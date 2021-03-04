As it happened: Fulham 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League
That’s it for VAVEL UK’s live text commentary on this Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

On reflection, it's a huge three points for Spurs, having to dig deep defensively and grind out the points.

Mourinho's men now sit four points off fourth-placed Everton, so a race for a Champions League spot is back on.

 Fulham showed some very slick pieces of football at times but continue to lack a goalscoring presence at the top even though they had a goal disallowed in the second half for a controversial handball.

If they can get Mitrovic or Maja firing, then Fulham will have every confidence of staying up.

Next Up

Fulham face a trip to Premier League champions Liverpool and Spurs welcome Crystal Palace to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Final Thoughts

Fulham was fantastic in the second half, constantly putting pressure on Spurs' back-line and creating a handful of chances but failed to find the back of the net. When they did, it was controversially ruled out for handball. 

While it wasn't three points for Scott Parker, it was a very positive performance and will encourage Fulham supporters as they look to escape relegation. 

A lot of hype was built on Spurs' front-four ahead of the game, but they were ultimately disappointing, with just two shots on target throughout the 90 minutes. 
However, at the end of the day, it's three points and another clean sheet, putting them four points behind Everton. 

FULL TIME: Fulham 0-1 Spurs

Spurs hang onto for an important three points at Craven Cottage. 

90' - Into injury time

They're additional four minutes of added time. It's now or never for Fulham.
83' - Great Chance for Spurs

How hasn't Kane scored tonight? 

Erik Lamela slips in Kane, but Areola is quick off his line to scupper Kane's effort.

10 minutes to go!

We are entering the last 10 minutes of the game, and it's still all to play for here at Craven Cottage. 

Can Spurs hang on, or will Fulham find the equaliser?

75' - More Substitutions

Both sides have made changes as we enter the final 15 minutes. Joe Bryan replaces Antonee Robinson, whereas Erik Lamela comes on for Tanguy Ndombele. 
72' - Spurs are under-pressure

Fulham are in complete control of the match at the minute, as Spurs struggle to get out of their half and the hosts keeping on coming back.
67 - Changes for Spurs

Dele, who opened the scoring for Spurs in the first half, and Bale make way for Moussa Sissoko and Lucas Moura. 
62' - Goal disallowed

How cruel. 

Fulham's equaliser is chalked off after VAR rule that ball struck the arm of Lemina in the build-up.

A real life-line for Spurs! 

GOOOALLL FULHAM

It's been coming!
59' - Great defending by Sanchez

Fulham are inching ever closer to the equaliser, this time falling to feet of Loftus-Cheek.

He picks up ball inside the area, turns but Sanchez gets back in time to make a last ditch tackle. 

52' - Fulham hit the woodwork

And just like that, Fulham hit the crossbar. 

Andersen rises the highest from Lookman's free-kick as his header strikes the top of the crossbar. 

Fulham are getting closer to that equaliser. 

50' - Fulham 0-1 Spurs

An even opening five minutes to the second half, with Kane picking up the ball in a bit more space, but neither side are creating opportunities so far. 
Back underway!

Tottenham Hotspur get us underway for the second half.
Half Time: Fulham 0-1 Spus

Spurs head into the break in the lead after Dele flicked home Son cross. Kane, Son, and Bale have all had opportunities to extend their advantage, but Mourinho's men are starting to dictate the game after a slow start. 

Fulham are creating opportunities, and Lemina should have brought the hosts level on the stroke of half time. However, Scott Parker will have to address his midfield at the break as they're currently being overrun by Dele, Ndombele and Hojbjerg.

45' - Great chance for Fulham

Antonee Robinson does brilliantly on the left-hand side to pick out Josh Maja inside the box, who lays it off for on-rushing Mario Lemina. However, the midfielder is leaning back and sends his shot flying over Hugo Lloris. 
39' - Another chance for Spurs

Dele turned provider as his looping cross find Son at the back post, but he can't direct his header on target.

 

35' - Kane appeals for a penalty

Tottenham Hotspur are now appealing for a penalty after Harry Kane believes he was tripped inside the area, but VAR doesn't see any contact and the game is underway again.
19:34a month ago

Dele gives Spurs the lead

26' - VAR Check

A possible check for a Fulham penalty after it appeared to strike the arm of Hojbjerg, but the VAR officials dismiss it.
19' - Goal for Spurs

Moments after Kane should have scored, Dele pokes Spurs in front. Son involved once again as his low cross picks out Dele, who's faint flick to turn it past Areola.

19:21a month ago

GOOOAAALLL DELE!

18' - Kane should have scored

Somehow Kane hasn't opened the scoring. 

Lovely cross by Son with the outside of his foot but Kane, who is unmarked, sends his header straight into the hands of Areloa. 

 

16' - Bale sends a free-kick over

Gareth Bale sends a free-kick well over the bar after Tanguy Ndombele was fouled by Mario Lemina just outside the edge of the box.
10' - First chance for Spurs

Heung-Min Son's cross find Bale, who mis-hits first time before his second shot is saved by feet of Areola.

The flag went up shortly after. 

7' - Good Chance for Fulham

Harrison Reed plays a wonderful reverse ball into the feet of Ademola Lookman inside the box, but it's a poor touch and is quickly closed by Davison Sanchez. 
5' - Fulham starting strong

The hosts have started strongly at Craven Cottage, especially Ruben Loftus-Cheek who has breezed past a few Spurs players in midfield so far.
0' - Kick off

Fulham get us underway at Craven Cottage.
The teams are out!

Kick off is moments away!
15 minutes to go!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur.
Dele starts!

Dele makes his first start in the Premier League in 172 days.

A massive opportunity for Englishmen to impress Jose Mourinho and force his way back into regular thinking.

Can Fulham crawl out of relegation zone?

In the last eight games, Fulham sit 8th in the form table after picking two wins and five draws. 

A win this evening for Parker's men will see them rise above Newcastle United and out of the relegation zone. 

Another clean sheet for Hugo Lloris?

The Frenchman grabbed his 100th clean sheet in the Premier League on Sunday.

Can Spurs keep Fulham out this evening?

Team News

Scott Parker makes three changes to the side that faced Crystal Palace on Sunday as Mario Lemina, Ivan Cavaleiro and Antonee Robinson come in for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Bobby Reid and Kenny Tete.

Dele has been handed his first Premier League start since the opening day defeat against Everton. Ben Davies and Matt Doherty replace Sergio Reguilon and Serge Aurier.

Confirmed Fulham Line-up

18:01a month ago

Confirmed Spurs Line-up

Spurs have arrived

17:44a month ago

Can Gareth Bale shine this evening?

Gareth Bale has been in electric form recently, with seven goal contributions (four goals and three assists) in four games.

Will Bale grab another goal this evening?   

Last time out

These two sides last met in January at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Ivan Cavaleiro's late header grabbed a vital point for Scott Parker's men after Harry Kane opened the scoring in the first half. 

 

Predicted Line-up

Fulham FC: Areola; Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Reed, Lemina; Cavaleiro, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman; Maja

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Ndombele; Bale, Dele, Son; Kane

Early Team News

Fulham will be without back-up goalkeeper Marek Rodak, while Tom Cairney still remains out for Scott Parker's side as he continues his rehabilitation on his knee.


Alexander Mitrovic is in contention to start this evening, who returned to the bench on Sunday against Crystal Palace after recovering from COVID-19. 


Jose Mourinho continues to be without Giovanni Lo Celso, who has been out since December with a hamstring injury. 

Preview

A massive game for both teams!


Fulham are unbeaten in five ahead of today's game, picking up two victories and three draws. Their recent run of good results has seen them close the gap on Newcastle United to just three points, and a win this evening will see Fulham out of the relegation zone. 


However, the Spurs will be looking to build on their emphatic 4-0 victory on Sunday against Burnley. Gareth Bale certainly looks to be hitting the right form after nearly six months at the club. Jose Mourinho's men also have the opportunity to capitalise on Leicester City and Manchester United dropping points yesterday by picking up a victory ar Craven Cottage to go three points behind fourth-placed West Ham.

Kick-off time

Fulham FC vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Craven Cottage, in London. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 BST.
