As it happened: Manchester City 2-1 West Ham United
(Photo: @alanrzepa/@VAVEL)

15:27a month ago

FINAL-TIME: Manchester City 2-1 West Ham United

And that's that. The hosts take all three points.

Ruben Dias and John Stones provided for City while Michail Antonio's finish wasn't enough to steal a single point.

The Hammers had a massive chance just before the final whistle but Issa Diop's header wasn't clean enough and went wide just past the post.

Thank you everyone for tuning in, I'll be back next week with more brilliant commentary.
15:19a month ago
90' We're past the regular time right now, four minutes added-on.

West Ham pushing for an equaliser.
15:02a month ago
73' Ederson is down and holding his shoulder after a challenge from Craig Dawson.

Hopefully, he'll be ok.
14:59a month ago

GOAL: Manchester City 2-1 West Ham

The Citizens regain their lead through John Stones.

Great assist from Riyad Mahrez who skipped past Johnson and laid a perfect ball for the centre-back to finish.

Can the Hammers equalise again?
14:53a month ago
64' West Ham tried breaking away but Lingard's pass to Coufal wasn't good enough.
14:48a month ago
58' Great work from Fornals to intercept a pass and create a chance but the ball just flicked away from Lingard.

Man City came close straight away after breaking on a counter-attack but De Bruyne's cross didn't connect with Sergio Aguero and was cleared.
14:44a month ago
55' Kyle Walker tried his luck from range but fired well wide.

In response, Declan Rice whipped in a fantastic cross from deep but just a little too close to Ederson, who caught it easily.
14:35a month ago
46' And we're back underway!

Hoping for as good of a performance as in the first 45 minutes. Or even better!
14:22a month ago

HALF-TIME: Manchester City 1-1 West Ham United

Well, what a half that was.

Ruben Dias' bullet header had been denied by an equaliser from Michail Antonio, just before the break.

West Ham are still very much in this game.
14:17a month ago

GOAL: Manchester City 1-1 West Ham

And now it's in!

Fantastic play from Pablo Fornals and Vladimir Coufal whose cross, through Lingard, found its way to the far post, and there was Antonio to pounce!

In all honesty, he couldn't have missed that. 
14:14a month ago
39' Oh what a chance!

Great work from Lingard to get down the line and cross it for Antonio, but the striker only managed to hit the post from 11 yards out.

Should've done much, much better.
14:03a month ago

GOAL: Manchester City 1-0 West Ham

There it is!

After Kevin De Bruyne's phenomenal cross, Man City's first shot on goal has been turned into the back of the net by Ruben Dias.

Tough challenge ahead of the Hammers now.
13:52a month ago
19' Good chance for West Ham.

Jesse Lingard's shot was blocked but floated in at the far post, straight at Soucek's head but his pass towards Antonio was a little too slow and Ederson got to it first.

After a little scramble and another Lingard blocked shot, it was cleared.
13:48a month ago
13' A quiet game so far.

West Ham defending well, Man City with a lot of possession.

There was a half-chance for Ferran Torres but Tomas Soucek's clearance was enough to stop the attack.
13:32a month ago

KICK-OFF: Manchester City 0-0 West Ham United

And we're underway!

Michael Oliver blew the first-time whistle and West Ham got the ball rolling.
13:29a month ago

Closing on kick-off

Teams are soon to be out of the pitch.

West Ham are in their third, all-black, kit, while Manchester City opted for their all-blue home strip.
12:37a month ago

Starting XI: West Ham United

Randolph; Diop, Dawson, Cresswell; Coufal, Soucek, Rice (C), Johnson; Lingard, Antonio, Fornals.
12:36a month ago

Starting XI: Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Fernandinho (C), Gündogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Ferrán Torres; Agüero.
19:35a month ago

Where to watch

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you can't, the game will be available through the NOW TV pass.

If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

19:30a month ago

West Ham predicted lineup

Fabiański; Diop, Dawson, Cresswell; Coufal, Soucek, Rice (C), Johnson; Lingard, Antonio, Benrahma.
19:25a month ago

Manchester City predicted lineup

Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; De Bruyne (C), Rodri, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.
19:20a month ago

Player to watch

After starting his West Ham career with three goals and one assist in four matches, Jesse Lingard looks to already be a key piece in David Moyes' puzzle.

The loanee, primarily playing as a central attacking midfielder, provided pace, trickery and the ability much needed for the Hammers to win games in which they most certainly weren't favourites.

If he continues his form, they will most certainly be looking to keep him for next season, this time permanently.
19:15a month ago

Previous encounters

The head-to-head record doesn't look good for the Hammers. In the last 10 matchups, the hosts managed nine wins with the remaining result being the teams' latest encounter that ended with a 1-1 draw.

The last time West Ham managed to win against the Citizens was in September 2015 thanks to goals from Victor Moses and Diafra Sakho.

19:10a month ago

Current form

The hosts are coming into the game on a 19-game winning streak in all competitions, having most recently beat Borussia Monchengladbach to progress in the UEFA Champions League. In the Premier League, they've managed a 1-0 win over Arsenal FC.

The visitors, who are currently enjoying a very much unexpected TOP 4 push, have most recently beat their biggest league rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, by two goals to one, expanding the gap between the teams to nine points.

19:05a month ago

Kick-off time

Manchester City v West Ham United will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 GMT.
19:00a month ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match Manchester City v West Ham United!

My name is Alan Rzepa and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it's happening live here on VAVEL.com
