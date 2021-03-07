As it happened: West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Newcastle United in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
The stats
Possession: 53%-47%
Goal attempts: 13-9
Shots on target: 3-5
Shots off target: 6-2
Blocked shots: 4-2
Free-kicks: 11-12
Corners: 9-7
Offsides: 1-1
Goalkeeper saves: 5-3
Fouls: 11-10
Tackles: 11-17
Yellow cards: 0-0
Red cards: 0-0
FT: West Brom 0-0 Newcastle
Both sides had chances to win the game, but a lack of cutting edge from either team sees West Brom and Newcastle share the spoils.
Best chance of the half for the visitors...
He really should do better there!
HT: West Brom 0-0 Newcastle
Newcastle started the brighter, but in the final 15 minutes of the half, West Brom came into their own and looked the most threatening.
A huge second half coming up!
Joelinton gets through on goal, but instead of shooting, he tries to square it to Fraser - but Bartley gets a vital block on the ball to stop an almost certain goal!
The teams are out!
Starting XI - Newcastle
Starting XI - West Brom
Stat attack
- Newcastle are looking to complete their first league double over West Brom since the 2008/09 season.
- West Brom have not won in their last eight Premier League games that have been played on a Sunday.
- Newcastle have beaten West Brom in the last two fixtures between the two sides.
Form guide
Newcastle: LWLLD
Previous meeting
Miguel Almiron gave The Magpies the lead after just 19 seconds, but Darnell Furlong's strike on the 50 minute mark left the two sides level until eight minutes from time when Dwight Gayle's header condemned his former club to defeat in the North East.
It's matchday!
Steve Bruce on the relegation fight
"It’s a tough gig this one, but I’ll try my best to make sure we’re ok."
Sam Allardyce on the magnitude of tomorrow's game
"That’s how big this one is."
Predicted line-up - Newcastle
Predicted line-up - West Brom
Team news - Newcastle
Defenders Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo are also ruled out of tomorrow afternoon's game.
Emil Krafth picked up what was described as a "nasty shin injury" by Steve Bruce during the draw at the weekend at Wolves, and has a 50/50 chance of featuring at The Hawthorns.
Isaac Hayden is also an injury doubt for tomorrow with an ankle injury.
One man who is set to return to the side is defender Federico Fernandez, who has trained all week after fully recovering from a thigh injury.
Team news - West Brom
Newcastle looking for a return to winning ways
Steve Bruce's side undoubtedly head into their biggest game of the season fresh off a 1-1 draw with Wolves, meaning they have only won two of their last 17 games.
Three points in the West Midlands tomorrow however will give them a six point buffer from 18th placed Fulham.
West Brom seeking a much-needed victory
A win against 17th placed Newcastle tomorrow would move them within six points from safety.
Kick-off time
The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 BST.
Welcome!
My name is Harry Roy and I'll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.