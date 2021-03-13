As it happened - Burnley beat Everton 1-2 at Goodison Park
Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

FULL TIME: Everton 1-2 Burnley

Great all round performance by Burnley, they were good money for their win. 

Dwight McNeil was deservedly the man of the match and his finish in the first half was unbelievable. 

Ben Mee at the back and Matej Vydra up front epitomised the performance, the former making a number of blocks while the Czech forward caused trouble all day long.

Disappointing for Everton, not their day at all. 

They had a great opportunity to get close to the top four but they let it slip with a very sub-par performance. 

Jordan Pickford will be monitored, and his condition could be a worry for England but Nick Pope made a number of fine saves in the opposite net when the hosts did venture forward. 

The win takes Burnley seven points clear of Fulham, who play tonight, Everton stay sixth, five behind Chelsea. 

FULL TIME. Burnley take a big step to safety with three points here at Goodison Park.

Chris Wood opened the scoring before Dwight McNeil doubled the lead with a wonderful finish. 

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header dragged Everton back into it before half time but they never looked like getting another. 

A great team performance from The Clarets!

FULL TIME. ALL OVER AT GOODISON PARK, WHAT A WIN FOR BURNLEY
Everton 1-2 Burnley

90+3. Pieters is down, holding his calf and Westwood is down too. 
Everton 1-2 Burnley

90+2. It gets cleared.

Poor that from Digne. 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

90+2. VIRGINIA IS FORWARD!
Everton 1-2 Burnley

90+1. Everton win a corner. 

Can they snatch an equaliser and ruin The Clarets' day? 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

90+1. There will be three minutes of stoppage time. 
Everton 1-2 Burnley

90. Rodriguez wins a free kick for Burnley. 
Everton 1-2 Burnley

87. Good defending by Burnley. 

Mee blocks Iwobi's goalbound shot with his face before stretching to clear the follow up cross. 

The captain then blocks Coleman's effort for a corner, which Pope comfortably claims. 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

85. Nick Pope is shown a yellow card for time-wasting.
Everton 1-2 Burnley

84. Iwobi's cross is deflected by Westwood and Pope is scrambling to stop it going for a corner, but he doesn't get there. 

The corner is long and then the second ball by Gomes for Godfrey is well defended by Pieters. 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

81. Great feet by McNeil to get through the midfield and find Rodriguez.

It goes a bit wide but Rodriguez gets his shot away anyway, and it is parried by Virginia. 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

80. The rain has started to fall on Merseyside. 

We have 10 minutes to go here. 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

79. Brady balloons it about 25 yards wide. 
Everton 1-2 Burnley

78. McNeil wins a free kick against King, so a central free kick about 25 yards out to come. 
Everton 1-2 Burnley

77. Substitution for Burnley.

Matej Vydra is replaced by Jay Rodriguez. 

He has been very good today. 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

76. James Tarkowski is booked for a late hack at Richarlison.
Everton 1-2 Burnley

75. Last 15 minutes at Goodison Park. 
Everton 1-2 Burnley

73. Sub for Everton.

Mason Holgate's 100th appearance for The Toffees comes to an end, he's replaced by captain Seamus Coleman.

Everton 1-2 Burnley

71. Vydra gets another opportunity. 

He gets the ball in the middle of the box and cuts away from the defender before curling a shot straight at Virginia. 

Burnley have woke up in the last two minutes. 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

70. MEE HITS THE BAR!

McNeil's corner goes all the way to the back post, and Mee towers above everyone and loops his header onto the bar. 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

69. Vydra has a great opportunity!

Virginia and Godfrey come together and both miss the ball. 

Vydra swings a foot at it and it hits his standing foot and goes away. 

Next, Godfrey gets a vital touch before Wood can get there corner. 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

66. Substitutions for both teams. 

Tom Davies is replaced by Joshua King for Everton.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is replaced by Robbie Brady for Burnley.

Everton 1-2 Burnley

65. The corner is met by Calvert-Lewin but is then sliced away by Vydra. 
Everton 1-2 Burnley

64. Everton win a corner, Gudmundsson plays it behind. 

End to end stuff now. 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

61. Brownhill and Digne collide.

Brownhill did pull out of the challenge but it did leave Digne in a heap on the floor. 

All is fine, we are back playing again. 1-2

Everton 1-2 Burnley

58. Pieters fouls Richarlison.

It is a foul, but it was so obvious that was going to happen. 

Gomes delivers for Keane who goes to volley it but it hits his knee and bounces away for a corner. 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

55. Quiet start to this second half, the only chance being the low drive by Gomes.
Everton 1-2 Burnley

48. Digne crosses for Calvert-Lewin but the striker's header hits his shoulder.

Fast start by Everton.

Everton 1-2 Burnley

47. Pope saves from Gomes.

The Portuguese midfielder's low drive is pushed away for a corner.

19:3421 days ago

Everton 1-2 Burnley

46. Everton get the game back underway
HALF TIME: Burnley's goals

HALF TIME: Everton 1-2 Burnley

HALF TIME. It has been a very good first half of football at Goodison Park, just what we asked for!

Chris Wood gave Burnley the lead with a placed finish from inside the box. 

Dwight McNeil curled an exquisite effort into the top left corner 12 minutes later to give Burnley a deserved two-goal lead. 

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has got Everton back into the game with a powerful header, but the hosts have lost goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to injury.

See you in 15!

HALF TIME. Burnley lead at the break!
Everton 1-2 Burnley

45+2. Matt Lowton was booked for a late tackle in the build up to that move.
Everton 1-2 Burnley

45+2. Great defending by Mee!

Iwobi looked to find Calvert-Lewin, the striker takes a good first touch but Mee gets in before the striker can bring it down. 

 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

45+1. Three minutes of added time at the end of this first half.

Can Everton find an equaliser before the break?

Everton 1-2 Burnley

45. First test for Virginia!

It is some more great football around the box by Burnley.

Brownhill runs on to it and the sub 'keeper holds it well. 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

43. First substitution for Everton.

Jordan Pickford is replaced by Joao Virginia.

Virginia is making his Premier League debut. 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

42. Jordan Pickford is back on the floor and he can't continue, his hip is causing him too much pain.
19:1021 days ago

Everton 1-2 Burnley

40. Godfrey blocks another effort, this time from Brownhill for a Burnley corner.
Everton 1-2 Burnley

38. First booking of the afternoon, it is for Ashley Westwood for pulling back Calvert-Lewin.

Free kick in a decent area and Calvert-Lewin goes close!

Trying to glance it towards the far corner, it goes over the bar. 

Everton 1-2 Burnley

36. McNeil takes the ball from Iwobi and Burnley break. 

Wood to Vydra back to McNeil who thunders an effort towards goal. 

It hits Godfrey's hand but it would be very harsh if that was given

Everton 1-2 Burnley

35. Tarkowski thinks he should have a penalty.

Nothing doing though, as Gomes just nudged him out the way.

Everton 1-2 Burnley

33. Richarlison tests Pope again from outside the box. 

Burnley need to see through to half-time with their lead intact.

Everton 1-2 Burnley

32. It's a free header for Calvert-Lewin, but what a header it is.

Davies whips it in brilliantly between Pope and the defenders, and Calvert-Lewin powers his header past the 'keeper. 

Game on for sure! 1-2

GOAL!! CALVERT-LEWIN

EVERTON GET ONE BACK THROUGH DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN
Everton 0-2 Burnley

29. Calvert-Lewin flicks the ball on for a Burnley corner
Everton 0-2 Burnley

28. Pickford slammed the floor instantly after the ball went past him, he seemed to bang his hip. 

Let's see if Burnley can put some pressure on him from the free kick.

18:5821 days ago

Everton 0-2 Burnley

27. Gudmundsson hits the post!

The Iceland midfielder places an effort from outside the box and it smacks the post! 

Burnley win a free kick, and Jordan Pickford is in some trouble here

Everton 0-2 Burnley

25. UNBELIEVABLE FINISH!

McNeil gets the ball just off of the right, he cuts back onto his left foot past Allan and curls a beautiful shot into the top left corner.

Pickford stands no chance again, what a goal!!

Two for Burnley! 0-2

GOAL!! MCNEIL

OH MY DWIGHT MCNEIL WHAT A STRIKE!!
Everton 0-1 Burnley

23. Mee and Holgate jump and the Everton defender has his arm in there. 

It is quite a clear handball but nothing given

Everton 0-1 Burnley

22. Wood picks the ball up from a long punt from Pope.

He takes a shot and it deflects off of Godfrey for a corner

Everton 0-1 Burnley

20. Richarlison gets squished between Mee and McNeil but referee Jon Moss plays advantage. 

He has a word with McNeil at the next break of play

Everton 0-1 Burnley

18. The next 10 minutes after a goal are vital, but Everton haven't really reacted to the opener. 

The game has just slipped back into the rhythym before the goal

Everton 0-1 Burnley

13. Completely against the run of play, Chris Wood fire Burnley into the lead.

Tom Davies loses possession to Brownhill, McNeil gets to the by-line and cuts it back.

It deflects into the path of Wood who curls it around Godfrey into the bottom corner. 

Pickford was rooted to the spot!

Burnley lead 0-1

GOAL!! WOOD

BURNLEY TAKE THE LEAD THROUGH CHRIS WOOD
Everton 0-0 Burnley

12. Rcharlison finds space again and runs at the back four. 

Un-Richarlison-like he passes it but it is too hard for Calvert-Lewin to get on to

Everton 0-0 Burnley

7. Everton win a corner from a free-kick but the resulting set piece is cleared eventually by Burnley.

Everton are dominating the early goings

Everton 0-0 Burnley

4. Everton have gone to a back 4 for this one.

Iwobi is behind Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison with the central midfielders behind them. 

Everton 0-0 Burnley

3. Richarlison gets a few yards between the midfield and defence and Pieters backs off. 

His fierce effort is pushed away Pope, Everton retain possession from the corner.

Everton 0-0 Burnley

1. Early ball into Vydra gets him in behind, but the ball is nicked away from Gudmundsson and Pickford clears
Everton 0-0 Burnley

1. Burnley get the game underway!
HERE COME THE TEAMS

Burnley make their way through the car park at Goodison Park and onto the pitch with Everton!
Kick-off in five minutes

Line-ups reminder Everton

Pickford; Keane, Godfrey, Holgate; Digne, Allan, Davies, Gomes, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Burnley

Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Vydra

Earlier today in the Premier League

Earlier on today, Leeds United and Chelsea drew 0-0 at Elland Road. 

That result means that Everton can go two points outside of the top four with a win. 

Crystal Palace picked up a much needed three points at Selhurst Park, a Luka Milivojevic penalty taking them to a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion. 

Pickford v Pope

Gareth Southgate will be watching his two goalkeepers closely today.

Pope has the edge on Pickford in terms of Premier League performances but the Everton stopper has the number one shirt at the minute.

Can Pope change the manager's mind.

Warmup photos

Ancelotti says Sigurdsson is available

Carlo Ancelotti has just told Sky Sports that Gylfi Sigurdsson's knock against Chelsea is the reason he only makes the bench today.
100 up for Pope

VAVEL Prediction: 30 minutes to kick-off

Everton are a strange team. They can be very easy on the eye in some games and absolutely dire in others. Strangely, their form against the division’s struggling teams has been patchy; Burnley is exactly the kind of match that they could trip up in. The Clarets will sit deep, defend compactly and look to play a very physical match; the aim will be to restrict space in-behind their defence and ruffle the feathers of Jordan Pickford on set-pieces. 

Prediction: 0-1 

By Jonny Bentley

One change for Burnley

The Clarets make one change.

Erik Pieters is back in the starting lineup, Charlie Taylor is injured. 

Robbie Brady is only fit enough for the bench.

17:3321 days ago

Davies replaces Sigurdsson

One change for Everton but a potentially significant one as Gylfi Sigurdsson is replaced by Tom Davies. 

This could mean a flat 3-5-2 formation or 4-3-3 with Mason Holgate at right back instead of at centre back where he played on Monday night at Chelsea

17:3121 days ago

Starting Lineups!

Join me at 4:30 for Team News

I will be back at 4:30pm when the line-ups are announced and will be with you until the game finishes. 

Let's hope for an action packed encounter this evening!

Have a great Saturday, plenty of football to keep you entertained this afternoon, currently it is Leeds United 0-0 Chelsea at Elland Road.

I will see you tonight!!

How to watch

Everton vs Burnley is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, kicking off at 5:30pm

However, you can stay with me and my text commentary if you can't watch the game. 

I will be providing highlights when it is possible to.

14:2321 days ago

Predicted Lineups

Everton: 

Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Allan, Davies, Gomes; Richarlison, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin.

Burnley: 

Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Vydra

Team News - Burnley

Charlie Taylor will not be in the squad after re-injuring his troublesome hamstring in last weekend's draw with Arsenal. 

Ashley Barnes is still not fit after another injury keeps him sidelined for the sixth straight week, while Jack Cork has an outside chance of being fit for the game. 

Robbie Brady could be on the bench but is being assessed after tweaking his achilles that has plagued him in recent weeks. 

14:1321 days ago

Team News - Everton

Carlo Ancelotti has Tom Davies, Seamus Coleman and Yerry Mina all available again after injury.

However, The Toffees will be without Fabian Delph, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure, the latter expected to miss the next two months. 

Gylfi Sigurdsson is touch and go with an ankle issue. 

Good opportunity for both teams

Both teams will be looking at this fixture as a chance at three points to move them both closer to their desired league positions. 

A win would take Everton into fifth, while Burnley could climb a place to 14th, depending on goal difference but still would move seven points clear of 18th Fulham.

Last time out at Turf Moor, this ended in a stalemate, Dominic Calvert-Lewin's tap in before half time cancelling out Robbie Brady's third minute long range strike. 

14:0321 days ago

Kick-off

Everton vs Burnley is a 5:30pm kick-off, live from Goodison Park
Welcome!!

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live text commentary of Everton vs Burnley!

My name is Luke Williamson and, as always, I will be providing you with updates as they happen.

