As it happened: Manchester City see off Aston Villa in thriller!
21:032 months ago

That's a wrap

20:552 months ago

FULL TIME!

The whistle blows for full time and Manchester City move to the top of the table after seeing off a spirited Villa 2-0 in a thrilling encounter at the Etihad.

A controversial Bernardo Silva goal broke the deadlock before Ilkay Gundogan wrapped up the three points via the penalty spot.

Can they do it on a wet and windy Wednesday night in Manchester? They sure can!

20:492 months ago

89' - GOAL!

Ilkay Gundogan tucks the penalty away, with the three points staying in Manchester!
20:482 months ago

89' - PENALTY

Penalty to City...
20:462 months ago

85'

The pace of the game has significantly dropped following that goal, with City dropping slightly deeper as they look to cling on to what would be a huge three points.

We're sure that Bernardo goal will be looked at again and again though, Rodri was undoubtedly offside...

20:402 months ago

80' - RED CARD!

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has been sent off for his reaction to the Bernardo goal.

Scenes.

20:392 months ago

79' - GOAL!

Manchester City get the breakthrough!

Bernardo Silva is the man of the moment, curling an unstoppable effort into the top left corner, Martinez helpless.

20:362 months ago

75'

And now it's Villa's turn to attack but Ruben Dias is in place to get in a crucial touch to prevent Ramsey from a tap in at the back post.

The most exciting 0-0 ever?

20:292 months ago

69'

HOW HAS THAT NOT GONE IN!

Emi Martinez spills the near post header and somehow the home side fail to turn the ball home.


20:272 months ago

67'

Aston Villa are the side in control at the moment, as Watkins breaks down the left before finding Traore via the aid of a Ruben Dias deflection before Ederson gets down well to save from Luiz.

A thrilling in the rain!

20:252 months ago

65'

Luiz hits it...

Straight into the wall.

20:242 months ago

64'

A big chance for Villa here as John McGinn is brought down on the edge of the box by Ilkay Gundogan.

Grealish and Luiz are stood over this...

20:212 months ago

60'

An hour gone here and nothing to separate these two sides.

Will fitness come into play? We'll soon find out!

20:192 months ago

58' - Substitution

Manchester City make a second change of the night.

Kevin De Bruyne is replaced by Gabriel Jesus

20:132 months ago

53' - WOODWORK

Manchester City are inches away from taking the lead.

De Bruyne finds the run inside of Joao Cancelo, with the Portuguese international cutting inside before firing a curling effort that cannons behind via the crossbar.

20:112 months ago

51'

Traore that is sensational!

The Villa winger takes the best touch you'll see all season to get away from Kevin De Bruyne before firing a tame effort that is dealt with well by Ederson.

20:062 months ago

45'

We're back underway at the Etihad.
19:482 months ago

Half time

And breathe!

An exhilarating first half comes to an end with the two sides level.

Manchester City dominated for the most part, but Villa looked equally threatening on the break.

East Manchester is all set for a thrilling second half!

19:472 months ago

45' - CHANCE

Another huge chance for City to open the scoring!

De Bruyne breaks fast and finds Foden in acres of space over on the left.

The Belgian finds his teammate expertly, but Matty Cash gets across to throw in a crucial block!

19:432 months ago

41'

The pace of the game has slowed somewhat in the last five minutes, which will suit Villa down to a tee!

Bernardo's early chance remains the best for either side so far, with the half-time whistle fast approaching.

19:382 months ago

36'

A first shot on target for Villa, as Ross Barkley curls an effort from the edge of the box that is comfortably dealt with by Ederson.
19:372 months ago

35'

Aston Villa are warned for time wasting with ten minutes to go in the first half.

Pep isn't a happy man!

19:332 months ago

31'

Manchester City continue to hammer down that left side, with De Bruyne and then Rodri both seeing long range efforts blocked behind.


19:292 months ago

27' - Substitution

Kyle Walkers race is ran, he comes off to be replaced by Zinchenko.

Joao Cancelo will move across to right back, with the Ukrainian filling in at left back.

19:272 months ago

26'

Zinchenko is stripping off and will be coming on momentarily.

 

19:262 months ago

25'

Villa appeal for a penalty as Ruben Dias deals with Douglas Luiz' low cross, but there's nothing going as the Villains get their first corner of the game.
19:242 months ago

22'

There's no let up in the weather at the Etihad, as Aston Villa comfortably deal with yet another Manchester City corner.
19:222 months ago

20'

Despite going down holding his hamstring, Walker is back on his feet and looking to play on.

One to keep an eye on though.

19:202 months ago

18'

Kyle Walker is down after a challenge with Jack Grealish down the right.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is warming up.

19:152 months ago

13'

Manchester City are hammering away down the left flank, with Pep's men looking to take advantage of a side who haven't played any competitive football in almost three weeks!
19:112 months ago

9'

And now another chance for Aston Villa!

The visitors find themselves in a 3v2 situation, with Jack Grealish in acres of space on the right, but Ross Barkley can't find the final ball and the chance goes begging!

Real end-to-end stuff at the Etihad!

19:092 months ago

8'

Phil Foden shows some lovely footwork as he cuts in from the left before seeing his effort deflected behind for a corner.
19:082 months ago

7'

Villa are finding their feet at the Etihad, as Traore goes on a mazy run but is stopped short of Ederson's goal.

Should be a cracker this.

19:052 months ago

3' - HUGE SAVE!

What a save by Emi Martinez!

Rodri's header falls to Bernardo Silva at the back post but somehow the Villa keeper gets across to smother the ball away!

19:042 months ago

2'

Manchester City have settled early on in this one, with a right sided free-kick from Kevin De Bruyne headed behind by Matty Targett.
19:002 months ago

Kick off

We're underway at the Etihad!
18:552 months ago

Kick off fast approaching

We've weathered the storm (literally) with kick-off just five minutes away!
18:292 months ago

Wet, wet, wet!

Storm Christoph is playing havoc over in Manchester, with the pitch quickly gaining A LOT of liquid.

There's no word of a postponement yet - which is the last thing either side will want - but things aren't looking great!

18:012 months ago

Aston Villa Team News

Here is how Dean Smith's men lineup tonight.

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn, Traore, Barkley, Grealish (C); Watkins

18:002 months ago

Manchester City Team News

Here is the side that Pep has gone with for tonight's crucial Premier League clash.

Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Walker; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C); Bernardo, Foden, Sterling

12:272 months ago

Aston Villa Team News

It's a slightly ambiguous build up for Aston Villa, who have only been back in training for three days ahead of the game.

Dean Smith has confirmed that neither Jack Grealish nor John McGinn were among the infected members of the squad and therefore we can expect both to start tonight.

Aside from that it's very much a case of wait and see for Villa, who are playing their first league match since New Years Day.

12:242 months ago

Manchester City Team News

There are no fresh injury concerns for Manchester City heading into the fixture, who will look to make it 16 unbeaten in all competitions.

Aymeric Laporte has returned to training but is unlikely to feature, whilst Sergio Aguero is expected to miss out following a COVID-19 related layoff.

Eric Garcia and Nathan Ake are also expected to miss out.

12:172 months ago

First meeting of the season

This fixture was of course meant to be played on the opening day of the season, but was rescheduled due to Manchester City's involvement in the Champions League last season.

Manchester City have won eight of the last nine meetings between the two sides, including a 2-1 victory in the Carabao Cup final when the sides last met.

12:122 months ago

Looking to keep pace at the top

Aston Villa have been one of the surprise packages of the 2021/21 season so far, let's not forget that if they win their games in hand, they will be top of the tree!

Credit has to go to Dean Smith, who has taken a team who looked nailed on for relegation into a genuine force in the Premier League.

Meanwhile it's been a return to normality for Pep in recent times, as City have overcame a difficult start to the season to look every bit like the team to beat in the Premier League this season.

It should make for a fascinating fixture!

12:092 months ago

Welcome!

Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Manchester City's Premier League match against Aston Villa.

The Villains are returning to action after a lengthy, Coronavirus enforced layoff, and they couldn't face a tougher task, travelling to the Etihad Stadium to face a red-hot Manchester City.

I'm Tom Young and I'll be taking you through all the action this evening, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 GMT.

