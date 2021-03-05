As it happened: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-2 Leicester City

23:18a month ago

That's all we have time for!

That's it for this live blog as Leicester rise up to second in the table ahead of the Manchester derby.

The Foxes come up against Sheffield United in their next game, while Brighton face Southampton as their situation threatens to become precarious.

Thank you for joining us tonight and be sure to check out our reaction to the result!

23:14a month ago

Amartey comes in clutch

Amartey swooped in in the last few minutes of the game to clinch the points for his side.

23:12a month ago

In-form Iheanacho

Iheanacho continued his great goalscoring form recently with another tremendous strike.

22:57a month ago

Full time: Brighton 1-2 Leicester

It's all over at the Amex Stadium as Leicester complete the turn around to come away with all three points.

The Foxes got off to the worst possible start after conceding early to Lallana and were arguably lucky to head into the break only a goal down after Brighton struck the post and had a goal disallowed for offside.

Rodgers changed the formation to a back four and Leicester looked a better side for it.

Iheanacho got them back on level terms after converting from a sumptuous Tielemans throughball, before Amartey nodded home Leicester's first goal from a direct corner all season in the dying embers of the match to clinch it for his side.

22:50a month ago

Brighton 1-2 Leicester

92' Dan Burn comes desperately close to connecting with a header in the box but the ball was too far ahead of him.
22:47a month ago

Brighton 1-2 Leicester

89' Vardy gets his first proper chance of the match but the ball sails over the bar.

Jahanbakhsh replaces Bissouma while Choudhury comes on for Iheanacho.

22:45a month ago

Brighton 1-2 Leicester

87' Leicester actually score from a corner!

Albrighton swings in a deep cross which evades the flapping Sanchez. Amartey reacted well and nodded the ball into an empty net.

Leicester have turned this one around!

22:43a month ago

Brighton 1-1 Leicester

85' VAR is getting involved her as Vardy falls in the box but the penalty is not awarded and instead, Leicester have a corner.
22:37a month ago

Brighton 1-1 Leicester

79' Brighton win the ball and break forward. Trossard crosses low into the onrushing Lallana but Schmeichel makes a smart stop to tip it past the post.

The resulting corner comes to nothing.

22:35a month ago

Brighton 1-1 Leicester

78' Maupay makes way for Welbeck in Brighton's second change.
22:33a month ago

Brighton 1-1 Leicester

75' Tielemans is the first player in the referee's book after a foul on Trossard.
22:28a month ago

Brighton 1-1 Leicester

71' Leicester respond with their own change as Tavares makes way for Albrighton.
22:25a month ago

Brighton 1-1 Leicester

67' Alzate comes on to replace Mac Allister in Brighton's first change of the evening.
22:20a month ago

GOAL! Brighton 1-1 Leicester

61' Leicester are back in it!

Tielemans gets the ball to his feet in acres of space for what seems the first time this match. The Belgian slides the ball through expertly to Iheanacho who coolly dinks the ball over the outstretched arm of Sanchez to put his side back on level terms.

22:09a month ago

Brighton 1-0 Leicester

52' Iheanacho is slid through by Castagne but the striker could only find the side netting with a powerful effort.
22:05a month ago

Brighton 1-0 Leicester

47' Iheanacho and Vardy combine well to release the latter on the wing but his low cross is cut out by Dunk and rolls into the arms of Sanchez.
22:01a month ago

Second half!

We're back underway!
21:56a month ago

Advantage Brighton

The key moment of the first half.

Will Leicester respond after the break or will Brighton extend their lead?

21:50a month ago

Half time: Brighton 1-0 Leicester

The whistle has blown for half time and Brighton go into the changing rooms with the advantage after an early Lallana goal.

The Foxes came closest to levelling the score through a spectacular effort from full debutant Tavares but Sanchez was more than equal to it.

Brighton may count themselves unlucky not to have doubled their advantage before the break after hitting the post through Lallana and having a Maupay goal chalked off for offside.

A big team talk is needed from Brendan Rodgers if his side are to turn the match around as Brighton look good value for their lead.

21:45a month ago

Brighton 1-0 Leicester

43' Brighton have the ball in the back of the net through Maupay but the offside flag saves Leicester.

Soyuncu got attracted to the ball and vacated the space that Maupay was occupying so it was lucky that the striker was offside.

The back three is not working for Leicester thus far.

21:40a month ago

Brighton 1-0 Leicester

39' After writing about a potential catalyst for Leicester, Brighton hit the post through Lallana who was so close to his second of the game....
21:38a month ago

Brighton 1-0 Leicester

35' What a debut goal that would have been!

Iheanacho plays the ball long to Vardy who knocks it down to Tavares. The younger volleys the ball so sweetly but was denied by a world class save.

First sniff of goal for Leicester. Will that be the catalyst they needed?

21:25a month ago

Brighton 1-0 Leicester

23' It is all Brighton at the moment as they push for the second goal.

Trossard has the beating of his man and swings in a cross which leads to pinball in the box and the offside flag spares Leicester's unconvincing defending.

They really need to step up this game if they are to get anything out of it, Leicester.

21:22a month ago

Brighton 1-0 Leicester

20' That sums up Leicester so far.

The Foxes have the ball at the feet of Soyuncu and there is absolutely no movement ahead of him. He then goes for a cross field ball on his weaker left foot and it goes straight out of play.

21:12a month ago

GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Leicester

10' Leicester lose the ball from a throw in and it finds itself at the feet of Maupay. The Frenchman plays Lallana through and the former Liverpool man converts past Schmeichel.

 

21:08a month ago

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

6' Tavares is disposessed in midfield and Brighton break forward. Gross swings in a low ball but Fofana slides in to clear for a corner that again, comes to nothing for the hosts.

Brighton looking the better side early on in this match.

21:05a month ago

Brighton 0-0 Leicester

4' A deflection off Ndidi has Schmeichel scrambling but the ball goes wide of the post.

The resulting corner comes to nothing.

21:00a month ago

Kick off!

We're underway!
20:56a month ago

The teams are out

The teams are out on the pitch with kick off imminent.
20:49a month ago

Super Schmeichel

Schmeichel was undoubtedly the star man in Leicester's last match, but can he go one better and keep a clean sheet tonight?

20:48a month ago

Pesky Pascal?

This man could be key in Brighton finally scoring goals but how effective will he be against the Leicester backline?

20:25a month ago

Thoughts for the match

Both teams are going into the match looking of their shoulders, with Brighton looking to pull themselves away from the relegation fight, while Leicester will be hoping that they can put some daylight between them and the chasing pack in the race for a top four place.

The first goal is important in every match but for a Brighton side who are doing everything but score and a Leicester side who have lost a lot of their creativity through injuries, the first goal will go a long way in boosting confidence.

The same could be said for Jamie Vardy, who finds himself in a tough period in front of goal after scoring just once in 13 outings.

The Leicester talisman has found the Amex Stadium to be a happy hunting ground in the past and will be hoping that he can repeat the trick and bag a goal or two once again on the South Coast.

20:04a month ago

Leicester starting XI

Here is the Leicester 11 as they hand Sidnei Tavares is first senior start:
20:01a month ago

Brighton starting lineup

Here is the 11 that the hosts will start with:
19:55a month ago

19:50a month ago

19:45a month ago

Brendan Rodgers on the comparisons to last season

Brendan Rodgers was emphatic in his answer when asked about the comparisons to last season's failure to secure a top four place in his press conference.

“No. It’s totally different. We’ve had much more to deal with in terms of our European games and the difficulties we’ve had around injuries. I’m very proud of the players. We have a real exciting end to the season. We have to deal with what comes our way and win the next game. We’re in a really good position and we have to reinforce that every time we play. Where you are, you deserve to finish in that position. We look to have a good attitude in our work.”

19:40a month ago

Graham Potter on the lack of goals

Brighton boss Graham Potter gave his thoughts to the media about his side's struggles in front of goal during his pre-match press conference. 

"The notion that to score is easy is wrong. We’re playing well, we’re doing a lot of things well, we need to carry on that and try and improve. Football is so good at making sure you don’t always get the rewards, you just have to keep working." 

19:35a month ago

Leicester team news

Leicester recieved the boost of Wesley Fofana's return from injury when they faced Burnley, with the centre back in contention of making another appearance.

The Foxes have also enjoyed the promising news that Ayoze Perez and Dennis Praet are both nearing returns, though the match against Brighton comes too soon for the pair.

19:30a month ago

Brighton team news

Aaron Connolly will be assessed for the match against Leicester after suffering a back spasm during a training session.

Following a setback in his return from a hamsting injury, Tariq Lamptey will consult with a specialist, while Adam Webster and Florin Andone remain unavailable.

19:25a month ago

Last meeting between the sides

The two teams last met in the FA Cup in a tightly contested match that was decided in the final seconds.

Both sides struggled to create clear cut goalscoring chances, with both keepers enjoying a relatively quiet evening in freezing temperatures.

Looking like the match was going to continue for a further 30 minutes, Kelechi Iheanacho rose up highest with seconds to play to nod the ball into the back of the net to send the Foxes through to the next round.

19:20a month ago

Two sides in need of victory

For differing reasons, both Brighton and Leicester will be coming into the game with the hopes that they will be able to register three points on the board after difficult periods.

For the home side, their performances do not have seemed to have dropped, but their ability to score goals has just left them.

The Seagulls have registered 66 shots, with 20 of those on target. Only one of those have bulged the back of the night which is remarkable considering the amount of chances that they have created.

Leicester meanwhile seem to do well by managing to field 11 players as their injury problems have decimated the squad.

Injuries to key players in attack, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, as well as Jonny Evans in defence has broken up the spine of the team and has resulted in a drop in performances and results as the team tries to adapt to life without important members.

A win for Brighton would widen the gap between them and the relegation zone, while three points to Leicester will help them fend off the chasing pack for at least another week as they look to book a Champions League place come the end of the season.

19:15a month ago

Welcome!

Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leicester City.

The two sides come up against each other for the third time this season, with the Foxes winning the previous two, but how will this clash end?

Kick off is due at 20:00.

