Manchester City vs Southampton LIVE: Live score updates, blog, stream
Graphic: Ant Scott ([email protected])

ADVERTISEMENT

20:5524 days ago

That's all!

That's all from me! Thank you for joining us at VAVEL UK as Manchester City move 14 points clear of Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table

See you soon!

20:5424 days ago

De Bruyne, Mahrez with braces

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both score twice for the hosts, who were pegged back by James Ward-Prowse's penalty with Ilkay Gundogan and Che Adams also on target in an entertaining fixture
20:5324 days ago

FULL TIME

The hosts take all three points tonight at the Etihad, but Southampton deserve credit for their performance, with the scoreline perhaps a little harsh on the visitors
20:5124 days ago

Save

90 | Foden picks out Aguero with a through ball who has a go but McCarthy turns his shot around the near post
20:5024 days ago

Added time

There will be a minimum of three added minutes here at the Etihad
20:4824 days ago

Chance

88 | Gundogan wins possession in midfield and releases Bernardo Silva, but his effort across goal is slightly off target
20:4524 days ago

Offside

85 | Ward-Prowse drives at the City defence and finds Adams who produces a fine finish, only to be flagged offside
20:4324 days ago

Save

83 | Ward-Prowse lines up a free kick 25 yards out, but his effort is comfortable for Ederson
20:4024 days ago

City switch

81 | Benjamin Mendy comes on for Zinchenko
20:3824 days ago

Miss

78 | Salisu is caught in possession by Fernandinho and he finds Torres, but with time and space in front of goal he steers his effort wide
20:3224 days ago

Substitutions

72 | Sergio Aguero comes on for De Bruyne, whilst Caleb Watts replaces Armstrong as both teams make a change
20:3224 days ago

Close

72 | Foden goes close after being found by Gundogan, but he doesn't wrap his foot around the ball enough and it goes just wide of the post
20:2324 days ago

Saints change

63 | Diallo comes on for Stephens
20:2124 days ago

Chance

60 | Chance for Southampton to get another, but Stephens heads Ward-Prowse's corner over the bar. City make a change, with Torres coming on for Mahrez
20:2024 days ago

De Bruyne regains advantage

City regain their three goal lead as Foden holds the ball up and tees up De Bruyne, who beats Bednarek before firing low past McCarthy from twelve yards
20:1924 days ago

GOAL

59 | The goals keep coming.. this time De Bruyne gets his second! 5-2
20:1824 days ago

SAVE!

58 | An eventful few minutes. A great low strike from Foden is turned away by McCarthy who makes a vital stop
20:1824 days ago

Saints lifeline?

Bernardo plays a pass backwards that Armstrong pounces on. His shot deflects into the path of Adams who buries it from close range
20:1624 days ago

GOAL

56 | Southampton have a lifeline! Che Adams reduces the deficit. 4-2!
20:1624 days ago

Mahrez grabs brace

Salisu's pass forward is picked off by Fernandinho and he finds Foden, who plays it across to Mahrez who does well to beat two defenders before firing past McCarthy
20:1524 days ago

Goal

55 | Mahrez gets his second and City's fourth! 4-1
20:1024 days ago

Save!

50 | McCarthy called into action early in the second half here as City work a corner short and it falls to Foden, who has a go from 25 yards but the Saints keeper beats the ball away
20:0524 days ago

Restart

Man City kick off the second half
20:0424 days ago

Half time switch

Nathan Tella comes on for Djenepo at the break for Southampton
19:5024 days ago

HALF TIME

It's Man City in command here at the break, with Pep Guardiola probably happy with the scoreline, but not their performance in the first half here at the Etihad
19:4924 days ago

Gundogan strikes

Mahrez is given room on the right inside the area and his low shot comes back off the post, but Gundogan is first to react and he fires into the empty net
19:4824 days ago

GOAL

45 | Saints are given a body blow in first half added time as Ilkay Gundogan adds a third for the hosts. 3-1
19:4124 days ago

Mahrez strikes

Self inflicted from the Saints. Adams plays a ball across his own defending third and Mahrez intercepts. He cuts in onto his left foot and picks out the bottom corner from just outside the area
19:4024 days ago

Goal

40 | GOAL and Man City go back in front through Riyad Mahrez. 2-1
19:3724 days ago

Saints force the issue

37 | This time Djenepo goes close. Redmond wins the ball high up the pitch and Adams plays through the wide man, but under pressure he skews his shot wide
19:3424 days ago

CLOSE!

33 | Ward-Prowse has a go from long range and Ederson is forced to turn the ball over the bar
19:3424 days ago

No penalty?

32 | No penalty?! McCarthy can't control a pass backwards from Salisu and Foden gets there, but after VAR check the keeper gets away with one after bringing down the English starlet
19:2624 days ago

Skipper converts

Ward-Prowse keeps his cool from the spot, firing down the middle past the diving Ederson as Southampton deservedly draw level at the Etihad!
19:2524 days ago

GOAL!

25 | GOAL! Ward-Prowse draws Southampton level! 1-1
19:2424 days ago

PENALTY!

24 | Penalty to Southampton! Vestergaard meets Ward-Prowse's corner and his header is saved by Ederson, and Laporte fouls Vestergaard as he looks to jump onto the rebound
19:2424 days ago

CLOSE!

23 | Redmond is given too much room to drive at the City defence, and he opens his body up looking for the far corner with his shot but Ederson turns it around the post
19:1624 days ago

De Bruyne strikes

Somewhat against the run of play, City lead. Zinchenko is afforded room on the left and picks out Foden at the near post who forces McCarthy into a smart save to his left, but De Bruyne pounces on the loose ball and his effort goes in off the bar
19:1524 days ago

GOAL

15 | City's first attack of any menace, and Kevin De Bruyne puts the hosts ahead! 1-0
19:1324 days ago

Tight start

The Saints have enjoyed more of the ball thus far, but are yet to break down City's defence
19:0524 days ago

Corner

05 | Early corner for the Saints, who have started positively 
19:0024 days ago

KICK OFF

Southampton get us underway in Manchester! #MCISOU
18:5724 days ago

Here come the teams!

Kick off moments away at the Etihad!
18:4624 days ago

No recognised striker

City line up without a recognised striker - don’t rule out De Bruyne or Gundogan potentially taking on the ‘false 9’ role.

That said, Foden or Bernardo could also play in that position if needed, while Riyad Mahrez will play on the right flank.

18:4524 days ago

Team news: Southampton

It's six changes for the Saints at the Etihad tonight...

 

18:4024 days ago

Team news: Man City

Pep Guardiola makes five changes for tonight's match

 

14:5224 days ago

Saints look for upset

The first goal could prove significant, with the team to score first going on to win the Saints' last seven away games and Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have scored in three of the last four league meetings against Man City before half time - including a 1-0 win at St. Mary's last season.
14:5024 days ago

Form Guide: Southampton

The Saints finally ended their nine-game winless Premier League run - and 9 games without a clean sheet - with a 2-0 win at Sheffield United last time out, which extended their cushion over the bottom three to seven points.
14:4924 days ago

City improvement

However, here they take on Southampton in much better condition than the reverse fixture - which they won 1-0 - as City start this game 11 points clear at the top, despite ending that game on December 19th eight points off first place
14:4824 days ago

Form Guide: Man City

Pep Guardiola's side saw their 28-game unbeaten run come to a halt on Sunday to rivals Manchester United. The game saw City concede after just 101 seconds - the earliest Premier League goal they've ever conceded at the Etihad.
14:3624 days ago

Kick Off

Kick off is 18:00 GMT for this Premier League fixture, with the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.
14:3524 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's coverage of the Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium.
VAVEL Logo