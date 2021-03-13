As it happened: Crystal Palace edge victory, condemning West Brom to a likely Championship return 

ADVERTISEMENT
FT: Crystal Palace 1-0 West Brom
The Eagles are now eleven points clear of the drop zone but, for West Brom, a Championship return seems likely at this stage.
One shot on target all game exacerbates Sam Allardyce's desperation.
90' Three additional minutes
They haven't exactly looked like a team that is desperate to win points.
An immediate return to the Championship looms, again.
86' Game is fizzing out
However, Palace look comfortable, really comfortable. Roy Hodgson is keeping West Brom exactly where he wants them, at arm's length
83' Substitution for Palace
77' Crystal palace are on the brink of safety
Continue their fine defensive work, and Hodgson will feel a sense of relief, with safety all but 100% secured.
72' West Brom still yet to penetrate Guaita's goal
Anyways, Jeffrey Schlupp is on in place of Ebere Eze, relieving the defensive burden he has carried through the Eagles' injury woes.
66' Benteke is found on the edge of the six-yard box
Nothing comes of the corner, unsurprisingly, given the height of the West Brom team.
62' Perreira finding space in the wide areas
As the rain begins to topple down over SE25, Hal Robson-Kanu replaces Pereira, beefing up West Brom's attack.
56' Hal Robson-Kanu warming up
His willingness to drive forward with the ball, along with his powerful right-foot, could cause Hodgson's sturdy defence some concern.
53' A chance for Matt Phillips
The promising playmaker should have taken his time, Van Aanholt was nowhere to be seen. A touch and strike could have led to an equaliser.
51' Visitors no longer lacking urgency
There is life in Allardyce's attack, but how long will that last?
47' Benteke almost doubles the lead
Sam Johnstone, who has been West Brom's star performer time and time again this season, throws himself at the ball, making an incredible save.
Second half underway
A kiss that seals the lead for Palace
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 West Brom
Possession, shots, emphasis and every other element, the two English managers have gone toe to toe in the first half with not much between the two in terms of quality.
The sun over Selhurst park embodies Roy Hodgson's feelings, but West Brom must dig deeper.
45' Two minutes added on
The Englishman boasts a successful, survival success, but this task is proving to be more steep than he first thought.
41' Confusion in the home box
Nothing for Simon Hooper to assess, but it provides West Brom with hope that Crystal Palace are a breakable block.
37' Goal! Milivojevic!
It was always gonna be a crucial first goal for either side. Milivojevic steps up, opens his body, slots it into the bottom right, drawing first blood for the home side.
33' Milivojevic comes close! Penalty given!
A VAR check is underway as Furlong looks to have leaned into an earlier cross into the box. Did it hit his arm, or his shoulder? Was it even onside?
It is onside, as the referee is called to the review area, penalty given!
31' Corner for the Baggies
The Baggies slice a rare shot into the back of Ayew, giving them the corner, that came to nothing, as usual.
26' Everything is being played in the middle of the park
19' Palace are starting to kickstart their creative endeavours
The return of Zaha seems to have allowed the home side advance with more fluidity this afternoon so far.
13' West Brom defence stretched for first time
But, an early chance for Zaha to get wide sees him drill a ball to Benteke in the middle, before Jordan Ayew misses the follow-up.
Let's hope these defensively minded teams show some steel this afternoon...
10' Zaha muscles his way through West Brom swarm
Yokuslu muscled Zaha into a foul, leaving something on the Ivorian, but the free-kick comes to nothing.
5' Encouraging signs for the Visitors
Allardyce's team have mixed up their system in the opening minutes, playing some slick passes in the middle, before launching it forward from the flanks.
3' scrappy start
West Brom on the front foot at the minute, Palace in a structured shape, but it's only early of course.
1' Kick-off
A sunny afternoon in south London, where the home side will look to steer away from the dropzone, as the visitors seek valuable points to claw a way back into safety.
Huge game for West Brom
Talking to Sky Sports before the game, Roy Hodgson insisted that his team are motivated too. However, you have to feel that Allardyce's team will be at full tilt today.
The stage is set
Zaha returns to the starting XI
Confirmed line-up: West Brom
Confirmed line-up: Crystal Palace
Predicted line-ups
West Brom: Johnstone, Townsend, Bartley, O'Shea, Furlong, Yokuslu, Snodgrass, Maitland-Niles, Gallagher, Pereira, Diagne.
Team news: West Brom
Team news: Crystal Palace
Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins, Tyrick Mitchell, James McArthur, James McCarthy and Nathaniel Clyne all remain absent for the Eagles.