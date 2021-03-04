As it happened: Fulham 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you and goodbye!
Next Up
Final Thoughts
While it wasn't three points for Scott Parker, it was a very positive performance and will encourage Fulham supporters as they look to escape relegation.
A lot of hype was built on Spurs' front-four ahead of the game, but they were ultimately disappointing, with just two shots on target throughout the 90 minutes.
However, at the end of the day, it's three points and another clean sheet, putting them four points behind Everton.
FULL TIME: Fulham 0-1 Spurs
𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 ⏱ A first-half Fulham own goal is enough to hand us the win at Craven Cottage 💪— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 4, 2021
⚪ #FFC 0-1 #THFC 🟢 pic.twitter.com/9D2JmK5H3f
90' - Into injury time
83' - Great Chance for Spurs
Erik Lamela slips in Kane, but Areola is quick off his line to scupper Kane's effort.
10 minutes to go!
Can Spurs hang on, or will Fulham find the equaliser?
75' - More Substitutions
72' - Spurs are under-pressure
67 - Changes for Spurs
62' - Goal disallowed
Fulham's equaliser is chalked off after VAR rule that ball struck the arm of Lemina in the build-up.
A real life-line for Spurs!
GOOOALLL FULHAM
59' - Great defending by Sanchez
He picks up ball inside the area, turns but Sanchez gets back in time to make a last ditch tackle.
52' - Fulham hit the woodwork
Andersen rises the highest from Lookman's free-kick as his header strikes the top of the crossbar.
Fulham are getting closer to that equaliser.
50' - Fulham 0-1 Spurs
Back underway!
Half Time: Fulham 0-1 Spus
Fulham are creating opportunities, and Lemina should have brought the hosts level on the stroke of half time. However, Scott Parker will have to address his midfield at the break as they're currently being overrun by Dele, Ndombele and Hojbjerg.
45' - Great chance for Fulham
39' - Another chance for Spurs
35' - Kane appeals for a penalty
Dele gives Spurs the lead
Bale ➡️ Alli ➡️ Son ➡️ Alli! ⚽️— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 4, 2021
Tottenham unlock the Fulham defence for a lovely breakaway goal! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/D42roM9KmB
26' - VAR Check
19' - Goal for Spurs
GOOOAAALLL DELE!
DELEEEEE!!!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 4, 2021
⚪ #FFC 0-1 #THFC 🟢 pic.twitter.com/OPhBmtvRv4
18' - Kane should have scored
Lovely cross by Son with the outside of his foot but Kane, who is unmarked, sends his header straight into the hands of Areloa.
16' - Bale sends a free-kick over
10' - First chance for Spurs
The flag went up shortly after.
7' - Good Chance for Fulham
5' - Fulham starting strong
0' - Kick off
The teams are out!
15 minutes to go!
Dele starts!
A massive opportunity for Englishmen to impress Jose Mourinho and force his way back into regular thinking.
⭐ @dele_official 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙨 #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/AqhOLln65b— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 4, 2021
Can Fulham crawl out of relegation zone?
A win this evening for Parker's men will see them rise above Newcastle United and out of the relegation zone.
Another clean sheet for Hugo Lloris?
Can Spurs keep Fulham out this evening?
Let's go, Hugo 💪#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/NxBODpqgA2— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 4, 2021
Team News
Dele has been handed his first Premier League start since the opening day defeat against Everton. Ben Davies and Matt Doherty replace Sergio Reguilon and Serge Aurier.
Confirmed Fulham Line-up
The team to take on Tottenham…— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 4, 2021
Game mode 🔛#FULTOT pic.twitter.com/y0N0yThyVa
Confirmed Spurs Line-up
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚪️ Lloris (C), Doherty, Alderwerield, Sanchez, Davies, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bale, Dele, Son, Kane.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/dgf7fmXyS2— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 4, 2021
Spurs have arrived
📍 Craven Cottage #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/DUFl2Cb0YY— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 4, 2021
Can Gareth Bale shine this evening?
Will Bale grab another goal this evening?
𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 goal contributions in his last 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 games.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 2, 2021
🔥 @GarethBale11 #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/gfVGAbmV15
Last time out
Last time 🆚 Spurs...@ivancavaleiro17 ☄️#FFC pic.twitter.com/7OqCVbESmM— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 3, 2021
How to Watch
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
We will be starting live updates from around 4:30pm, ahead of team news at Craven Cottage.
Predicted Line-up
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Ndombele; Bale, Dele, Son; Kane
Early Team News
Alexander Mitrovic is in contention to start this evening, who returned to the bench on Sunday against Crystal Palace after recovering from COVID-19.
Jose Mourinho continues to be without Giovanni Lo Celso, who has been out since December with a hamstring injury.
Preview
Fulham are unbeaten in five ahead of today's game, picking up two victories and three draws. Their recent run of good results has seen them close the gap on Newcastle United to just three points, and a win this evening will see Fulham out of the relegation zone.
However, the Spurs will be looking to build on their emphatic 4-0 victory on Sunday against Burnley. Gareth Bale certainly looks to be hitting the right form after nearly six months at the club. Jose Mourinho's men also have the opportunity to capitalise on Leicester City and Manchester United dropping points yesterday by picking up a victory ar Craven Cottage to go three points behind fourth-placed West Ham.
Kick-off time
Welcome!
My name is Paolo Iantosca and I’ll be your host throughout the 90 minutes, as Spurs look to close the gap on the top four places.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
On reflection, it's a huge three points for Spurs, having to dig deep defensively and grind out the points.
Mourinho's men now sit four points off fourth-placed Everton, so a race for a Champions League spot is back on.
Fulham showed some very slick pieces of football at times but continue to lack a goalscoring presence at the top even though they had a goal disallowed in the second half for a controversial handball.
If they can get Mitrovic or Maja firing, then Fulham will have every confidence of staying up.
However, that's all from me.
I've been Paolo Iantosca, goodnight!