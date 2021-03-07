As it happened: West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Newcastle United in the Premier League
 (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

14:56a month ago

14:55a month ago

The stats

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Newcastle United

 

Possession: 53%-47%

 

Goal attempts: 13-9

 

Shots on target: 3-5

 

Shots off target: 6-2

 

Blocked shots: 4-2

 

Free-kicks: 11-12

 

Corners: 9-7

 

Offsides: 1-1

 

Goalkeeper saves: 5-3

 

Fouls: 11-10

 

Tackles: 11-17

 

Yellow cards: 0-0

 

Red cards: 0-0

14:52a month ago

FT: West Brom 0-0 Newcastle

All over here at The Hawthorns and it will be no surprise that this game has ended goalless.

 

Both sides had chances to win the game, but a lack of cutting edge from either team sees West Brom and Newcastle share the spoils.

14:50a month ago

90+2'

Ryan Fraser is replaced by Andy Carroll with just seconds to go.
14:48a month ago

90'

Three minutes of additional time for either side to snatch a winner...
14:48a month ago

89'

Townsend hooks it across the face of goal but Clark is on hand to clear the ball away from danger.
14:45a month ago

87'

Joelinton gets a head on Shelvey's free-kick but its straight into the hands of Johnstone.
14:41a month ago

84'

Double change for West Brom sees Hal Robson-Kanu and Karlan Grant replace Matt Phillips and Mbaye Diagne.
14:38a month ago

80'

We're heading into the final ten minutes at The Hawthorns, not much to separate the two sides so far...
14:29a month ago

71'

Willock drives forward and picks out Joelinton who scuffs a left footed effort into the hands of Johnstone.
14:19a month ago

60'

Newcastle break through Gayle, who tees in Willock, but shot is saved well by Johnstone.

 

Best chance of the half for the visitors...

14:15a month ago

57'

First change of the game for Newcastle sees Jeff Hendrick replaced by Dwight Gayle.
14:13a month ago

54'

Pereira finds Townsend who knocks a low cross into Phillips, who blazes the ball over from six yards out.

 

He really should do better there!

14:07a month ago

49'

Maitland-Niles floats a ball towards Diagne but he cannot get his head on the end of it and it falls out for a goal-kick.
14:03a month ago

46'

The away side get us started for the second half!
13:50a month ago

HT: West Brom 0-0 Newcastle

We go in level at The Hawthorns after an opening 45 minutes that has be void of any real quality from either side.

 

Newcastle started the brighter, but in the final 15 minutes of the half, West Brom came into their own and looked the most threatening.

 

A huge second half coming up!

13:47a month ago

45'

There will be one minute of additional time.
13:38a month ago

37'

Willock's poor attempted clearance finds its way to Townsend, who crosses to Diagne, whose header forces Dubravka to make a save which results in a West Brom corner.
13:36a month ago

35'

Dubravka is forced into a save as Phillips has a pop from 30-yards out.
13:32a month ago

30'

Fraser's short corner finds Shelvey who has a shot, it takes a slight deflection, but Johnstone makes the save.
13:30a month ago

28'

Furlong's long throw finds its way into the box, Bartley flicks it on to Diagne who blazes his effort over-the-bar!
13:22a month ago

20'

Townsend's cross finds Pereira on the volley but his effort is straight at Dubravka.
13:15a month ago

12'

Huge chance for Newcastle is squandered!

 

Joelinton gets through on goal, but instead of shooting, he tries to square it to Fraser - but Bartley gets a vital block on the ball to stop an almost certain goal!

13:10a month ago

8'

Krafth tries a shot from distance which forces Johnstone into a save.
13:09a month ago

6'

Fraser finds himself through on goal but as he looks to square the ball to Joelinton at the back post, Townsend gets a vital heel on the ball to stop a big opportunity for the visitors.
13:04a month ago

3'

An early corner for Newcastle is headed away by Bartley.
13:01a month ago

1'

The home side get us underway!
12:58a month ago

The teams are out!

The two sides enter the pitch at The Hawthorns and kick-off is now imminent!
12:37a month ago

12:00a month ago

Starting XI - Newcastle

12:00a month ago

Starting XI - West Brom

11:37a month ago

Stat attack

- West Brom have won seven points from their last four home games against Newcastle. (W2 D1 L1)

 

- Newcastle are looking to complete their first league double over West Brom since the 2008/09 season.

 

- West Brom have not won in their last eight Premier League games that have been played on a Sunday.

 

- Newcastle have beaten West Brom in the last two fixtures between the two sides.

05:28a month ago

Form guide

West Brom: LDDWL

 

Newcastle: LWLLD

10:57a month ago

Previous meeting

The last time these two sides met was in December 2020, where Newcastle snatched a vital 2-1 victory over West Brom at St James' Park.

 

Miguel Almiron gave The Magpies the lead after just 19 seconds, but Darnell Furlong's strike on the 50 minute mark left the two sides level until eight minutes from time when Dwight Gayle's header condemned his former club to defeat in the North East.

10:23a month ago

It's matchday!

14:08a month ago

13:57a month ago

Steve Bruce on the relegation fight

"I’ve got 100% faith in the players. I always knew it was going to be tough.

 

"It’s a tough gig this one, but I’ll try my best to make sure we’re ok."

13:56a month ago

Sam Allardyce on the magnitude of tomorrow's game

"If we beat Newcastle we’re only six points away from them but, if we lose, we’re 12 points away, which would make life extraordinarily difficult.

 

"That’s how big this one is."

13:53a month ago

Predicted line-up - Newcastle

Dubravka; Murphy, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis; Hendrick, Shelvey; Willock; Fraser, Gayle. (5-2-1-2)
13:51a month ago

Predicted line-up - West Brom

Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Snodgrass, Maitland-Niles, Yokuslu, Gallagher, Pereira; Diagne. (4-5-1)
13:47a month ago

Team news - Newcastle

The attacking trio of Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron are all ruled out until the earliest date of next month.

 

Defenders Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo are also ruled out of tomorrow afternoon's game.

 

Emil Krafth picked up what was described as a "nasty shin injury" by Steve Bruce during the draw at the weekend at Wolves, and has a 50/50 chance of featuring at The Hawthorns.

 

Isaac Hayden is also an injury doubt for tomorrow with an ankle injury.

 

One man who is set to return to the side is defender Federico Fernandez, who has trained all week after fully recovering from a thigh injury.

13:41a month ago

Team news - West Brom

West Brom have no major injury or suspension issues heading into this game other than left-back Kieran Gibbs being a doubt for tomorrow with a neck/shoulder injury that he sustained back in January.
13:33a month ago

Newcastle looking for a return to winning ways

A training ground bust-up, an injury crisis and a failed high court judgement - and some would say that is just an average week on the Newcastle United rollercoaster.

 

Steve Bruce's side undoubtedly head into their biggest game of the season fresh off a 1-1 draw with Wolves, meaning they have only won two of their last 17 games.

 

Three points in the West Midlands tomorrow however will give them a six point buffer from 18th placed Fulham.

13:28a month ago

West Brom seeking a much-needed victory

The games are starting to run out for Sam Allardyce's West  Brom side, with The Baggies now firmly rooted in 19th place after their narrow 1-0 defeat to Everton in midweek.

 

A win against 17th placed Newcastle tomorrow would move them within six points from safety.

13:23a month ago

Kick-off time

West Brom vs Newcastle will be played at The Hawthorns, in West Bromwich, England.

 

The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 BST.

13:18a month ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: West Brom vs Newcastle!

 

My name is Harry Roy and I'll be your host for this game.

 

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.

