As it happened - Burnley beat Everton 1-2 at Goodison Park

FULL TIME: Everton 1-2 Burnley
Chris Wood opened the scoring before Dwight McNeil doubled the lead with a wonderful finish.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header dragged Everton back into it before half time but they never looked like getting another.
A great team performance from The Clarets!
Poor that from Digne.
Can they snatch an equaliser and ruin The Clarets' day?
Mee blocks Iwobi's goalbound shot with his face before stretching to clear the follow up cross.
The captain then blocks Coleman's effort for a corner, which Pope comfortably claims.
The corner is long and then the second ball by Gomes for Godfrey is well defended by Pieters.
It goes a bit wide but Rodriguez gets his shot away anyway, and it is parried by Virginia.
We have 10 minutes to go here.
Matej Vydra is replaced by Jay Rodriguez.
He has been very good today.
Mason Holgate's 100th appearance for The Toffees comes to an end, he's replaced by captain Seamus Coleman.
He gets the ball in the middle of the box and cuts away from the defender before curling a shot straight at Virginia.
Burnley have woke up in the last two minutes.
McNeil's corner goes all the way to the back post, and Mee towers above everyone and loops his header onto the bar.
Virginia and Godfrey come together and both miss the ball.
Vydra swings a foot at it and it hits his standing foot and goes away.
Next, Godfrey gets a vital touch before Wood can get there corner.
Tom Davies is replaced by Joshua King for Everton.
Johann Berg Gudmundsson is replaced by Robbie Brady for Burnley.
End to end stuff now.
Brownhill did pull out of the challenge but it did leave Digne in a heap on the floor.
All is fine, we are back playing again. 1-2
It is a foul, but it was so obvious that was going to happen.
Gomes delivers for Keane who goes to volley it but it hits his knee and bounces away for a corner.
Fast start by Everton.
The Portuguese midfielder's low drive is pushed away for a corner.
HALF TIME: Burnley's goals
𝙒𝙤𝙤𝙙 you believe it!
Burnley lead at Goodison as Chris Wood curls a beauty beyond Jordan Pickford
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 13, 2021
Take a bow, Dwight McNeil 😲— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 13, 2021
HALF TIME: Everton 1-2 Burnley
Chris Wood gave Burnley the lead with a placed finish from inside the box.
Dwight McNeil curled an exquisite effort into the top left corner 12 minutes later to give Burnley a deserved two-goal lead.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has got Everton back into the game with a powerful header, but the hosts have lost goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to injury.
See you in 15!
HALF TIME: Everton 1-2 Burnley
Iwobi looked to find Calvert-Lewin, the striker takes a good first touch but Mee gets in before the striker can bring it down.
Can Everton find an equaliser before the break?
It is some more great football around the box by Burnley.
Brownhill runs on to it and the sub 'keeper holds it well.
Jordan Pickford is replaced by Joao Virginia.
Virginia is making his Premier League debut.
Free kick in a decent area and Calvert-Lewin goes close!
Trying to glance it towards the far corner, it goes over the bar.
Wood to Vydra back to McNeil who thunders an effort towards goal.
It hits Godfrey's hand but it would be very harsh if that was given
Nothing doing though, as Gomes just nudged him out the way.
Burnley need to see through to half-time with their lead intact.
Davies whips it in brilliantly between Pope and the defenders, and Calvert-Lewin powers his header past the 'keeper.
Game on for sure! 1-2
GOAL!! CALVERT-LEWIN
Let's see if Burnley can put some pressure on him from the free kick.
The Iceland midfielder places an effort from outside the box and it smacks the post!
Burnley win a free kick, and Jordan Pickford is in some trouble here
McNeil gets the ball just off of the right, he cuts back onto his left foot past Allan and curls a beautiful shot into the top left corner.
Pickford stands no chance again, what a goal!!
Two for Burnley! 0-2
GOAL!! MCNEIL
It is quite a clear handball but nothing given
He takes a shot and it deflects off of Godfrey for a corner
He has a word with McNeil at the next break of play
The game has just slipped back into the rhythym before the goal
Tom Davies loses possession to Brownhill, McNeil gets to the by-line and cuts it back.
It deflects into the path of Wood who curls it around Godfrey into the bottom corner.
Pickford was rooted to the spot!
Burnley lead 0-1
GOAL!! WOOD
Un-Richarlison-like he passes it but it is too hard for Calvert-Lewin to get on to
Everton are dominating the early goings
Iwobi is behind Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison with the central midfielders behind them.
His fierce effort is pushed away Pope, Everton retain possession from the corner.
HERE COME THE TEAMS
Kick-off in five minutes
Pickford; Keane, Godfrey, Holgate; Digne, Allan, Davies, Gomes, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Burnley
Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Vydra
Earlier today in the Premier League
That result means that Everton can go two points outside of the top four with a win.
Crystal Palace picked up a much needed three points at Selhurst Park, a Luka Milivojevic penalty taking them to a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.
Pickford v Pope
Pope has the edge on Pickford in terms of Premier League performances but the Everton stopper has the number one shirt at the minute.
Can Pope change the manager's mind.
Warmup photos
Warm-up underway 🟡#EVEBUR | #UTC pic.twitter.com/ea4MUeouf0 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 13, 2021
Ancelotti says Sigurdsson is available
100 up for Pope
🤩 A 100th Premier League start for Popey#EVEBUR | #UTC pic.twitter.com/Nlmq1NSmXY — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 13, 2021
VAVEL Prediction: 30 minutes to kick-off
Prediction: 0-1
By Jonny Bentley
One change for Burnley
Erik Pieters is back in the starting lineup, Charlie Taylor is injured.
Robbie Brady is only fit enough for the bench.
Davies replaces Sigurdsson
This could mean a flat 3-5-2 formation or 4-3-3 with Mason Holgate at right back instead of at centre back where he played on Monday night at Chelsea
Starting Lineups!
🔵 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔵
This is your Everton team to face Burnley! 👊#EVEBUR pic.twitter.com/SGpCAfb696 — Everton (@Everton) March 13, 2021
LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Everton this evening. ⬇️— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 13, 2021
One change for the Clarets, as Erik Pieters starts at left-back, covering Charlie Taylor, who misses out through injury. 👊#EVEBUR | #UTC | @eToro
Join me at 4:30 for Team News
Let's hope for an action packed encounter this evening!
Have a great Saturday, plenty of football to keep you entertained this afternoon, currently it is Leeds United 0-0 Chelsea at Elland Road.
I will see you tonight!!
How to watch
However, you can stay with me and my text commentary if you can't watch the game.
I will be providing highlights when it is possible to.
Predicted Lineups
Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Allan, Davies, Gomes; Richarlison, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin.
Burnley:
Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Vydra
Team News - Burnley
Ashley Barnes is still not fit after another injury keeps him sidelined for the sixth straight week, while Jack Cork has an outside chance of being fit for the game.
Robbie Brady could be on the bench but is being assessed after tweaking his achilles that has plagued him in recent weeks.
Team News - Everton
However, The Toffees will be without Fabian Delph, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure, the latter expected to miss the next two months.
Gylfi Sigurdsson is touch and go with an ankle issue.
Good opportunity for both teams
A win would take Everton into fifth, while Burnley could climb a place to 14th, depending on goal difference but still would move seven points clear of 18th Fulham.
Last time out at Turf Moor, this ended in a stalemate, Dominic Calvert-Lewin's tap in before half time cancelling out Robbie Brady's third minute long range strike.
Kick-off
Welcome!!
My name is Luke Williamson and, as always, I will be providing you with updates as they happen.
Great all round performance by Burnley, they were good money for their win.
Dwight McNeil was deservedly the man of the match and his finish in the first half was unbelievable.
Ben Mee at the back and Matej Vydra up front epitomised the performance, the former making a number of blocks while the Czech forward caused trouble all day long.
Disappointing for Everton, not their day at all.
They had a great opportunity to get close to the top four but they let it slip with a very sub-par performance.
Jordan Pickford will be monitored, and his condition could be a worry for England but Nick Pope made a number of fine saves in the opposite net when the hosts did venture forward.
The win takes Burnley seven points clear of Fulham, who play tonight, Everton stay sixth, five behind Chelsea.
Thank you very much for joining me and keeping me company tonight.
Have a great rest of your weekend, and Happy Mother's Day to all celebrating!
Stay safe!
Goodnight.