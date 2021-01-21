As it happened - Liverpool 0-1 Burnley: As it happened as Barnes fires Clarets to famous win

ADVERTISEMENT
FULL TIME: Liverpool 0-1 Burnley
Liverpool sit fourth, six points off of the top, and could be sixth by the time they play next.
They face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup on Sunday, and travel to Tottenham Hotspur next Thursday for their next league game.
Burnley are also in cup action at the weekend, they travel to Fulham, also on Sunday before hosting Aston Villa on Wednesday in the Premier League.
Divock Origi hit the crossbar in the first half but that was as good as it got for the Champions.
They persisted with the crossing tactic which just didn't work as Nick Pope, Ben Mee and James Tarkowski dominated all night.
Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were brought on in the second half, with the latter seeing an effort blocked on the line.
LIVERPOOL ARE BEATEN AT HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 69 GAMES!
HERE COMES ALLISON AGAIN.
Two more minutes.
At the other end, Liverpool win a corner and Allison is forward.
Four minutes for Liverpool to find an equaliser.
Four minutes for Burnley to hang on.
The. Corner. Comes. To. Nothing.
They have been awful at it all game, it makes you wonder why they keep trying it.
One minute to go.
A bit of a silly decision from the centre half.
Six minutes to go.
Minamino is on for Shaqiri for the Champions.
GOAL!! BARNES
BURNLEY LEAD WITH 7 MINUTES TO PLAY
PENALTY BURNLEY
Pope has done it all today!
Another fine Anfield performance from the Clarets number one.
They have been rare.
Salah wins a free kick on the edge of the box.
It hit his side.
Goal kick Burnley
Robertson nips in and takes the ball from Lowton.
He crosses for Firmino who is in front of the goal but slices his effort wide of the right post from 15 yards out.
The midfielder flicks his effort from close range past the post.
Inside the final 20 minutes.
Will we get a winner?
Both teams are defending well.
The chest and volley to the near post is well stopped by a strong hand of the Brazillian.
0-0 with 25 minuted left to play.
Salah has isolated Mee on the right side of the box, cuts it back for Mane who fires far over the top.
Wijnaldum drives towards the edge of the box and it falls for Salah, who curls the ball towards Pope's near post.
It is a great reaction save by the England stopper.
Salah and Firmino on for Origi and Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Like for like swaps, will they inject a bit of life into the game?
Salah and Firmino are getting stripped and ready, a double change imminent.
The free kick, surprisingly unsurprisingly, comes to nothing.
Burnley have wasted a couple of crossing positions from set pieces tonight.
Corner comes to nothing, twice.
He has just come back from injury, and it could be a recurrence of his hamstring injury.
Taylor can't continue, he is replaced by Pieters.
It is headed away by Mee and Liverpool recycle the ball back to Fabinho
A big 45 minutes in both side's seasons.
HALF TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Burnley
The second half is imminent.
HALF TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Burnley
In the end it was all a bit of nothing, with VAR proving there was nothing doing.
Burnley have played their part here too, causing a few troubles going forward, but not creating anything worthwhile.
Defensively, they have kept it tight bar the mistake by Mee. Sets us up nicely for the second half, see you in about 10!
HALF TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Burnley
It has been an entertaining half of few chances, Origi hitting the bar when he was through on goal was the closest we have come to a goal.
And we couldn't have gone much closer!
The flashpoint at the end of the half has set us up for an intriguing second half at Anfield. 0-0
HALF TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Burnley
And there is a big coming together, VAR is looking at a potential red card for Fabinho. Sit tight, I'll bring you more in a second.
He slices his volley into the air and Origi is away, through on goal but curls an effort past Pope and onto the bar.
Big big big opportunity for the Champions
Can The Clarets hang onto the stalemate until half time?
His effort is blocked well by Taylor and McNeil.
Corner comes to nothing.
The Scottish full-back fires from the tight angle into Pope, who punches away.
Barnes is booked for a late foul on Thiago in the build up to the chance.
Liverpool 0-0 Burnley
A good chance for Burnley
He loses the chance really as Burnley get back into shape, but the Belgian still is able to sting the gloves of Pope.
I say drills. He rolls an effort into the arms of Pope.
0-0 on the half hour mark
The game is getting better
Mee intercepts a dangerous ball for Origi and Pope claims a cross from the Switzerland International
From the edge of the box, Shaqiri fires it past Pope's post with the goalkeeper scrambling.
It's headed behind by Barnes and Shaqiri gets another go but it's cleared.
Burnley have grew into it, with Barnes having a great chance to find the net.
Liverpool yet to have any major chances.
Wood teed the ball down for Barnes who took the ball towards the edge of the box but it was blocked well by Alisson.
Could have been catastrophic for the Champions
As I type that, Wijnaldum gets the ball stuck under his foot in the box.
The flag went up after the 'keeper got the ball.
Alexander-Arnold's delivery was a sweet one and it was headed towards goal by Mane.
Lowton had to put it behind over his own crossbar, the resulting corner comes to nothing.
Shaqiri picks the ball up and crosses for Fabinho, who heads wide.
Burnley win a free kick further up the pitch but it comes to nothing.
Oxlade-Chamberlain is on the right-side of the front three
Kick-off is just seconds away.
The teams are out
Kick-off is any minute now.
Liverpool are in their classic red strip tonight, Burnley are in their yellow away kit.
5 minutes to kick-off: Starting 11s
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Mane, Origi.
Burnley:
Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Brady; Wood, Barnes.
A milestone for Oxlade-Chamberlain too
Congratulations to him!
20 minutes to go!
Déjà vu for the Egyptian King?
Milestones in The Clarets changing room
Half an hour until kick-off
Triple Captain nightmare for Salah owners!
The reason behind Henderson's absence
Henderson misses out with a minor fitness issue.
Burnley make two changes
Dwight McNeil and Charlie Taylor make their returns to the starting lineup after an injury layoff.
Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson drop to the Clarets bench.
Three changes for the champions
Jordan Henderson misses out altogether, while, somewhat surprisingly, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are on the bench.
There are returns to the starting lineup for Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi.
Burnley Team News
Liverpool Team News
Anfield is ready
Match-Day!!
My name is Luke Williamson, I will give you the team news in just under 10 minutes!
How to watch Liverpool vs Burnley
However, if you can't watch the game yourself, you can always join me right here on VAVEL!
See you tomorrow for the line-ups!!
Sean Dyche Comments
"West Ham was interesting one because we had more possession, created some chances. There were a lot of good things.
"We got some wins and draws in that nice little run we had and we had a tough situation at Leeds which wasn't our performance.
"Struggling in their world is slightly different to our world. When they are really on it they can find goals from different places.
"I am not over-thinking the fact that they are maybe not as free-flowing because they are still winning and getting points.
"We have to be on top of ourselves and our performance."
Jurgen Klopp Comments
"Sean is always able to squeeze really good performances out of the squad that isn't the biggest. They deal with it very well and we have to face it.
"We know we are not where we want to be but the reasons are not too important. We just fight. People get unhappy with performances when results are not there. You can win the game with one lucky strike. We have to play our football to a high level. In final 3rd we haven't."
Predicted Lineups
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Burnley:
Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.
Team News - Burnley
Charlie Taylor is also facing a late fitness test but could return to the starting 11 after a short time on the sidelines.
Team News - Liverpool
Jordan Henderson should be pushed back into midfield with Matip's return, meaning Xherdan Shaqiri is likely to drop to the bench.
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Curtis Jones could also start if changes are made.
Not setting this game up for goals!
Burnley are also in need of a result
One win in four league games, against hapless Sheffield United, has seen the Clarets slide back to 17th.
The promising part could be that they have only conceded three goals in those four games and defensively they have been solid as usual.
Liverpool looking to return to form
No goal in three Premier League games for the first time since 2005 has seen Liverpool fall below Leicester City, Manchester United and Manchester City.
The Champions haven't won a League game this side of Christmas and haven't looked anything like their usual selves.
Three points are needed desperately for the red half of Merseyside.
Kick-off time
Welcome!
My name is Luke Williamson and it is my pleasure to be taking you through this mouth-watering Premier League game!
Liverpool really did look dreadful, the countless number of crosses into the arms of Pope summed up their night as their unbeaten home streak comes to an end, just three months shy of four years.
Burnley, on the other hand, put in a great shift. It might not have been the most pleasing performance on the eye, but that is not a style we know Burnley for.
Pope and Mee magnificent, Wood and Barnes worked tirelessly all night and the latter got his goal from the spot.
Can Liverpool regain their title winning form after the FA Cup Fourth Round games? Can Burnley use this massive result to really get them moving up the table?
Only time will tell.
Thank you very much for watching along with me, you can always read back through what happened again if you would like.
I hope you all are staying safe and well during these tough times, and I hope this game and this commentary has been able to keep you company for a few hours at least.
Thank you once again, and goodnight!