As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Crystal Palace in Premier League
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Gareth Bale of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 07, 2021 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham face their North London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday and Crystal Palace host West Brom on Saturday.
Final Thoughts

Tottenham secured their third win in a row after a comfortable win over Palace. The North London team are now just two points behind the top four. 

Palace are eight points above safety despite this evenings loss. They had their fair share of chances but the Tottenham strikers couldn't be held back. 

Tottenham need to build on the last three performances as they look to get further into the top four before the end of the season.

Full Time: Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Crystal Palace

Two goals from Bale and Two goals from Kane sees Tottenham get their third league win in a row. 

A goal from Benteke on the stroke of half time wasn't enough for Palace. 

 

90+4' Tottenham Chance

Lucas tries to cross to Vinicius but the ball goes across the goal and out for a goal kick.
90' Tottenham booking!

Doherty is booked.
Record Breakers

84' Corner for Palace

Palace have a corner but Mateta heads the ball over the crossbar.
80' Tottenham Substitution

Vinicius replaces Kane. That was Kane's final piece of action for the evening and what a game he has had. Two assists and Two goals for the striker.
76' Kane hits the Brace

The substitution Lamela passes to Son. The dynamic duo strike again as Son passes to Kane who passes the ball into the back of the net.
TOTTENHAM GOAL

74' Palace Substitution

Benteke is replaced by Mateta.
70' Tottenham substitution

Lamela and Sissoko replace Bale and Winks.
21:42a month ago

69' Palace chance

Zaha gets a shot away but hits the bar, then Lloris before the defenders clear the ball.
67' Palace Corner

Palace have a corner but good hands from Lloris punches the ball away.
21:39a month ago

65' Palace Substitution

Townsend makes way for Schlupp.
21:38a month ago

65' Palace Corner

Palace have a corner but the ball goes as far back as Guaita.
61' Tottenham Chance

Bale takes the corner that falls to Kane, the striker got a head to it but his shot goes wide.
53' Palace Chance

Riedewald has a mishit chance that goes wide.
51' Kane Scores

Doherty finds Kane on the outside of the box who hits the ball into the back of the net. What a hit from the Englishman.
TOTTENHAM GOAL

49' Bale Brace

Reguilon crosses the ball and finds Kane. Unselfishly, Kane heads to Bale who finds the back of the net for his second of the match.
21:23a month ago

TOTTENHAM GOAL

48' Palace Booking!

Riedewald is booked.
45' Second half is underway.

Tottenham get us underway. Palace make a substitution with Zaha replacing Eze.
Half Time: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Crystal Palace

A goal on the stroke from Benteke on the stroke of half time cancels out Bale's goal. 

A half that Tottenham dominated but the first time Lloris is challenged, Palace score. 

PALACE GOAL

45' Palace free kick

Ayew wins Palace a free kick after a foul conceded by Winks. Townsend takes the free kick but Tottenham counter.
42' Palace Corner

Alderweireld tries to clear the ball but heads to Sanchez to concede a corner. But nothing comes of the corner.
40' Palace Corner

Van Aanholt wins Palace a corner after poor defending from Tottenham sees the visitors get forward.
37' Tottenham Chance

Ball crosses the ball and finds Reguilon. The full-back tries his luck but his shot goes wide.
36' Tottenham free kick

Kane has a free kick that hits the Palace wall. 
35' Palace Booking

Cahill is booked for a foul on Lucas.
31' Tottenham Chance

Bale crosses the ball but Guaita comfortably catches the ball.
28' First booking

Ayew booked for a foul on Bale in the center circle.
25' Bale scores

Lucas wins the ball back before Kane makes a simple pass to the feet of Bale who passes the ball into the back of the net.
20:41a month ago

TOTTENHAM GOAL

21' Palace push forward

Townsend tries to pass the ball into the box but Lloris picked the ball up in the box.
12' Foul on Kane

Kane wins the hosts a free kick after a foul near the half way line.
10' Foul on Ward

Ward falls foul to a tackle by Hojbjerg but the defender continues after receiving treatment.
6' Tottenham Chance

Doherty passes to Bale who crosses the ball to Son. Son has a shot but the shot is straight into the hands of Guaita
3' Tottenham getting forward

Tottenham get forward for the first time with Kane making a pass to Reguilon, but Palace stay strong and get the ball out to safety.
0' We are underway

Palace get us underway.
The teams are out!

Kick off is moments away!
Kick off approaching!

Zaha is back!

19:45a month ago

30 minutes to go!

Mourinho makes three changes to the team who beat Fulham on Thursday. Winks, Lucas and Reguilon come into the team in place of Ndombele, Dele and Davies.

 

Hodgson makes one change with Riedewald replacing McCarthy. Zaha returns to the bench for the visitors.

Palace Arrive!

19:17a month ago

Crystal Palace line-up!

19:16a month ago

Tottenham line-up!

The Venue!

Last Time Out!

 


Palace team-news!

Wilfred Zaha is back for the visitors after missing 5 games due to a hamstring problem. 

Nathaniel Clyne, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins are expected to miss the game through injury, with James McCarthy and James McArthur continuing to be assessed of this evening.

Tottenham team-news!

Serge Aurier is expected to return to the squad after being rested in Thursday nights win over Fulham. 

Giovani Lo Celso still remains doubtful despite returning to training. 

Palace at Tottenham!

12:26a month ago

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The last time Spurs hosted Palace was the grand opening of the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Heung-min Son and Christian Eriksen getting the goals.

 

Preview!

Tottenham continue to push for a top four finish and are currently in 8th in the Premier League. With a win today, the hosts will be 2 points behind 4th place Chelsea.

Crystal Palace are comfortable above the drop zone in the league in 13th. 

In the return leg in December, Harry Kane opened the scoring in the first half before the team sat back and allowed Jeffrey Schlupp to score an equaliser in the final 10 minutes.

 

Previous 5 matches

Tottenham Hotspur: WWLLW

Crystal Palace: DDWLL

Kick-off Time!

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:15 BST.
Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace!

 

My name is Khya Gott and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com

