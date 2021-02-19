As it happened: 10-man West Brom battle to draw at Burnley
Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

18:03a month ago

FULL TIME: Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

FULL TIME. Well that's that. 

A really poor game to watch. Neither side seemed to interested in going for goals, with just a small number of chances manufactured more from defensive errors than attacking brilliance.

Diagne should have taken his chance and Tarkowski clearing off the line from Pereira probably doesn't happen on another day. 

Burnley will be annoyed not to capitalise on the red card and were sloppy in some poor conditions. 

The wind definitely contributed to the poor performances today, but there definitely should have been more chances. 

That is me done. 

Hopefully Liverpool vs Everton is a better game, that is up next right here on VAVEL.

Burnley stay 15th, West Brom stay 19th, Fulham can close/increase their gap on these two teams if they beat Sheffield United tonight. 

Stay safe, each weekend that passes is another weekend closer to being back in stadiums supporting our teams. 

Have a good night!

17:56a month ago

FULL TIME: Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

FULL TIME. Burnley miss a glorious chance to move clear of the relegation zone, struggling to a 0-0 draw against the ten-men of West Bromwich Albion. 

Semi Ajayi was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity in the first half, with a deliberate handball.

Matheus Pereira came close for the visitors with a number of efforts, while Mbaye Diagne hit the bar for The Baggies in the second half. 

Burnley went closest through a deflection off of Okay Yokuslu, who nearly put through his own net, and Jay Rodriguez was close to getting on the end of a number of crosses. 

17:53a month ago

FULL TIME: Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

FULL TIME. The points are shared at Turf Moor. 
17:53a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

90+4. Pereira's free kick is half cleared and Maitland-Niles gets there ahead of Lowton who clears through the midfielder. 

Yellow for Matt Lowton. 

17:52a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

90+3. West Brom have a late free kick.

Ben Mee is booked for an off the ball incident. 

17:51a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

90+1. Bartley clatters through Brownhill, and it would usually be a clear free kick.

The linesman sticks his flag up for offside against Vydra.

Burnley finally seem to be in a hurry to get it forward, they have played for 60 minutes against ten men...

17:50a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

90. Three added minutes.
17:47a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

88. Pope is brave at the feet of Yokuslu and the midfielder comes off worse despite flying into the 'keeper. 

It stops the Burnley counter attack as it was a head injury. 

17:44a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

85. Luckily for West Brom, the corner was eventually cleared after a bit of head tennis. 
17:44a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

85. Taylor's cross is deflected out of play for a corner. 

Replay's show it didn't go out of play at all. 

17:42a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

83. Pereira gets through despite being a yard offside, and he twists and turns in the box before seeing a shot blocked. 

Townsend gets forward and puts the rebound into the stand behind the goal.

0-0 with seven minutes plus stoppage time to play. 

17:41a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

82. This is Mumbongo's sixth Burnley appearance. 

Rodriguez doesn't get his 100th goal today, and he looks perplexed to say the least at being withdrawn. 

17:40a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

80. Taylor fizzes a perfect cross across goal and it is just in front of Rodriguez.

That is his last action, Jay Rodriguez is replaced by Joel Mumbongo.

17:38a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

78. HOW WEST BROMWICH ALBION ARE NOT AHEAD I DO NOT KNOW. 

Diagne cuts it back, there was a swing and a miss in the middle, it drops for Pereira who fires it through Pope who gets something on it just for Tarkowski to block it on the line. 

Pope claws it behind for a corner. 

17:36a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

77. Pereira's corner gets back out to him and he curls the ball towards Pope's goal. 

Pope punches away and then the flag goes up on the far side against Pereira. 

17:35a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

76. High pitched squeal from Arsenal loanee Maitland-Niles. 

He gets slightly checked by Cork, who gets booked for the infringement.

Albion get a throw in down by the corner. 

17:33a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

74. Pope claims the corner and for some baffling reason just hoofs it as hard as he can to no one and it bounces through to Johnstone. 
17:32a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

73. West Brom are looking better in this game now and win a corner off Mee. 
17:31a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

72. Diagne got free down the right side, taking the ball into the box.

He gets by Tarkowski and blasts it from six yards against the crossbar. 

17:30a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

72. DIAGNE GOES CLOSE, HITTING THE BAR!!
17:30a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

71. Maitland-Niles gets inside Lowton in the box and gets a shot away but fires over. 
17:29a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

70. Rodriguez flicks the ball on to no one when he had acres of space between the lines. 

It is very frustrating to watch

17:28a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

70. Maybe this game would have been better if Ajayi hadn't been sent off...
17:23a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

65. Burnley seeing the majority of the ball in the second half. 

They keep looking for the spectacular ball but it is not coming off for them, still yet to test Johnstone. 

17:20a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

60. Yokuslu trips Brownhill ever so slightly.

The Turkish midfielder is angry but it is a free kick. 

Brownhill flashes the effort wide of the goal. 

17:19a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

59. Corner came to nothing. 

 

17:17a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

58. Pereira goes close again. 

He is most likely to score for Albion, his driven effort is just past the post. 

It is end to end now and Taylor wins a Burnley corner. 

17:17a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

57. The gaps are starting to appear now for Burnley. 

Westwood gets a bit of space down the right side, his delivery is flicked by Vydra and rebounds off Yokuslu just past the post. 

Corner from McNeil lands on top of the net. 

17:13a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

54. What a waste. 

They try to take the free kick short and the pass from McNeil is just too far ahead of Lowton.

Sums up the game really. 

17:12a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

53. Burnley get the ball into the box and Rodriguez heads it down. 

It bounces and hits Bartley's arm in a pretty unnatural position. 

No penalty given after a VAR check.

Another free kick for Burnley.

17:09a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

49. I hope the second half is better than the first.

Burnley should start getting some chance against the ten men, but so far nothing of note. 

McNeil whips a great ball in but it drops eventually for Johnstone. 

17:04a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

46. West Bromwich Albion gets the game back underway
17:03a month ago

HALF TIME: Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

HALF TIME. Second half is just moments away!
16:51a month ago

HALF TIME: Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

HALF TIME. West Brom had the better chances, Pereira coming closest when he drove a low effort towards goal, saved by Pope before being reduced to 10 men when Semi Ajayi was sent off for denying a goal scoring opportunity. 

Burnley went close through Rodriguez, but haven't forced a save out of Johnstone and the game remained even despite The Clarets having the man advantage. 

See you in 15 for hopefully a much improved second half. 

16:47a month ago

HALF TIME:Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

HALF TIME. Mike Dean blows the whistle for half time. 
16:46a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

45. Two minutes of added time.
16:38a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

37. Corner to West Brom, Maitland-Niles wins it down the left
16:34a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

32. In reaction to the red card, Sam Allardyce makes a change.

Dara O'Shea comes into the back four, replacing winger Matt Phillips. 

Looks like a 4-3-1-1 formation now for the visitors.

16:32a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

31. There can't be many arguments with that one.

Ajayi stops it with his hand, Vydra would have been clean through on goal.

He had to go.

16:31a month ago

RED CARD!! AJAYI

30. AJAYI IS SENT OFF FOR DELIBERATE HANDBALL AND DENYING A GOAL SCORING OPPORTUNITY
16:30a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

29. Dean is going to the monitor. 

Ajayi does handle the ball, and Vydra would have been away.

 

16:30a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

28. Big shouts for handball as Burnley look to counter. 

The Clarets continued the attack and VAR is looking at it. 

Mike Dean has stopped play. 

16:29a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

28. ... Straight into the wall.
16:28a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

27. West Brom's pressing causes an issue for Brownhill, Maitland-Niles nips in on the very edge of the box and is fouled by the Burnley man.

Free kick on the very edge of the box is...

16:26a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

25. Lowton delivers a cross and Brownhill gets ahead of teammate Rodriguez and heads it over. 

Rodriguez was probably in the better position.

16:25a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

23. Best chance of the game and it falls to Pereira.

The midfielder drives an effort along the floor, and Pope has to push it behind for a corner.

Pereira takes but it's poor and comes to nothing.

16:23a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

22. Pereira curls one towards goal, but it goes high above Pope's goal. 
16:21a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

19. McNeil has come inside leaving more room for Taylor on the left. 

He cuts back inside and loses control of the ball and slides into Gallagher to give away a free kick. 

16:19a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

18. Right into the mixer by McNeil, and Johnstone has to punch clear under heavy pressure in his six yard box. 
16:18a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

17. Brownhill wins a corner for Burnley.
16:17a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

15. Furlong goes close!

The Baggies right back curls an effort just past the far post with his weak foot. 

Closest we've come to an opener so far!

16:11a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

9. Great chance for Rodriguez at the other end. 

Lowton fizzes a brilliant cross into the box and it is right on Rodriguez's head but he barely makes any connection. 

16:10a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

9. Pereira's delivery was testing, Yokuslu places it back across the box but Burnley scramble it clear. 

Townsend then fires a speculative effort wide.

16:09a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

8. Gallagher this time wins a set piece, being pushed to the floor by Rodriguez. 
16:07a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

6. Quite poor really by Westwood, who barely beats the first man and it is easily collected by Johnstone after a deflection. 
16:06a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

5. Cork wins a free kick this time, nudged by Gallagher.

Good opportunity to get it into the box here

16:05a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

3. West Brom win a free kick as Westwood fouls Yokuslu.

Pereira takes but it is easy for Pope

16:02a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

1. Blustery conditions at Turf Moor!

It is definitely going to play a big part here, as will the pitch which looks a bit bobbly.

16:01a month ago

Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

1. Mike Dean blows his whistle and Burnley get the game underway.
15:55a month ago

5 minutes to go - Team News reminder

Burnley: 

Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Vydra, Rodriguez.

West Brom

Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Yokuslu, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles; Phillips, Diagne, Pereira.

15:38a month ago

New 'do for Diagne

15:31a month ago

30 minutes to go

Half an hour until kick-off! 

Remember the game is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, but if you can't watch it then you should stay right here and watchalong with me!

15:23a month ago

Full time at St Mary's

A point stops the rot for Southampton, but that is now seven without a win. 

Chelsea move into the top four, but could end the weekend in sixth.

Southampton 1-1 Chelsea FT

15:20a month ago

Premier League Update

Southampton 1-1 Chelsea.

Takumi Minamino cooly put Saints into the lead before half time, sitting Mendy down before sliding it into an empty net. 

Mason Mount was fouled in the box after half time by Danny Ings before stepping up and converting from the spot. 

It is in stoppage time right now. 

15:11a month ago

Dyche confirms Barnes injury

Ashley Barnes misses today's game with a thigh injury confirms Sean Dyche.

Awful news for Burnley fans, he joins an ever-growing list of injuries at Turf Moor. 

Chris Wood is close to a return, but not fit enough to even make the bench. 

Dale Stephens, Erik Pieters, Robbie Brady, Gudmundsson and Wood all missing leaving the Clarets very shorthanded.

15:07a month ago

Two changes for Baggies

West Brom make two changes to the team that drew with Manchester United last weekend. 

Robert Snodgrass misses out completely through injury, he is replaced by Matt Phillips on the right side of midfield. 

Darnell Furlong comes into the side as well, replacing Lee Peltier who is deemed fit enough to make the bench.

Grady Diangana returns to the matchday squad for the first time in seven league games, taking his place on the bench.

15:04a month ago

No Barnes for Burnley

Three Burnley changes from the team that drew with Fulham.

Ashley Barnes misses out, presumably through injury, more on that when I know more. 

Matej Vydra takes his place up front, while Josh Brownhill comes in on the right of midfield for Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Ben Mee also returns to the starting line-up after clearing the concussion protocols, meaning Kevin Long drops to the bench.

15:01a month ago

Team News - West Bromwich Albion

15:00a month ago

Team News - Burnley

14:54a month ago

Visitors have arrived

14:45a month ago

Matchday!!

It's Matchday!! 

Welcome to VAVEL's coverage of Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor.

My name is Luke Williamson, I will be bringing you team news in 15 minutes and updates from the game kicking off at 3pm GMT.

13:25a month ago

How to watch

Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion is a 3pm GMT kick-off live on Sky Sports Premier League. 

If you can not watch the game, please join me tomorrow as I will be providing updates from first whistle to last.

I will be back just before 2pm tomorrow before the team news is announced!

See you then!

13:20a month ago

Not a good omen...

The reverse fixture at The Hawthorns back in October was the first 0-0 draw of the season. 

Oh dear...

I really hope we see a high scoring game this time. 

13:15a month ago

Sam Allardyce says...

The players have to look at this game in an entirely different way from the Manchester United one – different tactics.

“Burnley are the best team in the league with how they play. Every man knows exactly what their job is in possession and exactly what their job is out of possession.

“We face an entirely different challenge on Saturday, and we need to meet that challenge otherwise Burnley will overpower us.

“They are in the bottom eight. We have to be ruthless and take the three points.”

On Dyche...

“Sean has been at that club a very long time and it all fits in very nicely, the jigsaw puzzle has almost been finished.

“They haven’t scored as many goals as they normally do, which is a bonus for us. But they still don’t let many in."

13:10a month ago

Sean Dyche says...

"We have had a good points return since game eight.

“I reference it a lot because we had a really tough start for many different reasons, on and off the pitch.

“It’s been a really good points’ return since then. There’ve been some good performances along the way.

On Allardyce...

"I certainly don't think he - in my opinion - is a person who you pigeonhole into having only one way of playing, I think he's got a lot more in his locker than just doing one thing and there will be ways of adapting and a base that he'll work from. He is wise enough to look at the reality of the group he's got and try and mould it into what he wants."

13:05a month ago

Projected lineups

Burnley:

Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Barnes, Rodriguez. 

West Bromwich Albion:

Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Phillips, Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu, Gallagher, Pereira; Diagne. 

13:00a month ago

West Bromwich Albion - Team news

Robert Snodgrass and Lee Peltier are doubts after picking up knocks in the last week.

Both players are being assessed ahead of kick-off, but Grady Diangana could be set to be back involved after missing the previous seven games. 

Kieran Gibbs is not available, he has a neck issue. 

12:55a month ago

Team news - Burnley

More injuries to report at Turf Moor, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady are to undergo scans before the game. 

Both were withdrawn during Wednesday night's draw with Fulham, and both are expected to be missing from the side this weekend. 

Erik Pieters and Dale Stephens are also out. 

In more positive news, Ben Mee can return after missing the last game due to concussion protocols.

Matej Vydra is also likely to be back involved in the matchday squad, but Chris Wood might still miss out. 

12:50a month ago

Massive game at the bottom of the table

This game has the potential to be a real cracker, with both teams seeing this as a great opportunity to pick up vital points. 

Burnley are unbeaten in their last three league games, winning once and drawing twice. 

Last week was a good week for The Clarets, with a big 0-3 win at Crystal Palace to take them eight points clear of the drop, then a battling home draw with Fulham despite missing a number of key players once more. 

West Brom haven't had a kind run of fixtures but will be buoyed by the Valentines' Day draw with Manchester United. 

A win for Burnley would add clear distance, 11 points, to the drop zone and potentially up into 13th, depending on Southampton's result in the early Saturday kick-off. 

West Brom could close the gap to Fulham, albeit they would have played a game more. Defeat could mean they end the weekend at the bottom of the table. 

12:45a month ago

Kick-off

Burnley vs West Brom, live from Turf Moor, is a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, February 20. 

 

12:40a month ago

Welcome!!

Welcome to VAVEL's live commentary of Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion.

My name is Luke Williamson, thank you for joining me for live text updates throughout the game. 

What a crucial game we have on our hands at Turf Moor!

VAVEL Logo