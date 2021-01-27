As it happened: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Fulham

ADVERTISEMENT
FULL-TIME STATS
Shots: 16-9
On target: 4-2
Corners: 10-0
Fouls: 10-13
FULL-TIME: BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION 0-0 FULHAM
Brighton were largely on top and probably fashioned more and better chances than their opponents, but Fulham had a gilt-edged chance to snatch victory right at the death but for a tremendous block from Dunk.
With regards to the table, it's as we were before kick-off: Brighton in 17th, Fulham 18th, with five points separating them but lots of the season still to play.
90+2' CHANCE
Mitrovic back-heels the ball to Bryan who fizzes the ball into the box. It goes all the way to Loftus-Cheek at the back post and the Englishman looks certain to score, but Dunk - somehow - blocks the shot on the line.
82' CHANCE
White is unleashed down the right of the box and and he crosses first-time towards Maupay, who draws a fantastic save from Areola.
March has the next bite at the cherry but Aina gets in the way of the shot.
It is, somehow, still goalless.
77' CHANCE
70' CHANCE
The striker should have done much, much better there, a gilt-edged opportunity.
Fulham have just brought on Lemina in place of Reed.
57' CHANCE
46' RESTART
HALF-TIME STATS
Shots: 7-3
On target: 4-0
Corners: 4-0
Fouls: 7-5
HALF-TIME: BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION 0-0 FULHAM
Trossard has been heavily involved for Brighton and, with a bit more luck, could have given his side the lead on two separate occasions, while Gross also went close from a free-kick.
We've seen bursts of what Fulham are capable of on the counter-attack, particularly in one instance when Cavaleiro drove over half the pitch before striking at goal, but the visitors have looked on the back foot here despite having a good deal of possession.
A crucial second-half lies ahead.
44' YELLOW CARD
41' CHANCE
36' CHANCE
Loftus-Cheek dispossesses Webster and offloads the ball immediately to Cavaleiro. The forward darts forward and opens up the opportunity to strike from the edge of the area, but it's just wide of the near post.
34' CHANCE
Brighton are doing their all to win possession high up the pitch here, and it could pay dividends at some point, but we're seeing quite a stop-start affair at the moment.
28' YELLOW CARD
19' CHANCE
15' CHANCE
Maupay and Adarabioyo tussle for a ball on the right and the former comes out on top. He strides towards the byline and cuts it back for Trossard, whose driven finish is stopped by Areola.
A super save from the goalkeeper, but Trossard will be disappointed not to have scored.
He seemed to land awkwardly after a strong but fair challenge from Maupay.
1' KICK-OFF
Kick-off imminent
Fulham line-up
Subs: Rodak, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Lemina, Onomah, Kebano, Kamara, Mitrovic.
Brighton & Hove Albion line-up
Subs: Walton, Burn, Propper, Alzate, Lallana, Moder, Tau, Connolly, Zeqiri.
How to watch
Scott Parker quotes
“I still feel as a team we’re improving and we’ve developed, I feel like I have a team here that can go and win two, three games back-to-back. You may think that’s mad to say that because we’ve won two all year, but that’s the way I feel.
“They’re a good side. They probably shouldn’t be where they are, because I think Graham’s done a fantastic job with the team. They have individuals in their team who have been operating in the Premier League for some time, hence the quality they have in their squad.”
Graham Potter quotes
“You can come through a really tough period and be tested on all levels when you don’t win. You face criticism, feedback, doubt, all those things. You have to stay strong as a group and as individuals.
“Difficult times are always around the corner because that’s the nature of this league. You have to keep fighting, keep trying to progress, and wins held that process; it gives people belief and confidence.”
Predicted XIs
Fulham — Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo; Tete, Reed, Anguissa, Bryan; Loftus-Cheek, Cavaleiro, Lookman.
Fulham team news
Full-back Antonee Robinson serves the final game of his three-match suspension, while skipper Tom Cairney and defender Terence Kongolo are also unavailable due to injury.
Brighton & Hove Albion team news
However, this match arrives too soon for Danny Welbeck, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Tariq Lamptey.
Head-to-head
The Cottagers have conceded nine goals in their three most recent visits to the Amex.
Last meeting
The most notable incident of the game fell just after half-time: Brighton thought they’d taken the lead when Adam Lallana prodded home, only for the goal to be disallowed by VAR due to a handball by Danny Welbeck in the build-up.
Fulham's form
A streak of five consecutive draws stretching over a month between December and January came to an end on 16 January, and the Cottagers have since suffered defeats to Chelsea and Manchester United. They are winless since the end of November and desperately need to start racking up the points soon.
Fulham currently sit 18th in the Premier League table.
Brighton & Hove Albion's form
But the Seagulls did earn that elusive victory on 16 January, with Neal Maupay’s first-half goal enough to see of newly promoted Leeds United at Elland Road — their third away win of the season, but they have failed to win a league game on home soil since 20 June last year, a run of 13 consecutive matches.
Brighton & Hove Albion currently sit 17th in the Premier League table.
Six-pointer
A draw won’t suffice for either; Brighton could generate some good distance from the bottom three with a win; while three points for Fulham could truly ignite their push for survival.
This is a basement battle of supreme significance — here’s hoping we get to witness a match worthy of the occasion.