As it happened: Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League

The North London Derby
An unfortunate injury, a penalty, a sending off, coming back from behind, three strikes of the bar and a disallowed goal.
But, it ended with an Arsenal win.
Final Thoughts
The visitors were dealt with the blow of losing one of their key men in the first half. Erik Lamela scored a wonderful goal, but in true Lamela fashion, recieved a red card in the second half for one too many tackles.
Arsenal dominated and had plenty of chances, but didn't take them. Their two goals came from a deflection and a penalty. Mistakes from the visitors that were avoided.
Mourinho will be disappointed with the result after a run of five wins in a row in all competitions, but Spurs didn't seem up for it. Once they lost a man, the team started challenging for the ball and having chances.
Arsenal key players: Odegaard and Smith-Rowe
Tottenham key players: Lamela and Sanchez were the visitors best players (despite giving away a penalty and a red card.)
Full-Time: Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
90+5' Kane Free-Kick
90+4' Tottenham win a free kick
89' Tottenham free kick
88' Arsenal substitution
86' Tottenham Corner
83' Disallowed goal
82' Arsenal booking
81' Tottenham Corner
78' Arsenal substitution
77' Red Card
73' Arsenal Corner
70' Tottenham Chance
69' Tottenham booking
68' Arsenal free kick
Lacazette scores from the spot!
ARSENAL GOAL
CAPTAIN LAC!!!
🔴 2-1 ⚪️ (64)
62' Final Tottenham Substitution
61' Arsenal shot
60' Arsenal corner
57' Another Tottenham substitution
56' Arsenal shot
50' Arsenal free-kick
49' Good defending
47' Tottenham start off well
45' Second half is underway
Second half substitutions
Half-Time: Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham were hit with heartache in the first half when they lost Son to injury, but the substitution Lamela scores a wonder goal to give the visitors the lead.
Arsenal dominated the majority of the half and their goal was coming, but an unlucky deflection for Tottenham seen Odegaard grab the equaliser just before half time.
Odegaard scores
ARSENAL GOAL
WE'RE LEVEL!
🔴 1-1 ⚪️ (45)
43' Arsenal Chance
What a goal from Lamela!
Érik Lamela with the Rabona in the North London Derby...
Érik Lamela with the Rabona in the North London Derby...
📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL
📱 Follow #ARSTOT here: https://t.co/WiNr8izD6A
📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/TxRY09HJ6k
40' First booking of the game
37' Arsenal smash the woodwork
32' Lamela scores
TOTTENHAM GOAL
OH NO HE DIDN'T! 🤯
🔴 #AFC 0-1 #THFC ⚪
30' Tottenham free kick
26' Arsenal Close
25' Lamela Fouled
23' Arsenal Shot
22' Arsenal free kick
20' Forced Tottenham Change
16' Arsenal rattle the crossbar
15' Arsenal Chance
13' Arsenal Cross
11' Arsenal in control
Arsenal: 75%
Tottenham: 25%
11' Arsenal Corner
9' Tottenham attack
6' Tottenham get forward
5' Free kick
4' Arsenal Free-kick
2' Arsenal running forward
0' Kick off
The teams are out!
Tottenham Warm-up!
👑 The 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 of the NLD
Let's go, @HKane 👊
Bale is Back!
First North London derby start since 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟯
💪 @GarethBale11
💪 @GarethBale11 #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/l1MJgW3vxO
Tottenham Arrive!
📍 Emirates Stadium
Aubameyang on the bench!
Aubameyang has been dropped for the derby against Tottenham due to disciplinary reasons
50 minutes to go!
Arsenal make four changes from the team who played out a draw with Burnley. Cedric, Gabriel, Smith-Rowe and Lacazette coming in for Chambers, Mari, Willian and Aubameyang.
Tottenham Lineup!
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚪️ Lloris (C), Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Højbjerg, Ndombele, Lucas, Bale, Son, Kane.
Arsenal Lineup!
🚨 Three changes from Athens...
➡️ Cedric, Smith Rowe, Lacazette
⬅️ Bellerin, Willian, Aubameyang#ARSTOT | #NorthLondonDerby
Arsenal arrive!
📍 Emirates Stadium
We're in the building 👊
We're in the building 👊#ARSTOT | #NorthLondonDerby pic.twitter.com/6pXW2FB6r5
The Venue!
Back 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 😍
Last Time Out!
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Arsenal Team-News!
Tottenham Team-News!
Lo Celso is slowly returning back to match fitness but is not expected to be ready to play today.
Arsenal in the NLD
It's #NorthLondonDerby weekend! 🔴✊
Tottenham in the NLD
𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐜 moments and 𝐮𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 memories ✨
The North London derby through the years...
The North London derby through the years... #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/X5vke6IuIF
Previous Five!
Tottenham: WWWLL
Preview!
In the return leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that hosted 2000 fans, Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0, courtesy of Son and Lo Celso.
Tottenham are five points ahead of Arsenal, with a win today they increase the gap plus have the chance to push further up the table and head up a few places in the table.
If Arsenal win today, they will stay in the same position in the league, unless the goal difference in the game is a +4 margin.
Kick-off Time!
