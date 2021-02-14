As It Happened: Southampton 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all for now!
A HUGE Win!
Full Time Stat Attack!!
Possession: Saints 51% - 49% Wolves
Shots: Saints 7 - 10 Wolves
Shots on Target: Saints 3 - 4 Wolves
Pass Accuracy: Saints 79% - 75% Wolves
Full Time: Sains 1-2 Wolves.
Having lost last time out in the FA Cup it was vital that they won today, and they did. They had their issues in the first half but Nuno made some tactical changes which saw his side come out on top.
As for the Saints, they have suffered 6 defeats in a row and now look to be looking down instead of up.
FULL TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 1-2 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
94' - 1 minute to go.
Wolves trying to keep hold of the ball and see the match out.
92' - Wolves substitution.
OFF: Pedro Neto
ON: Max Kilman
90' - Added Time.
Man of the Match!!
He has been brilliant in the second half, scoring a superb goal as well.
88' - Wolves substitution.
OFF: Willian Jose
ON: Fabio Silva
83' - Adams heads wide.
Brilliant cross from Redmond, but it just lacked the finish.
81' - Almost a brilliant Wolves move.
80' - 10 minutes to go.
Wolves will look to hit on the counter attack.
78' - Brilliant double save!!
76' - Southampton Corner claimed by Patricio.
A Super Star!!
69' - Stoppage in play.
He is being replaced by Mohammed Salisu.
68' - Substitutions.
OFF: Stuart Armstong
ON: Che Adams
Wolves:
OFF: Jonny
ON: Marcal
65' - Southampton 1-2 Wolves
A brilliant goal from Neto who skipps past Vestergaard and fires it into the far post, beating McCarthy brilliantly.
Wolves have turned it around brilliantly.
65' - GOALLLLLL WOLVES!!!
Southampton 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers.
63' - A third Wolves corner in this second half.
61' - Southampton change.
OFF: Minamino
ON: Moussa Djenepo
58' - Much more intent from Wolves.
The full backs are playing so much higher and offering so much more, which makes this game so very interesting now.
55' - Redmond making things happen.
53' - Southampton 1-1 Wolves.
Such a huge moment in this game, and Wolves can now go on and win this game.
Wolves have come out for the second half looking up for this game, which is encouraging.
53' - GOALLLL WOLVES!!
Southampton 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers.
51' - Penalty awarded to Wolves.
It is hit very hard and he doesn't have time to react, but these days that is a penalty.
51' - PENALTY WOLVES!!
48' - Another Wolves corner.
Once again nothing comes from the corner but Wolves do look better.
46' - Wolves corner.
45' - Second half underway!!
Second Half starting soon...
Southampton are going to start us off.
Half time stat attack!!
Possession: Saints 53% - 47% Wolves
Shots: Saints 3 - 3 Wolves
Shots on target: Saints 2 - 0 Wolves
Pass accuracy: Saints 84% - 76% Wolves
Wolves have only had 4 touches in the Southampton box!!
Half Time thoughts...
As for Wolves, they look slow in midfield, and have given the ball away far too many times. Going forward they have offered very little and have been disappointing. Nuno has got to get them fired up for the second half or they will walk away from this game with 0 points, and another woeful performance.
This is a huge 45 minutes for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nuno Espirito Santo.
HALF TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 1-0 WOLVES
It is Southampton's game to lose at the moment, as Wolves have offered very little.
45'- Added Time.
41' - Almost half time...
He will be demanding change in the second half.
38' - Willian Jose heads wide.
Set pieces look like Wolves' main route to goal at the moment.
30' - Wolves look for the taking here...
Vestergaard hits a long diagonal pass to Walker-Peters which comes to nothing, but it is worrying from for Wolves. The ease at which they were carved open again is not good enough.
27' - Stoppage in play.
He is going to be okay and is going to play on.
25' - Southampton 1-0 Wolves.
Redmond blocks off Conor Coady smartly in order to stop him getting to Danny Ings, and the Saints have a deserved lead.
24' - GOALLLL SOUTHAMPTON!!
1-0 Southampton.
23' - Saints in control.
18' - Brilliant Patricio save!!
15' - Classic Wolves so far...
It looks like Wolves have gone back to what they know which is encouraging from a Wolves point of view. It will be interesting to see how they do going forward.
10' - Minamino forces a good save.
06' - Ings appeals for handball.
04' - Willian Jose heads over.
01' - The game has started quickly.
00' - KICK OFF!!
Wolves get us underway here!
The teams are almost out...
Looking forward to this one, it should be an absolute cracker!!
100 up for the skipper!!
Amazing achievement from an amazing player. Here is to many more.
Just under 30 mins to go...
A Valentine's Day special...
Two of the most out of form teams face off...
Southampton: WLLLLL
Wolves: LLDLWD
Team News.
On the other hand however, Nuno has made a lot of changes to his side, in order to try and get back to winning ways. Wolves fans were disappointed with the performance last time out, and will be hoping for a lot more with the likes of Neto, Willian Jose and Adama all starting.
And for the visitors!!
Here is how the hosts line up today...
The venue for tomorrow's game.
What Nuno had to say last time out...
Last time out!!
Nuno's men only managed one shot on target in the 90 minutes and against a Southampton side that had conceded 16 goals in 4 games.
Tomorrow, Wolves will need to be better in order to get anything from this fixture.
Kick Off Time.
