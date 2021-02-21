As it happened: West Ham United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur FC
(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

14:59a month ago

FINAL-TIME: West Ham United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

THEY'VE DONE IT!

West Ham are now fourth in the league, just one point behind Leicester City and Manchester United who sit third and second respectively.

Goals from Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard gave the Hammers a two-goal lead. Tottenham tried coming back and even got a goal themselves through Lucas Moura, but it wasn't enough as they slump to ninth place.

Games like that is why I love football.
14:52a month ago
92' What is going on.

Vladimir Coufal with a clearance that hit Son and bounced off the post.

Three minutes to go.
14:51a month ago
90' Tottenham are pushing very hard for an equaliser but with no luck so far.

Five minutes of added time.
14:41a month ago
79' After a wasted chance by Fornals, the visitors found themselves in an opportunity of their own.

Bale put Kane through on goal but his cutback was intercepted by Rice with a fantastic slide tackle.

The ball found itself back with Kane who looked for another cutback but this time to Bale and the Welshman's powerful volley found it's way onto the bar.

Meanwhile, Ben Johnson is on for Fornals.
14:34a month ago
73' Kane very close to an equaliser, again.

Good work from Son put the striker in space at the edge of the box but his left-footed effort was just wide.
14:32a month ago
71' Two yellow cards in quick succession for West Ham.

Fornals and Antonio booked.

Meanwhile, Said Benrahma replaced Jarrod Bowen.
14:29a month ago

GOAL: West Ham United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs pull one back through a great header from Moura after a brilliant delivery from Gareth Bale. Can they salvage a point away from home?
14:19a month ago
59' Decent chance for Spurs, but Kane dragged a free-kick wide.
14:16a month ago

Celebrations

14:10a month ago

GOAL: West Ham United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Four games, three goals. Revelation.

Great work between Fornals and Lingard with the latter ultimately running through on goal, and what a left-footed finish that was!

After a lengthy VAR check for a wrongly given offside call, the goal stands.

Hammers are two goals up now. It will be a tough road ahead of Spurs to get back into this game.
14:05a month ago
46' And we're back underway!

Two changes at half-time - Gareth Bale and Matt Doherty on for Erik Lamela and Japhet Tanganga.
13:54a month ago

HALF-TIME: West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

I don't think David Moyes would've imagined anything better than what the Hammers' shown in the first half.

A goal from Antonio, a fantastic defensive performance from Diop and three Spurs bookings have put West Ham in a very comfortable position coming into the second half.

On the other side, Jose Mourinho needs to change something as his side is very much struggling against the hosts' defensive positioning and their press.

The second 45 minutes are definitely going to be interesting.
13:49a month ago
45+2' That could've been the equaliser!

Great build-up from the visitors finished with Kane having a shot from a decent position, but Fabiański was equal and Diop cleared it out for a corner which resulted in nothing.
13:45a month ago
44' And now Sergio Reguillon has been booked as well.

Spurs will be in all sorts of trouble coming into the second half.
13:43a month ago
42' Second booking, this time for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after a foul on Lingard.

West Ham pushing to extend their lead but have been a bit wasteful so far.
13:40a month ago
38' West Ham close again!

Great delivery from Cresswell from a corner and Craig Dawson forced Hugo Lloris to a good save.

 
13:37a month ago
36' And we have the first booking of the game.

Lamela with a late tackle on Issa Diop.
13:29a month ago
28' Free-kick in a very dangerous area for Spurs, but Aaron Cresswell was first to the cross and cleared.

A shot from Lucas followed, but it was far and wide.
13:25a month ago
23' Good cross from Heung-Min Son but Lucas Moura didn't manage to connect with it.

Meanwhile, Soucek, stiched up, is back on the pitch.
13:19a month ago
16' Gruesome scenes at the London Stadium.

After a Spurs corner, there's been a clash of heads between Tomas Soucek and Davinson Sanchez.

Seconds later the Czech midfielder was down on the floor with blood streaming down his face. Somehow, he managed to stand up and defend the corner away.

Warrior.
13:15a month ago
13' Nearly an equaliser!

A fantastic run from Erik Lamela who managed to dribble past three players and then feed Harry Kane, but the striker only managed to drag his effort wide.
13:13a month ago
11' Decent chance for West Ham again!

A good run from Antonio through the middle and a very decent ball for Jesse Lingard, but the loanee decided to give it back to the goalscorer instead of shooting himself.
 
13:09a month ago

GOAL: West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

He's back and he's perfect!

After being recently sidelined with muscle fatigue, Michail Antonio has been thrown straight back into the starting XI.

And he's the one off the mark for the Hammers!

A great cross from Jarrod Bowen found Antonio who, after having his initial effort saved, put the ball into the back of the net!

Perfect start for West Ham, not so much for Tottentham.
13:00a month ago

KICK-OFF: West Ham United 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

And we're underway!

David Moyes is yet to beat Jose Mourinho in the Premier League as a manager.

Is today going to be the first time?
12:54a month ago

Closing in on kick-off

With just over five minutes left until the first whistle, the teams are readying themselves to come onto the pitch.

With just over five minutes left until the first whistle, the teams are readying themselves to come onto the pitch.
12:35a month ago
12:04a month ago

Starting XI: Tottenham Hotspur

Lloris (C), Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilón, Højbjerg, Ndombele, Lamela, Lucas, Son, Kane.
12:03a month ago

Starting XI: West Ham United

Fabiański; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Rice (C), Soucek, Fornals; Bowen, Antonio, Lingard.
11:56a month ago
Just a little under five minutes until the team news are released!
11:11a month ago

Where to watch

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you can't, the game will be available through the NOW TV pass.

If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

11:06a month ago

Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup

Lloris; Docherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Ndombele, Hojbjerg; Bale, Alli, Moura; Son.
11:01a month ago

West Ham predicted lineup

Fabiański; Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Johnson; Lingard, Bowen, Benrahma.
10:56a month ago

Player to watch

With Sebastien Haller's sale, Michail Antonio's lack of fitness, David Moyes' unwillingness to play the 18-year-old prospect Ademipo Odubeko and Jesse Lingard's fine form, there might be a chance for Jarrod Bowen to impress as a centre-forward.

After having played in that position for Hull City, the Englishman had been deployed there by Moyes in the club's last week's win against Sheffield United, in which he'd impressed.

If he's there to start in that position again, I expect Bowen to put in a similar performance to what we've seen from him earlier on in the season, if not a better one.
10:51a month ago

Previous encounters

The head-to-head record doesn't look positive for the Hammers who have only won three out of the previous ten league encounters, with the visitors managing five.

In their latest matchup, West Ham have achieved the impossible to avoid defeat after being 3-0 down with just over ten minutes left.

A Goal from Fabian Balbuena, an own-goal from Davinson Sanchez and a Goal Of The Season contender from Manuel Lanzini seen the hosts complete one of the most stunning Premier League comebacks.

10:46a month ago

Current form

The hosts are coming into the game off a comfortable 3-0 win against Premier League's lowriders, Sheffield United, with Declan  Rice scoring his first goal of the season.

The visitors, who currently sit ninth in the table, have only one out of their previous five league games while also getting beat 5-4 by Everton FC in an FA Cup's fifth-round tie.

10:41a month ago

Kick-off time

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the London Stadium, London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 GMT.
10:36a month ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur FC!

My name is Alan Rzepa and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it's happening live here on VAVEL.com
