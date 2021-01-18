As it happened: Arsenal F.C 3-0 Newcastle United in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
The Stats
Arsenal 65% - Newcastle 35%
Shots
Arsenal 18 - Newcastle 4
Shots on targetArsenal 6 - Newcastle 1
CornersArsenal 6 - Newcastle 2
90+3': Full time!
The win moves Arsenal into the top ten of the Premier League.
90':
88': Should be 4-0!
The erratic defender should have had a brace this evening!
87': Newcastle substitution
Steve Bruce under serious pressure now
The fans will be irate at his new 'gloves off' approach meaning that their side has conceded three goals.
80': Arsenal Substitutions
Thomas Partey replaced Mohamed Elneny before the third goal was scored.
78': Substitutions for Newcastle
Before the third goal, Jacob Murphy replaced a frustrated Andy Carroll.
77': 3-0 Arsenal!
The ball looked to have gone out of play before Cedric was able to cross it, but the goal was given after a VAR check!
66': Almost 3-0!
Soon after, Darlow denies Lacazette's near post header with a solid save.
60': 2-0 Arsenal!
52': Newcastle wasteful from set pieces
Shelvey delivers a flat cross into the box from a free-kick just inside Arsenal's half. Callum Wilson gets on the end of it, but his effort is tame and Leno easily saves.
50': 1-0 Arsenal!
46': Excellent Darlow save stops Lacazette!
45': Second half underway!
45': Half time!
44': Chance for Arsenal
43': Wicked deflection nearly puts Arsenal 1-0 up!
27': Chance Arsenal!
24': Almiron effort just misses the target from range!
22': Arsenal dominant
Newcastle have had just 24% possession and have failed to register a shot on goal so far!
14': Aubameyang misses open goal!
Chance wasted for the Gunners!
10': A slow start to proceedings
Both teams have started fairly conservatively which is understandable as both managers are desperate for a win.
1': Kick-off!
Arsenal team news!
📋 Here's how we line up tonight…
🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22 starts
🏴 @KieranTierney1 returns
🇵🇹 @OficialCedric also in starting XI
Newcastle United team news!
TEAM-NEWS 🚨
Live updates here!
How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle Live Game?
Coverage begins at 19:00 BST.
Arteta relates to Bruce's struggle
"When you are sitting in one of these chairs, you suffer and you have a lot of empathy for your colleagues.
"We all know what it takes, how much we suffer and as well Brucey is a top guy, a really good manager as well but a top guy too.
Steve Bruce optomistic his side can get a result.
"We always wanted to win the FA Cup tie, and we did enough to win it with two big chances against them."
"You always know it will be difficult but it's the way we go and approach it and do it in the right manner like the cup tie.
"And let's see if we can get a good result."
Predicted line-up: Newcastle United
Predicted line-up: Arsenal
Arsenal team news
Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli have all put their injury woes behind them and are in contention to start.
Newcastle United team news
Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles will also miss the game; both players are still suffering from the effects of long-term COVID.