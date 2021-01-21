As it happened - Liverpool 0-1 Burnley: As it happened as Barnes fires Clarets to famous win
Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

23:162 months ago

FULL TIME: Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

FULL TIME: That is about all from me, thank you so much for joining me tonight. What a win for Burnley!

Liverpool really did look dreadful, the countless number of crosses into the arms of Pope summed up their night as their unbeaten home streak comes to an end, just three months shy of four years. 

Burnley, on the other hand, put in a great shift. It might not have been the most pleasing performance on the eye, but that is not a style we know Burnley for.

Pope and Mee magnificent, Wood and Barnes worked tirelessly all night and the latter got his goal from the spot. 

Can Liverpool regain their title winning form after the FA Cup Fourth Round games? Can Burnley use this massive result to really get them moving up the table? 

Only time will tell. 

Thank you very much for watching along with me, you can always read back through what happened again if you would like. 

I hope you all are staying safe and well during these tough times, and I hope this game and this commentary has been able to keep you company for a few hours at least.

Thank you once again, and goodnight!

23:112 months ago

FULL TIME: Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

FULL TIME: Burnley's first Anfield win sees them climb increase their advantage over Fulham by seven points. 

Liverpool sit fourth, six points off of the top, and could be sixth by the time they play next. 

They face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup on Sunday, and travel to Tottenham Hotspur next Thursday for their next league game. 

Burnley are also in cup action at the weekend, they travel to Fulham, also on Sunday before hosting Aston Villa on Wednesday in the Premier League.

23:002 months ago

FULL TIME: Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

FULL TIME: Ashley Barnes' second half penalty was enough to secure The Clarets first win at Anfield in over 40 years!

Divock Origi hit the crossbar in the first half but that was as good as it got for the Champions. 

They persisted with the crossing tactic which just didn't work as Nick Pope, Ben Mee and James Tarkowski dominated all night. 

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were brought on in the second half, with the latter seeing an effort blocked on the line.

22:532 months ago

FULL TIME: Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

FULL TIME. Pope claims the corner and kicks it long and Mike Dean blows his whistle for full time. 

LIVERPOOL ARE BEATEN AT HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 69 GAMES!

22:522 months ago

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

90+4. ONE MINUTE AND LIVERPOOL HAVE A CORNER. 

HERE COMES ALLISON AGAIN.

22:512 months ago

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

90+2. Allison challenges Ben Mee to no avail but the ball stays around the area before The Clarets hammer it clear. 

Two more minutes. 

22:502 months ago

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

90+1. McNeil fires wide after brilliant hold up play by Barnes. 

At the other end, Liverpool win a corner and Allison is forward. 

22:492 months ago

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

90. Four added minutes. 

Four minutes for Liverpool to find an equaliser. 

Four minutes for Burnley to hang on.

22:482 months ago

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

90. Firmino flicks an Alexander-Arnold shot goalwards but it is blocked by Mee on the line for a corner.

The. Corner. Comes. To. Nothing. 

22:472 months ago

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

89. The Clarets are holding firm as Liverpool keep trying to cross the ball. 

They have been awful at it all game, it makes you wonder why they keep trying it.

One minute to go.

22:452 months ago

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

87. Matip is booked for deliberate handball. 

A bit of a silly decision from the centre half.

22:432 months ago

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

85. Liverpool have been unbeaten at Anfield for nearly four years - 68 league games - and Burnley have a great chance to break that streak. 
22:422 months ago

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley

84. Barnes' 100th senior goal is from the spot after he was brought down by Allison.

Six minutes to go.

Minamino is on for Shaqiri for the Champions.

22:412 months ago

GOAL!! BARNES

BARNES SLAMS IT HOME!! 

BURNLEY LEAD WITH 7 MINUTES TO PLAY

22:402 months ago

PENALTY BURNLEY

ALLISON FOULS BARNES AND BURNLEY HAVE A PENALTY
22:392 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

82. Burnley win a free kick.
22:372 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

80. Now he's winning headers!

Pope has done it all today!

22:372 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

79. Dangerous looking free kick from Alexander-Arnold is punched away from danger by Pope. 

Another fine Anfield performance from the Clarets number one.

22:352 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

78. There have been moments where this game has looked lively. 

They have been rare. 

Salah wins a free kick on the edge of the box.

22:322 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

74. Liverpool appeal for handball against Pieters.

It hit his side. 

Goal kick Burnley

22:302 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

72. Oh Roberto Firmino. 

Robertson nips in and takes the ball from Lowton.

He crosses for Firmino who is in front of the goal but slices his effort wide of the right post from 15 yards out. 

22:292 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

71. McNeil is having great joy on the right side, he crosses for Gudmundsson.

The midfielder flicks his effort from close range past the post. 

Inside the final 20 minutes.

Will we get a winner?

22:282 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

70. Both teams keep crossing the ball but to no avail. 

Both teams are defending well. 

22:262 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

67. Barnes is eventually flagged offside, but he forces a fine save from the Liverpool 'keeper.

The chest and volley to the near post is well stopped by a strong hand of the Brazillian.

22:242 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

GREAT SAVE BY ALISSON
22:232 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

65. Brady is substituted, replaced by Gudmundsson for Burnley.

0-0 with 25 minuted left to play.

22:222 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

64. You feel it is only a matter of time that Liverpool find the net.

Salah has isolated Mee on the right side of the box, cuts it back for Mane who fires far over the top.

22:182 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

60. WHAT A SAVE NICK POPE. 

Wijnaldum drives towards the edge of the box and it falls for Salah, who curls the ball towards Pope's near post.

It is a great reaction save by the England stopper. 

22:172 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

BIG CHANCE FOR SALAH, GREAT SAVE BY POPE!
22:162 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

58. Here come the changes. 

Salah and Firmino on for Origi and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Like for like swaps, will they inject a bit of life into the game? 

22:152 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

57. McNeil gets by Alexander-Arnold far too easily but his cross is blocked before Mee fouls Origi. 
22:132 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

56. Pope claims another cross, he's been good in the air tonight. 

Salah and Firmino are getting stripped and ready, a double change imminent. 

22:122 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

53. Brilliant from Barnes, carrying the ball into Liverpool's half before being brought down by Thiago. 

The free kick, surprisingly unsurprisingly, comes to nothing. 

Burnley have wasted a couple of crossing positions from set pieces tonight. 

22:092 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

51. Pope makes a fine save to deny Alexander-Arnold and then flicks it away before Mane can get the tap in. 

Corner comes to nothing, twice. 

22:082 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

49. Taylor is down after twisting his ankle.

He has just come back from injury, and it could be a recurrence of his hamstring injury. 

Taylor can't continue, he is replaced by Pieters.

22:052 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

47. Taylor gives away a free kick.

It is headed away by Mee and Liverpool recycle the ball back to Fabinho

22:032 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

46. Liverpool get us underway.

A big 45 minutes in both side's seasons.

22:022 months ago

HALF TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

HALF TIME: The team's are back out. 

The second half is imminent. 

21:552 months ago

HALF TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

HALF TIME: Even the managers could be seen having a few choice words with each other as they disappeared down the tunnel. 

In the end it was all a bit of nothing, with VAR proving there was nothing doing. 

Burnley have played their part here too, causing a few troubles going forward, but not creating anything worthwhile. 

Defensively, they have kept it tight bar the mistake by Mee. Sets us up nicely for the second half, see you in about 10!

21:512 months ago

HALF TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

HALF TIME: In the end, a yellow card is shown to Fabinho and the players head in for the break. 

It has been an entertaining half of few chances, Origi hitting the bar when he was through on goal was the closest we have come to a goal. 

And we couldn't have gone much closer!

The flashpoint at the end of the half has set us up for an intriguing second half at Anfield. 0-0

21:492 months ago

HALF TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

Half time at Anfield. 

And there is a big coming together, VAR is looking at a potential red card for Fabinho. Sit tight, I'll bring you more in a second. 

21:482 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

45+1. Alexander-Arnold hits his effort far and wide and high.
21:462 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

45. Big chance here for liverpool as Mane is fouled by Tarkowski on the edge of the box. 
21:452 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

45. One minute is added by Mike Dean.
21:442 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

43. A long punt from Fabinho looks routine for Mee to deal with.

He slices his volley into the air and Origi is away, through on goal but curls an effort past Pope and onto the bar.

Big big big opportunity for the Champions

21:432 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

ORIGI HITS THE BAR!
21:422 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

42. Liverpool seeing a lot of the ball in the last ten minutes or so. 

Can The Clarets hang onto the stalemate until half time?

21:412 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

40. Liverpool are coming again, this time it's the other full-back Alexander-Arnold who cuts in onto his left foot. 

His effort is blocked well by Taylor and McNeil.

Corner comes to nothing.

21:402 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

39. CHANCE FOR ROBERTSON

The Scottish full-back fires from the tight angle into Pope, who punches away.

Barnes is booked for a late foul on Thiago in the build up to the chance.

21:382 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

38. Alexander-Arnold fires miles over the bar. 
21:362 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

35. Guess what. It comes to nothing.  Brady drags one into the arms of Alisson at the back post.
21:352 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

35. Shaqiri fells Taylor on the far left side. 

A good chance for Burnley

21:332 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

32. CHANCE FOR ORIGI

He loses the chance really as Burnley get back into shape, but the Belgian still is able to sting the gloves of Pope. 

21:302 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

29. Origi drills an effort from range.

I say drills. He rolls an effort into the arms of Pope.

0-0 on the half hour mark

21:282 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

28. Comes to nothing. Free kick in the area now for Burnley for a push in the back.
21:272 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

27. Robertson wins a free kick on the left of the box. 
21:272 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

25. A vital block at the other end by Fabinho to clear the ball before Barnes could sneak in.

The game is getting better

21:252 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

24. Since the Shaqiri chance, Liverpool seem to have perked up. 

Mee intercepts a dangerous ball for Origi and Pope claims a cross from the Switzerland International

21:222 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

21. SHAQIRI GOES CLOSE.

From the edge of the box, Shaqiri fires it past Pope's post with the goalkeeper scrambling.

21:212 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

20. Taylor heads behind for a Liverpool corner.

It's headed behind by Barnes and Shaqiri gets another go but it's cleared.

21:202 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

19. Wood caught offside again, that's at least three in the game already.
21:192 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

17. An good start to the game here, both sides keeping the ball well.

Burnley have grew into it, with Barnes having a great chance to find the net.

Liverpool yet to have any major chances.

21:152 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

13. A BIG CHANCE FOR BURNLEY!

Wood teed the ball down for Barnes who took the ball towards the edge of the box but it was blocked well by Alisson.

Could have been catastrophic for the Champions

21:132 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

13. The Reds keeping possession well so far, but no real chances for either side to note.

As I type that, Wijnaldum gets the ball stuck under his foot in the box.

21:112 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

11. Alisson saves well from Barnes who twisted and turned inside the box.

The flag went up after the 'keeper got the ball.

21:082 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

7. Liverpool looking dangerous from their early set pieces.

Alexander-Arnold's delivery was a sweet one and it was headed towards goal by Mane.

Lowton had to put it behind over his own crossbar, the resulting corner comes to nothing.

21:042 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

3. An early Reds corner is taken short. 

Shaqiri picks the ball up and crosses for Fabinho, who heads wide.

Burnley win a free kick further up the pitch but it comes to nothing.

21:032 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

2. Shaqiri seems to have started in the position he played against Manchester United - in the midfield three.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is on the right-side of the front three

21:002 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

1. Burnley get the game underway.
20:592 months ago

Liverpool 0-0 Burnley

You'll Never Walk Alone bellows around Anfield.

Kick-off is just seconds away.

20:572 months ago

The teams are out

Here come the teams!

Kick-off is any minute now.

Liverpool are in their classic red strip tonight, Burnley are in their yellow away kit.

20:552 months ago

5 minutes to kick-off: Starting 11s

Liverpool: 

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Mane, Origi.

Burnley: 

Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Brady; Wood, Barnes.

20:432 months ago

A milestone for Oxlade-Chamberlain too

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is making his 200th Premier League appearance tonight, split between Arsenal and the Champions.

Congratulations to him!

20:402 months ago

20 minutes to go!

Warmups are well underway at Anfield, kick-off is getting closer and closer...
20:362 months ago

Déjà vu for the Egyptian King?

20:332 months ago

Milestones in The Clarets changing room

Can they celebrate with a win? 
20:292 months ago

Half an hour until kick-off

I hope you've all had your tea, because kick-off is half an hour at Anfield.
20:252 months ago

Triple Captain nightmare for Salah owners!

20:132 months ago

The reason behind Henderson's absence

20:072 months ago

Burnley make two changes

Just the two changes for Burnley tonight from the team that lost at West Ham on Saturday.

Dwight McNeil and Charlie Taylor make their returns to the starting lineup after an injury layoff.

Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson drop to the Clarets bench.

20:042 months ago

Three changes for the champions

Liverpool make three changes to the team held at home by league leaders Manchester United on Sunday.

Jordan Henderson misses out altogether, while, somewhat surprisingly, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are on the bench.

There are returns to the starting lineup for Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi.

20:022 months ago

Burnley Team News

Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Brady; Wood, Barnes.
20:012 months ago

Liverpool Team News

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Mane, Origi.
20:002 months ago

Anfield is ready

19:512 months ago

Match-Day!!

It's match-day and Liverpool vs Burnley is live in just over an hour's time.

My name is Luke Williamson, I will give you the team news in just under 10 minutes!

16:232 months ago

How to watch Liverpool vs Burnley

Liverpool vs Burnley is an 8pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

However, if you can't watch the game yourself, you can always join me right here on VAVEL!

See you tomorrow for the line-ups!!

16:182 months ago

Sean Dyche Comments

"We are not a million miles away.

"West Ham was interesting one because we had more possession, created some chances. There were a lot of good things.

"We got some wins and draws in that nice little run we had and we had a tough situation at Leeds which wasn't our performance.

"Struggling in their world is slightly different to our world. When they are really on it they can find goals from different places.

"I am not over-thinking the fact that they are maybe not as free-flowing because they are still winning and getting points.

"We have to be on top of ourselves and our performance."

16:132 months ago

Jurgen Klopp Comments

"When you look at Burnley's goal difference, it says they don't concede a lot. A proper fight v Burnley, defending second balls and their intensity. Ben Mee is a very important player for them. They have a settled lineup. Tarkowski, Pope, Mee, the heart of the team.

"Sean is always able to squeeze really good performances out of the squad that isn't the biggest. They deal with it very well and we have to face it.

"We know we are not where we want to be but the reasons are not too important. We just fight. People get unhappy with performances when results are not there. You can win the game with one lucky strike. We have to play our football to a high level. In final 3rd we haven't.​​​​​​​"

16:082 months ago

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Burnley:

Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.

16:032 months ago

Team News - Burnley

Dwight McNeil will be hoping to return to the starting lineup after completing 45 minutes in the defeat at West Ham on Saturday. 

Charlie Taylor is also facing a late fitness test but could return to the starting 11 after a short time on the sidelines.

15:582 months ago

Team News - Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp should be able to welcome back Joel Matip into the starting 11 after he just missed out on the weekend's 0-0 draw with Manchester United. 

Jordan Henderson should be pushed back into midfield with Matip's return, meaning Xherdan Shaqiri is likely to drop to the bench.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Curtis Jones could also start if changes are made. 

15:532 months ago

Not setting this game up for goals!

A team that hasn't scored in three games vs a team only conceding three times in four games does not hold much hope for a goal-fest Thursday night!
15:482 months ago

Burnley are also in need of a result

Sean Dyche has said his side has performed well over recent weeks just hasn't picked up the results to take them up the table. 

One win in four league games, against hapless Sheffield United, has seen the Clarets slide back to 17th.

The promising part could be that they have only conceded three goals in those four games and defensively they have been solid as usual. 

15:432 months ago

Liverpool looking to return to form

No one would have predicted that Liverpool would be fourth half way through this season.

No goal in three Premier League games for the first time since 2005 has seen Liverpool fall below Leicester City, Manchester United and Manchester City. 

The Champions haven't won a League game this side of Christmas and haven't looked anything like their usual selves.

Three points are needed desperately for the red half of Merseyside.

15:382 months ago

Kick-off time

Liverpool vs Burnley is on Thursday January 21 and is an 8pm kick off.
15:332 months ago

Welcome!

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's coverage of Liverpool vs Burnley.

My name is Luke Williamson and it is my pleasure to be taking you through this mouth-watering Premier League game!

