As it happened: 10-man West Brom battle to draw at Burnley

FULL TIME: Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
Semi Ajayi was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity in the first half, with a deliberate handball.
Matheus Pereira came close for the visitors with a number of efforts, while Mbaye Diagne hit the bar for The Baggies in the second half.
Burnley went closest through a deflection off of Okay Yokuslu, who nearly put through his own net, and Jay Rodriguez was close to getting on the end of a number of crosses.
Yellow for Matt Lowton.
Ben Mee is booked for an off the ball incident.
The linesman sticks his flag up for offside against Vydra.
Burnley finally seem to be in a hurry to get it forward, they have played for 60 minutes against ten men...
It stops the Burnley counter attack as it was a head injury.
Replay's show it didn't go out of play at all.
Townsend gets forward and puts the rebound into the stand behind the goal.
0-0 with seven minutes plus stoppage time to play.
Rodriguez doesn't get his 100th goal today, and he looks perplexed to say the least at being withdrawn.
That is his last action, Jay Rodriguez is replaced by Joel Mumbongo.
Diagne cuts it back, there was a swing and a miss in the middle, it drops for Pereira who fires it through Pope who gets something on it just for Tarkowski to block it on the line.
Pope claws it behind for a corner.
Pope punches away and then the flag goes up on the far side against Pereira.
He gets slightly checked by Cork, who gets booked for the infringement.
Albion get a throw in down by the corner.
He gets by Tarkowski and blasts it from six yards against the crossbar.
It is very frustrating to watch
They keep looking for the spectacular ball but it is not coming off for them, still yet to test Johnstone.
The Turkish midfielder is angry but it is a free kick.
Brownhill flashes the effort wide of the goal.
He is most likely to score for Albion, his driven effort is just past the post.
It is end to end now and Taylor wins a Burnley corner.
Westwood gets a bit of space down the right side, his delivery is flicked by Vydra and rebounds off Yokuslu just past the post.
Corner from McNeil lands on top of the net.
They try to take the free kick short and the pass from McNeil is just too far ahead of Lowton.
Sums up the game really.
It bounces and hits Bartley's arm in a pretty unnatural position.
No penalty given after a VAR check.
Another free kick for Burnley.
Burnley should start getting some chance against the ten men, but so far nothing of note.
McNeil whips a great ball in but it drops eventually for Johnstone.
HALF TIME: Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
HALF TIME: Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
Burnley went close through Rodriguez, but haven't forced a save out of Johnstone and the game remained even despite The Clarets having the man advantage.
See you in 15 for hopefully a much improved second half.
HALF TIME:Burnley 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
Dara O'Shea comes into the back four, replacing winger Matt Phillips.
Looks like a 4-3-1-1 formation now for the visitors.
Ajayi stops it with his hand, Vydra would have been clean through on goal.
He had to go.
RED CARD!! AJAYI
Ajayi does handle the ball, and Vydra would have been away.
The Clarets continued the attack and VAR is looking at it.
Mike Dean has stopped play.
Free kick on the very edge of the box is...
Rodriguez was probably in the better position.
The midfielder drives an effort along the floor, and Pope has to push it behind for a corner.
Pereira takes but it's poor and comes to nothing.
He cuts back inside and loses control of the ball and slides into Gallagher to give away a free kick.
The Baggies right back curls an effort just past the far post with his weak foot.
Closest we've come to an opener so far!
Lowton fizzes a brilliant cross into the box and it is right on Rodriguez's head but he barely makes any connection.
Townsend then fires a speculative effort wide.
Good opportunity to get it into the box here
Pereira takes but it is easy for Pope
It is definitely going to play a big part here, as will the pitch which looks a bit bobbly.
5 minutes to go - Team News reminder
Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Vydra, Rodriguez.
West Brom
Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Yokuslu, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles; Phillips, Diagne, Pereira.
New 'do for Diagne
🔵#BURWBA | #WBA pic.twitter.com/TrLtpLoNjm — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 20, 2021
30 minutes to go
Remember the game is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, but if you can't watch it then you should stay right here and watchalong with me!
Full time at St Mary's
Chelsea move into the top four, but could end the weekend in sixth.
Southampton 1-1 Chelsea FT
Premier League Update
Takumi Minamino cooly put Saints into the lead before half time, sitting Mendy down before sliding it into an empty net.
Mason Mount was fouled in the box after half time by Danny Ings before stepping up and converting from the spot.
It is in stoppage time right now.
Dyche confirms Barnes injury
Awful news for Burnley fans, he joins an ever-growing list of injuries at Turf Moor.
Chris Wood is close to a return, but not fit enough to even make the bench.
Dale Stephens, Erik Pieters, Robbie Brady, Gudmundsson and Wood all missing leaving the Clarets very shorthanded.
Two changes for Baggies
Robert Snodgrass misses out completely through injury, he is replaced by Matt Phillips on the right side of midfield.
Darnell Furlong comes into the side as well, replacing Lee Peltier who is deemed fit enough to make the bench.
Grady Diangana returns to the matchday squad for the first time in seven league games, taking his place on the bench.
No Barnes for Burnley
Ashley Barnes misses out, presumably through injury, more on that when I know more.
Matej Vydra takes his place up front, while Josh Brownhill comes in on the right of midfield for Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Ben Mee also returns to the starting line-up after clearing the concussion protocols, meaning Kevin Long drops to the bench.
Team News - West Bromwich Albion
📋 Team news is in at Turf Moor. We make two changes; Darnell Furlong and Matt Phillips start. COYB! 🟢🟡@MonsterEnergy | #BURWBA — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 20, 2021
Team News - Burnley
LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up to face West Brom this afternoon. ⬇️
Josh Brownhill and Ben Mee start, with Matej Vydra upfront with Jay Rodriguez. 👊#BURWBA | #UTC | @eToro — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 20, 2021
Visitors have arrived
📍 Turf Moor#BURWBA | #WBA pic.twitter.com/M5WId127L1 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 20, 2021
Matchday!!
Welcome to VAVEL's coverage of Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor.
My name is Luke Williamson, I will be bringing you team news in 15 minutes and updates from the game kicking off at 3pm GMT.
How to watch
If you can not watch the game, please join me tomorrow as I will be providing updates from first whistle to last.
I will be back just before 2pm tomorrow before the team news is announced!
See you then!
Not a good omen...
Oh dear...
I really hope we see a high scoring game this time.
Sam Allardyce says...
“Burnley are the best team in the league with how they play. Every man knows exactly what their job is in possession and exactly what their job is out of possession.
“We face an entirely different challenge on Saturday, and we need to meet that challenge otherwise Burnley will overpower us.
“They are in the bottom eight. We have to be ruthless and take the three points.”
On Dyche...
“Sean has been at that club a very long time and it all fits in very nicely, the jigsaw puzzle has almost been finished.
“They haven’t scored as many goals as they normally do, which is a bonus for us. But they still don’t let many in."
Sean Dyche says...
“I reference it a lot because we had a really tough start for many different reasons, on and off the pitch.
“It’s been a really good points’ return since then. There’ve been some good performances along the way.
On Allardyce...
"I certainly don't think he - in my opinion - is a person who you pigeonhole into having only one way of playing, I think he's got a lot more in his locker than just doing one thing and there will be ways of adapting and a base that he'll work from. He is wise enough to look at the reality of the group he's got and try and mould it into what he wants."
Projected lineups
Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Barnes, Rodriguez.
West Bromwich Albion:
Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Phillips, Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu, Gallagher, Pereira; Diagne.
West Bromwich Albion - Team news
Both players are being assessed ahead of kick-off, but Grady Diangana could be set to be back involved after missing the previous seven games.
Kieran Gibbs is not available, he has a neck issue.
Team news - Burnley
Both were withdrawn during Wednesday night's draw with Fulham, and both are expected to be missing from the side this weekend.
Erik Pieters and Dale Stephens are also out.
In more positive news, Ben Mee can return after missing the last game due to concussion protocols.
Matej Vydra is also likely to be back involved in the matchday squad, but Chris Wood might still miss out.
Massive game at the bottom of the table
Burnley are unbeaten in their last three league games, winning once and drawing twice.
Last week was a good week for The Clarets, with a big 0-3 win at Crystal Palace to take them eight points clear of the drop, then a battling home draw with Fulham despite missing a number of key players once more.
West Brom haven't had a kind run of fixtures but will be buoyed by the Valentines' Day draw with Manchester United.
A win for Burnley would add clear distance, 11 points, to the drop zone and potentially up into 13th, depending on Southampton's result in the early Saturday kick-off.
West Brom could close the gap to Fulham, albeit they would have played a game more. Defeat could mean they end the weekend at the bottom of the table.
Kick-off
Welcome!!
My name is Luke Williamson, thank you for joining me for live text updates throughout the game.
What a crucial game we have on our hands at Turf Moor!
A really poor game to watch. Neither side seemed to interested in going for goals, with just a small number of chances manufactured more from defensive errors than attacking brilliance.
Diagne should have taken his chance and Tarkowski clearing off the line from Pereira probably doesn't happen on another day.
Burnley will be annoyed not to capitalise on the red card and were sloppy in some poor conditions.
The wind definitely contributed to the poor performances today, but there definitely should have been more chances.
That is me done.
Hopefully Liverpool vs Everton is a better game, that is up next right here on VAVEL.
Burnley stay 15th, West Brom stay 19th, Fulham can close/increase their gap on these two teams if they beat Sheffield United tonight.
Stay safe, each weekend that passes is another weekend closer to being back in stadiums supporting our teams.
Have a good night!