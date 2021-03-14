As it happened: Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Thomas Partey of Arsenal makes a pass whilst under pressure from Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2021 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Thank you and Goodbye!

That's it for VAVEL UK's live text commentary on this Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur  — we hope you enjoyed it!

I've been Khya Gott. Thank-You!

Next up!

Arsenal travel to West Ham next in the league and Tottenham travel to Aston Villa.
The North London Derby

In true NLD style this game had everything.

An unfortunate injury, a penalty, a sending off, coming back from behind, three strikes of the bar and a disallowed goal.

But, it ended with an Arsenal win.

Final Thoughts

Tottenham had every opportunity to head into 5th this evening, but a poor performance and dropping the lead keeps them in 7th.

The visitors were dealt with the blow of losing one of their key men in the first half. Erik Lamela scored a wonderful goal, but in true Lamela fashion, recieved a red card in the second half for one too many tackles.

Arsenal dominated and had plenty of chances, but didn't take them. Their two goals came from a deflection and a penalty. Mistakes from the visitors that were avoided.

Mourinho will be disappointed with the result after a run of five wins in a row in all competitions, but Spurs didn't seem up for it. Once they lost a man, the team started challenging for the ball and having chances. 

Arsenal key players: Odegaard and Smith-Rowe

Tottenham key players: Lamela and Sanchez were the visitors best players (despite giving away a penalty and a red card.)

Full-Time: Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Lamela opened the scoring with a wonderful goal before a deflection gifted Odegaard a goal and a penalty gifted Lacazette a winner.
90+5' Kane Free-Kick

The ball flies well over the crossbar.
90+4' Tottenham win a free kick

Lucas wins Spurs a free kick after a good piece of play.
89' Tottenham free kick

Tottenham go close after Kane strikes the bar from the free kick. Defender Sanchez has a shot on the rebound before Gabriel makes a good save.
88' Arsenal substitution

Lacazette makes way for Elneny
86' Tottenham Corner

Lucas takes a corner but Leno punches the ball away.
83' Disallowed goal

Kane has the ball in the back of the net but it is offside.
82' Arsenal booking

Xhaka is booked for a foul on Lucas. Tottenham win a free kick.
81' Tottenham Corner

Tottenham have a corner but it is very wasteful.
78' Arsenal substitution

Smith-Rowe makes way for Willian. A good performance from the youngster.
19:0420 days ago

77' Red Card

Lamela recieves a second yellow card. The substitution and scorer of the goal recieves a booking for a silly tackle.
73' Arsenal Corner

Pepe wins a corner for the hosts.
70' Tottenham Chance

Lamela has a shot at goal but Leno makes the save.
69' Tottenham booking

Lamela is booked for a tackle on the half way line.
68' Arsenal free kick

Arsenal have a free kick after a foul from Hojbjerg  but it is headed away by Reguilon.
Lacazette scores from the spot!

Lacazette wins and converts from the penalty spot after a foul by Sanchez. A short VAR check confirmed the decision made by referee. Sanchez is booked.
ARSENAL GOAL

62' Final Tottenham Substitution

Dele comes onto the pitch in way for Ndombele.
18:4920 days ago

61' Arsenal shot

Partey has a shot from outside of the box but it goes wide.
60' Arsenal corner

Tierney wins a corner, taken short by Pepe but they couldn't get his a cross in.
57' Another Tottenham substitution

Bale makes way for Sissoko.
18:4320 days ago

56' Arsenal shot

Lacazette has a shot from outside the box but Lloris makes a good catch to keep it out.
50' Arsenal free-kick

Smith-Rowe wins a free kick for Arsenal after a foul from Lamela.
49' Good defending

Sanchez makes a good tackle to win the ball back.
47' Tottenham start off well

Reguilon tries to cross to Kane but it is well defended.
45' Second half is underway

Tottenham get us underway.
Second half substitutions

Pepe replaces Saka at the break
Half-Time: Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Goals from Lamela and Odegaard see the teams go into the break level. 

Tottenham were hit with heartache in the first half when they lost Son to injury, but the substitution Lamela scores a wonder goal to give the visitors the lead.

Arsenal dominated the majority of the half and their goal was coming, but an unlucky deflection for Tottenham seen Odegaard grab the equaliser just before half time.

Odegaard scores

After scoring in midweek, Odegaard scores again. Tierney crosses the ball into the box before Odegaard has a shot that is deflected in by Alderweireld.
18:1520 days ago

ARSENAL GOAL

18:1320 days ago

43' Arsenal Chance

Odegaard has a headed shot but it goes wide!
18:1120 days ago

What a goal from Lamela!

18:0920 days ago

40' First booking of the game

Reguilon is booked for a foul on Saka.
18:0720 days ago

37' Arsenal smash the woodwork

Cedric hits the post! For the second time in the game, Arsenal hit the frame of the goal.
18:0520 days ago

32' Lamela scores

The Tottenham substitution scores. Lucas flicks the ball to Lamela who takes his shot and finds the back of the net. His first league goal since September 2019.
18:0420 days ago

TOTTENHAM GOAL

18:0020 days ago

30' Tottenham free kick

Lucas is fouled and Tottenham get a free kick and manage to string a few passes together for the first time in the opening half an hour.
17:5620 days ago

26' Arsenal Close

Smith-Rowe crosses to Lacazette, who takes his shot and gets it completely wrong. A good chance for the hosts.
17:5520 days ago

25' Lamela Fouled

Lamela is fouled, Tottenham try to take a quick free kick but Leno is quick to it.
17:5320 days ago

23' Arsenal Shot

Partey has a shot but it goes wide.
17:5220 days ago

22' Arsenal free kick

Arsenal win a free kick after Ndombele fouls Lacazette.
17:4920 days ago

20' Forced Tottenham Change

Tottenham are forced into an early change as an injured Son is replaced by Lamela
17:4620 days ago

16' Arsenal rattle the crossbar

Smith-Rowe smashes it onto the crossbar. So close to an opener and a first Premier League goal for the youngster.
17:4520 days ago

15' Arsenal Chance

Xhaka has a shot from outside the box but it is well over the crossbar.
17:4320 days ago

13' Arsenal Cross

Saka gets a cross out into the box but it was just too heavy at the back post for someone to get on the other end.
17:4220 days ago

11' Arsenal in control

Lots of early possession for the hosts.

Arsenal: 75% 

Tottenham: 25%

11' Arsenal Corner

Saka is played through on goal but the youngster slips through the Spurs defenders and wins a corner.
17:3920 days ago

9' Tottenham attack

Bale makes a cross into the box but Leno was quicker to the ball.
17:3520 days ago

6' Tottenham get forward

Bale sets Kane off but the ball was closer to Leno than it was the striker.
17:3420 days ago

5' Free kick

Odegaard takes the free-kick but Sanchez makes another clearance early on.
17:3320 days ago

4' Arsenal Free-kick

Lacazette is fouled by Sanchez as the forward tries to get the ball forward.
17:3220 days ago

2' Arsenal running forward

Smith-Rowe crosses the ball into the box but without any power, Sanchez makes the clearance.
17:3020 days ago

0' Kick off

Arsenal get us underway
The teams are out!

We are moments away from kick off.
Tottenham Warm-up!

17:1220 days ago

Bale is Back!

Bale is involved in a North London Derby for the first time since 2013.

Tottenham Arrive!

16:4720 days ago

Aubameyang on the bench!

Arteta has benched Aubameyang. According to Sky Sports, he is being disciplined. For a big game, Arteta has made a big call.

16:4020 days ago

50 minutes to go!

Tottenham make one change from the team who beat Crystal Palace bringing in Ndombele for Winks.

Arsenal make four changes from the team who played out a draw with Burnley. Cedric, Gabriel, Smith-Rowe and Lacazette coming in for Chambers, Mari, Willian and Aubameyang.

Tottenham Lineup!

16:3120 days ago

Arsenal Lineup!

Arsenal arrive!

The Venue!

Last Time Out!

11:1720 days ago

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal wins: 82 Match Drawn: 54 Tottenham wins: 66
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports.

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Arsenal Team-News!

Arsenal have a full bill of health for their fixture this afternoon with Arteta having a fully-fit squad.
Tottenham Team-News!

Kane is expected to be fit after being substituted in the Europa League midweek. Rodon is back in the squad after being ineligible for European competitions.

Lo Celso is slowly returning back to match fitness but is not expected to be ready to play today.

Arsenal in the NLD

10:5220 days ago

Tottenham in the NLD

10:4720 days ago

Previous Five!

Arsenal: DWLWL

 

Tottenham: WWWLL

Preview!

It is North London Derby day and both teams are looking to get one over on their rivals. With Spurs ahead of their opponents in the league, the Gunners are looking to close the gap and push closer up the table. 

In the return leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that hosted 2000 fans, Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0, courtesy of Son and Lo Celso.

Tottenham are five points ahead of Arsenal, with a win today they increase the gap plus have the chance to push further up the table and head up a few places in the table.

If Arsenal win today, they will stay in the same position in the league, unless the goal difference in the game is a +4 margin.

Kick-off Time!

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Emirates Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:30 BST.
Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the Premier League match: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur!

My name is Khya Gott and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com

