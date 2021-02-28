As it happened: Leicester City 1-3 Arsenal 
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: The players line up infront of the No Room for Racism handshake board ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2020 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

17:30a month ago

Full Time!

This victory takes The Gunners up to 9th in the Premier League table. A convincing display in which Nicholas Pepe and Willian shone! 
17:25a month ago

Man of the match

Willian is awarded as the BT sport man of the match. Well deserved as the Brazilian winger enjoyed one of his best games in an Arsenal Shirt. 
17:20a month ago

Arsenal chance!

The Gunners win the ball back from midfield and quickly break with Partey who finds Aubameyang. The Gabonese Striker shoots wide. 
17:15a month ago

Arsenal change!

Aubameyang replaces penalty scorer Alex Lacazette.
17:10a month ago

Both teams looking tired now

The burden of playing just day ago for both sides is really starting to show now as both sides look tired and have a lack of enthusiasm to move the ball quickly. 
17:05a month ago

Leicester Substitution.

Amartey replaces Evans
17:00a month ago

Arsenal Substitution

Thomas Partey replaces Mo Elneny. 
16:55a month ago

Deflated Foxes

Arsenal continue to dominate the possession and Leicester struggle to form any kind of attack. The Foxes look fatigued. 
16:50a month ago

Goal! 1-3 Arsenal

Nicholas Pepe taps home and makes it 1-3 from a lovely team move. 
16:45a month ago

Leicester Substitution

Harvey Barnes is stretchered off and replaced by Under. 
16:40a month ago

Harvey Barnes down for Leicester

Barnes goes down off the ball as the young Englishman over stretches and stays down. Doesn't look good for the winger. 
16:35a month ago

Arsenal get the second half underway!

Leicester have substituted Thomas for Albrighton in the Left back position after the young player picked up an early yellow card. 
16:30a month ago

Half Time 1-2 Arsenal

Huge moment for the Gunners as they go into the break 1-2 up
16:25a month ago

Goal! 1-2 to Arsenal

Lacazette converts from the spot to make it 1-2 to Arsenal just before half time! 
16:20a month ago

Penalty!

Arsenal are awarded a spot kick after Ndidi raises his hands in the box and catches the ball. 
16:15a month ago

Arsenal substitution

Emile Smith-Rowe goes down with an injury and is replaced by Martin Odegaard. 
16:10a month ago

Goal! Arsenal 1-1

David Luiz heads home to make it 1-1, excellent goal from a free kick. 
16:05a month ago

Arsenal dominating the possession

The Gunners have dominated the possession throughout the Half but haven't done enough to create chances for their attackers. 
16:00a month ago

Arsenal chance!

A lovely sweeping team move sees Tierney whip the ball into the box but Pepe's shot is blocked. Straight after, Smith Rowe sets up Willian who shoots wide. 
15:55a month ago

Chance for Leicester

Harvey Barnes strikes from distance and the movement catches Leno off guard resulting in him spilling the ball but it falls at the feet of Elneny. 
15:50a month ago

VAR overturn the call

VAR check the call and decide that the first contact came outside the box so Arsenal have a free kick in a dangerous area. 
15:45a month ago

Penalty to Arsenal!

Pepe goes down in the box and the referee points to the spot. VAR are checking the decision. 
15:40a month ago

1-0 Leicester

Arsenal go 1-0 down early on as the defenders switch off and Tielemans slots home. 
15:35a month ago

Early possession for Arsenal

The Gunners dominating possession in the early stages. Cedric has an early chance to cross the ball into the box but the cross doesn't find anyone. 
15:30a month ago

Kick off!

Leicester will get us underway as Arsenal in their change white strip are playing from right to left.
15:25a month ago

Here come the teams

Both Leicester and Arsenal walk out into the bight sunshine of the King Power Stadium. Kick off just moments away.  
15:20a month ago

Leicester team news:

Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ricardo, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Iheanacho, Vardy
15:15a month ago

Arsenal team news:


Arsenal: Leno; Cedric, Luiz, Mari, Tierney, Xhaka, Elneny, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Willian, Lacazette 
15:10a month ago

Welcome!

Hello and welcome to live text commentary and updates for Arsenal's trip to Leicester City. Join us at 11am BST for team news and match build up! 
