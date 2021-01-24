Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool: As it happened

19:542 months ago

Full Time

Individual errors and a well-struck Bruno Fernandes free kick knock out Liverpool. 
19:522 months ago

Moment Goes Begging

Salah sees a full volley go wide and that could be that for Liverpool in the FA Cup this season.
19:482 months ago

Four Minutes Added Time

Four minutes for Liverpool to find an equaliser.
19:442 months ago

84'

Martial replaces Rashford for United.
19:402 months ago

81'

Origi and Shaqiri replace Firmino and Thiago.
19:372 months ago

Goal.

United lead through a Fernandes free-kick. 
19:362 months ago

78'

Dangerous free-kick for Fernandes on the very edge of the box.
19:342 months ago

Last 15

Heading into the final 15 minutes and it's very much in the balance. 

Salah's shot is comfortably saved by Henderson.

19:312 months ago

73'

Better from Liverpool now as quick passing around the box results in a speculative Thiago volley.
19:282 months ago

71'

Mane is booked for a strong tackle on Fred.
19:262 months ago

68'

An incisive break from Liverpool as Firmino slides Salah in again. This time he is denied by Henderson.
19:242 months ago

67'

Fernandes and Fred replacing Greenwood and van de Beek for United.
19:202 months ago

62'

Wijnaldum off for Mane meaning Curtis Jones will drop into midfield.
19:202 months ago

Sadio Mane Is Coming On

Sadio Mane is being readied.
19:192 months ago

62'

Shot from Alexander-Arnold hits Henderson and it's a corner. 
19:172 months ago

GOAL!

More lovely movement from Liverpool sees Salah fire past Henderson to level the scores once again.
19:172 months ago

59'

So close for Milner who blazes over on the stretch after a Firmino header.
19:152 months ago

58'

Well worked move from Liverpool results in a poor touch from Firmin and the move breaks down. 
19:112 months ago

54'

Liverpool trying to bounce straight back after going behind. Home side the better since the break. 
19:072 months ago

Goal.

Huge mistake from Rhys Williams as he can't clear and Marcus Rashford scores one on one with Alisson. 
19:042 months ago

Kick Off

James Milner gets us back underway. 
19:032 months ago

Second Half

Players are back out for the second half, no changes for either side.
18:482 months ago

Half Time

All square at the break after an entertaining first half. 

Great goals and positive moments for both sides.

18:412 months ago

40'

Few chancses for either side of late as both teams see promising situations fizzle out to nothing.
18:342 months ago

34'

Harry Maguire gifts Liverpool their first corner. Wasted though.
18:332 months ago

32'

Even contest again now with Liverpool just shading the possession. 
18:272 months ago

Goal

Manchester United equalise through Mason Greenwood who receives a long raking pass from Marcus Rashford.
18:252 months ago

25'

Over from Alexander-Arnold who couldn't get the ball down in time after clearing the wall.
18:242 months ago

23'

Big chance for Liverpool from a free-kick
18:192 months ago

GOAL!

Mohamed Salah with a glorious finish after a superb pass from Roberto Firmino!
18:142 months ago

14'

Thiago almost steals it in a dangerous position again but is penalised. 

United break after a mistake from Rhys Williams but Greenwood's shot is wide. 

18:122 months ago

11'

Thiago steals the ball from Pogba high up and Liverpool work a good opportunity. 

Alexander-Arnold's powerful cross is turned away well by Henderson. 

18:102 months ago

9'

Match has settle into a pattern now with the hosts controlling much of the ball and Liverpool looking to counter early on. 
18:042 months ago

4'

Manchester United earn the first corner after a clearance from Rhys Williams.
18:022 months ago

2'

Positive start from Liverpool in teal as they attack down the right after some smart switches in play
18:002 months ago

Kick-off

Donny van de Beek kicks us off. 
18:002 months ago

We Are All Set

Both sides are out, pre-match pleasantries exchanged with players and officials and we are ready to go!
17:582 months ago

Liverpool Are Out

Liverpool have come out with James Milner leading the side out in the absence of Jordan Henderson. 

Followed swiftly by their hosts in Red. 

17:522 months ago

Manchester United Analysis

Donny van de Beek will likely be the most advanced of the three midfielders as the Dutchman is handed a rare opportunity.

Edinson Cavani will lead the line and will fancy his chances against Fabinho, a natural midfielder and teenager Rhys Williams.

17:492 months ago

10 Minutes Until Kick-Off

With just over 10 minutes until kick-off, it is prediction time. 

Liverpool's stronger than expected lineup and the absence of Fernandes from the United side gives the Reds a boost as they aim to click back into gear and out of their recent slump. 

Manchester United 1-2 Liverpool

17:262 months ago

Liverpool Analysis

It looks as though 19-year-old Curtis Jones will line up on the left-hand side of the front three as Milner, Thiago and Wijnaldum take up the regular midfield berths. 

Potentially the teenager could play in the No.10 role behind Robert Firmino and Mohamed Salah, however, a slot out on the left seems more likely. 


17:232 months ago

Build Up

As we continue to head towards kick-off we will bring you manager comments, prediction and our analysis of how the sides will shape up. 
17:222 months ago

40 Minutes Until Kick-off

A little under 40 minutes until kick-off in Manchester and the tension is building as these two giant clubs are about to face off for a place in the FA Cup fifth round. 

Liverpool need to transform their recent form whilst their hosts will be hoping to continue their excellent run. 

17:142 months ago

Matip's Absence Explained

No injury for the Cameroonian defender - merely protecting his fitness after his return from a groin problem and with Premier League clashes on the horizon. 
17:132 months ago

Team News Reaction

A surprise to many to see both first-choice full-backs in the Liverpool side, whilst Rhys Williams gets a start at centre-back. Sadio Mane the big omission from the front three. 

For United, the standout absentee is Bruno Fernandes. The influential midfielder is on the bench for the hosts. 

17:102 months ago

Confirmed Manchester United Team

XI: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Van de Beek, McTominay, Pogba, Greenwood, Rashford, Cavani. 

Subs: De Gea, Fernandes, Telles, Tuanzebe, Mata, Matic, Martial, Fred.

16:492 months ago

Confirmed Liverpool Team

XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Fabinho, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Milner, Jones, Salah, Firmino. 

Subs: Kelleher, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips, N Williams.

12:332 months ago

What's To Come

That's all for now from us. 

We will be back around an hour before kick-off to bring you pre-match previews, predictions and that all-important team news before the action commences at 17:00 GMT. 

12:312 months ago

Liverpool Predicted Lineup

Alisson, Williams, Phillips, Matip, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane. 
12:302 months ago

Manchester United Predicted Lineup

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford, Cavani. 


12:272 months ago

Trophy Success

The bitter foes both have a prestigious history in this competition with United lifting the worlds oldest domestic trophy on 12 occasions whilst Liverpool have won the FA Cup seven times. 

All told, these clubs are the two most successful in English football and will be looking to add to their cabinet this season. 

12:252 months ago

Away Team News

Klopp is stuck between a rock and a hard place in terms of his team selection. 

The German has previously almost disregarded this cup competition but with United in his sights and league form to transform, we may see a stronger than usual lineup. 

12:242 months ago

Home Team News

Solskjær will enjoy slightly more flexibility with his selection perhaps as the Norwegian has almost a fully fit squad available. 

The United manager will come into this match with the knowledge a winnable home clash with Sheffield United awaits on Wednesday. 

12:232 months ago

What Lies Ahead

The winners of today's third-round match will earn the right to host West Ham in the fifth-round after the east London club came past Doncaster Rovers 4-0 on Saturday. 
12:182 months ago

Visitors Form

By way of contrast, Jurgen Klopp's charges come into this meeting with their greatest rivals hoping a change in competition can bring a change in form. 

Without a win in five league fixtures, the reigning champions have fallen off the pace and will be hoping a cup victory can kick them back into gear. 

12:132 months ago

Home Form

Manchester United haven't exactly been blowing teams away in the Premier League but they continue to set the pace at the top of the table. 

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side reached this stage of the competition with a victory over high-flying Championship side Watford. 

12:082 months ago

Renewed Acquaintances

Today's FA encounter will be the second meeting in seven days between the two arch-rivals after last Sunday's stalemate at Anfield. 
12:082 months ago

TV Coverage

Today's clash can be found on BBC One in the UK from 16:30 GMT.

If you can't watch the action live, stick with VAVEL.com for updates as the action unfolds. 

