Manchester United 1-2 Sheffield United LIVE: Sheffield United back ahead

Pogba meets the following corner well but can't direct it goalwards
74' GOAL
Burke picks up the ball before firing the ball way wide, but his effort cannons off of Tuanzebe and goes in off the bar.
69' Close!
65' Substitution
64' GOAL
Maguire meets Telles' corner beautifully and powers the ball into the far corner.
The ref reluctantly has to allow it
62' SAVE
55' Subsitution
52' Corner
Huge improvement on the first half alreadt
49' MISS
Kick off
Half Time
The visitors went ahead in contentious fashion after a clear push on De Gea was missed before Bryan headed into a then vacant net.
United then thought they'd equalised after Martial prodded home, only for it to be disallowed for a foul on the goalkeeper, which proved to be another mistake by the ref.
Take nothing away from how poor the host's have been, but they should not be behind.
41' CHANCE
Telles picks out Fernandes in the box with a stunning ball before the Portuguese man plays it back across to Martial.
He stoops to head the ball but his effort is blocked at the crucial stage into the hands of Ramsdale
30' Goal?
However, Maguire is penalised for minimal contact with the keeper, identical to how Sheffield United scored their goal.
Baffling
28' Corner
27' SAVE
23' GOAL
What a start for the strugglers
McGoldrick wins them a corner
17' SAVE
However, his effort is saved well by the feet of De Gea
11' WIDE
His low effort finds Rashford on the edge of the area but his effort is drilled narrowly wide
The visitors pressing the ball well in the opening minute
The players are out
Dynamic duo?
Last time out, they assisted each other as United beat Liverpool.
More of the same today?
Contrasting fortunes
The hosts are flying high, having sat top of the table at the start of the week.
Meanwhile, Sheffield United are rooted to the bottom of the table, having picked up just one win so far in the league
Axel Tuanzebe starts!
Elsewhere, Pogba starts yet again, while Martial returns in place of Cavani
Sheffield United Line up
Manchester United Line Up
How to Watch
You can also follow Manchester United vs Sheffield United in our dedicated live match blog.
Sheffield United Team News
The Frenchman, who has missed the Blades' last three matches, is the only player on the club's injury list that could return.
The game comes too soon for Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie while Sander Berge, Jack Robinson and Jack O'Connell face longer absences. John Egan is also out through suspension.
Manchester United Team News
The forward tweaked his knee towards the end of Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round win against Liverpool but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed his availability after training fully on Tuesday morning.
Phil Jones and Brandon Williams have been absent recently, while teenager Facundo Pellistri has recovered from coronavirus.
Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo have both been excluded from the squad for today's fixture.
Kick off time
Kick-off is scheduled at 20:15 GMT.
Welcome
My name is James Ridge and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, squad updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
A devestatinglt poor performance along with even worse refereeing gifts Sheffield United just their second win of the season.
The visitors went ahead in controversial fashion after a foul was overlooked before Bryan headed home.
Maguire levelled legally for United with a brilliant header before Burke won it for the strugglers following some laughably poor defending from the former league leaders.