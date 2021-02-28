As it happened: Leicester City 1-3 Arsenal 

ADVERTISEMENT
Full Time!
This victory takes The Gunners up to 9th in the Premier League table. A convincing display in which Nicholas Pepe and Willian shone!
Man of the match
Willian is awarded as the BT sport man of the match. Well deserved as the Brazilian winger enjoyed one of his best games in an Arsenal Shirt.
Arsenal chance!
The Gunners win the ball back from midfield and quickly break with Partey who finds Aubameyang. The Gabonese Striker shoots wide.
Arsenal change!
Aubameyang replaces penalty scorer Alex Lacazette.
Both teams looking tired now
The burden of playing just day ago for both sides is really starting to show now as both sides look tired and have a lack of enthusiasm to move the ball quickly.
Leicester Substitution.
Amartey replaces Evans
Arsenal Substitution
Thomas Partey replaces Mo Elneny.
Deflated Foxes
Arsenal continue to dominate the possession and Leicester struggle to form any kind of attack. The Foxes look fatigued.
Goal! 1-3 Arsenal
Nicholas Pepe taps home and makes it 1-3 from a lovely team move.
Leicester Substitution
Harvey Barnes is stretchered off and replaced by Under.
Harvey Barnes down for Leicester
Barnes goes down off the ball as the young Englishman over stretches and stays down. Doesn't look good for the winger.
Arsenal get the second half underway!
Leicester have substituted Thomas for Albrighton in the Left back position after the young player picked up an early yellow card.
Half Time 1-2 Arsenal
Huge moment for the Gunners as they go into the break 1-2 up
Goal! 1-2 to Arsenal
Lacazette converts from the spot to make it 1-2 to Arsenal just before half time!
Penalty!
Arsenal are awarded a spot kick after Ndidi raises his hands in the box and catches the ball.
Arsenal substitution
Emile Smith-Rowe goes down with an injury and is replaced by Martin Odegaard.
Goal! Arsenal 1-1
David Luiz heads home to make it 1-1, excellent goal from a free kick.
Arsenal dominating the possession
The Gunners have dominated the possession throughout the Half but haven't done enough to create chances for their attackers.
Arsenal chance!
A lovely sweeping team move sees Tierney whip the ball into the box but Pepe's shot is blocked. Straight after, Smith Rowe sets up Willian who shoots wide.
Chance for Leicester
Harvey Barnes strikes from distance and the movement catches Leno off guard resulting in him spilling the ball but it falls at the feet of Elneny.
VAR overturn the call
VAR check the call and decide that the first contact came outside the box so Arsenal have a free kick in a dangerous area.
Penalty to Arsenal!
Pepe goes down in the box and the referee points to the spot. VAR are checking the decision.
1-0 Leicester
Arsenal go 1-0 down early on as the defenders switch off and Tielemans slots home.
Early possession for Arsenal
The Gunners dominating possession in the early stages. Cedric has an early chance to cross the ball into the box but the cross doesn't find anyone.
Kick off!
Leicester will get us underway as Arsenal in their change white strip are playing from right to left.
Here come the teams
Both Leicester and Arsenal walk out into the bight sunshine of the King Power Stadium. Kick off just moments away.
Leicester team news:
Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ricardo, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Iheanacho, Vardy