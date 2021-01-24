Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool: As it happened

ADVERTISEMENT
Full Time
Moment Goes Begging
Four Minutes Added Time
84'
81'
Goal.
78'
Last 15
Salah's shot is comfortably saved by Henderson.
73'
71'
68'
67'
62'
Sadio Mane Is Coming On
62'
GOAL!
59'
58'
54'
Goal.
Kick Off
Second Half
Half Time
Great goals and positive moments for both sides.
40'
34'
32'
Goal
25'
23'
GOAL!
14'
United break after a mistake from Rhys Williams but Greenwood's shot is wide.
11'
Alexander-Arnold's powerful cross is turned away well by Henderson.
9'
4'
2'
Kick-off
We Are All Set
Liverpool Are Out
Followed swiftly by their hosts in Red.
Manchester United Analysis
Edinson Cavani will lead the line and will fancy his chances against Fabinho, a natural midfielder and teenager Rhys Williams.
10 Minutes Until Kick-Off
Liverpool's stronger than expected lineup and the absence of Fernandes from the United side gives the Reds a boost as they aim to click back into gear and out of their recent slump.
Manchester United 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool Analysis
Potentially the teenager could play in the No.10 role behind Robert Firmino and Mohamed Salah, however, a slot out on the left seems more likely.
Build Up
40 Minutes Until Kick-off
Liverpool need to transform their recent form whilst their hosts will be hoping to continue their excellent run.
Matip's Absence Explained
Team News Reaction
For United, the standout absentee is Bruno Fernandes. The influential midfielder is on the bench for the hosts.
Confirmed Manchester United Team
Subs: De Gea, Fernandes, Telles, Tuanzebe, Mata, Matic, Martial, Fred.
Confirmed Liverpool Team
Subs: Kelleher, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips, N Williams.
What's To Come
We will be back around an hour before kick-off to bring you pre-match previews, predictions and that all-important team news before the action commences at 17:00 GMT.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup
Manchester United Predicted Lineup
Trophy Success
All told, these clubs are the two most successful in English football and will be looking to add to their cabinet this season.
Away Team News
The German has previously almost disregarded this cup competition but with United in his sights and league form to transform, we may see a stronger than usual lineup.
Home Team News
The United manager will come into this match with the knowledge a winnable home clash with Sheffield United awaits on Wednesday.
What Lies Ahead
Visitors Form
Without a win in five league fixtures, the reigning champions have fallen off the pace and will be hoping a cup victory can kick them back into gear.
Home Form
Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side reached this stage of the competition with a victory over high-flying Championship side Watford.
Renewed Acquaintances
TV Coverage
If you can't watch the action live, stick with VAVEL.com for updates as the action unfolds.