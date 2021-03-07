As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Crystal Palace in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Palace are eight points above safety despite this evenings loss. They had their fair share of chances but the Tottenham strikers couldn't be held back.
Tottenham need to build on the last three performances as they look to get further into the top four before the end of the season.
Full Time: Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Crystal Palace
A goal from Benteke on the stroke of half time wasn't enough for Palace.
90+4' Tottenham Chance
90' Tottenham booking!
Record Breakers
🏴 🇰🇷 @HKane and Heung-Min Son have now combined for more goals in a single season than any other duo in @premierleague history!
84' Corner for Palace
80' Tottenham Substitution
76' Kane hits the Brace
TOTTENHAM GOAL
74' Palace Substitution
70' Tottenham substitution
69' Palace chance
67' Palace Corner
65' Palace Substitution
65' Palace Corner
61' Tottenham Chance
53' Palace Chance
51' Kane Scores
TOTTENHAM GOAL
49' Bale Brace
TOTTENHAM GOAL
48' Palace Booking!
45' Second half is underway.
Half Time: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Crystal Palace
A half that Tottenham dominated but the first time Lloris is challenged, Palace score.
PALACE GOAL
45' Palace free kick
42' Palace Corner
40' Palace Corner
37' Tottenham Chance
36' Tottenham free kick
35' Palace Booking
31' Tottenham Chance
28' First booking
25' Bale scores
TOTTENHAM GOAL
21' Palace push forward
12' Foul on Kane
10' Foul on Ward
6' Tottenham Chance
3' Tottenham getting forward
0' We are underway
The teams are out!
Kick off approaching!
Zaha is back!
30 minutes to go!
Hodgson makes one change with Riedewald replacing McCarthy. Zaha returns to the bench for the visitors.
Palace Arrive!
Crystal Palace line-up!
Tottenham line-up!
The Venue!
Last Time Out!
Palace team-news!
Nathaniel Clyne, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins are expected to miss the game through injury, with James McCarthy and James McArthur continuing to be assessed of this evening.
Tottenham team-news!
Giovani Lo Celso still remains doubtful despite returning to training.
Palace at Tottenham!
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Preview!
Crystal Palace are comfortable above the drop zone in the league in 13th.
In the return leg in December, Harry Kane opened the scoring in the first half before the team sat back and allowed Jeffrey Schlupp to score an equaliser in the final 10 minutes.
Previous 5 matches
Tottenham Hotspur: WWLLW
Crystal Palace: DDWLL
Welcome!
My name is Khya Gott and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
