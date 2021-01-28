As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Liverpool in Premier League
Son Heung-min and Fabinho in the reverse fixture at Anfield in December | Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

23:142 months ago

Thank you and Goodbye

That’s it for VAVEL UK’s live text commentary on this Premier League match between Tottenham and Liverpool — we hope you enjoyed it!

 

 

I've been Khya Gott. Thank-You!

23:112 months ago

Next Up!

Tottenham travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion in their next fixture as Liverpool are back in London to face West Ham.
23:072 months ago

Final Thoughts

Liverpool have completed the double over Tottenham for the second season in a row. 

 

The hosts were dealt with a massive blow losing Harry Kane to injury at half time and Son Heung-min struggled the second half without his strike partner. Despite scoring his first goal for Spurs, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's goal wasn't enough to rescue points for the hosts.

 

The Liverpool players are re-finding form and three goals from three different players will help the team regain some confidence.

22:572 months ago

Full Time: Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Liverpool

It is all over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

 

Goals from Firmino, Alexander-Arnold and Mane saw Liverpool take all three points home. A consolation goal from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wasn't enough to help the hosts. 

22:502 months ago

90' 5 minutes of added time.

5 minutes to go.
22:472 months ago

85' Liverpool Substitution

Roberto Firmino makes way for Divock Origi. 
22:432 months ago

82' Foul by Tottenham

Hojbjerg fouls Wijnaldum to give Liverpool a free kick.
22:402 months ago

80' Spurs Substitution

Steven Bergwijn makes way for Gareth Bale. 10 minutes to go.
22:382 months ago

76' Liverpool Substitution

Thiago makes way for Curtis Jones. Gareth Bale is preparing to come on for Spurs.
22:372 months ago

76' Corner for Liverpool

Eric Dier defends well to block a Salah shot after a long ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold.
22:322 months ago

71' Foul by Mane

Mane tackles Hojbjerg to give Spurs possession.
22:252 months ago

64' LIVERPOOL GOAL

Mane scores after a mistake from Joe Rodon in the box. Lloris had no chance. 1-3
22:252 months ago

63' Chance for Liverpool

Firmino has a chance but hits the side netting.
22:202 months ago

55' Disallowed Goal

Mo Salah finds the back of the net but after checking the pitch side moniter, Atkinson rules the goal out for handball by Firmino.

 

22:142 months ago

52' Head Collision

Joe Rodon and Thiago both go for the ball but catch each others head instead. Thiago is currently off the pitch and Liverpool are down to 10 as the midfielder is patched up.
22:112 months ago

49' Phillips Booked

Nathaniel Phillips is booked four minutes after coming on after a tackle of Steven Bergwijn.
22:102 months ago

48' TOTTENHAM GOAL

Pierre-  Emile Hojbjerg scores his first goal for Tottenham after a brilliant strike from outside the box.

 

22:082 months ago

46' LIVERPOOL GOAL

Liverpool start the second half how they ended the first half. Trent Alexander-Arnold scores his first goal of the season.

 

22:062 months ago

45' Chance for Liverpool.

Early second half chance for Liverpool as a good piece of play from Salah and Firmino leads to a shot.
22:062 months ago

45' Second Half is underway

Spurs get us underway.
22:052 months ago

Triple change at the break

Two changes at the break from Mourinho.

Eric Lamela and Harry Winks come on for Harry Kane and Serge Aurier. 

 

Joel Matip comes off in replace of Nathaniel Phillips.

21:562 months ago

Firmino Strikes

21:522 months ago

Half-Time. Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Liverpool

Firmino loves to score against Spurs.

 

A goal with the final touch of the half sees Liverpool lead as we head into the break.

 

After a fairly even half with a disallowed Spurs goal and plenty of chances for both teams, Mourinho will be disappointed in the goal his team have given away late on. 

21:502 months ago

48' LIVERPOOL GOAL

Mane is played onside by Ben Davies who makes a pass to Firmino who taps the ball into the back of the net.

 

21:442 months ago

43' Corner for Liverpool

Liverpool have a corner but Hojbjerg blocks it before Spurs win a corner on the edge of the box.
21:422 months ago

41' Chance for Liverpool

Chance for Mane but Lloris pulled off a good save to keep the scores level.
21:372 months ago

36' Chance for Spurs

Kane has a shot but Martin Atkinson blows for a handball.
21:362 months ago

35' Chance for Liverpool

Joe Rodon made a good block to stop Mane through on goal.
21:342 months ago

32' Chance for Liverpool

Chance for Mane but he fails to get a touch to the ball. Both Eric Dier and Harry Kane go down injured in both halves of the pitch. 
21:302 months ago

29' Bergwijn booked

Liverpool counter and a smart tackle on Trent Alexander-Arnold by Steven Bergwijn halts play in the middle of the pitch
21:292 months ago

28' Corner for Spurs

First corner of the game falls to Spurs after a good spell. Son fires it in but Alisson had it covered in the middle.
21:252 months ago

24' Thiago booked

Thiago recieves the first yellow card of the game after another bad tackle, this time on Hojbjerg.
21:242 months ago

23' Chance for Liverpool

Salah makes a superb pass to Mane, but Lloris saves the shot. It would have been called offside had Mane scored.
21:222 months ago

21' Chance for Spurs

Chance for Son Heung-min but hits into the hands of Alisson
21:212 months ago

20' Chance for Liverpool

Firmino has a chance but fires straight into the hands of Hugo Lloris.
21:152 months ago

12' Liverpool Foul

Early concerns for Spurs as Harry Kane goes down after a foul by Thiago holding his ankle. 
21:052 months ago

3' Disallowed Goal

 VAR call early on disallows a Son Heung-min opener.
21:022 months ago

2' Chance for Liverpool

Early chance for Liverpool but Mane failed to find the target.
21:022 months ago

1' Foul by Milner

First free-kick falls to Tottenham after a foul by Milner on Hojbjerg.
21:002 months ago

0' Kick off

Liverpool get us underway.
20:552 months ago

The teams are out!

Kick off is moments away!
20:432 months ago

The Visitors are warming up!

20:302 months ago

30 minutes to go!

Spurs are without injured Sergio Reguilon, but have a boost with Ben Davies in the team despite late concerns over his fitness. Mourinho makes one change from Sheffield United bringing in Matt Doherty for the injured full-back.

 

Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the team who were defeated by Burnley. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho are replaced by Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, James Milner and Jordan Henderson.

20:062 months ago

Tottenham Team-News!

20:052 months ago

Liverpool Team-News!

19:112 months ago

Watch on BT Sport!

19:102 months ago

The Venue!

19:052 months ago

Kick-off Time!

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC will kick off at 20:00 GMT
19:002 months ago

Team-News!

Mourinho is expected to be without Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso, Ben Davies and Dele Alli for the home tie. 

 

Liverpool are expecting Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip to be back from minor injuries.

18:552 months ago

Last Time Out!

The last time Liverpool travelled to North London, a goal courtesy of Roberto Firmino saw the visitors take back three points. 
18:502 months ago

Preview!

Jose Mourinho heads into the game being unbeaten in all six of his league home games against reigning champions. With a win today, Mourinho's men head back into the top four a game behind some of their competitiors. But Jurgen Klopp and his men travel to London without a win in the league for over five weeks.

Spurs have beaten Manchester City and Arsenal at home this season but they'll need to beat the champions to remain in contention for the Premier League title.

18:452 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League game: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC. My name is Khya Gott and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo