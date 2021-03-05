As it happened: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-2 Leicester City

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all we have time for!
Amartey comes in clutch
In-form Iheanacho
Full time: Brighton 1-2 Leicester
The Foxes got off to the worst possible start after conceding early to Lallana and were arguably lucky to head into the break only a goal down after Brighton struck the post and had a goal disallowed for offside.
Rodgers changed the formation to a back four and Leicester looked a better side for it.
Iheanacho got them back on level terms after converting from a sumptuous Tielemans throughball, before Amartey nodded home Leicester's first goal from a direct corner all season in the dying embers of the match to clinch it for his side.
Brighton 1-2 Leicester
Brighton 1-2 Leicester
Jahanbakhsh replaces Bissouma while Choudhury comes on for Iheanacho.
Brighton 1-2 Leicester
Albrighton swings in a deep cross which evades the flapping Sanchez. Amartey reacted well and nodded the ball into an empty net.
Leicester have turned this one around!
Brighton 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 1-1 Leicester
The resulting corner comes to nothing.
Brighton 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 1-1 Leicester
GOAL! Brighton 1-1 Leicester
Tielemans gets the ball to his feet in acres of space for what seems the first time this match. The Belgian slides the ball through expertly to Iheanacho who coolly dinks the ball over the outstretched arm of Sanchez to put his side back on level terms.
Brighton 1-0 Leicester
Brighton 1-0 Leicester
Second half!
Advantage Brighton
Will Leicester respond after the break or will Brighton extend their lead?
Half time: Brighton 1-0 Leicester
The Foxes came closest to levelling the score through a spectacular effort from full debutant Tavares but Sanchez was more than equal to it.
Brighton may count themselves unlucky not to have doubled their advantage before the break after hitting the post through Lallana and having a Maupay goal chalked off for offside.
A big team talk is needed from Brendan Rodgers if his side are to turn the match around as Brighton look good value for their lead.
Brighton 1-0 Leicester
Soyuncu got attracted to the ball and vacated the space that Maupay was occupying so it was lucky that the striker was offside.
The back three is not working for Leicester thus far.
Brighton 1-0 Leicester
Brighton 1-0 Leicester
Iheanacho plays the ball long to Vardy who knocks it down to Tavares. The younger volleys the ball so sweetly but was denied by a world class save.
First sniff of goal for Leicester. Will that be the catalyst they needed?
Brighton 1-0 Leicester
Trossard has the beating of his man and swings in a cross which leads to pinball in the box and the offside flag spares Leicester's unconvincing defending.
They really need to step up this game if they are to get anything out of it, Leicester.
Brighton 1-0 Leicester
The Foxes have the ball at the feet of Soyuncu and there is absolutely no movement ahead of him. He then goes for a cross field ball on his weaker left foot and it goes straight out of play.
GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Leicester
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
Brighton looking the better side early on in this match.
Brighton 0-0 Leicester
The resulting corner comes to nothing.
Kick off!
The teams are out
Super Schmeichel
Pesky Pascal?
Thoughts for the match
The first goal is important in every match but for a Brighton side who are doing everything but score and a Leicester side who have lost a lot of their creativity through injuries, the first goal will go a long way in boosting confidence.
The same could be said for Jamie Vardy, who finds himself in a tough period in front of goal after scoring just once in 13 outings.
The Leicester talisman has found the Amex Stadium to be a happy hunting ground in the past and will be hoping that he can repeat the trick and bag a goal or two once again on the South Coast.
Leicester starting XI
The Foxes' starting XI for #BhaLei 🦊♦️— Leicester City (@LCFC) March 6, 2021
Brought to you by @eToro 🤝
Brighton starting lineup
👊 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦!— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 6, 2021
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3#BHAFC 🔵⚪️
Follow us!
Until then, why not check out the pre-match coverage on our site and follow our twitter pages @VAVEL and @LeicesterVAVEL to join the conversation!
See you then!
How to watch
You can, of course, stay right here on this live blog as you will receive live updates throughout the match.
Brendan Rodgers on the comparisons to last season
“No. It’s totally different. We’ve had much more to deal with in terms of our European games and the difficulties we’ve had around injuries. I’m very proud of the players. We have a real exciting end to the season. We have to deal with what comes our way and win the next game. We’re in a really good position and we have to reinforce that every time we play. Where you are, you deserve to finish in that position. We look to have a good attitude in our work.”
Graham Potter on the lack of goals
"The notion that to score is easy is wrong. We’re playing well, we’re doing a lot of things well, we need to carry on that and try and improve. Football is so good at making sure you don’t always get the rewards, you just have to keep working."
Leicester team news
The Foxes have also enjoyed the promising news that Ayoze Perez and Dennis Praet are both nearing returns, though the match against Brighton comes too soon for the pair.
Brighton team news
Following a setback in his return from a hamsting injury, Tariq Lamptey will consult with a specialist, while Adam Webster and Florin Andone remain unavailable.
Last meeting between the sides
Both sides struggled to create clear cut goalscoring chances, with both keepers enjoying a relatively quiet evening in freezing temperatures.
Looking like the match was going to continue for a further 30 minutes, Kelechi Iheanacho rose up highest with seconds to play to nod the ball into the back of the net to send the Foxes through to the next round.
Two sides in need of victory
For the home side, their performances do not have seemed to have dropped, but their ability to score goals has just left them.
The Seagulls have registered 66 shots, with 20 of those on target. Only one of those have bulged the back of the night which is remarkable considering the amount of chances that they have created.
Leicester meanwhile seem to do well by managing to field 11 players as their injury problems have decimated the squad.
Injuries to key players in attack, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, as well as Jonny Evans in defence has broken up the spine of the team and has resulted in a drop in performances and results as the team tries to adapt to life without important members.
A win for Brighton would widen the gap between them and the relegation zone, while three points to Leicester will help them fend off the chasing pack for at least another week as they look to book a Champions League place come the end of the season.
Welcome!
The two sides come up against each other for the third time this season, with the Foxes winning the previous two, but how will this clash end?
Kick off is due at 20:00.
The Foxes come up against Sheffield United in their next game, while Brighton face Southampton as their situation threatens to become precarious.
Thank you for joining us tonight and be sure to check out our reaction to the result!