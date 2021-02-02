As it happened: Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

23:112 months ago

Full time: NUFC 1-2 CPFC

It looked so good for Newcastle, after Shelvey scored in just 70 seconds.

But Palace fought back to claim all three points thanks to goals from Riedewald and Cahill. 

The Eagle move up to 13th, Newcastle stay in 16th. 

23:072 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

How has Andros Townsend missed that?!

Final change for Palace, Riedewald off and Kouyate is on. 

23:032 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

Andy Carroll on for the final few minutes. 
23:012 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

Palace limiting The Magpies to long-ranged efforts. 

First Schar fired over from distance - then Shelvey attempted the same shot moments later. 

Time running out for Steve Bruce's side. 

22:552 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

A fantastic block from Scott Dann! 

Saint-Maximin used his pace and power to glide past Clyne and set his sights on goal.

As the Frenchman took aim, Dann flung his body in the way of the shot to keep Palace's lead intact. 

22:512 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

75' Heading into the final 15 minutes at St James' Park. 

With the wind howling around the stadium, Bruce rolls the dice by bringing on former Palace player, Dwight Gayle. 

22:482 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

73' Batshuayi is replaced by Benteke. 
22:462 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

71' Fraser whips a free kick into the box, but Shelvey heads his attempt over the bar. 
22:402 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

Saint-Maximin plays though Wilson, but Clyne intercepts with a fantastic challenge. 
22:372 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

Here he is... 

Saint-Maximin comes on for Jeff Hendrick.

22:352 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

The intensity has faded this half, especially with the injury to Zaha.

One would imagine that Saint-Maximin will be on for The Magpies in the not too distant future. 

22:322 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

Heartbreaking for Zaha, he his forced off with a hamstring injury and replaced by Andros Townsend. 
22:262 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

50' Fraser's ball in is punched clear by Guaita. 

However, the hosts do win another corner. 

Which is taken quickly but cleared by Riedewald. 

22:252 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

Free kick to The Magpies on the edge of the area.

Fraser to take. 

22:242 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

48' The home side have started the second half well; moving the ball around with purpose. 
22:182 months ago

Second half!

Newcastle United get us underway for the second half!
22:122 months ago

Cahill's goal (1-2)

 

22:102 months ago

Riedewald's goal (1-1)

 

22:092 months ago

Shelvey's goal (1-0)

 

22:052 months ago

Half time: NUFC 1-2 CPFC

A fantastic half of football at St James' Park. 

Shelvey opened the scoring with a wonder striker from the edge of the area in the first minute!

However, Riedewald leveled the game with an equally better strike midway through the first half. 

Palace completed the turnaround moments later when Cahill nodded home for his 50th goal of his career. 

22:012 months ago

Added time

There will be two minutes of added time. 
21:532 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

36' Almiron kisses the crossbar with a 20-yard free-kick.

So, so close to an equaliser!

21:512 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

33' A phenomenal save from Guaita!

Wilson threaded a pass through the Palace defence for Fraser. 

The winger attempted to lift the ball over Guaita but he threw a hand at the ball to divert it away from goal.

21:472 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC

A frantic 20 minutes at St James' Park. 

Newcastle looked so composed and in control of the game, but Palace's turnaround has been clinical. 

A fantastic game so far!

21:432 months ago

NUFC 1-2 CPFC - Cahill

What a turnaround from Palace!

Eze send a freekick into the area and Cahill leaps highest to nod home his first of the season and put Palace into the lead!

21:412 months ago

NUFC 1-1 CPFC -Riedewald

What a goal from Jairo Riedewald!

Van Aanholt drives into the box, but his cross is cleared to the edge of the area. 

However, Riedewald was waiting, and he thumps a shot into the top corner to bring the game level!

21:352 months ago

NUFC 1-0 CPFC

17' Fraser does well to keep the ball in at the by-line, he then sends a cross into the box for Wilson - who attempts a scorpion kick - however, his effort is sent over the bar. 

Newcastle could be 3/4 -0 up!

21:292 months ago

NUFC 1-0 CPFC

12' First real opportunity for Palace. 

Eze collects the ball on the left-hand side, whips a dangerous ball back into the area for Ayew, but his diving header is deflected behind by Lewis for a corner. 

The resulting corner was cleared by the home side. 

21:272 months ago

NUFC 1-0 CPFC

9' Zaha beats Lewis for pace, however, the Ivorian is held back by the left-back from advancing forward and bursting into the area. 

Referee, Darren England, says no foul!

21:252 months ago

NUFC 1-0 CPFC

8' The home side in no mood to relax.  

Fraser delivers a tantalising ball into the area, but Hendrick could only divert a shot inches past the post. 

21:202 months ago

NUFC 1-0 CPFC - Shelvey

WOW! What a start to the game! 

Wilson sets up Shelvey on the edge of the box. The skipper hits a venomous shot into the bottom left hand corner, nothing Guaita could do. 

Just the start Steve Bruce would have wanted!

21:162 months ago

Kick off!

1' Palace get us underway!
21:122 months ago

Here come the two teams!

Both teams are making their way out onto the St James' Park turf. Kick off moments away!
21:092 months ago

10 minutes to go

10 minute to go before kick off here at St James' Park. 

Both sides looking to pick up back-to-back wins in the Premier League. 

Tonight will be decided on who boasts the more potent frontline.

Palace will be hoping Eze, Zaha and Batshuayi can produce their magic.

As for Newcastle, Callum Wilson will once again lead the line, looking to add to his impressive goal tally. 

20:162 months ago

Newcastle United starting Xi

 

20:162 months ago

Palace starting Xi

 

20:022 months ago

The stage is set

 

18:262 months ago

A message from Newcastle United's new signing

 

17:222 months ago

Last meeting

17:212 months ago

It's matchday!

 

11:072 months ago

Live updates here!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries on VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace!

11:062 months ago

How to watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Live TV & Stream

The match will be televised on BT Sport. 

If you wish to follow the game online, then VAVEL UK is your best option!

11:052 months ago

Vavel's prediction

Courtesy of VAVEL UK's Jonny Bentley:

Many would have said that Brighton’s win against Tottenham was the surprise of the weekend but, for me, it was at Goodison Park. Steve Bruce had almost forgotten what victory tasted like but his team were superb against Everton. This has gone from being a quite dull looking affair to a match that could produce a number of goals! 

Prediction: 2-2

11:022 months ago

Predicted line-up: Crystal Palace

Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Van Aanholt; Riedewald, Milivojevic; Townsend, Eze, Zaha; Batshuayi
11:022 months ago

Predicted line-up: Newcastle United

Darlow; Manquillo, Schar, Clark, Lewis; Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, M. Longstaff, Saint-Maximin; Wilson
11:002 months ago

Crystal Palace team news

During his pre-match press conference on Monday, Roy Hodgson hinted that Nathaniel Clyne, James McCarthy and a few other had picked up knocks in the 1-0 win over Wolves. 

James McArthur, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson, Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp and Connor Wickham all remain out. 

10:582 months ago

Newcastle United team news

Jamaal Lascelles picked up a muscle injury at Goodison Park and Ryan Fraser is a doubt. 

Federico Fernandez is still out, however, Paul Dummett is back in the squad. 

New signing, Joe Willock, was not signed in time to be registered for today's game. 

10:552 months ago

Both sides looking carry over their good form

Steve Bruce, with the assistance of Callum Wilson, put Everton to the sword last time out with Newcastle running out as 2-0 winners. The positive result relinquished a small amount of the weighty pressure off Steve Bruce's shoulders. 

As for Palace, Eberechi Eze's moment of magic helped the Eagles run out 1-0 winners over Wolves. However, Palace suffered a mini-injury crisis ahead of tonight, with it unclear how the south Londoners will lineup. 

 

10:442 months ago

Kick-off time

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace will be played at the St James' Park, Newcastle. 

The kick-off is scheduled for 20:15 GMT. 

10:432 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace!

My name is Edmund Brack and I'll be your host for this game.  

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.

