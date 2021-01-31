As it happened: Chelsea 2-0 Burnley

ADVERTISEMENT
Lasting thoughts
Building from the back
Player Ratings
Subs: Pulisic 6, James 6, Havertz n/a.
Burnley: Pope 7, Lowton 6, Tarkowski 7, Mee 6, Pieters 4; McNeil 5, Westwood 5, Cork 5, Brady 5; Vydra 5, Wood 5.
Subs: Rodriguez 5, Gudmundsson 5, Mumbongo n/a.
Full-time: Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
That being said, if you gave Dyche six points out of nine from Liverpool, Aston Villa and Chelsea, he would have bitten your hand off. This match was just a bridge too far after those back-to-back victories.
Full-time: Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
The whole team put in a good performance, illustrating some hope for the future under Tuchel.
Full-time: Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
GOAL!!! ALONSO!
CHELSEA SUBSTITUTION!
BURNLEY SUBTITUTION!
GOOD SAVE!
CHELSEA SUBSTITUION!
SUPER SAVE!
BURNLEY SUBSTITUTION!
YELLOW CARD!
POST!
BURNLEY SUBSTITUTION
CHELSEA SUBSTITUTION!
Tactical Twitter!
Inspiration from midweek
Nonetheless, it will take a big effort from Dyche's men in that second period. Their opponents look as though they are getting into their stride.
76m!
A lot of love for CH-O!
Heroic Hudson-Odoi
Half-time: Chelsea 1-0 Burnley
However, Chelsea grew into the match as the game went on and they deservedly took the lead towards the end of that period through an excellent Azpilicueta finish.
Hudson-Odoi has been the key man. He is loving the freedom that he is getting at wing-back. The England international is also tracking back well when needed.
Still, it's all to play for in the second-half.
GOAL!!! AZPILICUETA!
BIG CHANCE!
Kante back on the bench
Possession matters?
Big match for the Blues!
McNeil magic?
However, Chelsea probably know about McNeil's threat. One imagines Cesar Azpilicueta will shift into over onto the right, covering any forward runs from Hudson-Odoi.
Mikel Arteta deployed similar tactics with a 3-4-3 formation that morphed into a 4-3-3 when in possession. Kieran Tierney, the left-centre-back would become the left-back. Azpilicueta is key to a fluid formation from a back-three starting shape; he is such an underrated performer.
Sean Dyche Pre-match
Brownhill's injury isn't serious and Rodriguez is simply being rested.
He adds that Tuchel is known for tactical flexibility so it's difficult to anticipate what will happen.
Werner as a left-forward?
Under Lampard, Werner often played at left-wing and he kept getting lost out wide. The left-forward position is much closer to the central striker and it can be beneficial in terms of getting in behind defences.
Licence to roam for Hudson-Odoi
It could be a clean slate for Hudson-Odoi, after a topsy turvy time under Frank Lampard. This is his second start in two games under the new manager.
Impressed with Tuchel
It reminded me of his interview for Rio Ferdinand, where he was reminiscent of an excited fan talking to a footballing legend. As a non-Chelsea fan, it's hard to wish him anything but the best of luck!
New deals
Kevin Long is a solid understudy and if Johann Berg Gudmundsson can stay fit then he is also worthy of an extension. The big if is whether he can do that.
Contracts sealed at Turf Moor
Some love for Alonso, too!
You called it, Chris
An appropriate message of happiness for Vydra
Love for Matej
The other change for Burnley sees Jack Cork return to the starting eleven, with Josh Brownhill out injured. Cork has performed extremely well in the previous two matches; he warranted his return to the team, injury or not.
Back-Three
Undoubtedly, it will take time to implement these new ideas and, unfortunately for Tuchel, time is not a luxury that many Chelsea managers are afforded.
A new system for Chelsea
Vydra starts
Tuhcel rings the changes
Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner are also in.
Burnley Team
Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Gudmundsson, Stephens, Rodriguez, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Benson, Mumbongo.
Chelsea Team
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Kante, Pulisic, Zouma, Giroud, Chilwell, James, Havertz.
How to watch
If you want to follow online, VAVEL is your best option!
Dyche on confidence
“We saw (against Wolves) they were passing more than they had done, with incredibly high stats on keeping the ball. They didn’t score but they certainly knocked on the door.
“We’ll wait and see but I think with our wealth of experience in the Premier League, you can always use that knowledge.
“We’ll focus on ourselves and how we can be effective.”
Tuchel on implementing his philosophy
“We want to create this. We see a lot of talent, we have a good mix of experience, of personality and of young players and of course we want to encourage them to play an attacking style, to be active in all moments of the game.”
Likely Line-ups
Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Brady, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood.
Burnley Team News
Josh Brownhill could be out after picking up a foot injury against Aston Villa, but the excellent recent performances from Jack Cork will calm any nerves from the Burnley dugout.
Chelsea Team News
Aside from the Frenchman, Chelsea have a full-strength squad and their new manager might want to have a look at some players who didn't make the starting eleven against Wolves. Mason Mount and Timo Werner could be part of that rotation.
Brilliant Burnley bouncing
The Clarets will be hoping to cause an upset in London. They managed to do that at the start of the 2017-18 season, dismantling Antonio Conte's men 3-2.
Thomas Tuchel wants a win
Chelsea drew 0-0 in that match against Wolves, dominating possession with little punch in attacking areas. However, Tuchel will see the point as a platform to build upon and he will be eager to get his first three points at Stamford Bridge.
Welcome!
My name is Jonny Bentley and I'll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-match analysis, squad updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.Kick-off is on Sunday 31 January, 12.00 BST. The match will be played at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are four points away from fourth-placed Liverpool, but they have played a game more.
Burnley still have an eight-point cushion on Fulham. The morale shouldn't be dented by this result.
It has been my pleasure to deliver this text commentary for you all. For the latest sporting news and reaction to that news, follow VAVEL!