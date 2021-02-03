As it happened: Burnley 0-2 Manchester City

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following!
Final thoughts
Burnley have had two tough matches in a row and they will be eager to get back to winning ways against Brighton & Hove Albion, on Saturday afternoon.
City are three points clear at the top, with a game in-hand over 2nd-placed Manchester United.
Burnley remain seven points above the relegation zone after Fulham fell to a 2-0 defeat against Leicester City.
Player Ratings
Subs: Mumbongo 6, Stephens n/a, Benson n/a.
Manchester City: Ederson 6; Cancelo 7, Stones 7, Dias 6, Laporte 7; Rodri 7; Gundogan 8, Bernardo 7; Mahrez 7, Jesus 7, Sterling 7.
Subs: Zinchenko 6.
Full-time: Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
City had 75% of the ball and Burnley couldn't muster a shot on target. These games won't define Burnley's top flight status.
In the other camp, Guardiola will now be determined to carry this momentum into their huge match with Liverpool at Anfield.
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
YELLOW CARD!
YELLOW CARD!
BURNLEY SUBSTITUTION!
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
BURNLEY SUBSTITUTION1
YELLOW CARD!
BURNLEY SUBSTITUTION!
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
CITY SUBSTITUION!
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
OFFSIDE!!! GOAL RULED OUT!
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
BIG CHANCE!
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
Istanbul?
Shot-shy
Gundogan the Great
Poor from Pope?
Half-time: Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
BIG CHANCE!
GOAL!!! STERLING!
Burnley 0-1 Manchester City
Burnley 0-1 Manchester City
Burnley 0-1 Manchester City
Burnley 0-1 Manchester City
Burnley 0-1 Manchester City
Burnley 0-1 Manchester City
Burnley 0-1 Manchester City
Burnley 0-1 Manchester City
The Prodigal Son?
Burnley 0-1 Manchester City
Burnley 0-1 Manchester City
Burnley 0-1 Manchester City
Burnley 0-1 Manchester City
GOAL!!! JESUS!
Burnley 0-0 Manchester City
Burnley 0-0 Manchester City
RIP Sir Tom Moore
Captain Sterling!
Vindication for Vydra?
Unfortunately for him, he is taking on the meanest defence in the division!
Laporte at left-back
With Stones revitalised and Ruben Dias practically untouchable, it will be tough for Laporte to find his way back into the team on a regular basis. Tonight, it looks as though he will be slotting in at left-back.
Nonetheless, Laporte is a mobile operator and it will be tough for Gudmundsson to create anything down that flank. It also gives City the option to switch to a back-three in the middle of the game, if needed.
+27 Goal Difference!
Lucky 13?
Calm on the East Lancashire front?
There was a 9-0, three red cards, VAR controversy and goals across all of the matches.
Will the match at Turf Moor feed us similar levels of entertainment?
Alan not setting the Pace?
Boardroom problems at Burnley?
Ouch!
Omens in City's favour
Marvellous Mahrez
Changes afoot
Manchester City have brought in a number of stars who were rested in their win against Sheffield United. Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Rodrigo Hernandez, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling are all back in the fold.
Confirmed Line-ups
Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Stephens, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Benson, Driscoll-Glennon, Mumbongo, Nartey.
Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Laporte; Rodri; Gundogan, Bernardo; Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez.
Subs: Steffen, Walker, Zinchenko, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Foden, Garcia, Gomes.
Team News Inbound
How to watch
If you want to follow online, VAVEL is your best option!
The game is being played at 18.00 BST.
Guardiola on going to Turf Moor
Dyche on City
Likely Line-ups
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri; Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.
Manchester City Team News
Kevin de Bruyne is still on the sidelines with Nathan Ake also out injured.
Guardiola is expected to bring in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo after they were rested in the weekend win over Sheffield United.
Burnley Team News
Charlie Taylor is working hard to overcome his thigh strain but he's unlikely to be risked against City. It's a similar story for Josh Brownhill, who has an ankle strain.
Marvellous Manchester City
City do have a harder time getting past Burnley at Turf Moor than they do at the Etihad. However, anything but a win will be seen as a missed opportunity to push further ahead in the title race.
Burnley looking to bounce back
Sean Dyche's men looked a little tired and the Burnley manager will be hoping to get that loss out of his system. Unfortunately for them, this next hurdle is a tough one to leap over.
Welcome
My name is Jonny Bentley and I'll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-match analysis, squad updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.
For more breaking news, reaction and live commentaries, be sure to follow VAVEL!