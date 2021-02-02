As it happened: Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace

ADVERTISEMENT
Full time: NUFC 1-2 CPFC
Final change for Palace, Riedewald off and Kouyate is on.
First Schar fired over from distance - then Shelvey attempted the same shot moments later.
Time running out for Steve Bruce's side.
Saint-Maximin used his pace and power to glide past Clyne and set his sights on goal.
As the Frenchman took aim, Dann flung his body in the way of the shot to keep Palace's lead intact.
With the wind howling around the stadium, Bruce rolls the dice by bringing on former Palace player, Dwight Gayle.
Saint-Maximin comes on for Jeff Hendrick.
One would imagine that Saint-Maximin will be on for The Magpies in the not too distant future.
However, the hosts do win another corner.
Which is taken quickly but cleared by Riedewald.
Fraser to take.
Second half!
Cahill's goal (1-2)
Riedewald's goal (1-1)
Shelvey's goal (1-0)
Half time: NUFC 1-2 CPFC
Shelvey opened the scoring with a wonder striker from the edge of the area in the first minute!
However, Riedewald leveled the game with an equally better strike midway through the first half.
Palace completed the turnaround moments later when Cahill nodded home for his 50th goal of his career.
Added time
So, so close to an equaliser!
Wilson threaded a pass through the Palace defence for Fraser.
The winger attempted to lift the ball over Guaita but he threw a hand at the ball to divert it away from goal.
Newcastle looked so composed and in control of the game, but Palace's turnaround has been clinical.
A fantastic game so far!
NUFC 1-2 CPFC - Cahill
Eze send a freekick into the area and Cahill leaps highest to nod home his first of the season and put Palace into the lead!
NUFC 1-1 CPFC -Riedewald
Van Aanholt drives into the box, but his cross is cleared to the edge of the area.
However, Riedewald was waiting, and he thumps a shot into the top corner to bring the game level!
Newcastle could be 3/4 -0 up!
Eze collects the ball on the left-hand side, whips a dangerous ball back into the area for Ayew, but his diving header is deflected behind by Lewis for a corner.
The resulting corner was cleared by the home side.
Referee, Darren England, says no foul!
Fraser delivers a tantalising ball into the area, but Hendrick could only divert a shot inches past the post.
NUFC 1-0 CPFC - Shelvey
Wilson sets up Shelvey on the edge of the box. The skipper hits a venomous shot into the bottom left hand corner, nothing Guaita could do.
Just the start Steve Bruce would have wanted!
Kick off!
Here come the two teams!
10 minutes to go
Both sides looking to pick up back-to-back wins in the Premier League.
Tonight will be decided on who boasts the more potent frontline.
Palace will be hoping Eze, Zaha and Batshuayi can produce their magic.
As for Newcastle, Callum Wilson will once again lead the line, looking to add to his impressive goal tally.
Newcastle United starting Xi
Palace starting Xi
The stage is set
A message from Newcastle United's new signing
Last meeting
It's matchday!
Live updates here!
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace!
Vavel's prediction
Many would have said that Brighton’s win against Tottenham was the surprise of the weekend but, for me, it was at Goodison Park. Steve Bruce had almost forgotten what victory tasted like but his team were superb against Everton. This has gone from being a quite dull looking affair to a match that could produce a number of goals!
Prediction: 2-2
Predicted line-up: Crystal Palace
Predicted line-up: Newcastle United
Crystal Palace team news
James McArthur, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson, Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham all remain out.
Newcastle United team news
Federico Fernandez is still out, however, Paul Dummett is back in the squad.
New signing, Joe Willock, was not signed in time to be registered for today's game.
Both sides looking carry over their good form
As for Palace, Eberechi Eze's moment of magic helped the Eagles run out 1-0 winners over Wolves. However, Palace suffered a mini-injury crisis ahead of tonight, with it unclear how the south Londoners will lineup.
Kick-off time
The kick-off is scheduled for 20:15 GMT.
But Palace fought back to claim all three points thanks to goals from Riedewald and Cahill.
The Eagle move up to 13th, Newcastle stay in 16th.