Manchester City vs Southampton LIVE: Live score updates, blog, stream

De Bruyne, Mahrez with braces
Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both score twice for the hosts, who were pegged back by James Ward-Prowse's penalty with Ilkay Gundogan and Che Adams also on target in an entertaining fixture
FULL TIME
The hosts take all three points tonight at the Etihad, but Southampton deserve credit for their performance, with the scoreline perhaps a little harsh on the visitors
Save
90 | Foden picks out Aguero with a through ball who has a go but McCarthy turns his shot around the near post
Added time
There will be a minimum of three added minutes here at the Etihad
Chance
88 | Gundogan wins possession in midfield and releases Bernardo Silva, but his effort across goal is slightly off target
Offside
85 | Ward-Prowse drives at the City defence and finds Adams who produces a fine finish, only to be flagged offside
Save
83 | Ward-Prowse lines up a free kick 25 yards out, but his effort is comfortable for Ederson
City switch
81 | Benjamin Mendy comes on for Zinchenko
Miss
78 | Salisu is caught in possession by Fernandinho and he finds Torres, but with time and space in front of goal he steers his effort wide
Substitutions
72 | Sergio Aguero comes on for De Bruyne, whilst Caleb Watts replaces Armstrong as both teams make a change
Close
72 | Foden goes close after being found by Gundogan, but he doesn't wrap his foot around the ball enough and it goes just wide of the post
Saints change
63 | Diallo comes on for Stephens
Chance
60 | Chance for Southampton to get another, but Stephens heads Ward-Prowse's corner over the bar. City make a change, with Torres coming on for Mahrez
De Bruyne regains advantage
City regain their three goal lead as Foden holds the ball up and tees up De Bruyne, who beats Bednarek before firing low past McCarthy from twelve yards
GOAL
59 | The goals keep coming.. this time De Bruyne gets his second! 5-2
SAVE!
58 | An eventful few minutes. A great low strike from Foden is turned away by McCarthy who makes a vital stop
Saints lifeline?
Bernardo plays a pass backwards that Armstrong pounces on. His shot deflects into the path of Adams who buries it from close range
GOAL
56 | Southampton have a lifeline! Che Adams reduces the deficit. 4-2!
Mahrez grabs brace
Salisu's pass forward is picked off by Fernandinho and he finds Foden, who plays it across to Mahrez who does well to beat two defenders before firing past McCarthy
Goal
55 | Mahrez gets his second and City's fourth! 4-1
Save!
50 | McCarthy called into action early in the second half here as City work a corner short and it falls to Foden, who has a go from 25 yards but the Saints keeper beats the ball away
Restart
Man City kick off the second half
Half time switch
Nathan Tella comes on for Djenepo at the break for Southampton
HALF TIME
It's Man City in command here at the break, with Pep Guardiola probably happy with the scoreline, but not their performance in the first half here at the Etihad
Gundogan strikes
Mahrez is given room on the right inside the area and his low shot comes back off the post, but Gundogan is first to react and he fires into the empty net
GOAL
45 | Saints are given a body blow in first half added time as Ilkay Gundogan adds a third for the hosts. 3-1
Mahrez strikes
Self inflicted from the Saints. Adams plays a ball across his own defending third and Mahrez intercepts. He cuts in onto his left foot and picks out the bottom corner from just outside the area
Goal
40 | GOAL and Man City go back in front through Riyad Mahrez. 2-1
Saints force the issue
37 | This time Djenepo goes close. Redmond wins the ball high up the pitch and Adams plays through the wide man, but under pressure he skews his shot wide
CLOSE!
33 | Ward-Prowse has a go from long range and Ederson is forced to turn the ball over the bar
No penalty?
32 | No penalty?! McCarthy can't control a pass backwards from Salisu and Foden gets there, but after VAR check the keeper gets away with one after bringing down the English starlet
Skipper converts
Ward-Prowse keeps his cool from the spot, firing down the middle past the diving Ederson as Southampton deservedly draw level at the Etihad!
GOAL!
25 | GOAL! Ward-Prowse draws Southampton level! 1-1
PENALTY!
24 | Penalty to Southampton! Vestergaard meets Ward-Prowse's corner and his header is saved by Ederson, and Laporte fouls Vestergaard as he looks to jump onto the rebound
CLOSE!
23 | Redmond is given too much room to drive at the City defence, and he opens his body up looking for the far corner with his shot but Ederson turns it around the post
De Bruyne strikes
Somewhat against the run of play, City lead. Zinchenko is afforded room on the left and picks out Foden at the near post who forces McCarthy into a smart save to his left, but De Bruyne pounces on the loose ball and his effort goes in off the bar
GOAL
15 | City's first attack of any menace, and Kevin De Bruyne puts the hosts ahead! 1-0
Tight start
The Saints have enjoyed more of the ball thus far, but are yet to break down City's defence
Corner
05 | Early corner for the Saints, who have started positively
KICK OFF
Southampton get us underway in Manchester! #MCISOU
Here come the teams!
Kick off moments away at the Etihad!
No recognised striker
City line up without a recognised striker - don’t rule out De Bruyne or Gundogan potentially taking on the ‘false 9’ role.
That said, Foden or Bernardo could also play in that position if needed, while Riyad Mahrez will play on the right flank.
Team news: Southampton
It's six changes for the Saints at the Etihad tonight...
Team news: Man City
Pep Guardiola makes five changes for tonight's match
Saints look for upset
The first goal could prove significant, with the team to score first going on to win the Saints' last seven away games and Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have scored in three of the last four league meetings against Man City before half time - including a 1-0 win at St. Mary's last season.
Form Guide: Southampton
The Saints finally ended their nine-game winless Premier League run - and 9 games without a clean sheet - with a 2-0 win at Sheffield United last time out, which extended their cushion over the bottom three to seven points.
City improvement
However, here they take on Southampton in much better condition than the reverse fixture - which they won 1-0 - as City start this game 11 points clear at the top, despite ending that game on December 19th eight points off first place
Form Guide: Man City
Pep Guardiola's side saw their 28-game unbeaten run come to a halt on Sunday to rivals Manchester United. The game saw City concede after just 101 seconds - the earliest Premier League goal they've ever conceded at the Etihad.
Kick Off
Kick off is 18:00 GMT for this Premier League fixture, with the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL UK's coverage of the Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium.
See you soon!