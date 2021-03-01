As it happened: Everton 1-0 Southampton: Richarlison strike sinks Saints
22:57a month ago

22:56a month ago

League standings

The win moves Everton back level on points with Liverpool and are two points off the top four, whilst Southampton stay in 14th - seven points clear of the bottom three.
22:54a month ago

FULL TIME

But Everton get the corner clear! The hosts end their poor home run with Richarlison's early goal proving the difference.

Southampton came strong late on, but it proved too little too late for the Saints whose slump continues

22:53a month ago

Corner....

There may be time yet. Saints win a corner and Forster is coming up...
22:49a month ago

Added time

Three added minutes as Josh King comes on for Richarlison
22:49a month ago

Chance!

90 | Ward-Prowse's corner is beaten away by Pickford to Djenepo, whose shot is blocked by Holgate. Tella then has a shot blocked before the ball drops to Vestergaard but Pickford makes himself big to save!
22:46a month ago

Final Saints change

88 | Caleb Watts comes on to replace Redmond for the final few minutes
22:45a month ago

Everton sub

87 | Alex Iwobi comes on for Andre Gomes
22:45a month ago

Everton break

87 | Good run from Richarlison as he leads an Everton counter attack to find Doucoure, who looks to return the ball to Richarlison but Redmond recovers well to clear before the Brazilian can get a shot away
22:43a month ago

Big Miss

84 | Superb play from Southampton as Armstrong links up with Tella before finding Djenepo in space inside the area but he blazes his first time effort wide of the top corner with Pickford beaten. He just had to hit the target!
22:40a month ago

Saints press

82 | The Saints are looking to press as we enter the final 10 minutes - winning a corner which Holgate heads clear
22:38a month ago

Caution

81 | Yellow for sub Tella after a late challenge on Digne
22:34a month ago

Second Saints switch

77 | Adams is replaced by Dan N'Lundulu
22:34a month ago

Caution

76 | Armstrong sees yellow for a challenge on Calvert-Lewin
22:30a month ago

Shot

72 | Everton head Ward-Prowse's corner away as far as Redmond at the far post, but his effort looking for the top corner doesn't curl enough as it goes well wide of the post.
22:29a month ago

Saints struggle

Everton have scored with the only shot on target so far... with the Saints only mustering two and are yet to test Pickford in the Toffees goal.
22:21a month ago

Saints sub

63 | Saints make their first switch as Salisu is replaced by Tella in a tactical change by Hasenhuttl
22:20a month ago

Saints threaten

62 | Southampton miss their best chance of the night so far. Ward-Prowse whips in a corner and picks out an unmarked Salisu but he can't get his header on target at the near post
22:18a month ago

Close

60 | Digne whips in a free kick and picks out Keane, but he can't direct his header on target from just inside the area
22:06a month ago

Corner

48 | Sigurdsson lines up a free kick in a dangerous area on the edge of the box, but it comes off the wall and goes for a corner
22:03a month ago

RESTART

We're back underway
21:48a month ago

HALF TIME

Richarlison's ninth minute effort separates the teams here at half time on Merseyside, 1-0 Everton at the break
21:46a month ago

Added time

Two added minutes at the end of the first half here at Goodison Park
21:45a month ago

No Penalty

42 | Ings plays the ball forwards to Adams, who turns past Godfrey but is brought down by the defender, but referee Martin Atkinson waves play on
21:37a month ago

Close

36 | Sigurdsson whips in a free kick again from the right, and this time Richarlison times his run but can't direct the ball on target at the front post
21:36a month ago

Better Saints

Since the disallowed goal, Southampton have enjoyed more of the ball but with no reward in front of goal yet
21:30a month ago

CLOSE!

28 | Ward-Prowse whips in a free kick from the left and Calvert-Lewin is fortunate to see his header go just wide of his own goal at the near post
21:27a month ago

VAR!

VAR reprieves the Saints as Holgate is called offside, with the centre back heading the ball across to Keane who applied the finish. Still 1-0!
21:26a month ago

GOAL

25 | MICHAEL KEANE heads Everton further ahead! 2-0
21:21a month ago

History..

It's been 23 years since Southampton either did the league double or won away at Everton... and they're going to have to do things the hard way tonight if they are to buck that trend
21:16a month ago

Offside

15 | Sigurdsson whips in a free kick from the right and picks out Richarlison, whose header is clawed away from the bottom corner by the diving Forster. The offside flag goes up against the Brazilian anyway
21:11a month ago

Richarlison strikes

Everton lead. Calvert-Lewin beats Ward-Prowse and Salisu in the air from Pickford's long ball to find Sigurdsson, and the playmaker threads a ball through to Richarlison who skips around Forster to fire into the net from a tight angle.
21:09a month ago

GOAL!

9 | RICHARLISON puts Everton ahead at Goodison. 1-0!
21:07a month ago

Forster does well

5 | Forster is off his line quickly to save at Calvert-Lewin's feet after Doucoure's through ball, before Southampton win the first corner of the game at the other end but Everton clear.
21:04a month ago

Promising Saints

Despite their poor form, Southampton have made the brighter start. They look sharp on and off the ball, but are yet to test Pickford.
21:00a month ago

KICK OFF

Southampton get us underway at Goodison!
20:53a month ago

Final preparations...

 

20:52a month ago

TEAM NEWS: Southampton

Here's Ralph Hasenhuttl's starting XI tonight

 

20:52a month ago

Injury woes for Toffees

 

20:51a month ago

TEAM NEWS: Everton

Here's how the Toffees line up tonight

 

11:37a month ago

Kick Off Time

Everton vs Southampton will be played at Goodison Park. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 BST and will be streamed live on Sky Sports.
11:36a month ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of Everton vs Southampton in the Premier League. My name is Anthony Scott and I will be your host for this evening's match. We will provide you with all the team news and warmups ahead of kick-off with live updates throughout the match.
