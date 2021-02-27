As it happened: Newcastle United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

23:05a month ago

That's all for now!

I’ve been Harry Roy and it’s been a pleasure to bring you all of this evening's action, see you all next time!
23:00a month ago

The stats

Newcastle United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

 

Possession: 47%-53%

 

Goal attempts: 19-14

 

Shots on target: 7-4

 

Shots off target: 6-7

 

Blocked shots: 6-3

 

Free-kicks: 14-13

 

Corners: 3-5

 

Offsides: 2-0

 

Goalkeeper saves: 3-6

 

Fouls: 11-13

 

Tackles: 18-15

 

Yellow cards: 2-0

 

Red cards: 0-0

22:57a month ago

FT: Newcastle 1-1 Wolves

All over at St James' Park and it's a fifth consecutive 1-1 draw between Newcastle and Wolves.

 

Jamaal Lascelles gave Newcastle the lead, but Ruben Neves headed the visitors level to ensure the West Midlands side left Tyneside with a point.

22:54a month ago

90+4'

Rayan Ait-Nouri replaces Jonny for Wolves' final change.
22:52a month ago

90+2'

Huge save from Dubravka to deny Fabio Silva from point-blank range!
22:51a month ago

90+2'

Saiss cross into the box towards Fabio Silva has to be header over by Clark for a Wolves corner.
22:50a month ago

90'

There will be five minutes of added time.
22:48a month ago

89'

Free-kick for Newcastle from about 30 yards out.
22:44a month ago

85'

Wolves bring on Ki-Jana Hoever to replace Fabio Silva.
22:42a month ago

81'

Joelinton looks to have given Newcastle the lead again, but Saiss manages to block the shot on the line!
22:34a month ago

73' - GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Wolves (Neves)

Wolves are level through Ruben Neves!

 

Neto treks down the right-hand side whose cross finds Neves who heads past Dubravka, who got a hand on it but couldn't keep it out!

22:32a month ago

73'

Joelinton stings the palms of Patricio with an effort on the half-volley.
22:31a month ago

72'

Final change for Newcastle sees Emil Krafth replaced by Matt Ritchie.
22:22a month ago

63'

Saint-Maximin goes off holding his groin, Jacob Murphy will replace him.

 

Willock will continue.

22:20a month ago

61'

More injury concerns for Newcastle as Saint-Maximin AND Willock both go down needing treatment.
22:15a month ago

55'

Newcastle try a free-kick tactic fresh off the training ground as Fraser clips the ball to Shelvey on the edge of the box, but his shot sails over the crossbar.
22:12a month ago

52' - GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Wolves (Lascelles)

Newcastle have a huge goal!

 

Fraser whips a pinpoint ball onto the head of captain Lascelles who guides the ball past Patricio!

22:09a month ago

50'

Neves works some space on the edge of the box but his shot flies over the crossbar.
22:05a month ago

46'

Newcastle get us underway for the start of the second-half.

 

One change for the hosts, Ryan Fraser replaces the seemingly injured Miguel Almiron.

21:52a month ago

HT: Newcastle 0-0 Wolves

We go in level at the break, in a half where both sides were denied by the woodwork.

 

Newcastle will feel they should be ahead after Miguel Almiron struck the post - just before Allan Saint-Maximin's goal was ruled out by the offside flag.

 

Wolves grew into the game as the first-half went on - with Adama Traore being their biggest threat - notably hitting the post with his headed effort.

21:48a month ago

46'

Neto skins Lewis and drives the ball across the goal, but it goes through everyone and ends up going out for a throw in.
21:47a month ago

45'

Two minutes added on at the end of the first-half.
21:44a month ago

43'

Clark is the next Newcastle player to be awarded with a yellow card, also for a challenge on Traore.
21:36a month ago

34'

Traore skips past Krafth down the left-hand side, he cuts the ball back to Neto who should score with his first-time effort!
21:33a month ago

31'

Almiron is back to his feet, but before he can enter the pitch, Wolves almost had the lead!

 

Traore's header is saved onto the post by Dubravka.

21:30a month ago

29'

Almiron goes down holding his knee.

 

The last thing Newcastle fans will want to see...

21:27a month ago

24'

Newcastle find the net but it's offside!

 

Saint-Maximin wriggles through the Wolves defence in the box, he tees up Willock whose shot is saved by Patricio, the Frenchman knocks in the rebound - but the flag denies him and Newcastle the lead.

21:24a month ago

22'

Joelinton is the next to test Patricio - who gets a solid left-footed shot on target, but the Wolves goalkeeper is equal to it and makes the save.
21:23a month ago

21'

Krafth has a pop from distance but his effort is straight into the hands of Patricio.
21:21a month ago

19'

A minute after he got back to his feet, Hayden is booked for a sliding challenge on Traore.
21:19a month ago

17'

A pause in play as Hayden goes down injured after tackling Neto.
21:14a month ago

12'

Almiron strikes the post!

 

Shelvey knocks the ball over the top of the high Wolves line - Almiron beats the offside trap and gets through on goal - but his side-footed effort clatters the woodwork!

21:08a month ago

6'

Hayden gets a head on Willock's cross but it's straight at Patricio.
21:06a month ago

5'

Newcastle have a free-kick in a good position after Jonny fouled Almiron.

 

The hosts have started the brighter...

21:02a month ago

1'

The away side get us underway!
20:57a month ago

The teams are out!

The two sides enter the pitch at St James' Park and kick-off is now imminent!
20:52a month ago

Nuno on his Wolves starting line-up

20:49a month ago

Steve Bruce on why Dubravka gets the nod over Darlow

20:00a month ago

Starting XI - Wolves

20:00a month ago

Starting XI - Newcastle

19:00a month ago

Two hours to go!

We are officially two hours away from kick-off at St James’ Park - stay tuned for team news at 19:00 BST.
18:05a month ago

Stat attack

- The last four league matches between Newcastle and Wolves have ended in a 1-1 draw.

 

- In the last 11 Premier League meetings between the two sides, both teams have scored, making it the most played fixture in the competition where neither side have kept a clean sheet.

 

- Newcastle have had a player sent off in each of their last three home games against Wolves.

 

- Wolves are unbeaten at St James' Park in their last four visits.

16:39a month ago

Form guide

Newcastle: WLWLL

 

Wolves: LWDWW

14:46a month ago

Previous meeting

The last time these two sides met was in October 2020, where Newcastle snatched a last-gasp equaliser to draw 1-1 against Wolves at Molineux.

 

Raul Jimenez gave the hosts the lead just 10 minutes from time, but an 89th minute Jacob Murphy free-kick meant Steve Bruce's side left the West Midlands with a point.

12:30a month ago

It's matchday!

20:22a month ago

Live updates here!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers.

20:22a month ago

How to watch Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

 

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option! 

20:21a month ago

Nuno on facing Newcastle

"Newcastle have a very good squad and you can see, even in the previous game, the result was not the best, but the performance of Newcastle was compact, with high intensities, and this is what we’re preparing for tomorrow, a very tough game for us.

 

"[We must] be compact, deal with the situations, press and avoid the good decisions of the Newcastle players.

 

"A game of football, anything can happen, so we have to prepare for everything."

20:19a month ago

Steve Bruce on the challenge that is Wolves

"They're a very good side and have been for the last two or three years but we played very well down at Molineux.

 

"It's another difficult game but we're quietly confident we can get a result."

20:17a month ago

Predicted line-up - Wolves

Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Jose, Neto. (3-4-3)
20:15a month ago

Predicted line-up - Newcastle

Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis; Hayden, Shelvey, Willock; Almiron; Joelinton, Saint-Maximin. (4-3-1-2)
20:13a month ago

Team news - Wolves

Raul Jimenez did return to Wolves training this week after fracturing his skull, but it is thought he will not feature at all this season.

 

Fernando Marcal, Daniel Podence and Willy Boly are officially ruled out for the trip to St James' Park.

20:11a month ago

Team news - Newcastle

Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo all remain ruled out for Newcastle heading into this fixture.

 

Federicoo Fernandez has fully recovered from his thigh injury, but it is thought tomorrow's game will come too soon for him.

19:35a month ago

Wolves seeking a third straight win

After a bad run of from that almost saw Wolves be involved in a relegation scrap - Nuno Espirito Santo's side are unbeaten in their last four league games - winning three of them.

 

Wolves have won both of their games this month, dispatching of Southampton and Leeds.

 

A win on Tyneside tomorrow night could see the West Midlands club move within just four points of the European places.

19:30a month ago

Newcastle looking to ease those relegation jitters

Back-to-back defeats against Chelsea and Manchester United, mixed with 18th placed Fulham picking up seven points in a week has meant that Newcastle's 10-point buffer ahead of the relegation zone has diminished to just three.

 

A win against an in-form Wolves side, however, would see Steve Bruce's side potentially leapfrog fellow strugglers Brighton into 16th place.

19:25a month ago

Kick-off time

Newcastle vs Wolves will be played at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England.

 

The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.

19:20a month ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Newcastle vs Wolves!

 

My name is Harry Roy and I'll be your host for this game.

 

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.

VAVEL Logo