Manchester City vs Manchester United: As it happened - Ole topples Pep yet again

19:23a month ago

Full-time

It's all over at the Etihad, as Manchester City's winning run comes to an end at the hands of Manchester United.

United cut the gap at the top of the table to 11 points courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw.

An awful showing from the Citizens, as Ole gets the better of Pep on City's turf yet again.

19:20a month ago

90'

Brandon Williams is on for Bruno Fernandes
19:14a month ago

87'

Martial is off, replaced by Nemanja Matic.
19:00a month ago

72'

Mason Greenwood is on to replace the injured Marcus Rashford.
18:57a month ago

70'

Phil Foden is on, replacing Gabriel Jesus.

Not the Brazilian's finest performance in a City shirt.

18:56a month ago

68'

What a chance to make it 3!

Martial should really do better as he fires straight at Ederson with the goal gaping.

18:52a month ago

64'

First change for City.

Joao Cancelo is replaced by Kyle Walker.

Strange.

18:47a month ago

60'

Manchester City have been absolutely dreadful so far.

Riyad Mahrez blazes over from a corner as the latest chance goes begging.

18:37a month ago

GOAL MANCHESTER UNITED

Luke Shaw makes it two.

Joao Cancelo has an absolute mare allowing Shaw inside, with the Englishman playing a quick one-two with Rashford before placing an effort into the far corner.

Incredible scenes at the Etihad.

18:34a month ago

47' WOODWORK

Rodri is inches away from bringing City level!

The Spaniard's effort from the edge of the box nails the crossbar and sails behind.

18:32a month ago

Kick-off

We're back underway at the Etihad.
18:16a month ago

Half-Time

Half-time at the Etihad and it's Manchester United who lead by a goal to nil courtesy of Bruno Fernandes' second-minute penalty.

City's 21-game winning streak in real danger of ending here in East Manchester.

18:12a month ago

42'

Man City with half a chance as they are awarded a free-kick 25-yards out, Henderson tips De Bruyne's effort behind for a corner.
18:02a month ago

30'

Harry Maguire finds his way into Anthony Taylor's book after a crunching tackle on Gabriel Jesus.
17:54a month ago

24'

Zinchenko forces Henderson into his first action of the afternoon, striking a fierce effort from distance that the Englishman deals with well.
17:51a month ago

20'

City starting to dictate the tempo of this one, Henderson hasn't got his gloves dirty as of yet though.
17:46a month ago

15'

Rashford has a go from distance, dealt with by Ederson.

United pushing for a second here.

17:43a month ago

13'

Manchester City look incredibly out of sorts here, as Kevin De Bruyne sends a heavy touch out of play for a Manchester United throw.
17:39a month ago

8'

City slowly starting to work their way into the game after being shellshocked by a lightning-fast start from United.

 

17:33a month ago

3'

A quickfire start from United, who have an early chance to double their lead as Luke Shaw fires from inside the area.

Ederson collects, just.

17:32a month ago

GOAL MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United take the lead from the penalty spot through Bruno Fernandes.

Awful from Ederson, who gets a huge hand to the ball but can't keep it out.

 

17:32a month ago

Kick off

We're underway at the Etihad
16:32a month ago

Team News: Manchester United

Henderson; Shaw, Maguire (C), Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes; James, Martial, Rashford
16:31a month ago

Team News: Manchester City

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C), Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus
13:01a month ago

12:56a month ago

12:51a month ago

Man United: Predicted XI

United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire (C), Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani
12:46a month ago

Man City: Predicted XI

City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo; Sterling, Foden, De Bruyne (C)
12:41a month ago

Man United Team News

For United, there will be no Paul Pogba, Juan Mata or Phil Jones as the trio remains in the treatment room for another matchday.

There will be late fitness tests for Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial, neither of whom featured in Ole's squad for their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Victor Lindelof was on the bench for that goalless draw at Selhurst Park, and the Swede could be in line for a recall to the starting eleven on Sunday.

David De Gea missed Wednesday's fixture due to personal reasons, with it still unclear whether he will be back with the squad in time for the hotly anticipated clash.

 

12:36a month ago

Man City Team News

Pep Guardiola will have a near full-strength squad to select from for tomorrow's clash, with only long-term injury absence Nathan Ake unavailable for selection.

 

12:31a month ago

Third Meeting of the Season

It is the third time that the two sides have met this season, with the two playing out a dour stalemate at Old Trafford back in December.

City got the better of their fierce rivals in the Carabao Cup the last time the two sides met though.

Goals from John Stones and Fernandinho secured City's passage to yet another League Cup final.

United have fared well at the Etihad in recent times though, winning the last two clashes between the two on City's home turf.

12:26a month ago

Manchester United: Form Guide

Things haven't been so easy for United in recent weeks, with the heavily congested fixture schedule seemingly taking its toll on Ole's men.

That said, United are on a 10 match unbeaten run, though they have failed to score in their last three.

The Reds are undefeated in their last 20 road matches in the Premier League, but they come up against their toughest task of the season today.

12:21a month ago

Manchester City: Form Guide

As we've previously mentioned, City have been unstoppable in recent weeks.

Pep's men have won 21 in a row in all competitions, with their most recent victory coming here at the Etihad on Tuesday night, when they saw off a stubborn Wolves outfit by four goals to one.


12:16a month ago

Manchester Dominance

Today's fixture sees first take on second, though there is little importance in terms of a title race in this one.

Manchester City - on the back of a record-breaking 21 wins in a row in all competitions - lead their neighbours by a modest 14 points ahead of kick-off.

Manchester United will be looking for a crucial three points in their quest for Champions League football, with recent results dragging Ole's men back into a top-four battle.

