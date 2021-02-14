As It Happened: Southampton 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Moussa Djenepo of Southampton in action with Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton at Molineux on February 11, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

15:042 months ago

15:002 months ago

A HUGE Win!

14:592 months ago

Full Time Stat Attack!!

Southampton 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Possession: Saints 51% - 49% Wolves

Shots: Saints 7 - 10 Wolves

Shots on Target: Saints 3 - 4 Wolves

Pass Accuracy: Saints 79% - 75% Wolves

14:572 months ago

Full Time: Sains 1-2 Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers take all 3 points from the Saint Mary's Stadium, which is huge for their season.

Having lost last time out in the FA Cup it was vital that they won today, and they did. They had their issues in the first half but Nuno made some tactical changes which saw his side come out on top.

As for the Saints, they have suffered 6 defeats in a row and now look to be looking down instead of up.

14:542 months ago

FULL TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 1-2 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

WOLVES TAKE ALL 3 POINTS!!
14:542 months ago

94' - 1 minute to go.

1 minute to go in this game!

Wolves trying to keep hold of the ball and see the match out.

14:522 months ago

92' - Wolves substitution.

The third and final Wolves change.

OFF: Pedro Neto

ON: Max Kilman

14:492 months ago

90' - Added Time.

There will be 5 minute added on to the end of this match.
14:482 months ago

Man of the Match!!

Pedro Neto receives the Man of the Match award.

He has been brilliant in the second half, scoring a superb goal as well.

14:472 months ago

88' - Wolves substitution.

Another change for Wolves.

OFF: Willian Jose

ON: Fabio Silva

14:442 months ago

83' - Adams heads wide.

Redmond once again does brilliantly and it able to whip a great cross into the box but Adams' header is way off target.

Brilliant cross from Redmond, but it just lacked the finish.

14:422 months ago

81' - Almost a brilliant Wolves move.

The front three of Wolves are slowly starting to gel a little bit now. A brilliant move which saw Neto find Willian Jose, before getting it back and finding Traore who once again found Jose but the pass just wasn't good enough.
14:402 months ago

80' - 10 minutes to go.

10 minutes to go here and Southampton are pilling on the pressure looking for an equaliser. 

Wolves will look to hit on the counter attack.

14:392 months ago

78' - Brilliant double save!!

Rui Patricio performs a brilliant double save to deny Ward-Prowse from range and then Che Adams from close. Brilliant from the Wolves keeper, who is doing his best to help his team towards all 3 points.
14:372 months ago

76' - Southampton Corner claimed by Patricio.

Ward-Prowse crosses in a corner into a very good area and Rui Patricio comes and claims it brilliantly. So good to see the goalkeeper doing that.
14:342 months ago

A Super Star!!

14:312 months ago

69' - Stoppage in play.

Kyle Walker-Peters is down injured which is not good to see at all. Such a big talent who seems hampered by injuries at the moment.

He is being replaced by Mohammed Salisu.

14:292 months ago

68' - Substitutions.

Southampton:

OFF: Stuart Armstong

ON: Che Adams

Wolves:

OFF: Jonny

ON: Marcal

14:262 months ago

65' - Southampton 1-2 Wolves

Pedro Neto you BEAUTY!!

A brilliant goal from Neto who skipps past Vestergaard and fires it into the far post, beating McCarthy brilliantly.

Wolves have turned it around brilliantly.

14:242 months ago

65' - GOALLLLLL WOLVES!!!

PEDRO NETO GIVES WOLVES THE LEAD.

Southampton 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers.

14:242 months ago

63' - A third Wolves corner in this second half.

Jonny once again gets forward and wins Wolves another corner. Brilliant from the Spaniard so far in this second half.
14:222 months ago

61' - Southampton change.

First change for Southampton.

OFF: Minamino

ON: Moussa Djenepo

14:192 months ago

58' - Much more intent from Wolves.

After coming out in the second half we have seen so much more intent from Wolves.

The full backs are playing so much higher and offering so much more, which makes this game so very interesting now.

14:162 months ago

55' - Redmond making things happen.

Nathan Redmond once again makes this happen by running at the Wolves defence and being positive. This time he pulls the ball back to Armstrong, who's shot is blocked and behind for a corner.
14:132 months ago

53' - Southampton 1-1 Wolves.

Neves sends McCarthy the wrong way and slots the penalty home to bring Wolves level.

Such a huge moment in this game, and Wolves can now go on and win this game.

Wolves have come out for the second half looking up for this game, which is encouraging.

14:122 months ago

53' - GOALLLL WOLVES!!

Neves converts the penalty!!

Southampton 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers.

14:112 months ago

51' - Penalty awarded to Wolves.

Semedo looks to hit a cross into the box and Ryan Bertrand blocks to the cross with his hand.

It is hit very hard and he doesn't have time to react, but these days that is a penalty.

14:102 months ago

51' - PENALTY WOLVES!!

Wolves have a penalty!!
14:092 months ago

48' - Another Wolves corner.

Wolves look much better in this half. Jonny has been much higher and overlapping. 

Once again nothing comes from the corner but Wolves do look better.

14:072 months ago

46' - Wolves corner.

Wolves start brightly in the second half as Jonny wins a corner. Nothing comes of it but a bit more intent shown from the visitors.
14:042 months ago

45' - Second half underway!!

The game is back underway.
14:032 months ago

Second Half starting soon...

Both sides are out and almost ready for the second half.

Southampton are going to start us off.

13:542 months ago

Half time stat attack!!

Southampton 1-0 Wolves

Possession: Saints 53% - 47% Wolves

Shots: Saints 3 - 3 Wolves

Shots on target: Saints 2 - 0 Wolves

Pass accuracy: Saints 84% - 76% Wolves

Wolves have only had 4 touches in the Southampton box!!

13:512 months ago

Half Time thoughts...

It has been all Southampton so far, they look like the side that is going to win the game and they are deservedly in the lead. Danny Ings produced a moment of brilliance to put them ahead but it wasn't a shock when it went in.

As for Wolves, they look slow in midfield, and have given the ball away far too many times. Going forward they have offered very little and have been disappointing. Nuno has got to get them fired up for the second half or they will walk away from this game with 0 points, and another woeful performance.

This is a huge 45 minutes for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nuno Espirito Santo.

13:492 months ago

HALF TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 1-0 WOLVES

Half time here at the Saint Mary's Stadium and the hosts lead 1-0 thanks to a Danny Ings volley.

It is Southampton's game to lose at the moment, as Wolves have offered very little.

13:472 months ago

45'- Added Time.

Added time here will be 2 minutes.
13:442 months ago

41' - Almost half time...

Almost half time here at Saint Mary's and that can't come quickly enough for Nuno and his men. They have been rather poor today going forward especially.

He will be demanding change in the second half.

13:412 months ago

38' - Willian Jose heads wide.

Neto crosses in a deep corner, which is met by Willian Jose but his header is wide.

Set pieces look like Wolves' main route to goal at the moment. 

13:332 months ago

30' - Wolves look for the taking here...

Wolves look to be having major issues at the back as they are once again picked apart by Southampton.

Vestergaard hits a long diagonal pass to Walker-Peters which comes to nothing, but it is worrying from for Wolves. The ease at which they were carved open again is not good enough. 

13:292 months ago

27' - Stoppage in play.

Rather long stoppage in play here as Joao Moutinho is down injured after a collision with Romeu.

He is going to be okay and is going to play on.

13:262 months ago

25' - Southampton 1-0 Wolves.

Stuart Armstrong is able to get to the bye-line and pick out an unmarked Danny Ings in the penalty area, who smacks his volley into the far corner and past a diving Rui Patricio.

Redmond blocks off Conor Coady smartly in order to stop him getting to Danny Ings, and the Saints have a deserved lead.

13:252 months ago

24' - GOALLLL SOUTHAMPTON!!

Danny Ings puts the hosts ahead.

1-0 Southampton.

13:242 months ago

23' - Saints in control.

It is all Southampton in this game so far. Wolves can't get out at all.
13:212 months ago

18' - Brilliant Patricio save!!

Southampton exploit an open Wolves defence and Danny Ings picks out Nathan Redmond who forces a brilliant save from Patricio. Redmond's shot is curling into the far right hand post, and Patricio is able to get a strong hand to it to turn it round the post.
13:182 months ago

15' - Classic Wolves so far...

Wolves are doing what Wolves used to do best so far. Sitting back and being hard to beat and then hitting on the counter attack.

It looks like Wolves have gone back to what they know which is encouraging from a Wolves point of view. It will be interesting to see how they do going forward.

13:122 months ago

10' - Minamino forces a good save.

Minamino is able to get a good shot away which forces a good save from Rui Patricio down to his right. He had to react quickly in order not to be beaten, and the goalkeeper did well.
13:092 months ago

06' - Ings appeals for handball.

Danny Ings times his run in behind brilliantly and attempts to cross it into the box, which is blocked by Dendonker. The appeals go up for a handball but nothing given.
13:072 months ago

04' - Willian Jose heads over.

Southampton defend with a very high line from a free kick which allows Willian Jose to drift in behind but he heads over. In actual fact he was offside, but there was a lot of space if he got the timing of the run correct.
13:032 months ago

01' - The game has started quickly.

This game has started at a blistering pace. Dendonker gives the ball away in the midfield and Southampton are able to break quickly. Nothing comes of it but it could be a sign of things to come.
13:012 months ago

00' - KICK OFF!!

Here we go at The Saint Mary's.

Wolves get us underway here!

12:572 months ago

The teams are almost out...

The teams are almost out onto the pitch and we are almost ready for the start of the game.

Looking forward to this one, it should be an absolute cracker!!

12:442 months ago

100 up for the skipper!!

100 Premier League appearances for Conor Coady!!

Amazing achievement from an amazing player. Here is to many more.

12:342 months ago

Just under 30 mins to go...

Just under half an hour to go until Southampton vs Wolves gets underway. It should be a cracker with both sides desperately needing a win!!
12:102 months ago

Two of the most out of form teams face off...

Both sides come into this game in very poor form, and sit 17th (Wolves) and 20th (Southampton) in the Current Form (Last 6 Games) table.

Southampton: WLLLLL

Wolves: LLDLWD

12:052 months ago

Team News.

The Saints make three changes to the side that beat Wolves only three days ago, with Minamino, McCarthy and Vestergaard all coming back in. They will once again be looking to dominate early and not let Wolves have a sniff in the first half.

On the other hand however, Nuno has made a lot of changes to his side, in order to try and get back to winning ways. Wolves fans were disappointed with the performance last time out, and will be hoping for a lot more with the likes of Neto, Willian Jose and Adama all starting.

12:012 months ago

And for the visitors!!

12:012 months ago

Here is how the hosts line up today...

15:342 months ago

The venue for tomorrow's game.

15:292 months ago

What Nuno had to say last time out...

15:242 months ago

Last time out!!

These two sides met just 3 days ago in the FA Cup, where the Saints came out on top by 2 goals to nil. We saw a well drilled Southampton side but also a poor Wolves display. 

Nuno's men only managed one shot on target in the 90 minutes and against a Southampton side that had conceded 16 goals in 4 games.

Tomorrow, Wolves will need to be better in order to get anything from this fixture.

15:192 months ago

Kick Off Time.

Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played at the Saint Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 BST.
15:142 months ago

Welcome!!

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League match: Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers!

My name is Ed Hague-Saunders and once again I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com

