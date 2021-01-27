Manchester United 1-2 Sheffield United LIVE: Sheffield United back ahead
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United is tackled by Kean Bryan of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Sheffield United at Old Trafford on January 27, 2021 in Manchester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Tim Keeton -

ADVERTISEMENT

23:102 months ago

Full Time

United fail at the worst possible hurdle.

A devestatinglt poor performance along with even worse refereeing gifts Sheffield United just their second win of the season.

The visitors went ahead in controversial fashion after a foul was overlooked before Bryan headed home.

Maguire levelled legally for United with a brilliant header before Burke won it for the strugglers following some laughably poor defending from the former league leaders.

23:052 months ago

90'

FOUR added minutes
23:042 months ago

89'

Good work by Van de Beek to win a corner
23:032 months ago

89'

Time running out for United
23:002 months ago

86'

Corner to United
22:572 months ago

Subs

Van de Beek and Shaw replace Tuanzebe and telles
22:572 months ago

82' Over

Cavani takes a snapshot which flies harmlessly over
22:522 months ago

76' OVER

Telles strikes one from distance which is deflected narrowly over the bar.

Pogba meets the following corner well but can't direct it goalwards

22:492 months ago

74' GOAL

Out of nowhere, the visitors are back ahead.

Burke picks up the ball before firing the ball way wide, but his effort cannons off of Tuanzebe and goes in off the bar.

22:442 months ago

69' Close!

Pogba flashes a ball across the six yard area which just slightly evades Cavani
22:402 months ago

65' Substitution

Cavani replaces Greenwood
22:392 months ago

64' GOAL

United are level!

Maguire meets Telles' corner beautifully and powers the ball into the far corner.

The ref reluctantly has to allow it

22:362 months ago

62' SAVE

Rashford strikes a freekick with Power but Ramsdale holds well
22:322 months ago

57'

McGoldrick runs through on goal before blazing over, but the linesman eventually flags
22:312 months ago

56'

McGoldrick's audacious efferot is well wide
22:302 months ago

55' Subsitution

Bogle replaces goal scorer Bryan
22:262 months ago

52' Corner

Relentless United pressure ends in Wan-Bissaka winning a corner.

Huge improvement on the first half alreadt

22:242 months ago

49' MISS

Fernandes slides Greenwood in on his right but the youngster inexplicably scuffs his shot wide
22:212 months ago

46'

Both sides are unchanged at the break
22:202 months ago

Kick off

The second half is underway
22:192 months ago

45'

The players are out and kick off is quick approaching
22:062 months ago

Half Time

A bizarre first half ends 0-1 to Sheffield United.

The visitors went ahead in contentious fashion after a clear push on De Gea was missed before Bryan headed into a then vacant net.

United then thought they'd equalised after Martial prodded home, only for it to be disallowed for a foul on the goalkeeper, which proved to be another mistake by the ref.

Take nothing away from how poor the host's have been, but they should not be behind.

22:022 months ago

Yellow

Tuanzebe booked for a late challenge on Fleck
21:572 months ago

41' CHANCE

United carving Sheffield United apart again.

Telles picks out Fernandes in the box with a stunning ball before the Portuguese man plays it back across to Martial.

He stoops to head the ball but his effort is blocked at the crucial stage into the hands of Ramsdale

21:542 months ago

38'

Fernandes strikes from the edge of the area which is well blocked
21:522 months ago

37'

United lacking any sort of urgency or desire to get back into this game
21:492 months ago

33'

Even the commentators are baffled by the refereeing today, very poor
21:462 months ago

30' Goal?

Ramsdale drops the ball into the path of Martial who slots it away.

However, Maguire is penalised for minimal contact with the keeper, identical to how Sheffield United scored their goal.

Baffling

21:432 months ago

28' Corner

Brilliant play by Wan-Bissaka to tee up Greenwood, whose effort is well blocked
21:422 months ago

27' SAVE

Greenwood turns outside the box before unleashing a strike straight at Ramsdale
21:392 months ago

23' GOAL

Bryan gets ahead of De Gea to glance on the corner, off the post and in!

What a start for the strugglers

21:372 months ago

22'

The tempo of the game has slowed slightly as the visitors look to get a foothold in the game.

McGoldrick wins them a corner

21:322 months ago

17' SAVE

One simple ball through the middle finds Billy Sharp through on goal.

However, his effort is saved well by the feet of De Gea

21:282 months ago

12'

Man United playing much slicker football now as their combinations appear to be coming off more regularly
21:272 months ago

11' WIDE

Brilliant build up play by United as a switch finds Wan-Bissaka on the right.

His low effort finds Rashford on the edge of the area but his effort is drilled narrowly wide

21:252 months ago

10'

The hosts dominate the early play, but no clear sign through the opposing defence as of yet
21:232 months ago

7'

A scrappy start so far, not a lot to report on at all
21:192 months ago

4'

The game resumes as Martial returns
21:192 months ago

4'

Martial goes off the pitch holding his shoulder, unsure as to whether he will return

 

21:172 months ago

2'

Martial down on the floor following a challenge.

The visitors pressing the ball well in the opening minute

21:152 months ago

1'

Kick off!
21:142 months ago

The players are out

The players and officials are out, action will begin momentarily
21:012 months ago

Dynamic duo?

Rashford and Greenwood start together for a second game in a row.

Last time out, they assisted each other as United beat Liverpool.

More of the same today?

20:292 months ago

Contrasting fortunes

The two sides come into this fixture at opposite ends of the spectrum.

The hosts are flying high, having sat top of the table at the start of the week.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are rooted to the bottom of the table, having picked up just one win so far in the league

20:242 months ago

Axel Tuanzebe starts!

Solskjaer has reinstated the youngster following Bailly's admission.

Elsewhere, Pogba starts yet again, while Martial returns in place of Cavani

20:192 months ago

Sheffield United Line up


 
20:142 months ago

Manchester United Line Up


 
20:092 months ago

More to follow...

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Manchester United vs Sheffield United.
20:042 months ago

How to Watch

The match will be shown live on BT Sport

 

You can also follow Manchester United vs Sheffield United in our dedicated live match blog.

19:592 months ago

Sheffield United Team News

Sheffield United are hoping forward Lys Mousset can overcome a knock to feature.

The Frenchman, who has missed the Blades' last three matches, is the only player on the club's injury list that could return.

The game comes too soon for Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie while Sander Berge, Jack Robinson and Jack O'Connell face longer absences. John Egan is also out through suspension.

19:542 months ago

Manchester United Team News

Marcus Rashford is available for Manchester United's return to Premier League action against Sheffield United.

The forward tweaked his knee towards the end of Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round win against Liverpool but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed his availability after training fully on Tuesday morning.

Phil Jones and Brandon Williams have been absent recently, while teenager Facundo Pellistri has recovered from coronavirus.

Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo have both been excluded from the squad for today's fixture.

19:492 months ago

Kick off time

Manchester United vs Sheffield United will be played at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is scheduled at 20:15 GMT.

19:442 months ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Competition match: Manchester United vs Sheffield United!

My name is James Ridge and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, squad updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com

VAVEL Logo