As it happened: Fulham FC 0-0 West Ham United

FINAL-TIME: Fulham FC 0-0 West Ham United
83' It's coming, isn't it?
Aleksandar Mitrovic's volley went just past the post before Frank Zambo-Anguissa hit a shot straight on Fabiański.
This is sheer domination from Fulham.
78' How is this still 0-0?
First, Lookman fired just wide from a free-kick and a minute later Cavaleiro missed the goal from 11 yards out.
West Ham Unitedsubstitution
74' Well, that's trouble.
Michail Antonio is off with a hamstring problem. Replaced by Ryan Fredericks.
Now, West Ham don't have a fit senior striker.
64' Woodwork. Again.
Vladimir Coufal met with Rice's cross but only managed to hit the crossbar.
So, so close.
53' Fulham being really dangerous right now.
Lookman with a good through ball to Loftus-Cheek but quick thinking from Fabiański made the midfielder rush his shot and put it into the side-netting.
49' Ivan Cavaleiro hit the wall from a free-kick in a very dangerous position.
30 seconds later, Reid had a good chance but dragged his effort over the bar.
Back underway
46' And we're back!
No changes from either side. Hopefully, we will see goals.
HALF-TIME: Fulham FC 0-0 West Ham United
Both teams struggling to break each other down so far as it remains goalless.
Looks, so far, like an exact copy of the first matchup between the two earlier on in the season.
Overall, a poor half. Hopefully, it'll pick up in the second-half.
43' Lookman tried to surprise Fabiański from a very acute angle but his shot went over the bar.
35' Two quick chances for both sides!
First, Michail Antonio's pass failed to reach any of his teammates and straight after, from a counter-attack, Ademola Lookman's strike went just past the post of West Ham's goal.
26' Brilliant cross to the back-post from Jesse Lingard but Soucek put it over the bar.
Really should've done better in that situation.
21' Great ball from Cresswell to Benrahma who laid it off for Declan Rice, but his near post shot was caught by Areola.
Hammers starting to enjoy the ball a lot now.
12' First good chance for West Ham!
Great delivery from Aaron Cresswell but Jarrod Bowen did not managed to connect clear with it and Tomas Soucek only hit the post from a very tough angle.
Fulham still on top.
4' Straight after Ruben Loftus-Cheek tried his luck, but Craig Dawson got himself in front of the shot and blocked it.
3' Fulham looking to put pressure on from the start.
Bobby De Cordova-Reid with a shot, but it was blocked.
KICK-OFF: Fulham FC 0-0 West Ham United
And we're underway!
The visitors kick the London derby off.
Closing in on kick-off
Teams are out on the pitch.
West Ham can go back up to fourth, Fulham are looking to turn their season around in a desperate attempt of Premier League survival.
Pre-match buildup
Let's get it 👊#FULWHU
Starting XI: West Ham United
Fabiański; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lingard, Benrahma; Antonio.
📋 Here's how we line up at Craven Cottage this evening!#FULWHU
Starting XI: Fulham FC
Areola; Tete, Anderson, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Reed, Lemina, RLC; Cavaleiro, Reid, Lookman.
Introducing the XI. 🤝#FULWHU taking shape.
Where to watch
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.
If you can't, the game will be available through the SkyGo app.
If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
West Ham United predicted lineup
Fabiański; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lingard, Fornals; Antonio.
Fulham FC predicted lineup
Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo; Tete, Reed, Zambo-Anguissa, Robinson; Reid, Mitrovic, Lookman.
Player to watch
After coming into his West Ham career with a bang, Jesse Lingard is going to look to further prove his value.
The loanee looked fabulous against Aston Villa, scoring two goals and being West Ham's dangerman throughout the entire 90 minutes.
Previous encounters
Head-to-head record looks very positive for the Hammers who have won six out of the previous ten encounters.
The last time Fulham managed to take points off the visitors was in January 2014.
Current form
The hosts are coming into the game off a 0-2 loss against Leicester City which put them in a very bad situation as they currently sit 18th, eight points below Newcastle United and Burnley FC.
For the visitors, it's quite a different scenario. Five wins out of six matches including a very convincing beating of Aston Villa in their midweek fixture have put the Hammers in a comfortable position inside the Premier League's TOP six.
Kick-off time
Fulham FC v West Ham United will be played at the Craven Cottage, London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:30 GMT.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match Fulham FC v West Ham United!
My name is Alan Rzepa and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it's happening live here on VAVEL.com
Good night.