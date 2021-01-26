As it happened: Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham United

ADVERTISEMENT
FINAL-TIME:Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham
GOAL: Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham
A late goal from Michy Batshuayi just before West Ham's Pablo Fornals wasted a great opportunity to make it 1-4.
Surely it's over though.
Surely it's over though.
90' Six minutes have been added on by Stuart Attwell to the second-half of the match.
There's no way the hosts can come back from this, is there?
There's no way the hosts can come back from this, is there?
85' Another effort, this time from McArthur, was flying aimed at the top corner but was just too high to danger Fabiański's goal.
A little lower and it could've been trouble, though.
A little lower and it could've been trouble, though.
83' Zaha tried again from range but curled it just outside of the post.
More shots, less accuracy so far from Crystal Palace.
More shots, less accuracy so far from Crystal Palace.
78' Quite visibly frustrated Zaha tried catching Fabiański out from distance, but his hopeless effort went far and wide.
GOAL: Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham
AND IT'S THREE!
Beautiful delivery from Jarrod Bowen found Craig Dawson inside the box and the centre-back got his head through the ball to score his second of the season!
This should be West Ham gone and away in this match.
Beautiful delivery from Jarrod Bowen found Craig Dawson inside the box and the centre-back got his head through the ball to score his second of the season!
This should be West Ham gone and away in this match.
62' Another chance for West Ham.
Great work from Benrahma as the forward dribbled past a few Palace players before putting the ball through to Vladimir Coufal on the wing.
The fullback's cross hit Tyrick Mitchell and nearly surprised Guaita, but the Spaniard managed to react in time.
Great work from Benrahma as the forward dribbled past a few Palace players before putting the ball through to Vladimir Coufal on the wing.
The fullback's cross hit Tyrick Mitchell and nearly surprised Guaita, but the Spaniard managed to react in time.
60' How is this not 1-3?
Benrahma put the ball for Antonio in front of an open net, but the striker hit it straight at Guaita from three yards out.
At least this time it didn't hit the woodwork.
Benrahma put the ball for Antonio in front of an open net, but the striker hit it straight at Guaita from three yards out.
At least this time it didn't hit the woodwork.
50' A very bad-looking clash of heads left Kouyate and Cahill on the pitch receiving treatment.
Thankfully, it looks like nothing serious happened as both players are back on the pitch.
Thankfully, it looks like nothing serious happened as both players are back on the pitch.
47' What a chance for Zaha to equalise!
The forward was through on goal with just Fabiański to beat, but his shot was straight at the Polish keeper.
The forward was through on goal with just Fabiański to beat, but his shot was straight at the Polish keeper.
46' And we're back underway.
Hoping for a game as good as it's been so far (and for the result to stay the way it's going).
Hoping for a game as good as it's been so far (and for the result to stay the way it's going).
HALF-TIME: Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham
And that's that for the first half.
Zaha's strike in the third minute gave the hosts the lead but a brace from Soucek handed the lead to the Hammers.
A very good half of football.
Zaha's strike in the third minute gave the hosts the lead but a brace from Soucek handed the lead to the Hammers.
A very good half of football.
45' Late irons corner but Angelo Ogbonna missed a header and Palace managed to clear.
40' Who'll get their hat-trick quicker - Antonio, with shots hitting the post or Soucek, with goals?
Who knows, but West Ham's frontman has already hit it twice, this time from five yards out when in front of an open net.
Who knows, but West Ham's frontman has already hit it twice, this time from five yards out when in front of an open net.
36' Benrahma tried his luck from very far out but the strike wasn't clean and went far away from the goal.
32' He really wants his hat-trick, doesn't he?
Poor giveaway in the middle of the pitch was intercepted by Soucek, but his long-range shot was saved by Guaita.
Poor giveaway in the middle of the pitch was intercepted by Soucek, but his long-range shot was saved by Guaita.
26' HOW?
A very poor mistake from Cheikhou Kouyate was nearly punished by his ex-teammate, Antonio, but the striker only managed to hit the post from a great position.
That could've given West Ham a perfect edge.
A very poor mistake from Cheikhou Kouyate was nearly punished by his ex-teammate, Antonio, but the striker only managed to hit the post from a great position.
That could've given West Ham a perfect edge.
GOAL: Crystal Palace 1-2 West Ham
AND IT'S SOUCEK ON THE DOUBLE!
After going one goal down very early on, the Hammers are now in-front!
Perfect delivery from Aaron Cresswell found the midfielder in the box, and he managed to finish it at the near post.
It's the seventh goal of the season for the 26-year-old, equalling Sebastien Haller's tally.
After going one goal down very early on, the Hammers are now in-front!
Perfect delivery from Aaron Cresswell found the midfielder in the box, and he managed to finish it at the near post.
It's the seventh goal of the season for the 26-year-old, equalling Sebastien Haller's tally.
20' Dangerous cross from James McArthur, but Fabiański catches.
GOAL: Crystal Palace 1-1 West Ham
And we're level!
Fantastic job from Michail Antonio to keep the ball in play as he found Tomas Soucek, who headed the ball past Vincente Guaita.
At least I got one of the scorers correct.
Fantastic job from Michail Antonio to keep the ball in play as he found Tomas Soucek, who headed the ball past Vincente Guaita.
At least I got one of the scorers correct.
GOAL: Crystal Palace 1-0 West Ham
Well, there goes my prediction.
Wilfried Zaha with a great strike from outside the box left Łukasz Fabiański helpless.
We're off to a great start of the game, though.
Wilfried Zaha with a great strike from outside the box left Łukasz Fabiański helpless.
We're off to a great start of the game, though.
KICK-OFF: Crystal Palace 0-0 West Ham United
And we're underway!
West Ham will be very much hoping to continue their great start to the year, while Crystal Palace are looking to end their bad run of form.
West Ham will be very much hoping to continue their great start to the year, while Crystal Palace are looking to end their bad run of form.
Closing in on kick-off
Just five minutes until the first whistle of the match. Both teams are getting ready to come on the pitch.
Tweet us at @WestHam_VAVEL with your predictions. I will go for a West Ham 0-2 win with Said Benrahma and Tomas Soucek as the goalscorers.
Tweet us at @WestHam_VAVEL with your predictions. I will go for a West Ham 0-2 win with Said Benrahma and Tomas Soucek as the goalscorers.
We can't think of Crystal Palace (A) under the lights, without thinking of this @manulanzini dime 💎#CRYWHU pic.twitter.com/noYNobO9hE— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 26, 2021
Starting XI: Crystal Palace
Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Mitchell; Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic (C), Eze; Zaha, Benteke.
COME ON YOU PALACE #CPFC | #CRYWHU— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 26, 2021
Starting XI: West Ham United
Fabiański; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice (C), Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.
Here's how we line up this evening... ⚒#CRYWHU— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 26, 2021
Five minutes left until we learn about the team-news.
Barring any last-minute changes, the starting XI's should be as listed previously.
Barring any last-minute changes, the starting XI's should be as listed previously.
Where to watch
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is BT Sport.
If you can't, the game will be available through the BT Sport pass.
If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
West Ham predicted lineup
Fabiański; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.
Crystal Palace predicted lineup
Guaita; Clyne, Kouyate, Cahill, Mitchell; Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze; Ayew, Benteke.
Player to watch
With Crystal Palace having a sort of a stigma of allowing players such as Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri or Liverpool's Takumi Minamino, among many others, to score their first-ever club goals, there's only one clear player to watch.
And it's Said Benrahma, as the winger is yet to score for West Ham since his summer move from Brentford. The winger is playing very well at the moment and even though he's not managed a goal so far, he's registered four assists in all competitions.
And it's Said Benrahma, as the winger is yet to score for West Ham since his summer move from Brentford. The winger is playing very well at the moment and even though he's not managed a goal so far, he's registered four assists in all competitions.
Previous encounters
Head-to-head record looks quite even regarding both teams' chances.
Despite picking up only one point from the last nine available, the Hammers previously went nearly five years, between 2014 and 2019, losing only once.
Despite picking up only one point from the last nine available, the Hammers previously went nearly five years, between 2014 and 2019, losing only once.
Current form
The hosts are coming into the game off a 0-4 loss to Manchester City which only extended their poor run of form, with the Eagles managing only two wins in their most recent ten games.
The visitors, who, opposed to their opponents, are having a very good patch of form as they're yet to drop points in 2021, with five out of five wins in all competitions.
The visitors, who, opposed to their opponents, are having a very good patch of form as they're yet to drop points in 2021, with five out of five wins in all competitions.
Kick-off time
Crystal Palace v West Ham United will be played at the Selhurst Park, London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 GMT.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match Crystal Palace v West Ham United!
My name is Alan Rzepa and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
My name is Alan Rzepa and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
Two goals from Tomas Soucek and a Craig Dawson header give West Ham the win despite Wilfried Zaha's and Michy Batshuayi's efforts for Crystal Palace.
West Ham are now on SIX wins in a row (6) and up to FOURTH in the Premier League table (4TH).