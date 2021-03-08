As it happened: West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United
(Photo: @alanrzepa/@VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

22:57a month ago

FINAL-TIME: West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United

Well, that went well. My 2-1 prediction was a bit off but who cares about that anyway.

Jesse Lingard's and Craig Dawson's first-half goals proved enough to see the game off, although Patrick Bamford should've had at least one as he's missed at least two great opportunities.

Man Of The Match? Well, I think we all know who should receive that award.
22:49a month ago
86' It just won't happen for Leeds.

A rebound off of Vladimir Coufal was destined to make it into the back of the net but Dawson was there to clear.
22:40a month ago
78' Bamford, oh dear...

Six yards away from the goal and he somehow managed to put the ball over the bar.

Not the best day in the office for the striker.
22:37a month ago
76' A bit of a slow game right now as West Ham look more than comfortable.

Declan Rice tried his luck from range but dragged it wide.
22:24a month ago
63' Good chance for West Ham after Cresswell whipped in another good free-kick, but after three attempts and two penalty shouts, the ball was cleared.
22:16a month ago
56' After seeing Fornals' strike, Benrahma wanted to try one himself.

Unfortunately, it wasn't as good.
22:14a month ago
52' Pablo Fornals, wow.

The Spaniard hit a volley from about 30 yards out, hitting the bar as a result.

What an effort though.
22:12a month ago
50' An acrobatic effort from Raphinha deflected off of Diop's back, but Fabiański managed to turn it behind for a corner.
22:09a month ago
48' What a chance for Leeds!

A brilliant ball from Llorente towards Bamford who was kept onside by Dawson, but the striker missed a very easy opportunity.

Should've done much, much better.
22:06a month ago
46' And we're back underway!

No changes to either side at the break.
21:50a month ago

HALF-TIME: West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United

After a *very* shaky start, the Hammers are now cruising.

Jesse Lingard and Craig Dawson with the goals as West Ham lead at the break.

Leeds looking completely out of the game.
21:49a month ago
46' Another corner, another goa... nope, not this time.

Dawson again, but this time only managed to hit the woodwork.
21:39a month ago
37' Great work on the ball from Benrahma as he skipped past three players before firing an effort from 25 yards out, but Meslier saved it for a corner.

Unfortunately, nothing else followed.
21:32a month ago

GOAL: West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United

The Hammers are cruising now!

Fantastic delivery from Aaron Cresswell from a corner and Craig Dawson was there to head it home!

Phenomenal movement from the centre-back to lose Diego Llorente.
21:24a month ago

GOAL: West Ham United 1-0 Leeds United

Oof!

Ilan Meslier managed to save Jesse Lingard's penalty, but the loanee smashed in the rebound!

Great work from Lingard to win the penalty as well as he skipped away from Luke Ayling whose late challenge brought the Englishman down.
21:22a month ago
20' PENALTY TO WEST HAM!
21:20a month ago
18' Good cross from Michail Antonio into the box, but Tomas Soucek couldn't connect cleanly and headed it out for a goal-kick.
21:19a month ago
16' Said Benrahma with a lovely bit of pressing as he nearly managed to nick the ball from between Raphinha's feet, but the Brazilian just managed to keep it.
21:14a month ago
12' West Ham with a half-chance of their own, but Pablo Fornals' cross was blocked by Stuart Dallas.
21:11a month ago
8' Leeds put the ball into the back of the net yet again, but this time during Raphinha's cross that was turned in, the ball was already out of play.
21:10a month ago

NO GOAL!

7' Leeds thought they've scored through Patrick Roberts, but Costa was offside in the build-up.

West Ham have to wake up before they actually concede.
21:07a month ago
5' Costa got a shot on goal after some good vision from Mateusz Klich, but only managed to fire it over the bar
21:06a month ago
3' Well, nevermind. Dean has already missed a clear handball from Tyler Roberts.

This can end up being a long, long evening.
21:04a month ago
2' Helder Costa raced down the wing, but Issa Diop was there to clear.

From the following corner, West Ham managed to clear.
21:03a month ago

KICK-OFF: West Ham United 0-0 Leeds United

And now we're underway.

Mike Dean gets the game going. Hopefully, there will be no controversies this time around.
21:02a month ago

Minute of silence

Before the kick-off, there's a minute of silence for ex-West Ham manager, Glenn Roeder, who passed away last week after a long battle with cancer.

Rest in Peace, legend.

 
20:58a month ago

Closing in on kick-off

Just under five minutes left until the first whistle of the game as the teams come out onto the pitch.
20:32a month ago

Talking team news

A little unexpected after David Moyes' comments from yesterday, but Łukasz Fabiański is back in goal for the Hammers replacing Darren Randolph who misses out with an injury.

Apart from the change in goal, Said Benrahma is also in the starting XI replacing Ben Johnson switching the system from 532 back to a 4231 set-up. Jarrod Bowen starts on the bench again.

Marcelo Bielsa made just one change, Kalvin Phillips replacing Pascal Struijk in the defensive midfield position as he managed to recover from an injury just in time.
20:11a month ago

I need a break

Excuse me for a second, I need to chill out a bit after perfectly predicting BOTH starting XI's.

This is like the highest point of my career so far. I'll be back in about 10-15 minutes to talk through the team news.
20:05a month ago

Leeds United Starting XI

Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips; Costa, Klich, Roberts, Raphinha; Bamford.
20:01a month ago

West Ham United Starting XI

Fabiański; Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Lingard, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.
09:46a month ago

Where to watch

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you can't, the game will be available through the NOW TV pass.

If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

09:41a month ago

Leeds United predicted lineup

Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips; Costa, Klich, Roberts, Raphinha; Bamford.
09:36a month ago

West Ham predicted lineup

Fabiański; Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Lingard, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.
09:31a month ago

Player to watch

After impressing in the earlier mentioned match between West Ham and Leeds, the player I back to influence the outcome of the game is Said Benrahma.

The Algerian registered five assists in all competitions so far this season although he's yet to score a goal for his new side so he'll be most certainly looking to break his deadlock against Leeds.
09:26a month ago

Previous encounters

Going off the most recent result between the two teams, West Ham should be much more confident in a build-up to this game.

When the sides met earlier on this season, the Hammers triumphed 1-2 over their opponents after goals from Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna completed the turnaround as Mateusz Klich put Leeds in front in the 6th minute from the penalty spot.
09:21a month ago

Current form

The hosts are coming into the game in sixth place in the Premier League table having just suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to runaway league leaders, Manchester City.

And similarly, the visitors have also suffered a narrow loss in their latest league matchup, but a 1-0 against Aston Villa instead.

09:16a month ago

Kick-off time

West Ham United v Leeds United will be played at the London Stadium, London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 GMT.
09:11a month ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match West Ham United v Leeds United!

My name is Alan Rzepa and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it's happening live here on VAVEL.com
 
VAVEL Logo