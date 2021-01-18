As it happened: Arsenal F.C 3-0 Newcastle United in the Premier League
22:523 months ago

22:513 months ago

The Stats

Possession 

Arsenal 65% - Newcastle 35%

Shots

Arsenal 18 - Newcastle 4

Shots on target 

Arsenal 6 - Newcastle 1

Corners

Arsenal 6 - Newcastle 2

 

22:493 months ago

90+3': Full time!

The full time whistle has blown and it's a fifth away defeat of the season for Newcastle, who are now just seven points clear of the relegation zone. 

 

The win moves Arsenal into the top ten of the Premier League. 

22:463 months ago

90':

There will be three minutes added at the end of this game. 
22:453 months ago

88': Should be 4-0!

David Luiz misjudges another free header and the ball bounces off his shoulder and out for a goal kick. 

The erratic defender should have had a brace this evening!

22:443 months ago

87': Newcastle substitution

It's a Premier League debut for Elliot Anderson, who replaces Miguel Almiron. 

 

 

22:413 months ago

Steve Bruce under serious pressure now

Steve Bruce has failed to win his last 18 games against Arsenal. 

The fans will be irate at his new 'gloves off' approach meaning that their side has conceded three goals. 

22:393 months ago

80': Arsenal Substitutions

Gabriel Martinelli and Willian replace Aubameyang and Smith-Rowe. 

Thomas Partey replaced Mohamed Elneny before the third goal was scored. 

22:383 months ago

78': Substitutions for Newcastle

Jeff Hendrick replaces Matty Longstaff.

Before the third goal, Jacob Murphy replaced a frustrated Andy Carroll. 

 

 

22:353 months ago

77': 3-0 Arsenal!

Cedric finds Aubameyang who places the ball home to make it 3-0!

 

The ball looked to have gone out of play before Cedric was able to cross it, but the goal was given after a VAR check!

22:233 months ago

66': Almost 3-0!

Kieren Tierney whips a dangerous ball across the face, but there is no one to tap the ball home. 

Soon after, Darlow denies Lacazette's near post header with a solid save. 

22:183 months ago

60': 2-0 Arsenal!

Smith-Rowe dribbles into the box and finds fellow youngster Saka with a low cross and the young winger drills the ball into the bottom corner!

 

22:103 months ago

52': Newcastle wasteful from set pieces

Newcastle have had two corners so far tonight, and have failed to beat the first man on both occasions. 

Shelvey delivers a flat cross into the box from a free-kick just inside Arsenal's half. Callum Wilson gets on the end of it, but his effort is tame and Leno easily saves. 

22:053 months ago

50': 1-0 Arsenal!

Aubameyang out-manoeuvers Emil Krafth before striking the ball past Karl Darlow from just inside the penalty area!
22:033 months ago

46': Excellent Darlow save stops Lacazette!

Lacazette fires a hard and low effort towards goal. Despite being unsighted, Darlow gets down well to save excellently!
22:023 months ago

45': Second half underway!

Newcastle get the second period started. 
21:463 months ago

45': Half time!

No added time at the end of the first half as the whistle blows for the break!
21:453 months ago

44': Chance for Arsenal

David Luiz loses his marker at a corner kick but fails to divert his free header on target! Massive chance missed for the hosts.
21:453 months ago

43': Wicked deflection nearly puts Arsenal 1-0 up!

Karl Darlow makes an excellent reactionary stop to prevent Aubameyang's deflected cross from finding the two corner. 
21:273 months ago

27': Chance Arsenal!

Newcastle concede possession too easily and Smith-Rowe finds Aubameyang inside the box, but the striker's effort soars over the Newcastle goal. 
21:253 months ago

24': Almiron effort just misses the target from range!

Miguel Almiron carries the ball into the Arsenal and plays a one-two with Andy Carroll before blazing a fierce effort just over the crossbar. 
21:233 months ago

22': Arsenal dominant

Little has happened in terms of chances at either end, but Arsenal have certainly dominated the opening stages. 

Newcastle have had just 24% possession and have failed to register a shot on goal so far!

21:193 months ago

14': Aubameyang misses open goal!

Saka twists and turns before fizzing a dangerous ball across the face of goal into the path of Aubameyang, who – despite having the goal at his mercy – hits the post and Newcastle eventually clear. 

Chance wasted for the Gunners!

 

 

21:113 months ago

10': A slow start to proceedings

There have been no real chances so far. 

 

Both teams have started fairly conservatively which is understandable as both managers are desperate for a win. 

21:003 months ago

1': Kick-off!

Arsenal get us underway under the lights at The Emirates!
20:013 months ago

Arsenal team news!

20:013 months ago

Newcastle United team news!

11:003 months ago

10:553 months ago

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle Live Game?

The game Arsenal vs Newcastle Live Live will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and live blog in VAVEL.

Coverage begins at 19:00 BST. 

10:503 months ago

Arteta relates to Bruce's struggle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave Steve Bruce some sympathy in his pre-match press conference. 

"When you are sitting in one of these chairs, you suffer and you have a lot of empathy for your colleagues. 

"We all know what it takes, how much we suffer and as well Brucey is a top guy, a really good manager as well but a top guy too.

10:453 months ago

Steve Bruce optomistic his side can get a result.

In his pre-match press conference, Bruce said:

 "We always wanted to win the FA Cup tie, and we did enough to win it with two big chances against them." 

"You always know it will be difficult but it's the way we go and approach it and do it in the right manner like the cup tie.

"And let's see if we can get a good result."

10:403 months ago

Predicted line-up: Newcastle United

Newcastle: Darlow, Clark, Dummet, Schar, Fernandez, Yedlin, Hayden, Hendrick, Almiron, Longstaff, Wilson (5-4-1).
10:353 months ago

Predicted line-up: Arsenal

Arsenal: Leno, Tierney, Luiz, Gabriel, Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Smith-Rowe, Saka, Lacazette (4-2-3-1).
10:303 months ago

Arsenal team news

Pablo Mari, who has been in impressive form as of late, will miss the game with a calf injury. 

Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli have all put their injury woes behind them and are in contention to start. 

10:253 months ago

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle will be without Ryan Fraser, who received a red card in the magpies defeat to Sheffield United in midweek. 

Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles will also miss the game; both players are still suffering from the effects of long-term COVID. 

10:203 months ago

Kick-off time

The game will commence at 20:00 BST. 
10:203 months ago

