As it happened: Manchester City 2-1 West Ham United

FINAL-TIME: Manchester City 2-1 West Ham United
West Ham pushing for an equaliser.
Hopefully, he'll be ok.
GOAL: Manchester City 2-1 West Ham
Great assist from Riyad Mahrez who skipped past Johnson and laid a perfect ball for the centre-back to finish.
Can the Hammers equalise again?
Man City came close straight away after breaking on a counter-attack but De Bruyne's cross didn't connect with Sergio Aguero and was cleared.
In response, Declan Rice whipped in a fantastic cross from deep but just a little too close to Ederson, who caught it easily.
Hoping for as good of a performance as in the first 45 minutes. Or even better!
HALF-TIME: Manchester City 1-1 West Ham United
Ruben Dias' bullet header had been denied by an equaliser from Michail Antonio, just before the break.
West Ham are still very much in this game.
GOAL: Manchester City 1-1 West Ham
Fantastic play from Pablo Fornals and Vladimir Coufal whose cross, through Lingard, found its way to the far post, and there was Antonio to pounce!
In all honesty, he couldn't have missed that.
Great work from Lingard to get down the line and cross it for Antonio, but the striker only managed to hit the post from 11 yards out.
Should've done much, much better.
GOAL: Manchester City 1-0 West Ham
After Kevin De Bruyne's phenomenal cross, Man City's first shot on goal has been turned into the back of the net by Ruben Dias.
Tough challenge ahead of the Hammers now.
Jesse Lingard's shot was blocked but floated in at the far post, straight at Soucek's head but his pass towards Antonio was a little too slow and Ederson got to it first.
After a little scramble and another Lingard blocked shot, it was cleared.
West Ham defending well, Man City with a lot of possession.
There was a half-chance for Ferran Torres but Tomas Soucek's clearance was enough to stop the attack.
KICK-OFF: Manchester City 0-0 West Ham United
Michael Oliver blew the first-time whistle and West Ham got the ball rolling.
Closing on kick-off
West Ham are in their third, all-black, kit, while Manchester City opted for their all-blue home strip.
Starting XI: West Ham United
📋 Here's how we line up this afternoon!— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 27, 2021
COME ON YOU IRONSSSS ⚒#MCIWHU
Starting XI: Manchester City
How we line-up today! 🙌— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 27, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Torres, Aguero
SUBS | Steffen, Sterling, Jesus, Laporte, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Mendy, Cancelo, Foden
⚽️ @HaysWorldwide
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/6QbRSmjWPZ
Where to watch
If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
West Ham predicted lineup
Manchester City predicted lineup
Player to watch
The loanee, primarily playing as a central attacking midfielder, provided pace, trickery and the ability much needed for the Hammers to win games in which they most certainly weren't favourites.
If he continues his form, they will most certainly be looking to keep him for next season, this time permanently.
Previous encounters
The last time West Ham managed to win against the Citizens was in September 2015 thanks to goals from Victor Moses and Diafra Sakho.
Current form
The visitors, who are currently enjoying a very much unexpected TOP 4 push, have most recently beat their biggest league rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, by two goals to one, expanding the gap between the teams to nine points.
Kick-off time
Welcome
My name is Alan Rzepa and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it's happening live here on VAVEL.com
Ruben Dias and John Stones provided for City while Michail Antonio's finish wasn't enough to steal a single point.
The Hammers had a massive chance just before the final whistle but Issa Diop's header wasn't clean enough and went wide just past the post.
Thank you everyone for tuning in, I'll be back next week with more brilliant commentary.