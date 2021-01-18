As it happened: Ndidi and Maddison goals see Leicester claim top spot
Jamie Vardy takes  shot at goal against Chelsea | Photo: Getty/ Pool

ADVERTISEMENT

23:242 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

Well, I'm finished here. Thanks for joining me for what turned out to be a supremely entertaining match between Leicester City and Chelsea. 

Stay tuned to VAVEL UK throughout the evening and the rest of the week for all of the reaction. 

Until next time!

23:212 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

Man of the match tonight? James Maddison turned in a brilliant showing tonight and was the difference between the two teams. 

Could he be a contender for Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 England squad?

23:172 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

Celebrations for Leicester...

Embed from Getty Images

23:132 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

Meanwhile, it's not good news for Chelsea. They remain eighth in the table after their sixth loss of the campaign. If he wasn't already, Lampard will certainly be feeling the pressure now.
23:112 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

Well, what a thrilling performance that was from the Foxes. They were better than Leicester in every department. The Foxes produced the better chances, won the midfield battle and defended superbly. 
23:072 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

There's the full-time whistle in the East-Midlands. Goals from Ndidi and Maddison see Leicester claim the three points and even better, top spot in the Premier League table!
23:052 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

90+2' Almost a late consolation for Lampard's men. Ziyech is picked out unmarked but can't beat Schmeichel.
23:042 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

90' Three minutes stoppage time here. Leicester are close to another huge win and going top of the Premier League.
23:022 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

89' James Justin, that is brilliant. He receives the ball on the left, spins away from Ziyech and is then taken down by the Chelsea man. Yellow card for the Chelsea winger.
23:012 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

88' Final change from Brendan Rodgers. Jamie Vardy is replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho. 
22:592 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

86' GOAL...no! Chelsea think they've got a foothold as Werner steers home from the free-kick but the flag goes up. VAR agrees!
22:582 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

85' Leicester's first yellow card comes the way of Wesley Fofana. Christian Pulisic looked to go through the gears but the Frenchman steps in. Chelsea free-kick about 30 yards out.
22:542 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

81' Another great chance to finish it for Leicester! Castagne's wonderful ball picks out Vardy's run in behind but he just fails to gather and Mendy collects.
22:492 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

76' Actually, the Leicester boss makes his changes. Maddison comes off for Ayoze Perez, whilst Albrighton is withdrawn for Ricardo Pereira. 
22:472 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

75' 15 minutes remaining in the East Midlands but as of yet, no changes from Rodgers. What will his first move be?
22:452 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

72' Appeals for a Chelsea penalty. Castagne faces up Pulisic and gets a good toe in but the American falls in the area. The referee isn't interested.
22:402 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

67' Here's those changes. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz come off for Werner and Ziyech.
22:372 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

64' It looks like Chelsea changes are brewing. Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are getting stripped.
22:352 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

62' Just under half an hour left to go. Are Chelsea able to find a route back into this? 
22:302 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

57' There's another chance! Maddison's ball is into Vardy who picks the right pass to Tielemans but then he is denied by Mendy's foot - so close!
22:282 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

55' GOAL....no! James Justin sprints free down the left and pulls a ball into the box. It bounces around for a while before Albrighton spins and scores but he is flagged offside. 
22:282 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

54' Chelsea corner as Reece James' cross is cleared behind by Fofana. It's actually James who gets on the end of it but it's an easy gather from Schmeichel. 
22:242 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

51' Craig Pawson brandishes another yellow card. Kovacic gets too close to Maddison and takes him down - easy decision.
22:232 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

50' That should be a third! Lovely play on the left from Tielemans and Albrighton before the latter whips a wonderful cross into the unmarked James Justin. His header loops into the side netting. He should certainly be doing better.
22:182 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

46' Back moving in the East-Midlands. So far, no changes from either team. 
22:162 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

This man is certainly in magical form...

Embed from Getty Images

22:142 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

One aspect that will encourage Lampard is that his team have come from behind on a few occasions. The Blues have gained eight points from losing positions so far throughout 2020/21.
22:072 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

Brendan Rodgers will be delighted with that first-half and justifiably so as he's got it spot on this evening. Leicester's midfield are dominating in the absence of N'Golo Kante. Could that force Lampard into introducing Jorginho? 
22:032 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

And Craig Pawson blows the half-time whistle. Leicester head into the dressing rooms two goals to the good thanks to Ndidi and Maddison. Any thoughts on that first-half?
22:012 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

45' Well, well, did anyone see this coming before the break? There will be two minutes of added time at the end of the first-half.
21:582 months ago

Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea

41' GOAL! That reprieve has certainly paid off as Leicester double the lead. Albrighton lifts a high ball into the box towards Vardy. It then falls for Maddison who is free and its a cool finish from the Foxes midfielder. 
21:562 months ago

Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea

39' Decision overturned! The foul clearly took place outside of the box. Mount then lifts it over to reprieve Leicester. 
21:552 months ago

Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea

38' Chelsea penalty! Pulisic spins in behind Evans and is tripped. Referee Craig Pawson points to the spot. VAR are looking at it - the foul looks like it occurred outside of the area.
21:502 months ago

Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea

34' Close for Leicester again! Albrighton manages to feed Vardy who is one-on-one with Mendy. He attempts an audacious cheap but the Senegalese reaches out a big paw to deny him.
21:482 months ago

Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea

33' Side-netting! Pulisic feeds Hudson-Odoi and he aims for the near post but the ball goes wide. 
21:442 months ago

Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea

29' First booking of the game goes to Kai Havertz. Barnes shows good pace to skip away from three challenges but the is evenuatally tugged back by the German.
21:412 months ago

Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea

26' Cheeky from Albrighton! He sets his sights from range with Mendy just managing to tip his swerving shot over the crossbar.
21:362 months ago

Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea

20' Just a sustained spell of possession for Chelsea. Reece James then races down the right and forces Schmeichel to punch away from a tight angle. The Dane then saves again from Thiago Silva's header from the corner.
21:312 months ago

Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea

16' Crossbar! Great work by Castagne to cut inside and find Maddison under no pressure but he thumps an effort off of the woodwork from range!
21:292 months ago

Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea

First goal of the season did you say? 

Embed from Getty Images

21:282 months ago

Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea

12' Just an intriguing statistic here. Every time Leicester have taken the lead in the Premier League this season, they have gone on to win the game. Can they keep up that impressive record? 
21:262 months ago

Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea

11' Well, how do Chelsea respond to that early blow? Leicester are pressing so high so the Blues just trying to slow it down right now.
21:232 months ago

Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea

6' GOAL!!! It's a dream start for Leicester City! From the corner, Maddison and Albrighton play it short before the latter pulls it in. Barnes just fails to get on the end of it but the ball falls to Ndidi, who slices a left-footed shot into the net via the post!
21:212 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea

5' Early free-kick for Leicester in Chelsea territory, Maddison felled by Mount. It's a short one down the left side and Abraham eventually bundles the ball behind. 
21:182 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea

3' Just an early opening for Chelsea there. A long-ball is launched forwards for Mount and Timothy Castagne fails to do with it but Leicester eventually clear.
21:152 months ago

Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea

1' We're moving at the King Power Stadium. Mason Mount gets the ball moving.
21:122 months ago

Close to kick-off!

Teams now on their way out of the tunnel!
21:092 months ago

Stalemate coming up?

Could fans expect a draw this evening? Four out of the last five matches between these two sides have ended level.
20:542 months ago

Predictions

Which way is this one going to go? Get involved on our Twitter poll to tell us... 
20:462 months ago

Closing In...

Warm ups underway in the East-Midlands...

Embed from Getty Images

20:312 months ago

Reaction?

Well, it's an unchanged lineup from Leicester City - not a huge surprise having gone five undefeated in the Premier League. 

Meanwhile, Chelsea make four changes with Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz and Reece James all coming into the starting line up. 

What do you think to that?

20:182 months ago

Team News

Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; James, Rudiger, Silva, Chilwell; Mount, Kovacic, Havertz; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Pulisic.

Substitutes: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, emerson, Jorginho, Gilmour, Ziyech, Werner.

20:162 months ago

Team News

Leicester City Starting XI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin; Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison; Barnes, Albrighton, Vardy.

Substitutes: Ward, Söyüncü, Amartey, Ricardo, Thomas, Choudhury, Pérez, Ünder, Iheanacho.

19:322 months ago

Team News

Team News is coming in under 45 minutes. Who would you play if you were Frank Lampard or Brendan Rodgers?
16:213 months ago

Join the conversation

Kick-off of Leicester City vs Chelsea is coming up at 8:15pm so make sure you tune in. In the meantime, you can follow us on our Twitter accounts @VAVEL or @LeicesterVAVEL.
16:203 months ago

Brendan Rodgers on Leicester challenging again…

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers has said that he has been left thrilled by his side’s performances so far throughout the 2020/21 campaign. He said: "The players have done very well. It’s been a continuation. When asked in the summer, I said the squad had potential, but what they needed was time and consistency. We’ve shown that consistency at a really high level. We have coped with injuries while maintaining our way of working.”
16:193 months ago

Frank Lampard on Leicester…

With Leicester currently six points clear of his team, Lampard has suggested that the Foxes are firmly in the title race.

He said: “They’re in it, for sure. The way they are playing, getting into that position in the league, it is the same as last season.

“We managed to get above them at the back end of last season but it is a big ask for us. They are a very good team, very good individuals and a really good coach in Brendan [Rodgers] so we know that they are in the race.”

16:173 months ago

Chilwell returns

Speaking of former Foxes, one man who will be looking forward to this afternoon’s clash is Ben Chilwell. The left-back makes his first return to his boyhood club following a big-money move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Embed from Getty Images

16:163 months ago

Chelsea Team News

Lampard has an all-but fully fit squad to choose from for the trip to the East-Midlands. Only former Foxes midfielder N’Golo Kante is set to be left behind as he recovers from a hamstring strain. Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen could make his return from a knee injury.
16:153 months ago

Leicester City Team News

There is a slight doubt over the fitness of striker Jamie Vardy after he was withdrawn late on in the win against Southampton. Brendan Rodgers is hopeful on his inclusion though. Midfielder Dennis Praet is set to be ruled out for three months, whilst fellow midfielder Nampalys Mendy could be restricted to the sidelines with a slight neck injury.

Embed from Getty Images

16:133 months ago

Excellent record in Leicester

That win back in the summer also extended Chelsea’s great record when travelling to the East-Midlands. The Blues have not lost at the King Power Stadium on their last seven trips, winning five of those. As a matter of fact, Chelsea have only ever lost on two occasions in the Premier League in Leicester, the last defeat coming in 2015.
16:133 months ago

Last time out

The two teams actually last squared off in the FA Cup back in June. Clashing in the quarter-finals of the competition, it was actually a hard-fought affair until Ross Barkley popped up midway through the second period to steer Frank Lampard’s troops through to the last four.

Embed from Getty Images

16:103 months ago

European contenders

It’s a meeting of two of the teams pushing for UEFA Champions League football in the East-Midlands. Leicester are currently sitting third in the standings following their 2-0 victory against Southampton at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are sitting seventh ahead of kick-off but could be just two points behind the top four with a victory at the King Power Stadium.

16:093 months ago

Welcome

Good evening everyone and welcome to what is set to be a thrilling midweek calendar of Premier League action.

My name is Daniel Orme and my focus this evening is Leicester City vs Chelsea at the King Power Stadium. Kick-off is coming up quickly at 8:15pm so make sure you stick with VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo