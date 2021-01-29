As it happened: Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all from us!
FULL TIME: Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolves
FT | #CRY 1-0 #WOL— Wolves (@Wolves) January 30, 2021
Eberechi Eze's strike earns Palace all three points. #CRYWOL
⏱🐺 pic.twitter.com/gWIeKT9hwR
Stoppage time
It's looking very comfortable for Palace, who should be able to see this out now.
89' Yellow cards
85' Palace sub
Jean-Philippe Mateta will hope to make his Palace debut at St. James' Park in midweek.
84' Yellow card
83' Semedo has a go
80' Palace sub
Jordan Ayew moves from the left-hand side to partner Zaha up front.
78' Wolves chance!
A Wolves corner is fizzed in by Neto and is headed low by Jose, but Guaita denies him again and makes a superb save.
77' Wolves sub
You can't accuse Nuno of not going for it now...
75' Wolves struggling
That sums it up for Nuno's side's afternoon, and season.
72' Bar!
Batshuayi and Zaha are two on one against Coady, with the Ivorian cutting inside the Wolves skipper and smashing the ball off the crossbar.
That was so close to seemingly winning the game for the Eagles.
70' Neto forces save
68' Wolves sub
67' Palace free kick
However, Milivojevic's effort is straight down Patricio's throat.
66' Too easy for Palace
It's far too easy for Palace when they get at the Wolves back five now.
64' Traore causing problems
62' Wolves sub
The Spaniard's only goal this campaign came against Palace in the FA Cup three weeks ago.
60' Goal- Eze
Ayew finds Eze 18 yards out, who then evades Dendoncker with ease and blasts a rocket past Patricio.
Slightly against the run of play, the Eagles break the deadlock.
60' GOAL!
58' Subs needed
Palace will surely look to Mateta or Benteke off the bench, while Wolves can call upon Adama Traore, Fabio Silva or Vitinha, who scored a superb goal at Chorley last week.
Both sides are cancelling each other out in their current shapes.
56' Wolves chance!
Podence's cross finds Willian Jose in the area, but his effort is well tipped over by Guaita.
Not a straightforward effort for Wolves' new man, but he was close to his first goal for the club.
54' Second half starts as the first ended
Wolves built a 20+ passing move, but it culminated in Pedro Neto slipping over.
Hopefully something happens soon.
Back underway
Fingers crossed we can actually have a shot on target in this 45!
First-half stats...
HT: C Palace (0.56) 0-0 (0.00) Wolves— The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) January 30, 2021
HALF TIME: Crystal Palace 0-0 Wolves
Not a single shot on target in a poor first half in which Vicente Guaita and Rui Patricio may as well have stayed at home.
On the plus side, things can only get better!
HT | #CRY 0-0 #WOL— Wolves (@Wolves) January 30, 2021
Few first half chances and it's goalless at the break. #CRYWOL
⏱⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9LTkt1UHES
45+2' McCarthy soldiers on
45' Added time
45' Stoppage
42' Palace go close
Clyne's shot is blocked by Coady, but the Wolves captain inadvertently set up Batshuayi six yards out. The Belgian can't get over it and skies it over.
There's been no shots on target in this game, and only four attempts, all for Palace. Poor.
37' New boy puts Wolves in trouble
His pass looks to be to no one in particular and is picked up by Batshuayi, who runs at Wolves' backline but Boly bails his new team mate out by putting the ball out for a corner.
33' Penalty shout....
Rightly so.
31' Good Wolves build up
Although Wolves have no other alternative, that's always going to happen with a right footer on the left flank.
No final third action
This heatmap says it all!— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 30, 2021
Neither Palace or Wolves are getting in the opposition box.
A lot of huffing and puffing, but not much else.
💻📲 Follow: https://t.co/CzOmn0SSku #CRYWOL #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/XN5LeXdW3y
22' Still 0-0
Palace have forged a couple of openings and Wolves look dangerous on the counter, but aside from that there's nothing much to speak of.
14' Stoppage
After a short pause, the Dutchman is back on his feet and looks ok to continue.
10' Another Palace chance
The Eagles in the ascendency as the clock strikes 10 minutes.
8' Zaha goes close
The battle of the Dutchmen on Palace's left hand side looks an intriguing one.
6' Opening stages
Wolves' front three have linked up well, which will be a relief for Nuno Espirito Santo.
Underway!
Teams are out!
Kick off approaching
Can Wolves win for the first time in the Premier League in seven games? Or will Palace win against Nuno's side for the first time in five? Almost time to find out!
Wolves absentees update
He was sent off when these sides last met in South London.
Patrick Cutrone is also left out of the matchday 20 as he is on the verge of a loan move to Valencia. The Italian has played just 35 minutes since his recall on January 7.
Team news reaction
Roy Hodgson makes six (!) changes to the side that lost at home to West Ham on Tuesday.
Nathaniel Clyne, Scott Dann, Patrick van Aanholt, Jordan Ayew, James McCarthy and Michy Batshuayi replace Joel Ward, Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell, Andros Townsend, James McCarthur and Christian Benteke. New signing Jean-Philippe Mateta starts on the bench.
It's rather more straightforward for the visitors, who make a measly three changes by comparison. Ki-Jana Hoever replaces the injured Rayan Ait-Nouri, meaning that Nelson Semedo will start on the left hand side, Joao Moutinho replaces Ruben Neves and Willian Jose makes his first Wolves start in place of Adama Traore.
I need a lie down.
For Wolves....
Here's how Wolves line-up for this afternoon's @premierleague fixture against @CPFC. #CRYWOL
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/rZQaLYgQNy — Wolves (@Wolves) January 30, 2021
Here's how the hosts line up...
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #CRYWOL — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 30, 2021
Team news imminent
What role will Palace's new boy Mateta have? Who will fill Wolves' left-back void? Almost time to find out!
Last meeting
A Leander Dendoncker own goal looked to succumb Wolves to their third straight defeat, but Diogo Jota's stoppage time equaliser saw Wolves clinch a point in what many agree to be the turning point in Wanderers' campaign.
How to watch
If you want to follow online, VAVEL is your best option!
Nuno Espirito Santo's pre-match comments
"He's [Jose] one solution more and a good option. He's a good player. We still have problems so we need as many (solutions) as we can to solve our own problems."
Roy Hodgson's pre-match comments
“I've been impressed with what I've seen so far. He's [Mateta] settled in very well. He seems like a very bright person and is getting on with everyone very well, so I'm excited about his future.”
Wolves team news
This will likely mean that Nelson Semedo or Romain Saiss fill in on the left hand side.
Morgan Gibbs-White will rejoin the squad after recovering from COVID-19.
Crystal Palace team news
The 23-year-old Frenchman has signed on a season-long loan from Mainz, where he had scored 10 goals in 17 games this season.
However, Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey, Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins remain out.
🗣 Roy: “It's the usual injuries that have been missing for a while. They're still out, but otherwise we're fine.”#CPFC | #CRYWOL pic.twitter.com/bJ2pNfVgVE— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 29, 2021
Wolves form
However, Nuno's side will need to produce a more positive display in the capital if they are to silence their critics.
While there was general acceptance in the Wolves fan base that the defensive game plan at Stamford Bridge was necessary, Wanderers will need to back it up with three points and a good performance if the dark cloud around Molineux is to be lifted.
Crystal Palace form
The Eagles have picked up just one win, which came against bottom of the table Sheffield United, in the last 10 league games, and have slid to 14th in the table.
However, with Palace facing all of the bottom six in the next eight games, Hodgson's side will fancy their chances of rising up the league standings very soon.
Wolves look to continue superb record against Palace
Nuno's side have beaten the Eagles three times in the last six months, winning 2-0 in the league in July and October and 1-0 in the FA Cup three weeks ago.
While all of those wins came at Molineux, Palace don't have a great record against Wolves at Selhurst Park either. A New Year's Day win in 2013 is the Eagles' only home league win over Wolves in nearly 20 years.
Kick off time
Kick off is at 15:00 GMT.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers!
My name is James Wynn and I'll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-match analysis, squad updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.
For Wolves, it's now eight without a win in the league, with no signs of improvement in recent games.
Thanks for following during today's game, as always. This is James Wynn signing off, see you next time!