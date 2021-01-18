As it happened: Ndidi and Maddison goals see Leicester claim top spot

ADVERTISEMENT
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Could he be a contender for Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 England squad?
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea
Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea
Close to kick-off!
Stalemate coming up?
Predictions
📊 PREDICTIONS: Which was is this game going to go?— LCFC VAVEL (@LeicesterVAVEL) January 19, 2021
Closing In...
Reaction?
Meanwhile, Chelsea make four changes with Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz and Reece James all coming into the starting line up.
What do you think to that?
Team News
Substitutes: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, emerson, Jorginho, Gilmour, Ziyech, Werner.
Team News
Substitutes: Ward, Söyüncü, Amartey, Ricardo, Thomas, Choudhury, Pérez, Ünder, Iheanacho.
Team News
Join the conversation
Brendan Rodgers on Leicester challenging again…
Frank Lampard on Leicester…
He said: “They’re in it, for sure. The way they are playing, getting into that position in the league, it is the same as last season.
“We managed to get above them at the back end of last season but it is a big ask for us. They are a very good team, very good individuals and a really good coach in Brendan [Rodgers] so we know that they are in the race.”
Chilwell returns
Chelsea Team News
Leicester City Team News
Excellent record in Leicester
Last time out
European contenders
Meanwhile, Chelsea are sitting seventh ahead of kick-off but could be just two points behind the top four with a victory at the King Power Stadium.
Welcome
My name is Daniel Orme and my focus this evening is Leicester City vs Chelsea at the King Power Stadium. Kick-off is coming up quickly at 8:15pm so make sure you stick with VAVEL.
Stay tuned to VAVEL UK throughout the evening and the rest of the week for all of the reaction.
Until next time!