As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Liverpool in Premier League

Thank you and Goodbye
Next Up!
Final Thoughts
The hosts were dealt with a massive blow losing Harry Kane to injury at half time and Son Heung-min struggled the second half without his strike partner. Despite scoring his first goal for Spurs, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's goal wasn't enough to rescue points for the hosts.
The Liverpool players are re-finding form and three goals from three different players will help the team regain some confidence.
Full Time: Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Liverpool
Goals from Firmino, Alexander-Arnold and Mane saw Liverpool take all three points home. A consolation goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wasn't enough to help the hosts.
90' 5 minutes of added time.
85' Liverpool Substitution
82' Foul by Tottenham
80' Spurs Substitution
76' Liverpool Substitution
76' Corner for Liverpool
71' Foul by Mane
64' LIVERPOOL GOAL
SADDDDDDDDIIIIIIIIOOOOOOOOOO!!! YESSSSSSSS!!!
63' Chance for Liverpool
55' Disallowed Goal
56' - NO GOAL. After a VAR check, the goal is ruled out for handball in the build-up.
[1-2]#TOTLIV https://t.co/a3ShbWjy9v
52' Head Collision
49' Phillips Booked
48' TOTTENHAM GOAL
THAT'S ONE BACK.
⚪️ #THFC 1-2 #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Ad9TwD2ks5
46' LIVERPOOL GOAL
YESSSSSSSSSS, TRENTTTTTTTT!!!!!!!!
45' Chance for Liverpool.
45' Second Half is underway
Triple change at the break
Eric Lamela and Harry Winks come on for Harry Kane and Serge Aurier.
Joel Matip comes off in replace of Nathaniel Phillips.
Firmino Strikes
Lovely move from the Reds before Bobby tapped home from close range to open the scoring 🙌⚽️
Half-Time. Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Liverpool
A goal with the final touch of the half sees Liverpool lead as we head into the break.
After a fairly even half with a disallowed Spurs goal and plenty of chances for both teams, Mourinho will be disappointed in the goal his team have given away late on.
48' LIVERPOOL GOAL
BOBBBBBBBBBBYYYYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!!!
43' Corner for Liverpool
41' Chance for Liverpool
36' Chance for Spurs
35' Chance for Liverpool
32' Chance for Liverpool
29' Bergwijn booked
28' Corner for Spurs
24' Thiago booked
23' Chance for Liverpool
21' Chance for Spurs
20' Chance for Liverpool
12' Liverpool Foul
3' Disallowed Goal
2' Chance for Liverpool
1' Foul by Milner
0' Kick off
The teams are out!
The Visitors are warming up!
𝙒𝙖𝙧𝙢-𝙪𝙥 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 ⌚️🔴#TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/fRirfqaKgQ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 28, 2021
30 minutes to go!
Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the team who were defeated by Burnley. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho are replaced by Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, James Milner and Jordan Henderson.
Tottenham Team-News!
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚪️ Lloris (C), Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.
Liverpool Team-News!
⭐️ #TOTLIV TEAM NEWS ⭐️— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 28, 2021
Fabinho misses out with a minor muscle issue.
Watch on BT Sport!
⚪️ José Mourinho 🆚 Jürgen Klopp 🔴
Two of the very best managers to grace the Premier League!
Tonight they write a new chapter in their fascinating relationship... pic.twitter.com/mm8JLjaFeg
The Venue!
📍 Tonight's venue...#TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/IM89PYaNGN— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 28, 2021
Kick-off Time!
Team-News!
Liverpool are expecting Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip to be back from minor injuries.
Last Time Out!
Bobby's all-important winner, last time out at @SpursOfficial...
Bobby's all-important winner, last time out at @SpursOfficial... pic.twitter.com/xNz60LGOVN
