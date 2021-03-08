As it happened: West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United

ADVERTISEMENT
FINAL-TIME: West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United
86' It just won't happen for Leeds.
A rebound off of Vladimir Coufal was destined to make it into the back of the net but Dawson was there to clear.
78' Bamford, oh dear...
Six yards away from the goal and he somehow managed to put the ball over the bar.
Not the best day in the office for the striker.
76' A bit of a slow game right now as West Ham look more than comfortable.
Declan Rice tried his luck from range but dragged it wide.
63' Good chance for West Ham after Cresswell whipped in another good free-kick, but after three attempts and two penalty shouts, the ball was cleared.
56' After seeing Fornals' strike, Benrahma wanted to try one himself.
Unfortunately, it wasn't as good.
52' Pablo Fornals, wow.
The Spaniard hit a volley from about 30 yards out, hitting the bar as a result.
What an effort though.
50' An acrobatic effort from Raphinha deflected off of Diop's back, but Fabiański managed to turn it behind for a corner.
48' What a chance for Leeds!
A brilliant ball from Llorente towards Bamford who was kept onside by Dawson, but the striker missed a very easy opportunity.
Should've done much, much better.
46' And we're back underway!
No changes to either side at the break.
HALF-TIME: West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United
After a *very* shaky start, the Hammers are now cruising.
Jesse Lingard and Craig Dawson with the goals as West Ham lead at the break.
Leeds looking completely out of the game.
46' Another corner, another goa... nope, not this time.
Dawson again, but this time only managed to hit the woodwork.
37' Great work on the ball from Benrahma as he skipped past three players before firing an effort from 25 yards out, but Meslier saved it for a corner.
Unfortunately, nothing else followed.
GOAL: West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United
The Hammers are cruising now!
Fantastic delivery from Aaron Cresswell from a corner and Craig Dawson was there to head it home!
Phenomenal movement from the centre-back to lose Diego Llorente.
GOAL: West Ham United 1-0 Leeds United
Oof!
Ilan Meslier managed to save Jesse Lingard's penalty, but the loanee smashed in the rebound!
Great work from Lingard to win the penalty as well as he skipped away from Luke Ayling whose late challenge brought the Englishman down.
20' PENALTY TO WEST HAM!
18' Good cross from Michail Antonio into the box, but Tomas Soucek couldn't connect cleanly and headed it out for a goal-kick.
16' Said Benrahma with a lovely bit of pressing as he nearly managed to nick the ball from between Raphinha's feet, but the Brazilian just managed to keep it.
12' West Ham with a half-chance of their own, but Pablo Fornals' cross was blocked by Stuart Dallas.
8' Leeds put the ball into the back of the net yet again, but this time during Raphinha's cross that was turned in, the ball was already out of play.
NO GOAL!
7' Leeds thought they've scored through Patrick Roberts, but Costa was offside in the build-up.
West Ham have to wake up before they actually concede.
5' Costa got a shot on goal after some good vision from Mateusz Klich, but only managed to fire it over the bar
3' Well, nevermind. Dean has already missed a clear handball from Tyler Roberts.
This can end up being a long, long evening.
2' Helder Costa raced down the wing, but Issa Diop was there to clear.
From the following corner, West Ham managed to clear.
KICK-OFF: West Ham United 0-0 Leeds United
And now we're underway.
Mike Dean gets the game going. Hopefully, there will be no controversies this time around.
Minute of silence
Before the kick-off, there's a minute of silence for ex-West Ham manager, Glenn Roeder, who passed away last week after a long battle with cancer.
Rest in Peace, legend.
Closing in on kick-off
Just under five minutes left until the first whistle of the game as the teams come out onto the pitch.
Talking team news
A little unexpected after David Moyes' comments from yesterday, but Łukasz Fabiański is back in goal for the Hammers replacing Darren Randolph who misses out with an injury.
Apart from the change in goal, Said Benrahma is also in the starting XI replacing Ben Johnson switching the system from 532 back to a 4231 set-up. Jarrod Bowen starts on the bench again.
Marcelo Bielsa made just one change, Kalvin Phillips replacing Pascal Struijk in the defensive midfield position as he managed to recover from an injury just in time.
I need a break
Excuse me for a second, I need to chill out a bit after perfectly predicting BOTH starting XI's.
This is like the highest point of my career so far. I'll be back in about 10-15 minutes to talk through the team news.
Leeds United Starting XI
Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips; Costa, Klich, Roberts, Raphinha; Bamford.
One change for #LUFC tonight as Kalvin Phillips returns to the Starting XI in place of Pascal Struijk
West Ham United Starting XI
Fabiański; Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Lingard, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.
Benrahma starts tonight
Here's how we line up against @LUFC... #WHULEE
Where to watch
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.
If you can't, the game will be available through the NOW TV pass.
If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Leeds United predicted lineup
Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips; Costa, Klich, Roberts, Raphinha; Bamford.
West Ham predicted lineup
Fabiański; Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Lingard, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.
Player to watch
After impressing in the earlier mentioned match between West Ham and Leeds, the player I back to influence the outcome of the game is Said Benrahma.
The Algerian registered five assists in all competitions so far this season although he's yet to score a goal for his new side so he'll be most certainly looking to break his deadlock against Leeds.
Previous encounters
Going off the most recent result between the two teams, West Ham should be much more confident in a build-up to this game.
When the sides met earlier on this season, the Hammers triumphed 1-2 over their opponents after goals from Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna completed the turnaround as Mateusz Klich put Leeds in front in the 6th minute from the penalty spot.
Current form
The hosts are coming into the game in sixth place in the Premier League table having just suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to runaway league leaders, Manchester City.
And similarly, the visitors have also suffered a narrow loss in their latest league matchup, but a 1-0 against Aston Villa instead.
Kick-off time
West Ham United v Leeds United will be played at the London Stadium, London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 GMT.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match West Ham United v Leeds United!
My name is Alan Rzepa and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it's happening live here on VAVEL.com
Jesse Lingard's and Craig Dawson's first-half goals proved enough to see the game off, although Patrick Bamford should've had at least one as he's missed at least two great opportunities.
Man Of The Match? Well, I think we all know who should receive that award.