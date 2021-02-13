Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa: Live stream, Score updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020/21 (0-0): Into added time!
22:512 months ago

FULL TIME: Brighton 0-0 Aston Villa

It was far from a classic, but both sides pick up a point with a goalless draw. Villa hung on for much of the game, with Martinez putting in a brilliant performance, but they ground out a point.
22:472 months ago

Three minutes added on

Meanwhile, Brighton have a free kick in a good position after Trezeguet upends Lallana. 
22:462 months ago

Another booking

Morgan Sanson picks up his first yellow card in England.
22:442 months ago

Four minutes remain at the AMEX

Can either side break the deadlock? They haven't got long...
22:412 months ago

CHANCE

Martinez is there yet again to deny Welbeck from point blank range.
22:372 months ago

Sub confirmed

Neal Maupay is replaced by Danny Welbeck.
22:372 months ago

Half chance

Grealish fires into the direction of Morgan Sanson, but it takes a deflection before it reaches the new recruit so he can't direct it towards goal.
22:362 months ago

Another sub approaches

Danny Welbeck is being prepared. The English forward has a good record against Villa, scoring the last three times he has played them.
22:342 months ago

Booking

Trossard goes into the book for hacking down Trezeguet.
22:332 months ago

Sub confirmed

Barkley has been replaced by Sanson. No water bottles were kicked this time.
22:322 months ago

Third sub for Villa

Morgan Sanson is ready to come on. At a guess, Ross Barkley will make way.
22:302 months ago

CHANCE

Neal Maupay rounds Ezri Konsa, but Tyrone Mings closes the Frenchman down brilliantly and forces him out of play
22:292 months ago

20 minutes remain

Both sides have 20 minutes to break the deadlock. Brighton are still looking the likeliest. 
22:272 months ago

Luiz booked

Luiz has gone into the book for a succession of fouls. The midfielder is complaining, but the referee isn't listening.
22:242 months ago

Villa slowly improving

The visitors are finally starting to show signs of life, with Grealish especially finally finding some space down Brighton's wings.
22:222 months ago

Sub

Bertrand Traore is replaced by Trezeguet
22:212 months ago

SAVE

Emi Martinez makes another great save from a Joel Veltman effort. Villa are hanging on here.
22:182 months ago

First subs

The Cash-Elmohamady substitution is confirmed. Steven Alzate is replaced by Adam Lallana for the hosts.
22:172 months ago

CLOSE

Leandro Trossard has an effort go into the side netting. Brighton continue to be on top with Villa offering little goig forward.


Matty Cash is receiving treatment and Ahmed Elmohamady is being prepared to come on.

22:142 months ago

Poor stuff from Grealish

The Villa skipper is having an unusually poor game tonight. His first touch has been heavy and dropped his defenders in trouble on a few occasions, while he has been marshalled excellently by Veltman in the other direction
22:102 months ago

Careful!

Dan Burn completely misdirects a back pass to his 'keeper and Sanchez has to scramble across goal to prevent an own goal.
22:082 months ago

Much the same

Brighton have continued their dominance of possession, with Villa still mostly content to sit back.
22:042 months ago

SAVE

MacAllister has a strong effort from range, but Martinez makes the save.
22:022 months ago

BACK UNDERWAY

Can Brighton make their dominance count in the second half?
21:472 months ago

HALF TIME: Brighton 0-0 Aston Villa

Brighton are in control at the break. They have pressed aggressively and dealt with what little attacking threat Villa have had resolutely. 
21:462 months ago

One minute added

There will be a single minute of added time in the first half
21:392 months ago

SAVE AGAIN

Dan Burn fires a good header from a corner, but Martinez makes yet another great save to deny the defender.
21:382 months ago

SAVE!

Leandro Trossard fires a wicked shot from the edge of the box, forcing Martinez into an acrobatic save. Brighton are getting closer.
21:362 months ago

CHANCE

Ezri Konsa softly gives the ball away to Trossard and the ball eventually finds its way to Neal Maupay. He looks to fizz a ball across goal, but Tyrone Mings blocks well.
21:332 months ago

Brighton in control

Brighton's aggressive pressing has Villa pegged back into their own half, with their only option to break being lumping the ball forward to Watkins or Grealish. The hosts are in total control.
21:282 months ago

Villa out of character

Villa have spent much of the first half so far on the back foot, with an uncharacteristic shaky defensive performance with very loose passing. Concern for Dean Smith.
21:242 months ago

Not bad

Alexis MacAllister takes the free kick, but fires just over his compatriot's bar.
21:232 months ago

Chance

Grealish gives the ball away softly to Trossard, who is brought down around the edge of the Villa box. Decent chance for Brighton.
21:212 months ago

Second booking

Grealish is booked for pulling back Joel Veltman.
21:202 months ago

First booking

Steven Alzate is booked for a late foul on Jack Grealish.
21:192 months ago

Villa growing in confidence

Ross Barkley cuts his pass back to Douglas Luiz, who's shot is blocked and goes out for a corner.
21:182 months ago

Concern for Villa

Ollie Watkins has stayed down following a clash with Lewis Dunk. He is back up on his feet, but he surely won't be able to take many more knocks
21:152 months ago

Poor retention

Some typically silky footwork from Grealish lays it off to John McGinn, but the Scotsman overhit his return pass and its out for a goal kick.
21:132 months ago

Sighter

Joel Veltman fires a low effort towards Martinez's near post, but the Argentine collects easily. Brighton looking in control.
21:112 months ago

CLOSE!

A good cross is fired in towards Emi Martinez's back post by Joel Veltman, but Alexis MacAllister heads just over. Let off for Villa.
21:082 months ago

Concern for both sides

Ollie Watkins and Yves Bissouma looked in pain after a collision, but the pair are good to carry on.
21:042 months ago

Close!

Lewis Dunk plays a soft defensive header back to Rob Sanchez. Bertrand Traore has a stab at it, but the Brighton 'stopper collects.
21:032 months ago

Opening two minutes

Brighton looking good in the opening stages. They tried to force a chance by passing it around the edge of Villa's box, but the defence stood firm.
21:002 months ago

KICK OFF!

The game is underway at the AMEX!
20:562 months ago

Kick off is imminent

The players are in the tunnel and kick off is right around the corner
20:522 months ago

10 minute warning...

The action gets underway in ten minutes... it's sure to be an interesting game
20:032 months ago

Brighton team news

Here is Graham Potter's XI for their showdown with Villa
20:022 months ago

Aston Villa team news

Douglas Luiz replaces Marvelous Nakamba for the visitors tonight
18:422 months ago

Preview

Catch Matthew Wojciow's preview for tonight's fixture here!


https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2021/02/12/aston-villa/1059135-brightonhove-albion-vs-aston-villa-preview-how-to-watch-kick-off-time-team-news-predicted-line-ups-and-players-to-watch.html

18:372 months ago

How to watch

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting once the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur games ends.

If you prefer to stream the game then you may wish to purchase a NOW TV Sports Pass or use Sky Go.

If you wish to follow the action online, then your best option is here on VAVEL.

18:322 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa!


My name is Andrew Maddox and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with team news, pre-match analysis and score updates as it happens live on VAVEL!

