As it happened: Manchester City see off Aston Villa in thriller!

ADVERTISEMENT
That's a wrap
FULL TIME!
A controversial Bernardo Silva goal broke the deadlock before Ilkay Gundogan wrapped up the three points via the penalty spot.
Can they do it on a wet and windy Wednesday night in Manchester? They sure can!
89' - GOAL!
89' - PENALTY
85'
We're sure that Bernardo goal will be looked at again and again though, Rodri was undoubtedly offside...
80' - RED CARD!
Scenes.
79' - GOAL!
Bernardo Silva is the man of the moment, curling an unstoppable effort into the top left corner, Martinez helpless.
75'
The most exciting 0-0 ever?
69'
Emi Martinez spills the near post header and somehow the home side fail to turn the ball home.
67'
A thrilling in the rain!
65'
Straight into the wall.
64'
Grealish and Luiz are stood over this...
60'
Will fitness come into play? We'll soon find out!
58' - Substitution
Kevin De Bruyne is replaced by Gabriel Jesus
53' - WOODWORK
De Bruyne finds the run inside of Joao Cancelo, with the Portuguese international cutting inside before firing a curling effort that cannons behind via the crossbar.
51'
The Villa winger takes the best touch you'll see all season to get away from Kevin De Bruyne before firing a tame effort that is dealt with well by Ederson.
45'
Half time
An exhilarating first half comes to an end with the two sides level.
Manchester City dominated for the most part, but Villa looked equally threatening on the break.
East Manchester is all set for a thrilling second half!
45' - CHANCE
De Bruyne breaks fast and finds Foden in acres of space over on the left.
The Belgian finds his teammate expertly, but Matty Cash gets across to throw in a crucial block!
41'
Bernardo's early chance remains the best for either side so far, with the half-time whistle fast approaching.
36'
35'
Pep isn't a happy man!
31'
27' - Substitution
Joao Cancelo will move across to right back, with the Ukrainian filling in at left back.
26'
25'
22'
20'
One to keep an eye on though.
18'
Oleksandr Zinchenko is warming up.
13'
9'
The visitors find themselves in a 3v2 situation, with Jack Grealish in acres of space on the right, but Ross Barkley can't find the final ball and the chance goes begging!
Real end-to-end stuff at the Etihad!
8'
7'
Should be a cracker this.
3' - HUGE SAVE!
Rodri's header falls to Bernardo Silva at the back post but somehow the Villa keeper gets across to smother the ball away!
2'
Kick off
Kick off fast approaching
Wet, wet, wet!
There's no word of a postponement yet - which is the last thing either side will want - but things aren't looking great!
Aston Villa Team News
Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn, Traore, Barkley, Grealish (C); Watkins
Manchester City Team News
Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Walker; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C); Bernardo, Foden, Sterling
Aston Villa Team News
Dean Smith has confirmed that neither Jack Grealish nor John McGinn were among the infected members of the squad and therefore we can expect both to start tonight.
Aside from that it's very much a case of wait and see for Villa, who are playing their first league match since New Years Day.
Manchester City Team News
Aymeric Laporte has returned to training but is unlikely to feature, whilst Sergio Aguero is expected to miss out following a COVID-19 related layoff.
Eric Garcia and Nathan Ake are also expected to miss out.
First meeting of the season
Manchester City have won eight of the last nine meetings between the two sides, including a 2-1 victory in the Carabao Cup final when the sides last met.
Looking to keep pace at the top
Credit has to go to Dean Smith, who has taken a team who looked nailed on for relegation into a genuine force in the Premier League.
Meanwhile it's been a return to normality for Pep in recent times, as City have overcame a difficult start to the season to look every bit like the team to beat in the Premier League this season.
It should make for a fascinating fixture!
Welcome!
The Villains are returning to action after a lengthy, Coronavirus enforced layoff, and they couldn't face a tougher task, travelling to the Etihad Stadium to face a red-hot Manchester City.
I'm Tom Young and I'll be taking you through all the action this evening, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 GMT.
Thank you all for tuning into our live coverage and be sure to check out VAVEL.com for all the post match coverage.
Until next time, I've been Tom Young, goodnight!