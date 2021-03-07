Manchester City vs Manchester United: As it happened - Ole topples Pep yet again

ADVERTISEMENT
Full-time
90'
87'
72'
70'
Not the Brazilian's finest performance in a City shirt.
68'
Martial should really do better as he fires straight at Ederson with the goal gaping.
64'
Joao Cancelo is replaced by Kyle Walker.
Strange.
60'
Riyad Mahrez blazes over from a corner as the latest chance goes begging.
GOAL MANCHESTER UNITED
Joao Cancelo has an absolute mare allowing Shaw inside, with the Englishman playing a quick one-two with Rashford before placing an effort into the far corner.
Incredible scenes at the Etihad.
47' WOODWORK
The Spaniard's effort from the edge of the box nails the crossbar and sails behind.
Kick-off
Half-Time
City's 21-game winning streak in real danger of ending here in East Manchester.
42'
30'
24'
20'
15'
United pushing for a second here.
13'
8'
3'
Ederson collects, just.
GOAL MANCHESTER UNITED
Awful from Ederson, who gets a huge hand to the ball but can't keep it out.
Kick off
Team News: Manchester United
Team News: Manchester City
Man United: Predicted XI
Man City: Predicted XI
Man United Team News
There will be late fitness tests for Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial, neither of whom featured in Ole's squad for their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Victor Lindelof was on the bench for that goalless draw at Selhurst Park, and the Swede could be in line for a recall to the starting eleven on Sunday.
David De Gea missed Wednesday's fixture due to personal reasons, with it still unclear whether he will be back with the squad in time for the hotly anticipated clash.
Man City Team News
Third Meeting of the Season
City got the better of their fierce rivals in the Carabao Cup the last time the two sides met though.
Goals from John Stones and Fernandinho secured City's passage to yet another League Cup final.
United have fared well at the Etihad in recent times though, winning the last two clashes between the two on City's home turf.
Manchester United: Form Guide
That said, United are on a 10 match unbeaten run, though they have failed to score in their last three.
The Reds are undefeated in their last 20 road matches in the Premier League, but they come up against their toughest task of the season today.
Manchester City: Form Guide
Pep's men have won 21 in a row in all competitions, with their most recent victory coming here at the Etihad on Tuesday night, when they saw off a stubborn Wolves outfit by four goals to one.
Manchester Dominance
Manchester City - on the back of a record-breaking 21 wins in a row in all competitions - lead their neighbours by a modest 14 points ahead of kick-off.
Manchester United will be looking for a crucial three points in their quest for Champions League football, with recent results dragging Ole's men back into a top-four battle.
United cut the gap at the top of the table to 11 points courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw.
An awful showing from the Citizens, as Ole gets the better of Pep on City's turf yet again.