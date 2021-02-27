As it happened: Newcastle United 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all for now!
The stats
Possession: 47%-53%
Goal attempts: 19-14
Shots on target: 7-4
Shots off target: 6-7
Blocked shots: 6-3
Free-kicks: 14-13
Corners: 3-5
Offsides: 2-0
Goalkeeper saves: 3-6
Fouls: 11-13
Tackles: 18-15
Yellow cards: 2-0
Red cards: 0-0
FT: Newcastle 1-1 Wolves
Jamaal Lascelles gave Newcastle the lead, but Ruben Neves headed the visitors level to ensure the West Midlands side left Tyneside with a point.
90+4'
90+2'
90+2'
90'
89'
85'
81'
73' - GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Wolves (Neves)
Neto treks down the right-hand side whose cross finds Neves who heads past Dubravka, who got a hand on it but couldn't keep it out!
73'
72'
63'
Willock will continue.
61'
55'
52' - GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Wolves (Lascelles)
Fraser whips a pinpoint ball onto the head of captain Lascelles who guides the ball past Patricio!
50'
46'
One change for the hosts, Ryan Fraser replaces the seemingly injured Miguel Almiron.
HT: Newcastle 0-0 Wolves
Newcastle will feel they should be ahead after Miguel Almiron struck the post - just before Allan Saint-Maximin's goal was ruled out by the offside flag.
Wolves grew into the game as the first-half went on - with Adama Traore being their biggest threat - notably hitting the post with his headed effort.
46'
45'
43'
34'
31'
Traore's header is saved onto the post by Dubravka.
29'
The last thing Newcastle fans will want to see...
24'
Saint-Maximin wriggles through the Wolves defence in the box, he tees up Willock whose shot is saved by Patricio, the Frenchman knocks in the rebound - but the flag denies him and Newcastle the lead.
22'
21'
19'
17'
12'
Shelvey knocks the ball over the top of the high Wolves line - Almiron beats the offside trap and gets through on goal - but his side-footed effort clatters the woodwork!
6'
5'
The hosts have started the brighter...
1'
The teams are out!
Nuno on his Wolves starting line-up
🗣"We have to be competitive"
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo talks through his team selection ahead of Newcastle pic.twitter.com/dagKLJ1LWT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2021
Steve Bruce on why Dubravka gets the nod over Darlow
🗣"Sometimes you have to make a decision that are cruel"
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce on the decision to drop Karl Darlow for Martin Dubravka pic.twitter.com/EqgO7HoqOT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2021
Starting XI - Wolves
Here's how Wolves line-up for tonight's @premierleague fixture against @NUFC. #NEWWOL
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/6JqCc8TbLg — Wolves (@Wolves) February 27, 2021
Starting XI - Newcastle
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈-𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 27, 2021
Two hours to go!
Stat attack
- In the last 11 Premier League meetings between the two sides, both teams have scored, making it the most played fixture in the competition where neither side have kept a clean sheet.
- Newcastle have had a player sent off in each of their last three home games against Wolves.
- Wolves are unbeaten at St James' Park in their last four visits.
Form guide
Wolves: LWDWW
Previous meeting
Raul Jimenez gave the hosts the lead just 10 minutes from time, but an 89th minute Jacob Murphy free-kick meant Steve Bruce's side left the West Midlands with a point.
It's matchday!
👊 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 👊
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/TZ0UC3uvDA — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 27, 2021
Live updates here!
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers.
How to watch Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Nuno on facing Newcastle
"[We must] be compact, deal with the situations, press and avoid the good decisions of the Newcastle players.
"A game of football, anything can happen, so we have to prepare for everything."
Steve Bruce on the challenge that is Wolves
"It's another difficult game but we're quietly confident we can get a result."
Predicted line-up - Wolves
Predicted line-up - Newcastle
Team news - Wolves
Fernando Marcal, Daniel Podence and Willy Boly are officially ruled out for the trip to St James' Park.
Team news - Newcastle
Federicoo Fernandez has fully recovered from his thigh injury, but it is thought tomorrow's game will come too soon for him.
Wolves seeking a third straight win
Wolves have won both of their games this month, dispatching of Southampton and Leeds.
A win on Tyneside tomorrow night could see the West Midlands club move within just four points of the European places.
Newcastle looking to ease those relegation jitters
A win against an in-form Wolves side, however, would see Steve Bruce's side potentially leapfrog fellow strugglers Brighton into 16th place.
Kick-off time
The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.
Welcome!
My name is Harry Roy and I'll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.