Rating all of Steve Bruce's 11 signings as Newcastle United boss

From July 2019 until present Steve Bruce has been backed in the transfer market, bringing in 11 players into the club, seven of which have been permanent singings. The other four loan additions in crucial areas Newcastle have needed to build for years.

Some were successful, others, well it is a different story. Ranking the transfers under Bruce's reign can be done on a simple scale.

Callum Wilson: A+

Embed from Getty Images

The striker has been Newcastle's one saving grace since his £20 million move from AFC Bournemouth. Scoring majority of the goals this campaign with 11 goal contributions in 15 games. Newcastle statically would be last in the Premier League. Wilson is the goalscorer the Magpies needed since the departure of Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse.

Jetro Willems: B+

Embed from Getty Images

The Dutchman was a bright spot last season during his loan spell from Eintracht Frankfurt, an ACL tear ruining his season and a possible permanent move to Newcastle. Since returning to Germany, Willems has been on his recovery. Many fans will be interested in seeing the return of him on Tyneside.

Allan Saint-Maximin: B

Embed from Getty Images

Allan Saint-Maximin is a superstar; fans, media, and staff all love him. Saint-Maximin gets a B as his output does not match his play. Saint-Maximin has had a few setbacks in a black and white shirt as injury and Covid-19 has stopped progress. After 'Project Restart' Saint-Maximin looked a different player, tripling his output in terms of goal contributions from two to six.

This season started brightly with a goal and assist against Burnley after this stellar performance Saint-Maximin played through the middle more, and his production dipped. His danger did not, with the second-highest dribble success in the Premier League behind Adama Traoré. Then the Frenchman caught Covid-19 and has been out of the team for nine weeks.

Joelinton: B-

Embed from Getty Images

Newcastle United's record transfer moving to Newcastle a month after Bruce arrived as Newcastle signed Joelinton for 40 million, and gave him the famous number nine. Last season did not pan out for Joeltinon playing up front on his own merited two goals and two assists. This season in twelve games the Brazilian already matched last seasons total.

With Callum Wilson by his side, Joelinton is a different player with Wilson alongside him with a surprising number of aerial duels won. The number nine has won 73 per cent of his duels this season allowing the ball to drop for other players to be brought into play. Joelinton, the facilitator, is a player fans will get behind.

Jamal Lewis: C+

Embed from Getty Images

Fifteen million pounds of young left-back potential coming from a good breeding ground of talent in Norwich. Jamal Lewis has all the skillset and know-how to be a starter in this team and a staple in it. However, this season hasn't set up for Lewis. Lewis gets a passing grade as he has been flexible in this Bruce side frequently has been asked to play outside his natural scope in left-wing-back as this Newcastle side adapts and changes. Lewis has been one of the more inconsistent performers in this side with his average match grading being a 6.32.

Danny Rose: C

Embed from Getty Images

We all saw it on the Tottenham Hotspur's version of 'All or Nothing', the conversation that Danny Rose had with Jose Mourinho to force himself out of Spurs with was one of the greatest and most awkward moments of television last year. Yet, it perfectly sums up Rose's time at Newcastle. Most fans were nervous whether Rose still had it and if he could show it.

His presence in a Newcastle made the defence look experienced and solid with Rose in the team Newcastle kept a clean sheet 38 per cent of the time as without the England international it fell to 25 per cent. Neither party wanted to extend the loan deal further, and Rose has been training and playing under 23's football this season.

Valentino Lazaro: C-

Embed from Getty Images

The final passing grade of Bruce's signings goes to Valentino Lazaro the Inter Milan flexible winger has bright spots on Tyneside but was never given a full nod by Steve Bruce as he completed one game. The Austrian international is from a good crop and had good spells. The peak game was at Bournemouth where Lazaro ran the right-hand side and got a goal for his effort. Lazaro has gone back out on loan again to Germany where injury has plagued his season. One thing we all do know is he will be great somewhere that place will never be Newcastle.

Emil Krafth: D

Embed from Getty Images

The first failing grade goes to the Swede, Emil Krafth is one of Newcastle's many right-back options he has not featured enough in a black and white shirt for a judgment, he gets a failing grade for this. Either Krath does not fit into the system Newcastle is running, or Bruce prefers the other three right-back options the Magpies use. But at this level, you have to grab your opportunities.

Ryan Fraser: D

Embed from Getty Images

Ryan Fraser is disappointing, injury and poor form make him a failure so far in his short stint as a Newcastle United player. The sending off against Sheffield United was the peak, the first proper run in the side without injury and to be so sloppy in Newcastle's lowest point of the season. It is unforgivable, the reason why Fraser left Bournemouth in the summer is unknown, but his current standing in the squad is also unknown, for that Fraser fails.

Nabil Bentaleb: F

Embed from Getty Images

So much promise that fell on its face. Bentalab had the promise to fix the gaping hole in the centre of midfield since the exit of Yohan Cabaye. However, it never came off; Bentalab has since gone back to his home club Schalke who are not only at the bottom of the Bundesliga. Schalke has also said they will not be renewing his contract, asked him to take a wage cut, and told the midfielder he is training independently.

Jeff Hendrick: F

Embed from Getty Images

Jeff Hendrick was signed in the summer for free after his contract being terminated by Burnley. Newcastle snapped up the versatile midfielder, and on paper, it looked a good addition for the squad. The tape does not do well for Hendrick. In the centre of midfield, he has a pass accuracy of seventy-eight per cent, in his infrequent passing of twenty-eight per game. In the last fives games, Hendrick has appeared the Irish international has not won an aerial duel over his 434 minutes of football. Worrying times for the new signing and Newcastle United.