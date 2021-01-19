Brentford vs Luton Town preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Brentford boss Thomas Frank will be hoping to extend his sides 15 game unbeaten run in the league this Wednesday evening.

The last time the Bees fired a blank was right back in October when they fell short against strong Stoke City side.

Their league campaign finally resumes on Wednesday after nearly three weeks without a Championship fixture.

The Bees face Nathan Jones' Luton Town and the Hatters come into this fixture off the back of an excellent 1-0 away win against Bournemouth on the weekend.

Luton will be hoping to push on and pick up three consecutive league wins for the first time this season.

• Team News

For Brentford, 21-year-old Mads Roerslev Rasmussen and midfielder Shandon Baptiste will both remain sidelined as they continue to recover from long term injuries.

Mathias Jenson is likely to keep his place in the midfield but the Danish Emiliano Marcondes has been pushing for a start.

The Bees are suspension free and it is expected that Frank will stick with what has been his regular starting XI this season.

Luton will be without the injured Martin Cranie and Eunan O'Kane, who have both been confirmed as absentee's for Wednesdays affair.

After such a positive result last time out for Jones' men, it is likely that he will stick with the same XI for the short trip down south.

Hatters new signing, Kal Naismith, is expected to start on the bench.

• Predicted lineups

Brentford: Martin, Henry, Jansson, Pinnock, Dalsgaard, Janet, Jensen, Dasilva, Canos, Toney, Mbeumo

Luton Town: Sluga, Bradley, Lockyer, Rea, Bree, Berry, Dewsbury-Hall, Mpanzu, Potts, Cornick, Collins

Brentford utilise a 4-3-3 formation, whilst Luton have found joy operating with a 3-5-2 structure.

• Ones to watch

Brentford - Ivan Toney:

Front man, Ivan Toney is the Championships joint top scorer this season with 16 goals.

The Englishman has started all 22 of the Bee's league games this season and averages a goal every 119 minutes.

His height and strength make him an excellent target for Brentford to hit as an out ball. His ability to hold up the ball and bring others into play has also been second to none this season.

Toney has a magnificent eye for goal and is a real fox in the 18-yard box, with all 16 of his goals coming from inside the penalty area.

He possesses a troublesome arial threat, having scored four headers this campaign. He's also tucked away four penalties.

Some of the positions Toney picks up in the final third not only benefit him but the team as a whole. Although he loves finding the net himself, he is not selfish and looks to pick out his teammates if they are in a better position than him.

The 24-year-old has four assists this season and is a major threat going forward.

He also hit the net the last time these two sides met at the end of October. He is certainly one that the Luton defence need to keep quiet if they are to have any chance of winning.

Embed from Getty Images

Luton Town - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall:

On-loan Leicester City midfielder, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, has been excellent for Luton this season.

After impressing in League One with Blackpool last season he earned the right to a move in the Championship.

Dewsbury-Hall has started 15 games so far this campaign and been brought on as a substitute on two other occasions.

He has two goals and three assists to his name from midfield and has helped his team to eight clean sheets.

His consistency has been key to Luton's success and with a passing accuracy of 77% this season, he effectively keeps the ball moving for his team.

The 22-year-old's willingness to attack adds an extra dimension to Luton's counter play and his composure in finding the target when shooting makes him a threat in both boxes.

Dewsbury-Hall has made 24 key passes and created 27 chances so far this season and is one to keep a close eye on in Wednesdays fixture.

Embed from Getty Images

• Previous meetings

In the last three meetings between these two sides, Brentford have won two and Luton have won one.

The last time these two sides faced each other was at the back end of October, where Brentford ran out 3-0 winners.

Goals from Rico Henry, Toney and Marcus Forss sealed a routine win for the West London side.

Last season, Brentford won the first affair 7-0 but in the return fixture, Luton battled on for a narrow but impressive 2-1 win.

Brentford could really do with a win tomorrow night as it would put some intense pressure on the teams above them as they fight for an automatic promotion place.

Luton on the other hand could find themselves in an unexpected surge for the playoffs and a win tomorrow could put them within four points of 6th place.

Last time out:

• Where to watch

The game kicks off at 19:00 BST on Wednesday 20 January 2021.

For Bee's fans the game can be watched by purchasing a video match pass which can be found on the iFollow section of their website for a cost of £10.

For the Hatters, the same process can be followed on the iFollow part of their club website, also for a cost of £10.