As it happened: Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

17:562 months ago

That's all from us!

Eze's strike wins it for Palace, who were barely threatened after taking the lead on the hour mark.

For Wolves, it's now eight without a win in the league, with no signs of improvement in recent games.

Thanks for following during today's game, as always. This is James Wynn signing off, see you next time!

17:532 months ago

FULL TIME: Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolves

Eze's strike means Palace take all three points!
17:502 months ago

Stoppage time

Three minutes will be added.

It's looking very comfortable for Palace, who should be able to see this out now. 

17:492 months ago

89' Yellow cards

Zaha is fouled and squares up to Conor Coady. Both get booked.
17:442 months ago

85' Palace sub

A final change for Palace sees Joel Ward replace Nathaniel Clyne. 

Jean-Philippe Mateta will hope to make his Palace debut at St. James' Park in midweek. 

17:442 months ago

84' Yellow card

The game's first yellow card is shown to Max Kilman, who brings down Wilfried Zaha. 
17:432 months ago

83' Semedo has a go

Semedo picks up the ball at an angle and drills the ball at Guaita's near post, but the Spaniard smothers the ball easily. 
17:392 months ago

80' Palace sub

Palace's second change comes as Michy Batshuayi is replaced by Andros Townsend. 

Jordan Ayew moves from the left-hand side to partner Zaha up front. 

17:382 months ago

78' Wolves chance!

So close to an equaliser!

A Wolves corner is fizzed in by Neto and is headed low by Jose, but Guaita denies him again and makes a superb save. 

17:372 months ago

77' Wolves sub

Fabio Silva replaces Joao Moutinho in Wolves' last change. 

You can't accuse Nuno of not going for it now...

17:342 months ago

75' Wolves struggling

Moutinho tries to find Traore with a simple five yard pass, but somehow hits it out of play.

That sums it up for Nuno's side's afternoon, and season. 

17:322 months ago

72' Bar!

Palace counter from a Wolves corner at lightning pace. 

Batshuayi and Zaha are two on one against Coady, with the Ivorian cutting inside the Wolves skipper and smashing the ball off the crossbar. 

That was so close to seemingly winning the game for the Eagles.

17:292 months ago

70' Neto forces save

Pedro Neto cuts inside and runs through a couple of Palace players, but his shot is comfortable for Guaita. 
17:272 months ago

68' Wolves sub

Daniel Podence, who fails to score against Palace for the first time in his Wolves career, is replaced by Vitinha. 
17:272 months ago

67' Palace free kick

Dendoncker brings down Zaha and Palace have a dangerous free-kick around 20-25 yards from goal. 

However, Milivojevic's effort is straight down Patricio's throat. 

17:252 months ago

66' Too easy for Palace

Zaha waltzes through at least three Wolves defenders with ease.

It's far too easy for Palace when they get at the Wolves back five now. 

17:242 months ago

64' Traore causing problems

Traore is straight into the action and takes on van Aanholt, but the Palace number three knocks it behind for a corner which ultimately comes to nothing. 
17:222 months ago

62' Wolves sub

It took a goal for Nuno to change things, but Adama Traore is introduced in place of Ki-Jana Hoever.

The Spaniard's only goal this campaign came against Palace in the FA Cup three weeks ago. 

17:202 months ago

60' Goal- Eze

We waited for a moment of quality, and my word did we get it!

Ayew finds Eze 18 yards out, who then evades Dendoncker with ease and blasts a rocket past Patricio. 

Slightly against the run of play, the Eagles break the deadlock. 

17:192 months ago

60' GOAL!

Palace lead! What a strike from Eze!
17:182 months ago

58' Subs needed

You get the feeling that if this game is going to produce some entertainment, changes need to be imminent. 

Palace will surely look to Mateta or Benteke off the bench, while Wolves can call upon Adama Traore, Fabio Silva or Vitinha, who scored a superb goal at Chorley last week.

Both sides are cancelling each other out in their current shapes. 

17:162 months ago

56' Wolves chance!

A first shot from Wolves, and a first shot on target in the game!

Podence's cross finds Willian Jose in the area, but his effort is well tipped over by Guaita. 

Not a straightforward effort for Wolves' new man, but he was close to his first goal for the club.

17:142 months ago

54' Second half starts as the first ended

Nothing major to report from the first nine minutes of the second half in South London.

Wolves built a 20+ passing move, but it culminated in Pedro Neto slipping over.

Hopefully something happens soon. 

17:042 months ago

Back underway

Palace start the second half, with Jairo Riedewald replacing James McCarthy as expected.

Fingers crossed we can actually have a shot on target in this 45!

16:532 months ago

First-half stats...

The stats tell the story. A really poor first-half, especially from the side in gold and black.
16:502 months ago

HALF TIME: Crystal Palace 0-0 Wolves

Well, that was painful. 

Not a single shot on target in a poor first half in which Vicente Guaita and Rui Patricio may as well have stayed at home. 

On the plus side, things can only get better!

16:472 months ago

45+2' McCarthy soldiers on

Riedewald is ready on the Palace sidelines, but McCarthy looks like he'll see out the remaining 30 seconds or so of the first half. 
16:462 months ago

45' Added time

Two minutes are added here, but it could be more as McCarthy is being replaced by Jairo Riedewald. 
16:452 months ago

45' Stoppage

A third stoppage for a Palace player as James McCarthy boots the ball out of play before asking for the physios. 
16:442 months ago

42' Palace go close

Palace should have taken the lead!

Clyne's shot is blocked by Coady, but the Wolves captain inadvertently set up Batshuayi six yards out. The Belgian can't get over it and skies it over. 

There's been no shots on target in this game, and only four attempts, all for Palace. Poor. 

16:382 months ago

37' New boy puts Wolves in trouble

Willian Jose breathes a huge sigh of relief.

His pass looks to be to no one in particular and is picked up by Batshuayi, who runs at Wolves' backline but Boly bails his new team mate out by putting the ball out for a corner. 

16:342 months ago

33' Penalty shout....

Zaha runs at Coady and falls over the England international's leg. Simon Hooper says no penalty and VAR agrees with him.

Rightly so. 

16:312 months ago

31' Good Wolves build up

Semedo is set free down the left hand side by a beautiful Podence pass, but his left-foot cross flies over everybody.

Although Wolves have no other alternative, that's always going to happen with a right footer on the left flank. 

16:262 months ago

No final third action

Neither side has ventured into the box at all so far:
16:222 months ago

22' Still 0-0

Halfway through the first 45 and, as most would have expected, it's not been a classic so far. 

Palace have forged a couple of openings and Wolves look dangerous on the counter, but aside from that there's nothing much to speak of.

16:152 months ago

14' Stoppage

Another battle between van Aanholt and Hoever ends with the Palace man down holding his right ankle. 

After a short pause, the Dutchman is back on his feet and looks ok to continue. 

16:102 months ago

10' Another Palace chance

Palace go close to opening the scoring again, as Batshuayi sets up Clyne whose strike flies just over the bar. 

The Eagles in the ascendency as the clock strikes 10 minutes. 

16:082 months ago

8' Zaha goes close

Palace have the first shot of the game, as van Aanholt beats his countryman Hoever before teeing up Zaha who shoots wide. 

The battle of the Dutchmen on Palace's left hand side looks an intriguing one. 

16:072 months ago

6' Opening stages

There's been little quality in the opening stages, with both sides feeling their way into the game having made so many changes. 

Wolves' front three have linked up well, which will be a relief for Nuno Espirito Santo.

16:002 months ago

Underway!

Wolves get us off and running, attacking the Holmesdale Road end. 
15:572 months ago

Teams are out!

The teams make their way onto the sodden Selhurst Park pitch and kick-off is moments away.
15:462 months ago

Kick off approaching

15 minutes until kick-off at Selhurst Park.

Can Wolves win for the first time in the Premier League in seven games? Or will Palace win against Nuno's side for the first time in five? Almost time to find out!

15:162 months ago

Wolves absentees update

Romain Saiss misses the game with a knock picked up against Chorley that kept him on the bench at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

He was sent off when these sides last met in South London. 

Patrick Cutrone is also left out of the matchday 20 as he is on the verge of a loan move to Valencia. The Italian has played just 35 minutes since his recall on January 7. 

15:072 months ago

Team news reaction

Roy Hodgson makes six (!) changes to the side that lost at home to West Ham on Tuesday.

Nathaniel Clyne, Scott Dann, Patrick van Aanholt, Jordan Ayew, James McCarthy and Michy Batshuayi replace Joel Ward, Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell, Andros Townsend, James McCarthur and Christian Benteke. New signing Jean-Philippe Mateta starts on the bench. 

It's rather more straightforward for the visitors, who make a measly three changes by comparison. Ki-Jana Hoever replaces the injured Rayan Ait-Nouri, meaning that Nelson Semedo will start on the left hand side, Joao Moutinho replaces Ruben Neves and Willian Jose makes his first Wolves start in place of Adama Traore. 

I need a lie down. 

15:022 months ago

For Wolves....

15:022 months ago

Here's how the hosts line up...

14:552 months ago

Team news imminent

Just five minutes until team news is released from Selhurst Park.

What role will Palace's new boy Mateta have? Who will fill Wolves' left-back void? Almost time to find out!

13:012 months ago

Last meeting

The sides have met three times in six months at Molineux, but it's been well over a year since their last game at Selhurst Park. 

A Leander Dendoncker own goal looked to succumb Wolves to their third straight defeat, but Diogo Jota's stoppage time equaliser saw Wolves clinch a point in what many agree to be the turning point in Wanderers' campaign. 

16:452 months ago

How to watch

If you want to watch the game on TV, it will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League. 

If you want to follow online, VAVEL is your best option!

16:402 months ago

Nuno Espirito Santo's pre-match comments

"Truly important for us, as a team. It's one of the basics to repeat and be consistent. Clean sheet shows we defend well and were organised. We don't look at the table. We have too many things to worry about."

"He's [Jose] one solution more and a good option. He's a good player. We still have problems so we need as many (solutions) as we can to solve our own problems."

16:352 months ago

Roy Hodgson's pre-match comments

“They [Wolves] did so brilliantly well last year, took the league by storm. This year they haven't but they’re still a good team. There is a lot of football to be played and there's nothing to say they won't be in the top half by the end.”

“I've been impressed with what I've seen so far. He's [Mateta] settled in very well. He seems like a very bright person and is getting on with everyone very well, so I'm excited about his future.”

16:302 months ago

Wolves team news

Wolves have an injury crisis at left (wing) back, as all of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Marcal and Jonny will miss the game at Selhurst Park. 

This will likely mean that Nelson Semedo or Romain Saiss fill in on the left hand side. 

Morgan Gibbs-White will rejoin the squad after recovering from COVID-19. 

16:252 months ago

Crystal Palace team news

After suffering with multiple injuries in the past few months, Palace have received some good news as new signing Jean-Philippe Mateta will be eligible to make his Palace debut on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has signed on a season-long loan from Mainz, where he had scored 10 goals in 17 games this season.

However, Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey, Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins remain out. 

16:202 months ago

Wolves form

Despite being on a long winless run, the mood around the Wolves camp was lifted with a 0-0 draw against Chelsea on Wednesday, which included a first clean sheet in 12 Premier League games. 

However, Nuno's side will need to produce a more positive display in the capital if they are to silence their critics. 

While there was general acceptance in the Wolves fan base that the defensive game plan at Stamford Bridge was necessary, Wanderers will need to back it up with three points and a good performance if the dark cloud around Molineux is to be lifted. 

16:152 months ago

Crystal Palace form

After a hugely impressive 5-1 victory against West Brom at the start of December, Palace have struggled to pick up wins. 

The Eagles have picked up just one win, which came against bottom of the table Sheffield United, in the last 10 league games, and have slid to 14th in the table. 

However, with Palace facing all of the bottom six in the next eight games, Hodgson's side will fancy their chances of rising up the league standings very soon. 

16:102 months ago

Wolves look to continue superb record against Palace

Although Wolves are on a seven game league winless run, their record against Crystal Palace gives them much to be confident about ahead of Saturday's game. 

Nuno's side have beaten the Eagles three times in the last six months, winning 2-0 in the league in July and October and 1-0 in the FA Cup three weeks ago. 

While all of those wins came at Molineux, Palace don't have a great record against Wolves at Selhurst Park either. A New Year's Day win in 2013 is the Eagles' only home league win over Wolves in nearly 20 years. 

16:052 months ago

Kick off time

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played at Selhurst Park, London, England. 

Kick off is at 15:00 GMT.

16:052 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers!

My name is James Wynn and I'll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-match analysis, squad updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.

VAVEL Logo