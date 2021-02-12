As it happened: Clarets dominate Palace at Selhurst Park

ADVERTISEMENT
FULL TIME: Crystal Palace 0-3 Burnley
Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez took The Clarets into a 0-2 after 10 minutes. Matt Lowton scored a beautiful volley two minutes after half time to secure the points.
The home side missed their star Wilfried Zaha throughout, and they just looked like a team that have no confidence whatsoever.
One sobering note from the game was Ben Mee being stretchered off after a nasty head injury, but thankfully he wasn’t taken to hospital and was back in the changing room at full-time.
Burnley's official Twitter account say the captain is back walking about and has headed down the tunnel to the changing room.
Great news after a pretty horrific looking collision.
Time after time, cross after cross, Burnley clear everything.
They just want it more.
It comes to nothing originally, but it goes back into the box and another corner is won.
Tarkowski blocks a Townsend drive.
He is replaced by Phil Bardsley for the last knockings here.
Mee is concious, which is a good sign.
The substitution has now taken place, Kevin Long replaces the stricken Ben Mee.
The medical staff are taking their time in making sure they get Mee off the pitch as safely as possible.
Credit to Michael Oliver, he stopped the game instantly.
Ben Mee is moving while he is on the floor which is a good sign, but the stretcher is out for the Burnley skipper.
Medical teams are around him now.
Townsend gets the step on Mee and fires an effort over the bar from close range, albeit at a tight angle.
Should have probably done better there, just not their day.
Christian Benteke off, Jean-Philippe Mateta on.
The game is slowly starting wind down, Burnley retaining possession more than going forward now.
The first goalscorer Johann Berg Gudmundsson is replaced by Robbie Brady.
Burnley still look the more likely to score here, despite already leading 0-3.
Andros Townsend is on, he replaces Michy Batshuayi.
He cuts it back to Barnes who sets it for Westwood who's effort is fired just past the near post.
Barnes' deflected effort sits up into the hands of Guaita.
To be frank, Palace look hopeless.
Changes might be imminent.
Second's later the full back drills a perfect volley to the chest of Barnes, he is playing with so much confidence now.
He plays a 1-2 with Barnes who chips over the defence and the right back thunders a volley into the far corner.
What a sublime finish, and Burnley have three!
GOAL!! LOWTON
No changes at the break.
HALF TIME: Crystal Palace 0-2 Burnley
Jay Rodriguez doubled The Clarets lead with a header from a corner just five minutes later.
Palace had a couple of half chances but have been well below-par so far.
Sean Dyche will be very happy with his side's performance so far.
See you in 15!
HALF TIME: Crystal Palace 0-2 Burnley
Corner Palace
Roses are red
Violets are blue
It doesn't happen often
Burnley have two
Stick to the commentaries, Luke!
No one attacks it though, which is baffling.
Lowton deflects the resulting throw behind for a corner which is cleared by Burnley.
Barnes wins his side a free kick in the area after he was needlesly pushed to the ground by Batshuayi.
It deflects off of Pieters for a Palace corner this time.
Michael Oliver gives the Palace 'Keeper the benefit of the doubt this time and gives the free kick.
It's deflected for another Burnley corner.
It doesn't have enough bend on it and Pope can watch it sail comfortably behind.
Mee sets it back for Lowton but he slices his effort high and wide.
Pope blocks with his feet and Burnley break up the other end and win a corner.
Mee rises higher than anyone but can't get any connection on the ball.
Crossing position for The Clarets, can they add a third?
He drives forward and shoots, but it is too close to Pope who gets down and keeps hold of the ball.
Missing Zaha maybe?
Missing Gary Cahill maybe?
Too many bodies in front of Guaita stops him from coming to claim and Jay-Rod calmly leans the ball into the net.
A fantastic start for Burnley, heart break on Valentines' Weekend for Palace
GOAL!! RODRIGUEZ
Barnes' close range volley is blocked for a corner and...
Westwood whips it towards the goal and Guaita bats it away, and Palace can counter.
The Clarets got back to Ayew and clear behind for a corner which Pope duly claims.
Pieters delivers a testing ball and Palace fail to clear the danger, and the Iceland midfielder fired it home
GOAL!! GUDMUNDSSON
Burnley clear and win a free kick but end up keeping possession instead.
5 minutes until kick-off
Crystal Palace.
Guaita; Clyne, Dann, Kouyate, van Aanholt; Ayew, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze; Benteke, Batshuayi
Burnley.
Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Rodriguez, Barnes
Selhurst Park is ready! 20 minutes to go
🔜 #CRYBUR pic.twitter.com/SvRP74HCm8 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 13, 2021
Teams are warming up
Ready 💪
🎙️- https://t.co/R0gUwYlt3N#CRYBUR | #UTC pic.twitter.com/uv1yMATvGL — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 13, 2021
The visitors are here
The lads check in at Selhurst Park. 📍#CRYBUR | #UTC pic.twitter.com/cLklj69gra — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 13, 2021
Selhurst Park looking good
Home 🥰#CPFC | #CRYBUR pic.twitter.com/qQLv1wXVgW — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 13, 2021
Back to Selhurst Park
AND HARVEY BARNES ENDS IT
Harvey Barnes has completed a second half turnaround, making it 3-1 to the hosts.
A horrible defensive performance by the Champions, all-but ending Liverpool's title defence this season.
Drama at the King Power
Mohamed Salah had put the visitors ahead with a great finish.
Then the drama!
Leicester win a penalty, but VAR overturns it for a free kick on the edge of the box, which James Maddison scores from.
The linesman flags for offside, but VAR gives the goal, then seconds later The Foxes take the lead.
Alisson is left red-faced again, himself and new boy Ozan Kabak get mixed up and Jamie Vardy runs the ball into the empty net.
The Liverpool 'keeper then redeems himself with a fantastic save from Vardy.
Rodriguez replaces Vydra for Burnley
Nick Pope and Jack Cork have been passed fit and start for The Clarets.
Three changes for the hosts
Out go Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell and Jean-Philippe Mateta and in come Cheikhou Kouyate, Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke.
Jordan Ayew drops to left midfield, Patrick van Aanholt goes to left back.
The teams!
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #CRYBUR — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 13, 2021
LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Crystal Palace this afternoon. ⬇️— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 13, 2021
Jay Rodriguez partners Ashley Barnes upfront. 👊#CRYBUR | #UTC | @eToro
Team News in five minutes
It's Matchday!!
My name is Luke Williamson, I will be watching along with you on this Valentine's weekend.
So settle down with your heart shaped chocolates and enjoy!
How to watch?
If you can't watch, then you can readalong with me right here on VAVEL.com!
I will be live just before 2pm tomorrow with the team news from Selhurst Park.
See you then!
Both teams looking for a reaction
A win will, albeit momentarily, take them level on points with Leeds in 10th, but a defeat would leave just three points ahead of The Clarets.
Burnley suffered back-to-back disappointment last week. After failing to beat Brighton and move up the table, they crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Championship Bournemouth with a dismal performance.
A win would take them 11 points clear of the bottom three, before they face 18th placed Fulham on Wednesday.
Both Hodgson and Dyche are looking for the perfect response this weekend.
Team News - Burnley
Robbie Brady and Charlie Taylor are also doubts for the game, but The Clarets have no new injury concerns.
Team News - Crystal Palace
Roy Hodgson will also be without Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins, with James McArthur and Stephen Ward listed as doubts.
Kick-off Time
Welcome!!
My name is Luke Williamson, I will be providing you with the text updates throughout the game!
It's Valentines' Day this weekend so let's see how many puns we can work in, I can't promise they will be any good.
If you want a recap of what happened you can scroll back through this page.
Heartbreak for Palace fans today, they looked all over the place today, not a happy Valentines' Day for the Eagles.
Burnley fans will be delighted with that performance, in complete control from the first whistle to last.
Hopefully the injury to Ben Mee isn't too bad, and he can be in the squad for Wednesday, but I would be surprised if he was.
Thank you once again for joining me! It was a great game to watch, a sixth away clean sheet of the season for Burnley takes them to 15th for the time being, just three points behind 13th placed Palace.
Thank you, have a good night and stay safe!