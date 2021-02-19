Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United: Live stream, score updates and how to watch Premier League 2020/21

ADVERTISEMENT
Full time!
Double chance for Leeds to equalize!
90+3' So close and a massive chance for Leeds to equalize as Raphinha's long ball is taken in by Costa but the shot is straight at Patricio.
The Whites regain possession as Ayling's header back across goal is met by Raphinha but Patricio claws it away again!
Almost two for Wolves!
90' Silva nearly makes an immediate contribution as he latches onto a long ball that deflects off of Struijk, going inches wide.
Wolves substitution
87' Fabio Silva replaces Willian Jose.
Wolves nearly double their lead!
85' Wolves could do with the insurance goal and they very nearly double their lead as Struijk's poor clearance from Semedo is then played by Jose back to Moutinho but his disguised shot doesn't trouble Meslier.
Leeds subs
82' A double substitute as Helder Costa and Ezgjan Alioski replace Harrison and Klich.
VAR denies Bamford!
78' The video replay system denies the visitor's star man as he was adjudged to have been offsides.
Patricio keeps Wolves ahead!
68' The Wolves keeper is there to deny Cooper after another outstanding delivery from Raphinha.
Leeds United substitution
66' The Whites make their first change as Jamie Shackleton is replaced by Pablo Hernandez.
Wolves take the lead!
GOAL! 64' Wolves break immediately down the other end with Traore racing clear from Ayling down the left, chopping inside Struijk before his long-range shot hits the bar, comes out and strikes the back of Meslier before trickling over the line!
Leeds go really close!
63' How'd he miss? It's the same combination from the first half as Raphinha's brilliant cross is headed towards goal by Cooper from close range but Patricio is there to make a fine save!
Wide by the hosts!
52' Wolves continue to apply more pressure as the ball is worked inside for Neves to have a shout with his right boot but he slices it way wide of target.
Hosts go just wide!
38' Neves' cross-field ball is poor and cut out by Raphinha. He fronts up Coady and his deflected shot just evades Roberts at the far post!
Wolves with another chance!
35' Wolves continue to ask questions of this leaky Leeds defense as Willian Jose does well to bring in Semedo down the right, but rather than cross, he shoots from a tight angle and Meslier parries it around the post.
Wolves chance!
29' This is end-to-end stuff now. Wolves then come forward with real purpose as Neto drives at Cooper, finds Semedo on the overlap, but his right-foot shot is disappointing, tipped around the post by Meslier!
Whites hit the post!
27' So close to the opener for Leeds despite being outplayed so far. Klich's cross from the byline surprises Patricio as the ball strikes the foot of his post, comes back out to Struijk, but his shot at the second attempt is parried away by the Wolves' keeper!
Wolves on the front foot
18' Traore's shot is blocked from outside the box, the ball falling for Neto, who has a go with his left foot, but it's straight at Meslier.
Easy save for Patricio
16' No problem for the Wolves keeper as Raphinha effort from distance is a simple save.
Fantastic save from Meslier!
12' This time the Leeds stopper tips Pedro Neto's effort wide of the post with his left hand. Incredible stop.
Meslier to the rescue!
11' It's Dallas' 200th Leeds league appearance this evening and he's able to track the run of Traore well, poking Jose's pass out for a corner. From Moutinho's cleared delivery, Semedo has a go from range but it's comfortable for Illan Meslier.
Vital block!
5' Tyler Roberts spots Patrick Bamford as he comes through the midfield, but Leander Dendoncker gets in a key block.
Kick-off
1' The match is underway!
Wolverhampton Wanderers starting line-up
Coach Nuno Espirito Santo names an unchanged side that beat Southampton on the weekend.
Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Dendoncker; Otto, Neves, Moutinho, Semedo; Neto, Willian, Adama
Leeds United starting line-up
Just one change for Marcelo Bielsa as Tyler Roberts comes into the side, replacing Gjanni Alioski.
Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Shackleton; Dallas, Klich, Harrison; Roberts, Raphinha, Bamford
Wolverhampton Wanderers predicted line-up
3-4-3: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Jose, Neto
Leeds United predicted lineup
4-1-4-1: Meslier; Alioski, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling; Struijk; Harrison, Klich, Dallas, Raphinha; Bamford
Last meeting
In the reverse fixture played at Elland Road on October 19th, Wolves came out on top 1-0 thanks to a 70th-minute strike by Jimenez.
Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Willy Boly and Daniel Podence have both returned to training, but it's still too soon for them to see any match action while striker Raul Jimenez continues to recover from a severe head injury suffered in November.
Leeds United team news
Mateusz Klich and Diego Llorente are available for selection while Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo and Ian Poveda will all miss out.
Preview
Here's my colleague Harry Merrell's preview of tonight's fixture here.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Vs Leeds United Preview: Hot and cold Leeds seek havoc in the East Midlands - VAVEL International
How to watch
The game will be shown on BT Sport, with coverage starting from 19:30 GMT on BT Sport 1 and kick-off half an hour later.
If you prefer to stream the game then you can download the BT Sport app, available on Apple TV devices, game consoles and mobile devices.
If you wish to follow the action online, then your best option is here on VAVEL.
As for the visitors, if it wasn't for Meslier's misfortune, they'd have picked up a good point. Their defense was better and they created some good chances, but Bamford wasn't involved often enough.
This is John Lupo signing off as Wolves hang on to win. Thank you for joining me and see you next time!