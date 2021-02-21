As it happened: West Ham United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur FC

ADVERTISEMENT
FINAL-TIME: West Ham United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Vladimir Coufal with a clearance that hit Son and bounced off the post.
Three minutes to go.
Five minutes of added time.
Bale put Kane through on goal but his cutback was intercepted by Rice with a fantastic slide tackle.
The ball found itself back with Kane who looked for another cutback but this time to Bale and the Welshman's powerful volley found it's way onto the bar.
Meanwhile, Ben Johnson is on for Fornals.
Good work from Son put the striker in space at the edge of the box but his left-footed effort was just wide.
Fornals and Antonio booked.
Meanwhile, Said Benrahma replaced Jarrod Bowen.
GOAL: West Ham United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Celebrations
GOAL: West Ham United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Great work between Fornals and Lingard with the latter ultimately running through on goal, and what a left-footed finish that was!
After a lengthy VAR check for a wrongly given offside call, the goal stands.
Hammers are two goals up now. It will be a tough road ahead of Spurs to get back into this game.
Two changes at half-time - Gareth Bale and Matt Doherty on for Erik Lamela and Japhet Tanganga.
HALF-TIME: West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
A goal from Antonio, a fantastic defensive performance from Diop and three Spurs bookings have put West Ham in a very comfortable position coming into the second half.
On the other side, Jose Mourinho needs to change something as his side is very much struggling against the hosts' defensive positioning and their press.
The second 45 minutes are definitely going to be interesting.
Great build-up from the visitors finished with Kane having a shot from a decent position, but Fabiański was equal and Diop cleared it out for a corner which resulted in nothing.
Spurs will be in all sorts of trouble coming into the second half.
West Ham pushing to extend their lead but have been a bit wasteful so far.
Great delivery from Cresswell from a corner and Craig Dawson forced Hugo Lloris to a good save.
Lamela with a late tackle on Issa Diop.
A shot from Lucas followed, but it was far and wide.
Meanwhile, Soucek, stiched up, is back on the pitch.
After a Spurs corner, there's been a clash of heads between Tomas Soucek and Davinson Sanchez.
Seconds later the Czech midfielder was down on the floor with blood streaming down his face. Somehow, he managed to stand up and defend the corner away.
Warrior.
A fantastic run from Erik Lamela who managed to dribble past three players and then feed Harry Kane, but the striker only managed to drag his effort wide.
A good run from Antonio through the middle and a very decent ball for Jesse Lingard, but the loanee decided to give it back to the goalscorer instead of shooting himself.
GOAL: West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
After being recently sidelined with muscle fatigue, Michail Antonio has been thrown straight back into the starting XI.
And he's the one off the mark for the Hammers!
A great cross from Jarrod Bowen found Antonio who, after having his initial effort saved, put the ball into the back of the net!
Perfect start for West Ham, not so much for Tottentham.
KICK-OFF: West Ham United 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
David Moyes is yet to beat Jose Mourinho in the Premier League as a manager.
Is today going to be the first time?
Closing in on kick-off
Tweet us your predictions at @WestHam_VAVEL and @alanrzepa. I'll stick to my original thought and say West Ham 2-1 win.
Starting XI: Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI: West Ham United
Where to watch
If you can't, the game will be available through the NOW TV pass.
If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup
West Ham predicted lineup
Player to watch
After having played in that position for Hull City, the Englishman had been deployed there by Moyes in the club's last week's win against Sheffield United, in which he'd impressed.
If he's there to start in that position again, I expect Bowen to put in a similar performance to what we've seen from him earlier on in the season, if not a better one.
Previous encounters
In their latest matchup, West Ham have achieved the impossible to avoid defeat after being 3-0 down with just over ten minutes left.
A Goal from Fabian Balbuena, an own-goal from Davinson Sanchez and a Goal Of The Season contender from Manuel Lanzini seen the hosts complete one of the most stunning Premier League comebacks.
Current form
The visitors, who currently sit ninth in the table, have only one out of their previous five league games while also getting beat 5-4 by Everton FC in an FA Cup's fifth-round tie.
Kick-off time
Welcome
West Ham are now fourth in the league, just one point behind Leicester City and Manchester United who sit third and second respectively.
Goals from Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard gave the Hammers a two-goal lead. Tottenham tried coming back and even got a goal themselves through Lucas Moura, but it wasn't enough as they slump to ninth place.
Games like that is why I love football.