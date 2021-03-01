As it happened: Everton 1-0 Southampton: Richarlison strike sinks Saints

ADVERTISEMENT
League standings
The win moves Everton back level on points with Liverpool and are two points off the top four, whilst Southampton stay in 14th - seven points clear of the bottom three.
FULL TIME
But Everton get the corner clear! The hosts end their poor home run with Richarlison's early goal proving the difference.
Southampton came strong late on, but it proved too little too late for the Saints whose slump continues
Corner....
There may be time yet. Saints win a corner and Forster is coming up...
Added time
Three added minutes as Josh King comes on for Richarlison
Chance!
90 | Ward-Prowse's corner is beaten away by Pickford to Djenepo, whose shot is blocked by Holgate. Tella then has a shot blocked before the ball drops to Vestergaard but Pickford makes himself big to save!
Final Saints change
88 | Caleb Watts comes on to replace Redmond for the final few minutes
Everton sub
87 | Alex Iwobi comes on for Andre Gomes
Everton break
87 | Good run from Richarlison as he leads an Everton counter attack to find Doucoure, who looks to return the ball to Richarlison but Redmond recovers well to clear before the Brazilian can get a shot away
Big Miss
84 | Superb play from Southampton as Armstrong links up with Tella before finding Djenepo in space inside the area but he blazes his first time effort wide of the top corner with Pickford beaten. He just had to hit the target!
Saints press
82 | The Saints are looking to press as we enter the final 10 minutes - winning a corner which Holgate heads clear
Caution
81 | Yellow for sub Tella after a late challenge on Digne
Second Saints switch
77 | Adams is replaced by Dan N'Lundulu
Caution
76 | Armstrong sees yellow for a challenge on Calvert-Lewin
Shot
72 | Everton head Ward-Prowse's corner away as far as Redmond at the far post, but his effort looking for the top corner doesn't curl enough as it goes well wide of the post.
Saints struggle
Everton have scored with the only shot on target so far... with the Saints only mustering two and are yet to test Pickford in the Toffees goal.
Saints sub
63 | Saints make their first switch as Salisu is replaced by Tella in a tactical change by Hasenhuttl
Saints threaten
62 | Southampton miss their best chance of the night so far. Ward-Prowse whips in a corner and picks out an unmarked Salisu but he can't get his header on target at the near post
Close
60 | Digne whips in a free kick and picks out Keane, but he can't direct his header on target from just inside the area
Corner
48 | Sigurdsson lines up a free kick in a dangerous area on the edge of the box, but it comes off the wall and goes for a corner
RESTART
We're back underway
HALF TIME
Richarlison's ninth minute effort separates the teams here at half time on Merseyside, 1-0 Everton at the break
Added time
Two added minutes at the end of the first half here at Goodison Park
No Penalty
42 | Ings plays the ball forwards to Adams, who turns past Godfrey but is brought down by the defender, but referee Martin Atkinson waves play on
Close
36 | Sigurdsson whips in a free kick again from the right, and this time Richarlison times his run but can't direct the ball on target at the front post
Better Saints
Since the disallowed goal, Southampton have enjoyed more of the ball but with no reward in front of goal yet
CLOSE!
28 | Ward-Prowse whips in a free kick from the left and Calvert-Lewin is fortunate to see his header go just wide of his own goal at the near post
VAR!
VAR reprieves the Saints as Holgate is called offside, with the centre back heading the ball across to Keane who applied the finish. Still 1-0!
GOAL
25 | MICHAEL KEANE heads Everton further ahead! 2-0
History..
It's been 23 years since Southampton either did the league double or won away at Everton... and they're going to have to do things the hard way tonight if they are to buck that trend
Offside
15 | Sigurdsson whips in a free kick from the right and picks out Richarlison, whose header is clawed away from the bottom corner by the diving Forster. The offside flag goes up against the Brazilian anyway
Richarlison strikes
Everton lead. Calvert-Lewin beats Ward-Prowse and Salisu in the air from Pickford's long ball to find Sigurdsson, and the playmaker threads a ball through to Richarlison who skips around Forster to fire into the net from a tight angle.
GOAL!
9 | RICHARLISON puts Everton ahead at Goodison. 1-0!
Forster does well
5 | Forster is off his line quickly to save at Calvert-Lewin's feet after Doucoure's through ball, before Southampton win the first corner of the game at the other end but Everton clear.
Promising Saints
Despite their poor form, Southampton have made the brighter start. They look sharp on and off the ball, but are yet to test Pickford.
KICK OFF
Southampton get us underway at Goodison!
Final preparations...
TEAM NEWS: Southampton
Here's Ralph Hasenhuttl's starting XI tonight
Injury woes for Toffees
TEAM NEWS: Everton
Here's how the Toffees line up tonight
Kick Off Time
Everton vs Southampton will be played at Goodison Park. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 BST and will be streamed live on Sky Sports.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of Everton vs Southampton in the Premier League. My name is Anthony Scott and I will be your host for this evening's match. We will provide you with all the team news and warmups ahead of kick-off with live updates throughout the match.