell isn’t as flashy as van Aanholt but he is far better defensively.
This could be an awkward game for City but they should pull through. Hodgson’s rigid 4-4-2 has started to return some points in recent weeks, but taking anything at the Etihad might be a step too far.
Prediction: 2-0
Predicted line-up: City
Predicted line-up: Palace
Team news: City
While City will once again be without the services of Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake through injury.
Barcelona bound, Eric Garcia, is available once again and Cole Palmer and Scott Carson have been cleared to return from positive COVID tests.
Team news: Palace
Mamadou Sakho has potentially played his last game in a Crystal Palce shirt following an injruy he picked up against Wolves in The FA Cup.
Long-term absentees, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Nathan Ferguson and Wayne Hennessey, all remain sidelined.
Palace look to continue run of form
Palace could move into the top-10 should they pick up all three points.
City looking close the gap
With a string of injuries and lack of a cutting edge up front, they have found a rhythm which has allowed City to orchestrate their full potential.
Kick-off time
The kick-off is scheduled for 19:15 GMT.
Palace continue their woeful form without Zaha.