Arsenal vs Newcastle: Player Ratings

It was a great night for Gunners fans, as they saw their team turn it on in the second half to net three goals against a poor Newcastle team.

Defence

Bernd Leno - 6 - It was a fairly quiet night for the goalkeeper, rarely tested by Newcastle but made the saves when called upon. Another clean sheet will keep up his confidence.

Cédric Soares – 8 - Deputising for Hector Bellerin, the right back performed well. Crucial assist for the third goal, he worked hard and had some impressive delivery throughout the game

Rob Holding – 6 - Wasn’t tested all that often, similarly to his goalkeeper, the English centre-back stood firm and make some important blocks against Callum Wilson helped keep the Magpies from scoring

David Luiz - 6 - Helps keep Arsenal’s 5th clean sheet in a row for 12 years, performed well defensively and had a great chance towards the end to add to the score line but it wasn’t converted.

Kieran Tierney – 7 - The defence cannot be faulted after that performance and clean sheet. KT wasn’t as involved as he has been in recent games, missed a couple of chances but not to any detriment of the team.

Midfield

Thomas Partey - 8 - Returned to the starting XI for the first time in six weeks, following his cameo against Crystal Palace. Helped to dominate the midfield battle and controlled the tempo for his side. Made way in the second half for Elneny, but good to see him get minutes under his belt.

Granit Xhaka - 7 - Game passed by the Swiss midfielder, he almost went missing without offering any moments of brilliance or notable chances.

Attack

Bukayo Saka – 8 - The young winger impressed again, sandwiched between an Aubameyang brace. Saka caused all sorts of problems for the Newcastle defenders.

Emile Smith Rowe – 9 - It was another standout performance from Smith-Rowe, adding another assist to his name continuing another string of impressive performances.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang – 8 - Missed some early chances in the first half, but scored his first brace since the FA Cup final. Scored an outstanding first goal and his second effort was a tap in into an empty net.

Alexandre Lacazette – 6 - It was definitely a night for the other forwards tonight, as Lacazette became a bit part player, reduced to pressing defenders. Had a chance late on but couldn’t find the net.

Substitutes

Mo Elneny - 6 – Came on for Partey and helped to marshal the game to full time

Willian and Gabriel Martinelli : Neither had any real amount of time to properly impact the game. Both had chances towards the end, but couldn’t capitalise with their efforts. Willian struck a disappointing freekick against the wall.

Man of the Match : Pierre Emerick Aubameyang